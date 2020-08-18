Paradigmas investigacion cuantitativa rangel barrera_docedu_zitacuaro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO UNIVERSIDAD SINERGIA EDUCATIVA DOCTORADO EN EDUCACION Y DOCENCIA ASIGNATU...
PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO ÍNDICE PAG 1.-INTRODUCCION ...........
PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO INTRODUCCION La investigación cuant...
PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO En contraposición con esta tendenci...
5 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO INVESTIGACIÓN CUANTITATIVA La inv...
6 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO CARACTERISTICAS DEL METODO CUANTI...
7 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO El elemento humano: la investigac...
8 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO resolver los problemas de ella, r...
9 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO Establecer una visión general sob...
10 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO concreta, comprender mejor cómo ...
11 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO Este tipo de entrevistas suelen ...
12 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO 3. Suelen involucrarse muestras ...
13 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO INVESTIGACIÓN CORRELACIONAL En e...
14 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO Etapas en investigaciones correl...
15 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO inteligencia de los niños, y asi...
16 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO • Identificar todos los factores...
17 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO FUENTES DE CONSULTA Diaz Ll. Act...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO UNIVERSIDAD SINERGIA EDUCATIVA DOCTORADO EN EDUCACION Y DOCENCIA ASIGNATURA: PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACION EDUCATIVA MAESTRO: DR. MARCO ANTONIO ALANIS MARTINEZ TEMA: INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA ALUMNA MTRA. GABRIELA ANTONIA RANGEL BARRERA Zitácuaro, Michoacán a 14 de agosto de 2020.
  2. 2. PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO ÍNDICE PAG 1.-INTRODUCCION .................................................................. 2.- INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA............................... 3.-INVESTIGACION EXPLORATORIA ….............................. 4.- INVESTIGACION DESCRIPTIVA…........................................ 5. INVESTIGACION CORRELACIONAL ..................................... 3 5 7 12 13 6.-INVESTIGACION EXPERIMENTAL ......................................... 7.- BIBLIOGRAFIA ....................................................................... 14 17
  3. 3. PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO INTRODUCCION La investigación cuantitativa es aquella que permite recabar y analizar datos numéricos en relación a unas determinadas variables, que han sido previamente establecidas. Este tipo de investigaciones de mercados estudia la relación entre todos los datos cuantificados, para conseguir una interpretación precisa de los resultados correspondientes. La investigación cualitativa en cambio se interesa por captar la realidad social ‘a través de los ojos' de la gente que está siendo estudiada, es decir, a partir de la percepción que tiene el sujeto de su propio contexto (Bonilla y Rodríguez, 1997: 84). El investigador induce las propiedades del problema estudiado a partir de la forma como “orientan e interpretan su mundo los individuos que se desenvuelven en la realidad que se examina”. No parte de supuestos derivados teóricamente, sino que busca conceptualizar sobre la realidad con base en el comportamiento, los conocimientos, las actitudes y los valores que guían el comportamiento de las personas estudiadas. Explora de manera sistemática los conocimientos y valores que comparten los individuos en un determinado contexto espacial y temporal (Bonilla y Rodríguez, 1997: 86). No aborda la situación empírica con hipótesis deducidas conceptualmente, sino que de manera inductiva pasa del dato observado a identificar los parámetros normativos de comportamiento, que son aceptados por los individuos en contextos específicos históricamente determinados. Procede por la vía de la inducción analítica basada en la observación de la realidad a partir de la cual el investigador obtiene el conocimiento necesario para desarrollar cuerpos teóricos que capten los esquemas interpretativos de los grupos estudiados. La metodología cuantitativa la medida y la cuantificación de los datos constituye el procedimiento empleado para alcanzar la objetividad en el proceso de conocimiento. La búsqueda de la objetividad y la cuantificación se orientan a establecer promedios a partir del estudio de las características de un gran número de sujetos. De ahí se deducen leyes explicativas de los acontecimientos en términos de señalar relaciones de causalidad entre los acontecimientos sociales. Las explicaciones proporcionadas se contrastan con la realidad factual de manera que su concordancia con ella define la veracidad y objetividad del conocimiento obtenido.
