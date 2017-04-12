Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.336 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertain...
2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit n...
Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.S...
Tha Price Of Knowledge! Pt.1 Verse 1 1.It’s a serious sedative! 2.Foe all of my cousins and relatives! 3.Dat’s to live! 4....
2.So I'm stayin as 3rd! 3.So dis is was heard! 4.So dat's as heard! 5.So dis is tha best word as a muthacucca! 6.So dat's ...
3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2...
word 2 Tha Mutha! 3.So you really anit my brotha! 4.So why act like a dumb ass muthafucc-a! 5.So fucc tryna go to my brand...
muthafucc-as! 9.To tryin get yo! head as ducc-a! 10.By a starch crease ragged real ass chucc-a! 11.So fucc all of you wacc...
3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca...
Word 2 tha mutha.pt.336.doc
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.336.doc

18 views

Published on

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.336.doc

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.336.doc

  1. 1. Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.336 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertainment, Kujo,Kristianj,Khalifah, Aztex Amen-Ra & Aztexahmian, Aalifa Amen-Ra & Aalifahmian, MR. AMOURA,A-Bomb, Zodiac Killa,Gemini X, Muzadalifa,Zalifa,Kalifa Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.336 1.Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 2.Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1 3.Tha Price Of Knowledge! Pt.1 4.Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.336 Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right!
  2. 2. 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1
  3. 3. Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as alright! 4.Anit no need foe un-alright! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right!
  4. 4. Tha Price Of Knowledge! Pt.1 Verse 1 1.It’s a serious sedative! 2.Foe all of my cousins and relatives! 3.Dat’s to live! 4.And give! 5.To stay as positive! 6.Anit no need to tryin act as negative! 7.Anit no need to tryin savage! 8.It’s called tha price of knowledge! Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.336 Vers.1 1.So I'm stayin as word!
  5. 5. 2.So I'm stayin as 3rd! 3.So dis is was heard! 4.So dat's as heard! 5.So dis is tha best word as a muthacucca! 6.So dat's as word 2 tha muthafucca! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's
  6. 6. 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! Vers.2 1.So I'm a real cool ass brotha! 2.Dat's
  7. 7. word 2 Tha Mutha! 3.So you really anit my brotha! 4.So why act like a dumb ass muthafucc-a! 5.So fucc tryna go to my brand-new -ass-heaven muthafucc-a! 6.So fucc all of you fake ass succ-as! 7.All of you little bitch ass clucc-as! 8.Or even bitch made ass
  8. 8. muthafucc-as! 9.To tryin get yo! head as ducc-a! 10.By a starch crease ragged real ass chucc-a! 11.So fucc all of you wacc ass succ-as! 12.It's word 2 tha muthafucc-a! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca!
  9. 9. 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!

×