Client overview:

- An Indian online dine-in service is known for giving massive discounts for featuring and repetitive customers on the mobile application



Key requirements:

- To ensure smooth and efficient business processes through unpredictable traffic spikes.

- To check and validate on-premise mobile app behavior when the number of concurrent users is at its peak.

- Difficulty in establishing an uninterrupted user experience during high volumes of orders/transactions.

Highlight:

- Provided zero downtime and uninterrupted user experience.



Solution approach:

- Benchmarked scaling for 500 concurrent user load capacity

- Recommended the right infrastructure and processes for projected user growth.

- Tested end-user experience during load and spike testing with max users.

- Recommended optimization of server calls that reduced the response data size drastically. Thus, leading to faster data fetch from the server.



Result:

- Identifying the right infrastructure helped in cutting down the CPU cores, leading to cost reduction.

- Helped establish an uninterrupted and smooth business flow.

- Graceful handling of traffic spikes by the application.