  4. 4. PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO En contraposición con esta tendencia se observa ahora mayor interés por los datos cualitativos, por la indagación más amplia de las actitudes, los valores, las opiniones, las percepciones, las creencias, las preferencias de los sujetos. Los estudios de análisis de contenidos, por ejemplo, se ocupan del sentido que comúnmente atribuyen los sujetos a los conceptos y a los actos de comunicación en los cuales participan. Más allá de las evaluaciones de tipo cuantitativo, los investigadores extienden su interés y su acción al mundo de la subjetividad y de la afectividad de los sujetos, así como la forma en que los individuos describen y experimentan los acontecimientos, las maneras que tienen de aprehender la realidad. Relacionado directamente con el concepto de objetividad están los de neutralidad y participación del observador. Desde la tradición positivista se insiste en mantenerse en una posición exterior al campo estudiado con el fin de asegurar objetividad. Los métodos cuantitativos, metodologías cuantitativas o investigaciones cuantitativas son el conjunto de estrategias de obtención y procesamiento de información que emplean magnitudes numéricas y técnicas formales y/o estadísticas para llevar a cabo su análisis, siempre enmarcados en una relación de causa y efecto. En otras palabras, un método cuantitativo es todo aquel que utiliza valores numéricos para estudiar un fenómeno. Como consecuencia, obtiene conclusiones que pueden ser expresadas de forma matemática. Los métodos cuantitativos de investigación son útiles cuando existe en el problema a estudiar un conjunto de datos representables mediante distintos modelos matemáticos. Así, los elementos de la investigación son claros, definidos y limitados. Los resultados obtenidos son de índole numérica, descriptiva y, en algunos casos, predictiva. La investigación cuantitativa es considerada la forma contraria de la investigación cualitativa, y su empleo es frecuente en el campo de las ciencias exactas y en muchas ciencias sociales. También se le conoce como método empírico-analítico y como método positivista.
  5. 5. 5 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO INVESTIGACIÓN CUANTITATIVA La investigación cuantitativa es aquella que permite recabar y analizar datos numéricos en relación a unas determinadas variables, que han sido previamente establecidas. Este tipo de investigaciones de mercados estudia la relación entre todos los datos cuantificados, para conseguir una interpretación precisa de los resultados correspondientes. Toda investigación cuantitativa está basada en la obtención de una serie de datos, y en el análisis de los mismos, utilizando una serie de instrumentos de investigación que forman parte de la estadística. La metodología de tipo cuantitativo se diferencia de otras en su procedimiento, basado en lo siguiente: la presencia en los números, que su naturaleza es descriptiva, los cuestionarios y encuestas son su herramienta principal, y se puede predecir el comportamiento de la población, a través de una muestra de la misma. Este tipo de investigaciones es totalmente objetivable, estudia conductas y, en general, el comportamiento humano en situaciones naturales o creadas de forma artificial. En definitiva, cualquier investigación de este tipo tendrá como principal objetivo obtener respuestas de una muestra de la población a preguntas muy concretas y específicas. los elementos esenciales de cualquier investigación serán los siguientes: relación numérica entre las variables establecidas en la investigación; los datos que se analizan deben ser siempre cuantificables; es descriptiva; los resultados pueden aplicarse a situaciones generales y se orienta a resultados concretos. Las empresas que contratan este tipo de estudios tienen como principal objetivo la toma de las decisiones más acertadas para alcanzar una serie fines: lanzamiento de un producto, o bien alcanzar el éxito en el posicionamiento de un producto o servicio en el mercado. Se trata de un método ampliamente extendido para tomar las decisiones más exactas en la estrategia de la empresa y para elaborar planes estratégicos globales y precisos en cualquier actividad empresarial. Los conocimientos profesionales en física, matemáticas y especialmente estadística, son esenciales para poder analizar con la mayor exactitud los resultados de estas investigaciones cuantitativas.
