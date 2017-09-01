Collegede navarre

Jorge Beramendi ñ 29 de agosto de 2017 Fundación Vasco Argentina Juan de Garay
 Es una universidad que existió entre 1304 y 1793 y con dos cambios de nombre y programas educativos continúa hasta hoy b...
 El "Collège de Navarre" fué fundado en París el año 1309 gracias a un legado testamentario (de fecha 25 marzo 1304) de l...
" Cy gist madame Jeanne royne de France et de Navarre, comtesse de Brie et de Champaigne, dame fonderesse du college de Na...
" Cy gist le Koeur notre Sire le Roi de France & de Navarre, & le Koeur Madame Jehanne Rene de France & de Navarre, qui tr...
 La reina Juana legó una parte de su Hôtel de Navarre (una de las más bellas mansiones aristocráticas de París en su époc...
 El punto de partida de la nueva localización es una casa propiedad de uno de los ejecutores testamentarios (Simon Festu,...
 Considerado en su época el más prestigioso Colegio de París, rivalizó en prestigio en el siglo XVI con la Sorbona. Desta...
 Los estudiantes que llegaban a Paris para estudiar en la Universidad eran en su mayoría muy jóvenes. En la Facultad de A...
 El primer colegio universitario de París se funda en el año 1180 al comienzo del reinado de Felipe II Augusto (1165-1180...
 Se abre una nueva etapa cuando Robert de Sorbon organiza en el período 1259-1274 una fundación para 20 estudiantes de te...
 A tal efecto, dispuso la reina Juana que se destinasen de sus bienes 2.000 libras tornesas - una suma importante para la...
 La fundación del Colegio de Navarra tuvo un carácter innovador en la enseñanza en Francia:  1) reúne bajo el mismo tech...
 La Reina en sus Estatutos insiste claramente que la función de los tres "maîtres" encargados de las disciplinas de Teolo...
 Los estatutos reformulados por los ejecutores testamentarios y publicados en 1315 introducen algunos cambios en la jerar...
 Anteriormente a la fundación del Colegio de Navarra, la enseñanza se dispensaba exteriormente, en el seno de diversas fa...
 El Colegio de Navarra pronto se convertiría en uno de los más notables e influyentes de la Universidad de París. Fue acu...
 El carácter monárquico del Colegio de Navarra se vio acentuado con la aprobación por el rey Carlos V el Sabio (1338-1364...
 "Il y en eut qui étendirent leurs violences jusqu'au fameux collège de Navarre qui dirigeait alors le vénérable Raoul de...
 Gilbert Ouy, en su conocido artículo le Collège de Navarre, berceau de l'humanisme français opina que el Colegio de Nava...
 En su tratado "Doctrina Pueril" expone los principios y elementos de la educación que muchos estudiosos han visto la coi...
 Otra forma de observar la originalidad del proyecto de la reina de Navarra es constatar que en el siglo XIII las univers...
 A mitades del siglo XVI la Universidad de París comprende más de cincuenta Colegios, entre los que destacan por su prest...
 En el terreno eclesiástico, la estancia de los papas en Avignon desde 1309 hasta 1376 provocó un incremento de las relac...
 Desde el comienzo de sus actividades, el Colegio de Navarra fue dirigido por personalidades de primera categoría que pre...
 Entró en el Colegio de Navarra en 1348 para estudiar Teología, lo cual implica que era ya maestro en Artes. Debió obtene...
 el humanista Jean Rauli que hizo construir una importante biblioteca.  Nicolas Cornet (1592 – 1663), principal adversar...
 Francia se desgarró en el siglo XVI con una prolongada guerra de religión entre católicos y protestantes, calvinistas. J...
 Desde finales del siglo XVI, siguiendo la impulsión de los jesuítas, algunos Colegios se distancian de la Universidad pa...
 En 1763, tras la expulsión de los Jesuítas, se reorganiza la Universidad reuniendo 28 colegios en el Collège Louis-le-Gr...
 La Ecole Polytechnique (inicialmente llamada "Ecole Centrale des Travaux Publiques") es creada en 1794 por Lazare Carnot...
 En esa ocasión, Napoleón transformó la joven Escuela Politécnica en una academia militar guiada por el lema « Por la pat...
