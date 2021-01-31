Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Guía Didáctica: Códigos QR Índice Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? 2 ¿A quién va dirigido? 2 ¿Quién lo utilizará? 2 ...
2 Guía Didáctica: Códigos QR 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿para qué? Con esta propuesta nos gustaría afianzar los conocimi...
3 Los contenidos que vamos a trabajar con la realización este Medio TIC - Códigos QR son los siguientes: ❖ Contenidos ➢ Co...
4 2. Selección del medio-TIC: ¿Qué? A continuación, vamos a llevar a cabo la explicación de los recursos que vamos a emple...
5 Imagen 3: Introducción del Medio TIC - parte 1 Imagen 4: Introducción del Medio TIC - parte 2 Diapositiva 5 (imagen 5): ...
6 Imagen 6: Contenido: Real Alcázar, Torre del Oro y Plaza de España Imagen 7: Contenido: Catedral de Sevilla y La Giralda...
7 Diapositiva 9 (imagen 9): En esta diapositiva explicamos cómo vamos a hacer las actividades y qué van a consistir. Image...
8 Imagen 12: Sonido de la sirena del coche de policía Imagen 13: Sonido de la sirena del camión de bomberos Imagen 14: Son...
9 Imagen 15: Sonido de la sirena de la ambulancia Imagen 16: Sonido del motor del coche Imagen 17: Sonido del timbre de la...
10 Diapositiva 18 (imagen 18): En esta página presentamos el índice sobre cada uno de los apartados que vamos a llevar a c...
11 Imagen 21: La Torre del Oro Imagen 22: Contenido del vídeo de La Giralda Imagen 23: Plaza de España
12 Imagen 24: Contenido del vídeo de La Plaza de España Imagen 25: Catedral de Sevilla Imagen 26: Contenido del vídeo de L...
13 Imagen 27: La Giralda Imagen 28: Contenido del vídeo deLa Giralda Diapositiva 29 (imagen 29): En esta página presentamo...
14 Diapositiva 30 (imagen 30), 31 (imagen 31), 32 (imagen 32), 33 (imagen 33), 34 (imagen 34), 35 (imagen 35), 36 (imagen ...
15 Imagen 33: Feria Imagen 34: Contenido del vídeo de la Feria Imagen 35: Cruz de Mayo
16 Imagen 36: Contenido del vídeo de la Cruz de Mayo Diapositiva 37 (imagen 37): En esta página presentamos el índice sobr...
17 Imagen 39: Pregunta 1 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 40: Pregunta 2 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 41: Pregunta 3 del juego Kahoot!
18 Imagen 42: Pregunta 4 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 44: Pregunta 6 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 43: Pregunta 5 del juego Kahoot!...
19 Imagen 45: Pregunta 7 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 46: Pregunta 8 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 47: Pregunta 9 del juego Kahoot!
20 Imagen 48: Pregunta 10 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 49: Pregunta 11 del juego Kahoot!
21 Diapositiva 50 (imagen 50): Para concluir con la presentación, en la última diapositiva observaremos de nuevo el título...
22 b) Durante la aplicación del Medio TIC: Cuando ya hayamos recopilado la información suficiente sobre los conocimientos ...
23  Vídeo 7: “Feria”. o En este vídeo nos explica que esta es una de las ferias más conocidas de España, detalles de inte...
24 A continuación, podemos ver las imágenes que nos vamos a encontrar al escanear cada uno de los códigos. Es decir, si es...
25 La segunda actividad propuesta es la que explicamos a continuación: NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD “Monumentos emblemáticos de ...
26
27 La tercera que hemos propuesto para realizar es la que se muestra a continuación: NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD “Fiestas tradi...
28 Para concluir con esta programación, hemos propuesto una actividad final, la cual presentamos en la siguiente tabla: NO...
29 c) Después de la aplicación del Medio TIC: Al finalizar las actividades anteriormente mencionadas, procederemos a una r...
30 Finalmente, cuando todas las dudas estén resueltas, la profesora les preguntará qué les ha parecido trabajar con los có...
31 o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcOLAtRe1oU o Autor/Organización: Carlos Adrenalina o Fecha de publicación: 10/08/201...
