This is a children's picture book edition of the best-selling adult book of the same title. Using illustrations and age-appropriate text, this children's edition features passages of scripture along with original text to tell the Easter story and provides ideas for family traditions that young children can understand to make the holiday more Christ-centered. Each spread uses at least one person from the Easter story—including Simon, Joseph and Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, the disciples on the road to Emmaus, and Thomas—to illustrate a theme. For example, the story begins with Jesus' entry into Jerusalem before Passover and describes the scene as Jesus' followers filled His path with palm branches and leaves. Then the book presents a question for the child to ponder: On the first Easter, people found ways to celebrate Jesus. Could you? Combining biblical text with a beautiful story line and wonderfully charming, full-color illustrations, this book will help make Christ the focus of your celebrations this year.



