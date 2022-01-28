Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

Online Dine-in service load tests the performance of mobile app for high efficiency navigation

Jan. 28, 2022
1 like 1 view

1

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Client overview:
- An Indian online dine-in service is known for giving massive discounts for featuring and repetitive customers on the mobile application

Key requirements:
- To ensure smooth and efficient business processes through unpredictable traffic spikes.
- To check and validate on-premise mobile app behavior when the number of concurrent users is at its peak.
- Difficulty in establishing an uninterrupted user experience during high volumes of orders/transactions.
- Difficulty in setting up an uninterrupted user experience during high volumes of orders/transactions.

Highlight:
- Provided zero downtime and uninterrupted user experience.

Solution approach:
- Benchmarked scaling for 500 concurrent user load capacity
- Recommended the right infrastructure and processes for projected user growth.
- Tested end-user experience during load and spike testing with max users.
- Recommended optimization of server calls that reduced the response data size drastically. Thus, leading to faster data fetch from the server.

Result:
- Identifying the right infrastructure helped in cutting down the CPU cores, leading to cost reduction.
- Helped establish an uninterrupted and smooth business flow.
- Graceful handling of traffic spikes by the application.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free

Online Dine-in service load tests the performance of mobile app for high efficiency navigation

  1. 1. Online Dine-in service load tests the performance of mobile app for high efficiency navigation. —FRUGAL TESTING ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  2. 2. Client overview An Indian online dine-in service is known for giving massive discounts for featuring and repetitive customers on the mobile application. ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  3. 3. Key requirements Difficulty in establishing an uninterrupted user experience during high volumes of orders/transactions. To check and validate on- premise mobile app behavior when the number of concurrent users is at its peak. Difficulty in setting up an uninterrupted user experience during high volumes of orders/transactions. 01 03 04 02 To ensure smooth and efficient business processes through unpredictable traffic spikes. ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  4. 4. WHOA! Provided zero downtime and uninterrupted user experience. ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  5. 5. SOLUTION APPROACH ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  6. 6. Solution approach Recommended the right infrastructure and processes for projected user growth. Benchmarked scaling for 500 concurrent user load capacity ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  7. 7. Tested end-user experience during load and spike testing with max users.
  8. 8. Recommended optimization of server calls that reduced the response data size drastically. Thus, leading to faster data fetch from the server. ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  9. 9. Result ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  10. 10. Result Identifying the right infrastructure helped in cutting down the CPU cores, leading to cost reduction. Helped establish an uninterrupted and smooth business flow. Graceful handling of traffic spikes by the application. ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved
  11. 11. Does anyone have any questions? Visit us on https://frugaltesting.com/ THANKS! ©2021 Frugal Testing - All rights reserved

Editor's Notes

  • Note: you can add between 3 and 6 sections, the structure can vary. The numbers have to be kept

    • ×