32 o Fecha de publicación: 20/10/2016 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo de la Catedral de Sevilla: o Título: Tour Virtual de l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guía Didáctica - Códigos QR

39 views

Published on

Guía Didáctica - Códigos QR

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guía Didáctica - Códigos QR

  1. 1. 1 Guía Didáctica: Códigos QR Índice Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? 2 ¿A quién va dirigido? 2 ¿Quién lo utilizará? 2 ¿Qué se pretende? 2 ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? 3 Selección del medio-TIC: ¿Qué? 4 Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? 21 a) Antes de la aplicación del Medio TIC 21 b) Durante la aplicación del Medio TIC 22 c) Después de la aplicación del Medio TIC 29 Autoevaluación: Valoración final del Medio TIC – Códigos QR 30 Webgrafía 30
  2. 2. 2 Guía Didáctica: Códigos QR 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿para qué? Con esta propuesta nos gustaría afianzar los conocimientos que tienen sobre la ciudad en la que viven y así hacer que conozcan un poco más de ésta. a) ¿A quién va dirigido? Los destinatarios del Medio TIC – Códigos QR serán los alumnos del tercer curso de Educación Primaria (correspondiente al segundo ciclo), es decir, está enfocado a niños y niñas de 8 años. De manera que se puede plantear alguna visita extraescolar a alguno de los sitios que más le haya llamado la atención al alumnado. b) ¿Cuándo se utilizará? Esta propuesta la utilizaremos en el segundo trimestre del curso. Lo comenzaremos a trabajar a la vuelta de las vacaciones de Navidad. El material que hemos diseñado está centrado en Sevilla, la ciudad donde vivimos, y en los lugares emblemáticos y fiestas típicas que podemos encontrarnos. Por este motivo, nos gustaría realizarlo a pocas semanas de las vacaciones de Semana Santa y de la Feria, pues podrán ver en dichas fechas tan señaladas los contenidos que ya hemos trabajado en clase. c) ¿Qué se pretende? Los objetivos que pretendemos alcanzar con esta propuesta son los siguientes: ❖ Identificar los sonidos específicos de los transportes que nos podemos encontrar en la calle. ❖ Conocer algunas de los lugares emblemáticos de la ciudad en la que viven y sus características y costumbres. ❖ Participar activamente, de forma gradual, en las actividades propuestas. ❖ Conocer y valorar los lugares emblemáticos de la ciudad y algunas de sus relaciones, cambios y transformaciones, desarrollando actitudes de cuidado, respeto y responsabilidad en su conservación. ❖ Interesarse por la ciudad en la que viven, así como por las fiestas tradicionales de las que cada año son partícipes. ❖ Potenciar las facultades auditivas en el alumnado, así como la escucha activa. ❖ Fomentar el interés en la realización de las tareas al estar empleando un recurso dinámico e intuitivo.
  3. 3. 3 Los contenidos que vamos a trabajar con la realización este Medio TIC - Códigos QR son los siguientes: ❖ Contenidos ➢ Conceptuales ■ Debe conocer los distintos transportes de la calle, es decir, el camión de bomberos, el coche, la motocicleta, la bicicleta, el coche de policía y la ambulancia. ■ Debe relacionar los sonidos con el vehículo en cuestión. ➢ Procedimentales ■ Identificación de los lugares emblemáticos de Sevilla, es decir, la Catedral de Sevilla, el Real Alcázar, la Plaza de España, la Giralda y la Torre del Oro. ■ Identificación de las fiestas tradicionales de Sevilla, es decir, la Feria de Sevilla, la Semana Santa y la Cruz de Mayo. ➢ Actitudinales ■ Debe mostrar interés por el conocimiento de los lugares de nuestra ciudad, y cuál es la historia y la utilidad/finalidad de cada uno de éstos. ■ Respeto por las fiestas tradicionales y lugares emblemáticos de Sevilla. d) ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? Vamos a realizar algunas actividades y algún juego, además de una visita virtual, los cuales están acompañados de vídeos donde podremos ampliar los conocimientos acerca de cada uno de los contenidos que se vayan a trabajar. Para comenzar, la profesora hará una pequeña introducción sobre la sesión que se va a llevar a cabo, así como podrá realizar una serie de preguntas al alumnado sobre los temas a trabajar, y de este modo conocer las ideas previas que cada uno de ellos tienen acerca de los contenidos. Código QR para acceder al juego “Kahoot!”:
  4. 4. 4 2. Selección del medio-TIC: ¿Qué? A continuación, vamos a llevar a cabo la explicación de los recursos que vamos a emplear para el desarrollo del Medio TIC - Códigos QR. Para ello, hemos estructurado los medios empleados en base al siguiente índice (entre paréntesis indicamos el orden de realización): ❖ Identificación: “Conociendo mi ciudad: Nos adentramos en Sevilla”. Esta propuesta está expuesta a través de una presentación de PowerPoint. Su estructuración es de la siguiente forma: Diapositiva 1 (imagen 1): En ella encontraremos la portada, compuesta por lugares emblemáticos de otras ciudades. Imagen 1: Portada Diapositiva 2 (imagen 2): En esta página presentamos el índice sobre cada uno de los apartados que vamos a llevar a cabo en la propuesta. Además presentamos destacado el que vamos a trabajar a continuación. Imagen 2: Índice Diapositivas 3 (imagen 3) y 4 (imagen 4): En estas diapositivas hacemos una introducción al Medio TIC que hemos seleccionado, es decir, al código QR.