  6. 6. 6 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO CARACTERISTICAS DEL METODO CUANTITATIVO El método cuantitativo se caracteriza, ante todo, porque requiere variables numéricas para poder expresar el problema de la investigación. Es decir que los datos analizados deben ser siempre cuantificables, o sea, expresables en una cantidad. sus técnicas suelen emplearse en encuestas, experimentos e incluso predicciones, una vez obtenido un primer resultado, ya que los datos cuantitativos suelen ser generalizables. Otra característica importante es que se trata de un método objetivo, o que al menos aspira a serlo. Esto significa que la interpretación y los puntos de vista no tienen cabida en él, sino la relación demostrable entre cifras y modelos matemáticos. Para ello, la inferencia es su procedimiento lógico más usual. Su punto de partida es siempre una hipótesis o alguna teoría que se busca comprobar. UTILIDAD Y APLICACIONES DE LA INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA • Se utiliza para formular hipótesis: la investigación cualitativa ayuda a recopilar información detallada sobre un tema. Se puede usar para comenzar una investigación para averiguar los problemas u oportunidades que las personas consideran importantes. Estas ideas pueden convertirse en una hipótesis que debes intentar probar a partir de la investigación cuantitativa. • Validar la hipótesis: la investigación cuantitativa proporciona cifras a las que puedes aplicar análisis estadísticos para validar tus hipótesis. ¿Ese problema era real o solo era la percepción de alguien? Los datos concretos que obtengas te permitirán tomar decisiones basadas en observaciones objetivas. • Hallar respuestas generales: la investigación cuantitativa generalmente alcanza a más encuestados que la investigación cualitativa porque es más fácil hacer una encuesta de opción múltiple que una serie de entrevistas o grupos de discusión. Por lo tanto, puede ayudarte con seguridad a contestar estas preguntas generales: ¿Las personas te prefieren a ti antes que a tus competidores?
  7. 7. 7 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO El elemento humano: la investigación cualitativa nos orienta en la etapa final del proyecto. Las declaraciones que se obtienen en las preguntas abiertas pueden darle una voz personal a los números objetivos y a las tendencias de tus resultados. APLICACION DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN CUANTITATIVA • Se aplica en entrevistas personales. Se realizan cara a cara y se suelen aplicar a un muestreo de población como familias, empresas u otro tipo de organizaciones y personas. • Encuestas telefónicas. Lo mismo que las personas, con la importancia dirigirse con precisión al perfil bien definido del informante. • Encuestas auto-administradas por correo. Formularios largos y complejos orientados generalmente a públicos muy específicos. • Encuestas auto-administradas por internet. Bases de datos online con emails y un link que lleva a una encuesta. PRINCIPALES ENFOQUES CUANTITATIVOS 1.- Investigación exploratoria 2.-Investigacion Descriptiva 3.- Investigación correlacional 4.- Investigación experimental INVESTIGACIÓN EXPLORATORIA Una investigación exploratoria es un tipo de investigación preliminar que sirve para incrementar el conocimiento sobre una temática poco conocida o estudiada. Generalmente como parte de un proyecto de investigación más profundo. La investigación exploratoria tiene como objetivo examinar un tema o problema de investigación poco estudiado o que no ha sido abordado antes. Es decir, cuando la revisión de la literatura reveló que únicamente hay guías no investigadas e ideas vagamente relacionadas con el problema de estudio. Por ejemplo, si alguien desea investigar lo que opinan los habitantes de alguna ciudad sobre su nuevo alcalde o gobernador y cómo piensa
  8. 8. 8 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO resolver los problemas de ella, revisa la literatura y se encuentra con que se han hecho muchos estudios similares pero en otros contextos (otras ciudades del mismo país o del extranjero). Estos estudios le servirán para ver cómo han abordado la situación de investigación y le sugerirán preguntas que puede hacer. Los estudios exploratorios nos sirven para aumentar el grado de familiaridad con fenómenos relativamente desconocidos, obtener información sobre la posibilidad de llevar a cabo una investigación más completa sobre un contexto particular de la vida real, investigar problemas del comportamiento humano que consideren cruciales los profesionales de determinada área, identificar conceptos o variables promisorias, establecer prioridades para investigaciones posteriores o sugerir afirmaciones (postulados) verificables (Dankhe, 1986). Esta clase de estudios son comunes en la investigación del comportamiento, sobre