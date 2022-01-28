Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Client overview:
- An Indian online dine-in service is known for giving massive discounts for featuring and repetitive customers on the mobile application
Key requirements:
- To ensure smooth and efficient business processes through unpredictable traffic spikes.
- To check and validate on-premise mobile app behavior when the number of concurrent users is at its peak.
- Difficulty in establishing an uninterrupted user experience during high volumes of orders/transactions.
Highlight:
- Provided zero downtime and uninterrupted user experience.
Solution approach:
- Benchmarked scaling for 500 concurrent user load capacity
- Recommended the right infrastructure and processes for projected user growth.
- Tested end-user experience during load and spike testing with max users.
- Recommended optimization of server calls that reduced the response data size drastically. Thus, leading to faster data fetch from the server.
Result:
- Identifying the right infrastructure helped in cutting down the CPU cores, leading to cost reduction.
- Helped establish an uninterrupted and smooth business flow.
- Graceful handling of traffic spikes by the application.