  5. 5. 5 Imagen 3: Introducción del Medio TIC - parte 1 Imagen 4: Introducción del Medio TIC - parte 2 Diapositiva 5 (imagen 5): En esta página presentamos el índice sobre cada uno de los apartados que vamos a llevar a cabo en la propuesta. Además presentamos destacado el que vamos a trabajar a continuación. Imagen 5: Índice Diapositivas 6 (imagen 6) y 7 (imagen 7): En estas diapositivas observamos varias fotografías/ilustraciones sobre los lugares que vamos a trabajar con esta propuesta, es decir, El Real Alcázar, La Torre del Oro, la Plaza de España, la Catedral de Sevilla y La Giralda.
  6. 6. 6 Imagen 6: Contenido: Real Alcázar, Torre del Oro y Plaza de España Imagen 7: Contenido: Catedral de Sevilla y La Giralda Diapositiva 8 (imagen 8): En esta página presentamos el índice sobre cada uno de los apartados que vamos a llevar a cabo en la propuesta. Además presentamos destacado el que vamos a trabajar a continuación. Imagen 8: Índice
  7. 7. 7 Diapositiva 9 (imagen 9): En esta diapositiva explicamos cómo vamos a hacer las actividades y qué van a consistir. Imagen 9: Explicación de las actividades en general Diapositiva 10 (imagen 10): En esta página presentamos el índice sobre cada uno de los apartados que vamos a llevar a cabo en la propuesta. Además presentamos destacado el que vamos a trabajar a continuación. Imagen 10: Índice Diapositivas 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 y 17: En estas diapositivas presentamos la primera actividad que vamos a llevar a cabo, la cual consiste en escanear cada uno de los QR, los cuales corresponden a los automóviles de la calle. Junto a cada vehículo, aparece el código QR que le corresponde y, además, en la diapositiva 14, podemos encontrar una imagen de la calle con todos los automóviles y códigos QR que hemos trabajado anteriormente. Imagen 11: Explicación general de los transportes de la ciudad
  8. 8. 8 Imagen 12: Sonido de la sirena del coche de policía Imagen 13: Sonido de la sirena del camión de bomberos Imagen 14: Sonido del motor de un ciclomotor
  9. 9. 9 Imagen 15: Sonido de la sirena de la ambulancia Imagen 16: Sonido del motor del coche Imagen 17: Sonido del timbre de la bicicleta
  10. 10. 10 Diapositiva 18 (imagen 18): En esta página presentamos el índice sobre cada uno de los apartados que vamos a llevar a cabo en la propuesta. Además presentamos destacado el que vamos a trabajar a continuación. Imagen 18: Índice Diapositivas 19 (imagen 19), 20 (imagen 20), 21 (imagen 21), 22 (imagen 22), 23 (imagen 23), 24 (imagen 24), 25 (imagen 25), 26 (imagen 26), 27 (imagen 27) y 28 (imagen 28): En estas diapositivas presentamos la segunda actividad, la cual comienza con el Real Alcázar, dando paso al resto de lugares emblemáticos de la ciudad de Sevilla. Para hacerla, debemos de escanear el código QR así conoceremos un poco más sobre su historia. Este mismo procedimiento se llevará a cabo con el resto de diapositivas. A continuación, vamos a presentar cada diapositiva con su correspondiente imagen recuperada del vídeo que vamos a ver tras escanear el código QR correspondiente. Imagen 19: Real Alcázar Imagen 20: Contenido del vídeo de El Real Alcázar
  11. 11. 11 Imagen 21: La Torre del Oro Imagen 22: Contenido del vídeo de La Giralda Imagen 23: Plaza de España
  12. 12. 12 Imagen 24: Contenido del vídeo de La Plaza de España Imagen 25: Catedral de Sevilla Imagen 26: Contenido del vídeo de La Catedral de Sevilla
  13. 13. 13 Imagen 27: La Giralda Imagen 28: Contenido del vídeo deLa Giralda Diapositiva 29 (imagen 29): En esta página presentamos el índice sobre cada uno de los apartados que vamos a llevar a cabo en la propuesta. Además presentamos destacado el que vamos a trabajar a continuación. Imagen 29: Índice