todo en situaciones donde hay poca información. Tal fue el caso de las primeras investigaciones de Sigmund Freud que surgieron de la idea de que los problemas históricos estaban relacionados con las dificultades sexuales, los estudios pioneros del SIDA (Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida), los experimentos iniciales de Ivan Pavlov sobre los reflejos condicionados e inhibiciones, el análisis de contenido de los primeros videos musicales, las investigaciones de Elton Mayo en la planta Hawthorne de la Compañía Western Electric, etc. Todos hechos en distintas épocas y realidades, pero con un común denominador: explorar algo poco investigado o desconocido. Los estudios exploratorios en pocas ocasiones constituyen un fin en si mismos, "por lo general determinan tendencias, identifican relaciones potenciales entre variables y establecen el `tono' de investigaciones posteriores más rigurosas" (Dankhe, 1986, p. 412). Se caracterizan por ser más flexibles en su metodología en comparación con los estudios descriptivos o explicativos, y son más amplios y dispersos que estos otros dos tipos (v.g., buscan observar tantas manifestaciones del fenómeno estudiado como sea posible). Asimismo, implican un mayor "riesgo" y requieren gran paciencia, serenidad y receptividad por parte del investigador. ELEMENTOS
  9. 9. 9 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO Establecer una visión general sobre el tema Al realizar este tipo de investigación podrás recopilar información preliminar para identificar el marco conceptual de la temática estudiada. Incrementar la familiaridad con la temática estudiada Sirve al investigador o al equipo de investigación para familiarizarse con el tema principal y los circundantes. A partir de los resultados es posible que más adelante puedas conseguir los recursos necesarios para continuar indagando sobre el tema. PROCESOS BASICOS 1. Es una primera aproximación a una temática, problema o necesidad Como ya comentamos, este tipo de investigación ayuda al equipo de investigación a familiarizarse con el tema e identificar recursos básicos para comprenderlo. Entre los resultados puede ser que se comprenda mejor la magnitud del problema o necesidad, las características de los actores implicados y cuáles son los puntos de interés más significativos. También puede servir para identificar posibles maneras de abordar el tema e identificar otras temáticas vinculadas. 2. Tiene menor profundidad que otros tipos de investigación La investigación exploratoria es más superficial que otros enfoques, pues representa un primer acercamiento y no necesariamente se espera obtener conclusiones o recomendaciones determinantes. Por ejemplo, es probable que se identifiquen las tendencias de los datos, o que existen discrepancias entre los mismos, pero no necesariamente se profundizará en el origen o generará conclusiones contundentes. 3. Forma parte esencial de cualquier investigación Independientemente de la investigación que se vaya a desarrollar, el primer paso del proceso implicará una investigación exploratoria para definir las temáticas de manera
  10. 10. 10 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO concreta, comprender mejor cómo puede formularse el problema de investigación e identificar las principales fuentes de información para profundizar sobre el tema. 4. Puede derivar en otras líneas de investigación Por su naturaleza, este tipo de investigación podrá arrojar conocimientos preliminares para definir otras temáticas o problemas que requieran estudiarse para comprender mejor el fenómeno que se buscaba con el planteamiento del estudio inicial. DISEÑOS 1. Revisión documental La investigación documental es una pieza fundamental de cualquier estudio, ya que nos permite identificar la literatura científica y otras fuentes secundarias que se han desarrollado sobre el tema. Es decir, cuál es el estado de la ciencia o la profundidad con la que se ha tratado el tema. 2. Entrevistas Las entrevistas son una de las técnicas de investigación más populares en los estudios cualitativos, pues permiten conocer de primera mano las percepciones, opiniones y conocimientos directos de los actores vinculados con la temática. 2.1 Entrevistas a expertos Entrevistar expertos en una temática que queremos comenzar a comprender es uno de los puntos centrales de las investigaciones exploratorias, pues estos podrán indicarnos de manera eficiente cuáles son los principales temas vinculados o direccionarnos hacia fuentes de información existentes y fidedignas alrededor de la problemática estudiada. 2.2 Entrevistas a posibles usuarios o beneficiarios Es cada vez más común realizar entrevistas directas a posibles usuarios o beneficiarios de los productos, servicios, políticas o programas que se pretendan complementar a partir de los resultados de la investigación.
