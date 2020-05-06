Effektiv kommunikation i förändring

Successfully reported this slideshow.
F U N G E R A N D E F � R � N D R I N G Effektiv kommunikation i f�r�ndring Vikten av att ha en bra strategi i en tid av o...
Anna Graf Erica Jonsson
DET H�R PRATAR VI OM IDAG Teori och modeller f�r f�r�ndringskommunikation Vilken kommunikation har vi sett exempel p� unde...
VARF�R �R STRATEGISK KOMMUNIKATION S� VIKTIG I TID AV F�R�NDRING? Strategif�rankring Krishantering Skapa effektiv f�r�ndri...
K�nna G�ra T�nka Avs�ndare Budskap/kommunikation Brus Brus Mottagare Tolkning Brus
Presskonferenser Anslagstavlor Stories Webinarier Utbildning Seminarier Digitala m�tenFAQ:s Sociala medier M�ten Tidningar...
Tv�v�gskommunikation Effekt: Intresse, engagemang, handling M�l: F�r�ndra beteende Env�gskommunikation Effekt: Uppm�rksamh...
Prosci� Flight Risk Model A B D C Tid �kandemotst�nd/minskad produktivitet 1:a kommunikation eller 1:a ryktet
Statschefer/ Politiska ledare Experter Myndighetschefer
STEG F�R STEG F�R ATT SKAPA EN EFFEKTIV KOMMUNIKATION Varf�r? Vem? Vad? Hur? N�r? Kanal? Effekt? Syfte och m�l M�lgrupps- ...
Varf�r? Vem? Vad? Hur? N�r? Kanal? Effekt?
Tv�v�gskommunikation Effekt: Intresse, engagemang, handling M�l: F�r�ndra beteende Env�gskommunikation Effekt: Uppm�rksamh...
5-7 M�nga, m�nga g�nger
DET �R SV�RT OCH TAR TID
KONSEKVENS, TRANSPARENS OCH UPPREPNING
AVS�NDARE
VARF�R LYSSNAR MAN NU?
SAMMANFATTNINGSVIS
HUR KAN VI P� FRONTIT HJ�LPA ER? Strategiskt och praktiskt st�d i f�r�ndring - Kommunikationsplanering - Kommunikationsins...
FR�GOR & SVAR Vi hoppas att vi hinner besvara alla era fr�gor idag. Uppst�r tidsbrist s� svarar vi p� de mest �terkommande...
Anna Graf 0705172998 anna.graf@frontit.se Erica Jonsson 0722063432 erica.jonsson@frontit.se
  1. 1. F U N G E R A N D E F � R � N D R I N G Effektiv kommunikation i f�r�ndring Vikten av att ha en bra strategi i en tid av os�kerhet Anna Graf och Erica Jonsson
  2. 2. Anna Graf Erica Jonsson
  3. 3. DET H�R PRATAR VI OM IDAG Teori och modeller f�r f�r�ndringskommunikation Vilken kommunikation har vi sett exempel p� under v�ren? Vad kan vi l�ra oss av kriskommunikation i Coronas fotsp�r?
  4. 4. VARF�R �R STRATEGISK KOMMUNIKATION S� VIKTIG I TID AV F�R�NDRING? Strategif�rankring Krishantering Skapa effektiv f�r�ndring Effekt F�rst�else Samsyn M�luppfyllelse
  5. 5. K�nna G�ra T�nka Avs�ndare Budskap/kommunikation Brus Brus Mottagare Tolkning Brus
  6. 6. Presskonferenser Anslagstavlor Stories Webinarier Utbildning Seminarier Digitala m�tenFAQ:s Sociala medier M�ten Tidningar TV/Radio Broschyrer Mail Poddar Intran�t Bloggar Digitala anslagstavlor Brev Yammer Nyhetsbrev
  7. 7. Tv�v�gskommunikation Effekt: Intresse, engagemang, handling M�l: F�r�ndra beteende Env�gskommunikation Effekt: Uppm�rksamhet, k�nnedom, kunskap, f�rst�else M�l: Ge kunskap Ingen kommunikation Effekt: Risk f�r rykten Ingen information Tryckt information, intran�t, e-post Muntlig information Muntlig information + fr�gestund Dialog: Vad? Varf�r? Dialog: Vad? Hur? S�tta m�l Varf�r? Tid
  8. 8. Prosci� Flight Risk Model A B D C Tid �kandemotst�nd/minskad produktivitet 1:a kommunikation eller 1:a ryktet
  9. 9. Statschefer/ Politiska ledare Experter Myndighetschefer
  10. 10. STEG F�R STEG F�R ATT SKAPA EN EFFEKTIV KOMMUNIKATION Varf�r? Vem? Vad? Hur? N�r? Kanal? Effekt? Syfte och m�l M�lgrupps- analys Budskap Detaljer Timing Vem? Vilka forum? F�lj upp, m�t. Kommunikations- plan Aktivitetsplan
  11. 11. Varf�r? Vem? Vad? Hur? N�r? Kanal? Effekt?
  12. 12. Tv�v�gskommunikation Effekt: Intresse, engagemang, handling M�l: F�r�ndra beteende Env�gskommunikation Effekt: Uppm�rksamhet, k�nnedom, kunskap, f�rst�else M�l: Ge kunskap Effekt: Risk f�r rykten Ingen information Tryckt information, intran�t, e-post Muntlig information Muntlig information + fr�gestund Dialog: Vad? Varf�r? Dialog: Vad? Hur? S�tta m�l Varf�r? Tid
  13. 13. 5-7 M�nga, m�nga g�nger
  14. 14. DET �R SV�RT OCH TAR TID
  15. 15. KONSEKVENS, TRANSPARENS OCH UPPREPNING
  16. 16. AVS�NDARE
  17. 17. VARF�R LYSSNAR MAN NU?
  18. 18. SAMMANFATTNINGSVIS
  19. 19. HUR KAN VI P� FRONTIT HJ�LPA ER? Strategiskt och praktiskt st�d i f�r�ndring - Kommunikationsplanering - Kommunikationsinsatser - Extra st�d/resurs i det dagliga arbetet Utbildning i f�r�ndringskommunikation - Genomf�rs som distansutbildning under � dag Facilitering av digitala m�ten och workshops - Distansutbildning under 2 h - Coachning - Facilitering och moderering Vi kan st�tta i andra typer av kommunikationsfr�gor H�r g�rna av er s� diskuterar vi hur vi b�st kan hj�lpa er!
  20. 20. FR�GOR & SVAR Vi hoppas att vi hinner besvara alla era fr�gor idag. Uppst�r tidsbrist s� svarar vi p� de mest �terkommande fr�gorna per mail. D�r f�r ni ocks� l�nk till presentationsmaterialet och l�nk till en utv�rdering som ni g�rna f�r svara p�.
  21. 21. Anna Graf 0705172998 anna.graf@frontit.se Erica Jonsson 0722063432 erica.jonsson@frontit.se