  14. 14. 14 Diapositiva 30 (imagen 30), 31 (imagen 31), 32 (imagen 32), 33 (imagen 33), 34 (imagen 34), 35 (imagen 35), 36 (imagen 36), 37 (imagen 37), 38 (imagen 38), 39 (imagen 39) y 40 (imagen 40): En esta diapositiva pretendemos trabajar las tres fiestas tradicionales de Sevilla más conocidas; la Feria, la Semana Santa y la Cruz de Mayo. Para conocer un poco más sobre cada una de ellas, únicamente debemos de escanear los códigos QR, tal y como venimos haciendo durante las diapositivas anteriores. A continuación, presentamos la diapositiva correspondiente junto a la imagen que hemos recuperado de los vídeos a los que accedemos a través de los códigos QR. Imagen 30: Semana Santa, Feria y Cruz de Mayo Imagen 31: Semana Santa Imagen 32: Contenido del vídeo de la Semana Santa
  15. 15. 15 Imagen 33: Feria Imagen 34: Contenido del vídeo de la Feria Imagen 35: Cruz de Mayo
  16. 16. 16 Imagen 36: Contenido del vídeo de la Cruz de Mayo Diapositiva 37 (imagen 37): En esta página presentamos el índice sobre cada uno de los apartados que vamos a llevar a cabo en la propuesta. Además presentamos destacado el que vamos a trabajar a continuación. Imagen 37: Índice Diapositiva 38 (imagen 38), 39 (imagen 39), 40 (imagen 40), 41 (imagen 41), 42 (imagen 42), 43 (imagen 43), 44 (imagen 44), 45 (imagen 45), 46 (imagen 46), 47 (imagen 47), 48 (imagen 48) y 49 (imagen 49): A continuación, en esta diapositiva presentamos la actividad final que vamos a realizar y así, daremos por concluida la sesión propuesta. Debemos de escanear el código QR que aparece, el cual nos redirigirá al conocido juego online “Kahoot!”. Imagen 38: Afianzar los contenidos
  17. 17. 17 Imagen 39: Pregunta 1 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 40: Pregunta 2 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 41: Pregunta 3 del juego Kahoot!
  18. 18. 18 Imagen 42: Pregunta 4 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 44: Pregunta 6 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 43: Pregunta 5 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 44: Pregunta 6 del juego Kahoot!
  19. 19. 19 Imagen 45: Pregunta 7 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 46: Pregunta 8 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 47: Pregunta 9 del juego Kahoot!
  20. 20. 20 Imagen 48: Pregunta 10 del juego Kahoot! Imagen 49: Pregunta 11 del juego Kahoot!
  21. 21. 21 Diapositiva 50 (imagen 50): Para concluir con la presentación, en la última diapositiva observaremos de nuevo el título de la sesión que hemos trabajado, acompañado de lugares emblemáticos de distintas ciudades del mundo, además de nuestros nombres como autoras del trabajo. Imagen 50: Final: Conociendo mi ciudad 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿cómo? A continuación vamos a observar qué es lo que vamos a hacer antes, durante y después de la aplicación del Medio TIC 2 que hemos seleccionado. a) Antes de la aplicación del Medio TIC: En este apartado, realizaremos una serie de preguntas iniciales para poder conocer desde qué ideas previas partimos. Estas cuestiones serán las siguientes: ➔ ¿Qué tipos de transportes podemos encontrarnos en la calle? ◆ Coches. ◆ Camiones de bomberos. ◆ Ambulancias. ◆ Motocicletas. ◆ Bicicletas. ◆ Coches de policías. ➔ ¿Qué lugares de Sevilla conocéis? ◆ La Giralda. ◆ La Plaza de España. ◆ La Torre del Oro. ◆ La Catedral. ◆ El Real Alcázar. ➔ ¿Y fiestas tradicionales? ¿Qué se hace en cada una de ellas? ◆ La Semana Santa. ◆ La Feria. ◆ La Cruz de Mayo.