  11. 11. 11 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO Este tipo de entrevistas suelen ser semi estructuradas, pues la intención es identificar cómo comprenden los sujetos el tema o problemática estudiada y con qué otros temas los relacionan. 3. Encuestas Como en otros tipos de investigación, las encuestas nos sirven para tener un mayor alcance o amplitud que las entrevistas, aunque con menor profundidad. Tomando en cuenta que posiblemente se cuente con pocos recursos para una investigación exploratoria, puede ser relevante realizar las encuestas a través de redes sociales para direccionarlas hacia públicos con intereses y perfiles particulares que tengan alto valor para la investigación. 4. Observación de campo La observación de campo la investigación exploratoria permite al investigador relacionarse directamente con el objeto de estudio para identificar posibles relaciones o comportamientos en el lugar en el que sucede el fenómeno o problema. Al ser una primera aproximación, no necesariamente se realizarán muchas visitas de campo, pero en caso de que se realice alguna es importante que se registren las observaciones en el instrumento correspondiente de la manera más imparcial posible. ALCANCES DE LA INVESTIGACION EXPLORATORIA 1. Bajo costo en comparación con otros tipos de investigación 2. Flexibilidad para realizar cambios conforme avances la investigación. 3. Permite determinar si el tema es relevante para profundizar. 4. Puede escalarse para otras investigaciones más profundas. LIMITACIONES 1. Los resultados generalmente no son concluyentes. 2. Generalmente se requieren más datos
  12. 12. 12 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO 3. Suelen involucrarse muestras pequeñas que no permiten generalizar los resultados. INVESTIGACION DESCRIPTIVA Se propone este tipo de investigación describir de modo sistemático las características de una población, situación o área de interés. Ejemplos de investigaciones descriptivas son los siguientes: • Un censo de población. • Una encuesta para determinar las preferencias de los habitantes de una ciudad por determinados programas de televisión. • Una encuesta para determinar algunas características de las escuelas públicas de un país. Características Este tipo de estudio busca únicamente describir situaciones o acontecimientos; básicamente no está interesado en comprobar explicaciones, ni en probar determinadas hipótesis, ni en hacer predicciones. Con mucha frecuencia las descripciones se hacen por encuestas (estudios por encuestas), aunque éstas también pueden servir para probar hipótesis específicas y poner a prueba explicaciones. Etapas en investigaciones descriptivas 1. Definir en términos claros y específicos qué características se desean describir. 2. Expresar cómo van a ser realizadas las observaciones; cómo los sujetos (personas, escuelas, por ejemplo) van a ser seleccionados de modo que sean muestra adecuada de la población; qué técnicas para observación van a ser utilizadas (cuestionarios, entrevistas u otras) y si se someterán a una pre-prueba antes de usarlas; cómo se entrenará a los recolectores de información. 3. Recoger los datos. 4. informar apropiadamente los resultados.
  13. 13. 13 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO INVESTIGACIÓN CORRELACIONAL En este tipo de investigación se persigue fundamentalmente determinar el grado en el cual las variaciones en uno o varios factores son concomitantes con la variación en otro u otros factores. La existencia y fuerza de esta covariación normalmente se determina estadísticamente por medio de coeficientes de correlación. Es conveniente tener en cuenta que esta covariación no significa que entre los factores existan relaciones de causalidad, pues estas se determinan por otros criterios que, además de la covariación, hay que tener en cuenta. Ejemplos de investigaciones correlacionales son los siguientes: • En un grupo de estudiantes, determinar la relación entre inteligencia (C.I.), estado nutricional, educación y nivel de ingreso de los padres. • En un grupo de trabajadores, identificar el grado de satisfacción con el trabajo en relación con el nivel educativo, ingreso salarial, condiciones del trabajo y número de hijos. • Uso de métodos de planificación familiar en relación con años de estudio, residencia rural o urbana, nivel de aspiraciones para con los hijos. Características Algunas características sobresalientes de este tipo de estudios son las siguientes: a. Es indicado en situaciones complejas en que importa relacionar variables, pero en las cuales no es posible el control experimental. b. Permite medir e interrelacionar múltiples variables simultáneamente en situaciones de observación naturales, como en los ejemplos ofrecidos. c. Permite identificar asociaciones entre variables, pero hay que prevenir que ellas sean espurias o falsas, introduciendo los controles estadísticos apropiados. d. Es menos riguroso que el tipo de investigación experimental porque no hay posibilidad de, manipular la variable (o variables) independiente(s) ni de controlarlas rigurosamente. En consecuencia, no conduce directamente a identificar relaciones causa-efecto, pero sí a sospecharlas.