"élégant bâtiment de style gothique, percé de grandes fenêtres ogivales, avec le portail encadré de deux tourelles octogon...
 Armand Jean du Plessis, el futuro Cardenal Richelieu (1585-1642), entra a los nueve años de edad en el Colegio de Navarr...
 El príncipe Enrique de Navarra (más tarde en 1572 Enrique III de Navarra Borbón y en 1589 Enrique IV de Francia) entró e...
 (1772-1844), famoso naturalista francés, entró en el Colegio de Navarra donde estudió “filosofía natural” bajo la enseña...
 (1494-1555), famoso matemático y cartógrafo, experto en fortificaciones (realizador de la de Milán), obtuvo en 1522 un t...
 (1351–1429), que tan activamente trabajó para la resolución del Cisma de Occidente, fue rector del Collège de Navarre a ...
 El padre del futuro San Francisco de Sales (1567–1722) (nacido en la región de Saboya) escogió el Collège de Navarre par...
 (Jean le Charlier) (1363–1429), estudió en el Colegio de Navarra desde 1377, doctor en teología, discípulo preferido del...
 Cuando el Concilio acabó en 1418, tuvo noticias de que Jean sans Peur había jurado deshacerse de él y que otros habían p...
 (1360-1437), al igual que Jean Gerson había sido discípulo de d'Ailly en el Colegio de Navarra. Los tres constituían un ...
 (+ 1418) se encuentra entre los miembros del Colegio de Navarra que ejercieron especial influencia en esa época turbulen...
 (1513-1593). Por recomendación de la reina Margarita de Navarra fue profesor de latin y griego en Bourges, recibiendo de...
 (1627-1704), entró en el Colegio de Navarra a los 15 años para estudiar filosofía y teología. Obispo de Condom (1670) en...
 obispo de Meaux
 (1743-1794). Filósofo, matemático, politólogo francés y revolucionario, fue elegido en 1769 a la Academie Royale des Sci...
 (1325-1356–1382), que más tarde habría de dirigir el Collège, desde la misma fecha en que alcanzó el doctorado (1356) ha...
 Doctor en teología, que más tarde habría de dirigir el Colegio de Navarra.
 (1470–1534), doctor en teología, obispo de Lodêve (1496), participa con su padre el cardenal Briçonnet en la coronación ...
 (1497–1578), doctor en 1539, obispo de Lisieux y posteriormente (1543) cardenal, preceptor de Antoine de Bourbon-Vendôme...
(Peter Ramus) (1515–1572), terminó sus estudios en el Colegio de Navarra en 1536. Humanista y retórico francés, creador de...
 (1543 – 1626), conoció al futuro rey Henri IV en el Colegio de Navarra cuando éste tenía 9 años. Su pasión por las armas...
 (1699 – 1768), matemático y astrónomo, realizó sus estudios en el Colegio de Navarra. Fue profesor de la Academia de Arq...
 (1550 – 1619), estudió retórica y filosofía. Acompañó al duque de Anjou (futuro Henri III) a Polonia en ocasión de su el...
 (1728 – 1799), discípulo en el Collège del abbé Batteaux, profesor de elocuencia. Especialista en literatura griega y la...
 (1733 – 1808), pintor paisajista, aquafortista, dibujante. Realizó estudios clásicos en el Colegio de Navarra entre los ...
 (1738 – 1792). Estudió humanidades en el Colegio de Navarra, obteniendo en la Sorbona una licencia en teología. Nombrado...
 (1762 – 1794 guillotinado), poeta francés. Participó con entusiasmo en los movimientos revolucionarios. Fue acusado por ...
 (1776 – 1849), obispo de Nantes (1838), estudió en el Colegio de Navarra de mayo 1789 a septiembre 1791. Tomó estado rel...
 (1524 – 1585), poeta y escritor francés, acudió al Colegio de Navarra cuando tenía 9 años para estudiar humanidades. Fue...
 (1468- 1502), clérigo, traductor y poeta, estudió teología en el Colegio de Navarra, entrando a formar parte de la corte...
 Duque de Plaisance (1739 – 1824), estudió filosofía en el Colegio de Navarra, iniciándose como abogado en 1762 en París....