  22. 22. 22 b) Durante la aplicación del Medio TIC: Cuando ya hayamos recopilado la información suficiente sobre los conocimientos previos, daremos paso a la explicación de los 5 lugares más importantes que podemos encontrar en nuestra ciudad (haciendo énfasis en que hay muchos más, pero no los vamos a trabajar en esta sesión en profundidad). Para ello, les enseñaremos las imágenes que se encuentran en la presentación, en las diapositivas 5 y 6 en concreto. Además, les explicaremos las tres fiestas tradicionales que vamos a conocer y trabajar. A continuación, daremos paso a una evaluación continua en la que, a través de QR diseñados por nosotras, podrán acceder a diversos vídeos y/o visitas virtuales para conocer un poco más sobre el contenido que se esté trabajando en cada momento. En estos vídeos se trabajará lo siguiente:  Vídeo 1: “Real Alcázar”. o En él nos vamos a encontrar una breve explicación sobre los datos más importantes de este lugar. Para ello, Álex, el león de la conocida película “Madagascar” nos explicará a modo de cuento, mostrándonos imágenes que acompañan a su exposición.  Vídeo 2: “La Torre del Oro”. o En este vídeo conoceremos algunas de las curiosidades sobre esta Torre. Nos comentarán sobre el año construcción, cuándo se declaró monumento artístico de España, etc. y otros datos de interés.  Vídeo 3: “Plaza de España”. o Aquí nos encontraremos algunos detalles importantes sobre este sitio tan visitado, mostrándonos imágenes del mismo. Está recogido de un documental que realizó “Canal Sur Andalucía”, una cadena de televisión, la número 7 en concreto.  Vídeo 4: “La Catedral”. o A diferencia de los demás vídeos, con este vamos a realizar una visita virtual a la Catedral de Sevilla. De esta forma, nos adentraremos y veremos de una forma más visual y práctica cada uno de los detalles que esta contiene.  Vídeo 5: “La Giralda”. o En este último vídeo sobre los lugares que vamos a trabajar, nos explicarán el origen, los detalles que esta tiene, el significado del nombre que tiene asignado y un poco de su historia.  Vídeo 6: “Semana Santa”. o Esta será la primera fiesta que trabajaremos, pues las veremos según las fechas en las que se realizan. En este vídeo nos encontraremos que, un dedo pintado de forma que parezca un torero, será quien nos explique en qué consiste esta fiesta tan importante para los sevillanos, así como explicarnos cómo se celebra y todo con lo que está relacionado (nazarenos, costaleros, pasos, capataz, etc.).
  23. 23. 23  Vídeo 7: “Feria”. o En este vídeo nos explica que esta es una de las ferias más conocidas de España, detalles de interés como dónde está situada esta fiesta, en qué consiste, qué elementos la componen, detalles de la portada, etc.  Vídeo 8: “Cruz de Mayo”. o En este último vídeo no vamos a escuchar ninguna explicación teórica, ya que lo vamos a ver de forma visual. Observaremos detalles de cómo se llevan los pasos, la forma en la que actúa el capataz, quiénes son los que participan... Por otro lado, para dar por concluida la sesión, el alumnado podrá acceder desde un último QR a un Kahoot! que hemos diseñado, en el cual se recogen diversas preguntas con respuestas múltiples o de verdadero/falso, para que así podamos conocer si se han logrado alcanzar los objetivos que nos propusimos desde un principio. Al finalizar cada pregunta, podremos conocer si se ha respondido correctamente o no, así como las respuestas correctas. De igual modo, si la docente considerase necesario, podría explicar el por qué es correcta esa solución y no otra, haciendo más hincapié en aquellos conceptos que no han quedado totalmente aclarados. Además, los alumnos tendrán que realizar un mural, collage o maqueta con una de las ideas trabajadas. Así mismo, les vamos a explicar más detalladamente en qué consisten cada una de estas actividades. La primera actividad que hemos propuesto es la siguiente: NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD “Transportes de la ciudad”. DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL ALUMNADO Dividiremos al grupo clase en equipos de 4-5 niños y niñas, de forma que se fomente el trabajo colaborativo. DESARROLLO Les pondremos en la pizarra digital de la clase una serie de diapositivas que mostraremos a continuación, donde se recogen los transportes que podemos encontrarnos en la calle. En concreto, vamos a trabajar con la ambulancia, el camión de bomberos, el coche de policía, las bicicletas, el coche y las motocicletas. Con cada una de las imágenes de estos vehículos, podremos encontrar un código QR, el cual tendrán que escanear. Una vez que hayan hecho esto, se dispondrán a escuchar los sonidos que se corresponden a estos automóviles. Además, entre todo el grupo de trabajo deben de debatir las diferencias entre unos sonidos y otros, y así saber diferenciarlos perfectamente. TIEMPO Para la realización de esta actividad, dedicaremos aproximadamente 30 minutos. ESPACIO Esta sesión la vamos a llevar a cabo en el aula habitual. RECURSOS MATERIALES Únicamente haremos uso de la pizarra digital (donde proyectaremos las diapositivas) y un dispositivo tablet o iPad por cada uno de los grupos que hayamos formado.