  14. 14. 14 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO Etapas en investigaciones correlacionales 1. Definir el problema. 2. Revisar la literatura. 3. Determinar el diseño operacional: • Identificar las variables pertinentes. • Seleccionar los sujetos apropiados. • Determinar cuáles instrumentos son los apropiados para obtener los datos. • Seleccionar las técnicas de correlación estadística apropiadas para los datos. 4. Recoger los datos. 5. Analizar los datos por medio de las correspondientes técnicas correlacionales e interpretar los resultados. INVESTIGACIÓN EXPERIMENTAL Existen diferentes maneras de investigar experimentalmente, llamadas diseños experimentales, pero aquí sólo caracterizaremos la forma general de todos ellos. La investigación experimental se ha ideado con el propósito de determinar, con la mayor confiabilidad posible, relaciones de causa-efecto, para lo cual uno o más grupos, llamados experimentales, se exponen a los estímulos experimentales y los comportamientos resultantes se comparan con los comportamientos de ese u otros grupos, llamados de control que no reciben el tratamiento o estímulo experimental. Ejemplos de este tipo de investigación son los siguientes; • Probar que el alquitrán del tabaco produce cáncer cuando es aplicado en determinadas condiciones a la piel de las ratas. • Investigar los efectos de dos métodos de enseñanza de la historia de Colombia en grupos de niños de 5º de primaria, controlando el tamaño de la clase y el nivel de
  15. 15. 15 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO inteligencia de los niños, y asignando profesores y estudiantes al azar a los grupos de control y experimental. Investigar los efectos de una clase de abonos en el crecimiento precoz de un tipo de maíz, controlando otros factores que también puedan afectar el crecimiento, suministrando el abono a un grupo de plantas experimentales y no suministrándolo al grupo de plantas de control. Características de la investigación experimental a. Requiere de una manipulación rigurosa de las variables o factores experimentales, y del control directo o por procedimientos estadísticos al azar, de otros factores que pueden afectar el experimento. Estos procedimientos al azar incluyen la selección al azar de los sujetos, la asignación al azar de los sujetos a los grupos experimental y de control y la asignación al azar del tratamiento experimental a uno de los grupos. b. Emplea un grupo de control para comparar los resultados obtenidos en el grupo experimental, teniendo en cuenta que, para los fines del experimento, ambos grupos deben ser iguales, excepto en que uno recibe un tratamiento (el factor causal) y el otro no c. La investigación experimental es el procedimiento más indicado para investigar relaciones de causa-efecto, pero a la vez tiene la desventaja de ser artificial y restrictivo, viéndose limitada su aplicación a los seres humanos, bien sea porque estos actúan de manera diferente bajo condiciones de observación controlada o simplemente por razones éticas. Etapas en la investigación experimental 1. Revisar la literatura relativa al problema. 2. Identificar y definir el problema. 3. Formular una hipótesis explicativa, deducir sus consecuencias en términos observables y definir términos básicos. 4. Elaborar plan experimental.
  16. 16. 16 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO • Identificar todos los factores o variables no experimentales que puedan afectar el experimento y determinar cómo controlarlas. • Seleccionar el diseño experimental apropiado. • Seleccionar una muestra representativa de sujetos, asignarlos a los grupos y a uno de éstos asignarle el tratamiento experimental. • Seleccionar o elaborar instrumentos para realizar el experimento y medir sus resultados. • Elaborar procedimientos para recoger los datos del experimento. • Enunciar la hipótesis nula. 5. Realizar el experimento. 6. Organizar los resultados en forma estadísticamente apropiada, de modo que se pueda apreciar claramente el efecto. 7. Aplicar la prueba de significación estadística apropiada. 8. Informar los resultados por escrito.
  17. 17. 17 PARADIGMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA UNIVERSIDAD SINERGÍA EDUCATIVA PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO FUENTES DE CONSULTA Diaz Ll. Actualidad en Investigación Cualitativa en Salud. Escuela Nacional de Salud Pública. La Habana, Cuba. 2004. Hernández SR, Fernández CC, Baptista LP. Metodología de la Investigación, 3ª. Ed. Editorial McGraw Hill, México p: 4-24 López-Vázquez JT. Ciencia y Método Científico. En: Vega-Malagón G. Metodología de la Investigación Clínica y Epidemiológica. 2006, editorial FUNDAp, México Polit FD, Hungler PB, Investigación Científica en Ciencias de la Salud. 6ª. Ed. Editorial McGraw Hill Interamericana, México p: 10-16 Comité Internacional de Editores de Revistas Médicas. 1998. Requisitos uniformes para preparar los manuscritos enviados a revistas biomédicas. Rev. Panam. Salud Pública: 3(3), 188-196 Vega-Malagón G. El Método Científico. En: Gutierrez-Samperio C. Filosofía, Investigación y Docencia en Medicina, Integración Basada en problemas. 2009, Costa Amic editores S. A. de C. V. México p: 127-147 Gutierrez-Samperio C. Filosofía, Investigación y Docencia en Medicina, Integración Basada en problemas. 2009, Costa Amic editores S. A. de C. V. México p: 127-147.

