Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Benda yang selalu kanak –kanak kecil pegang Nama:Nurul Syafiqah Binti Johari No Matrik:A168772
Buku
Pasir
Anak patung
Botol Susu
Kereta Mainan
Pencil
Kaki
Pencil Warna
Kertas
Sudu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
29 views
May. 23, 2021

Benda yang selalu_kanak_-kanak_kecil_pegang

10 benda yang kanak-kanak kecil pegang

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Benda yang selalu_kanak_-kanak_kecil_pegang

  1. 1. Benda yang selalu kanak –kanak kecil pegang Nama:Nurul Syafiqah Binti Johari No Matrik:A168772
  2. 2. Buku
  3. 3. Pasir
  4. 4. Anak patung
  5. 5. Botol Susu
  6. 6. Kereta Mainan
  7. 7. Pencil
  8. 8. Kaki
  9. 9. Pencil Warna
  10. 10. Kertas
  11. 11. Sudu

×