  24. 24. 24 A continuación, podemos ver las imágenes que nos vamos a encontrar al escanear cada uno de los códigos. Es decir, si escaneamos el primer código QR, el del coche de policía, nos redirigirá a un vídeo de YouTube cuya imagen de fondo es la que se muestra justo a la derecha de la imagen de la diapositiva. En este vídeo, los niños y niñas podrán escuchar cómo suenan los coches de policías. Una vez hayamos realizado el primero, continuaremos haciendo el mismo proceso con los siguientes códigos QR.
  25. 25. 25 La segunda actividad propuesta es la que explicamos a continuación: NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD “Monumentos emblemáticos de la ciudad”. DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL ALUMNADO Para esta sesión continuaremos con la distribución que usamos en la sesión anterior, es decir, en grupos de 4-5 niños y niñas. DESARROLLO Esta actividad la llevaremos a cabo tal y como venimos haciendo hasta ahora. Es decir, en las diapositivas vamos a ir encontrando una serie de imágenes de los lugares emblemáticos de Sevilla, concretamente de “El Real Alcázar”, “La Torre del Oro”, “La Plaza de España”, “La Catedral de Sevilla” y “La Giralda”. Todas y cada una de estas imágenes se van a ver acompañadas de un código QR. Este código QR lo tendrán que escanear y, una vez hecho esto, les redirigirá a un vídeo de YouTube. En estos vídeos se explica la historia y algunos detalles importantes de estos lugares pero, en el de la Catedral, en lugar de esto podremos realizar una visita virtual para verla por dentro. El procedimiento es el mismo con los 5 lugares que vamos a trabajar. TIEMPO A esta sesión le dedicaremos alrededor de 60 minutos. ESPACIO Esta sesión se llevará a cabo en el aula de la escuela. RECURSOS MATERIALES Haremos uso de una tablet o iPad por grupo, además de la pizarra digital.
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27 La tercera que hemos propuesto para realizar es la que se muestra a continuación: NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD “Fiestas tradicionales de la ciudad”. DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL ALUMNADO Para esta sesión continuaremos con la distribución que usamos en las dos últimas sesiones realizadas, es decir, en grupos de 4-5 niños y niñas. DESARROLLO En esta actividad está pensada para hacerla del mismo modo que las anteriores, es decir, proyectaremos la diapositiva en la pizarra digital de la clase para que cada grupo pueda escanear los tres códigos. Esta sesión está destinada a conocer un poco más sobre las fiestas tradicionales que podemos encontrar en Sevilla (la Feria, la Semana Santa y la Cruz de Mayo). De igual modo, haremos hincapié en que hay muchas otras fiestas importantes que no vamos a trabajar en este día, como por ejemplo el Rocío o las romerías entre otras. TIEMPO A esta sesión le dedicaremos alrededor de 30 minutos. ESPACIO Esta sesión se llevará a cabo en el aula de la escuela. RECURSOS MATERIALES Haremos uso de una tablet o iPad por grupo, además de la pizarra digital.
  28. 28. 28 Para concluir con esta programación, hemos propuesto una actividad final, la cual presentamos en la siguiente tabla: NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD “Monumentos emblemáticos de la ciudad”. DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL ALUMNADO En esta sesión, a diferencia de las demás, el alumnado participará de forma individual y así ver los contenidos que han adquirido cada uno de ellos. DESARROLLO En primer lugar, proyectaremos en la pizarra digital la diapositiva correspondiente a esta actividad y los alumnos escanearán el código QR. A continuación, aparecerá el juego “Kahoot!” que hemos diseñado, donde se recogen algunos de los contenidos que hemos estado trabajando en las sesiones anteriores. El juego consiste en responder las preguntas que se formulen en cada momento. Para ello, tras ver el enunciado de la pregunta, aparecerán respuestas múltiples o de verdadero/falso, y tendremos que seleccionar la respuesta correcta. Al terminar cada pregunta saldrán los resultados (los correctos e incorrectos) y así conoceremos qué contenidos debemos de trabajar más en profundidad. De igual modo, si dispusiéramos únicamente de una tablet o iPad, sería la profesora quien le diera al botón de la respuesta correcta, dependiendo de la solución que hayan decidido entre todo el grupo clase (tendrían que llegar a un consenso). Para finalizar, les propondremos a los alumnos y alumnas que realicen un mural, collage o maqueta en el que se trabaje alguno de los contenidos que han aprendido durante todas las sesiones. Una vez que lo tengan terminado, mostrarán el trabajo que han realizado a sus compañeros y compañeras, explicándoles qué es lo que han diseñado. De este modo, podemos realizar un repaso con todo el grupo clase, donde se vean reflejadas las ideas más importantes de cada contenido. TIEMPO A esta sesión le dedicaremos alrededor de 1 hora y 20 minutos aproximadamente (1 hora para el mural, maqueta o collage y 20 minutos para el Kahoot!). ESPACIO Esta sesión se llevará a cabo en el aula de la escuela. RECURSOS MATERIALES Haremos uso de una tablet o iPad por alumno, además de la pizarra digital.
  29. 29. 29 c) Después de la aplicación del Medio TIC: Al finalizar las actividades anteriormente mencionadas, procederemos a una ronda de preguntas en las que los niños y niñas de la clase, puedan resolver todas las dudas que les hayan surgido a lo largo del repaso del contenido (realizado con la aplicación “Kahoot!” y con la realización del mural, collage o maqueta). Esta ronda de preguntas serán las mismas que se realizaron al inicio de la propuesta y, de este modo, sabremos si los contenidos que hemos trabajado han sido comprendidos por el alumnado, mejorando así las respuestas dadas al comienzo de propuesta didáctica. Las preguntas que emplearemos serán las siguientes: ➔ ¿Qué tipos de transportes podemos encontrarnos en la calle? ◆ Coches. ◆ Camiones de bomberos. ◆ Ambulancias. ◆ Motocicletas. ◆ Bicicletas. ◆ Coches de policías. ➔ ¿Qué lugares de Sevilla conocéis? ◆ La Giralda. ◆ La Plaza de España. ◆ La Torre del Oro. ◆ La Catedral. ◆ El Real Alcázar. ➔ ¿Y fiestas tradicionales? ¿Qué se hace en cada una de ellas? ◆ La Semana Santa. ◆ La Feria. ◆ La Cruz de Mayo. Con la realización de la maqueta, mural o collage, se pretende que los alumnos y alumnas, mediante los grupos de trabajo, trabajen más en profundidad una de las ideas fundamentales que se hayan estado explicando a lo largo de las sesiones. Con esta actividad, realizaremos el cierre de la propuesta didáctica que hemos estado llevando a cabo. Los requisitos que se deben cumplir con la realización de esta tarea final son los siguientes:  Mínimo tiene que haber un apartado por cada bloque que hemos trabajado: o Transportes de la ciudad. o Monumentos emblemáticos de la ciudad. o Fiestas tradicionales de la ciudad.  Debe ser creativo y original.  Se permite emplear cualquier tipo de material, siempre y cuando éste sea respetado y tratado con cuidado, dejando todo en su lugar una vez que se haya finalizado la actividad.
  30. 30. 30 Finalmente, cuando todas las dudas estén resueltas, la profesora les preguntará qué les ha parecido trabajar con los códigos QR, si les ha gustado o no, aspectos que mejorarían, etc. De este modo, la profesora tendrá la opción de corregir dichas propuestas de mejora para la próxima vez que trabaje con este tipo de material. 4. Autoevaluación: Valoración final del Medio TIC - Códigos QR A continuación vamos a dejar reflejada la autoevaluación, la cual estará estructurada en tres apartados en concreto; calificación final, fortalezas y debilidades. a) Calificación final: 2’5 puntos. b) Fortalezas: Es una propuesta de trabajo bastante innovadora y con la que, por lo general, no se suele trabajar en las aulas, lo cual hace que el alumnado se interese más por su funcionamiento y esté más motivado a la hora de realizar las actividades, puesto que si les mostrásemos los vídeos desde un principio, suponemos que se desinteresarían de la actividad. c) Debilidades: Para poder hacer lo más eficaz posible y así llevar a cabo una propuesta como esta, es necesario que en el centro haya el suficiente material para el alumnado (tablets o iPad), lo cual es bastante difícil que conseguir ya que el presupuesto se elevaría bastante. 5. Webgrafía Para dar por concluida la guía didáctica que hemos realizado, les mostramos a continuación los enlaces de cada uno de los vídeos de los que hacemos uso durante toda la propuesta didáctica, haciendo uso de los códigos QR. Estos enlaces son los siguientes:  Sirena de coche policía: o Título: Sirena de Policía (efecto de Sonido). o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j18y12VDGLc o Autor/Organización: RUBIOMIGUEL1 o Fecha de publicación: 17/01/2012 o Página Web: YouTube  Sirena de camión de bomberos: o Título: Sirena de bomberos - Efecto de sonido o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1UzVc-AODM o Autor/Organización: Sonorizante o Fecha de publicación: 22/11/2017 o Página Web: Youtube  Motor de una motocicleta: o Título: El mejor sonido de una moto
  31. 31. 31 o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcOLAtRe1oU o Autor/Organización: Carlos Adrenalina o Fecha de publicación: 10/08/2017 o Página Web: YouTube  Sirena de ambulancia: o Título: Sonido de Ambulancia - Sirena o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bzeyY0FvNk o Autor/Organización: mistrucos o Fecha de publicación: 15/10/2011 o Página Web: YouTube  Motor de un coche: o Título: Sonido de motor de carro en movimiento o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7tRx85yoic o Autor/Organización: Pantalla Green Screen SV o Fecha de publicación: 22/10/2018 o Página Web: YouTube  Sonido del timbre de una bicicleta: o Título: Efecto de Sonido: Timbre de Bicicleta o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNvmsyR2TeI o Autor/Organización: efectos de sonido o Fecha de publicación: 04/01/2020 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo del Real Alcázar: o Título: Alcázar de Sevilla para Infantil o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsT8IpB-dGk o Autor/Organización: Mari Carmen Monge o Fecha de publicación: 11/01/2017 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo de la Torre del Oro: o Título: 12 Curiosidades Sobre La Torre del Oro o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iI57VyDFR9g o Autor/Organización: MATAYO TOPS o Fecha de publicación: 18/04/2020 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo de la Plaza de España: o Título: Plaza de España Sevilla Spain HD o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIXGk5MCD6c o Autor/Organización: Travel Kali
  32. 32. 32 o Fecha de publicación: 20/10/2016 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo de la Catedral de Sevilla: o Título: Tour Virtual de la La Catedral de Sevilla o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDYdaRyB3rE o Autor/Organización: sevillaen360 o Fecha de publicación: 23/11/2010 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo de La Giralda: o Título: La Giralda de Sevilla o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kqQXa3j9nE o Autor/Organización: Rafael López Borrego o Fecha de publicación: 05/10/2014 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo de la Semana Santa: o Título: Semana santa Sevilla, cultura española. Aprender español o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYR30iZwJdo o Autor/Organización: Tio Spanish: aprender español online o Fecha de publicación: 14/03/2013 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo de La Feria de Abril: o Título: La Feria de Abril. Nivel A2 o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECGULsP3ik4 o Autor/Organización: Agustín Iruela o Fecha de publicación: 08/05/2016 o Página Web: YouTube  Vídeo de La Cruz de Mayo: o Título: NIÑOS DE SEVILLA ENSAYAN CON SU CRUZ DE MAYO o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cTDvgbVYOg o Autor/Organización: Belleda López o Fecha de publicación: 29/04/2012 o Página Web: YouTube

×