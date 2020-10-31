Successfully reported this slideshow.

Keunggulan material polyurethane dan cara mengaplikasikanya

  1. 1. KEUNGGULAN MATERIAL POLYURETHANE DAN CARA MENGAPLIKASIKANYA Tahukah Anda apa sajakah keunggulan material polyurethane dan cara mengaplikasikannya? Bengkel bubut Jababeka Sahl Engineering Indonesia memperkenalkan suatu material yang cukup unik, yaitu Polyurethane. Polyurethane memiliki bentuk dan karakteristik yang identik dengan busa atau foam. Sebab, pada dasarnya material tersebut dihasilkan dari pencampuran dua bahan kimia, yakni Isocynate dan Polyol yang mempunyai reaksi membentuk foam. Material ini bisa ditemukan dalam berbagai bentuk, mulai dari busa lentur, busa keras, pelapis anti bahan kimia, penyekat, bahan perekat dan elastomers.
  2. 2. SEJARAH POLYURETHANE Polyurethane awalnya diciptakan sebagai pengganti dan pelapis karet, besi, kayu, plastik dan bahan lain yang semakin langka. Selain itu, pada masa Perang Dunia II, polyurethane telah banyak digunakan sebagai bahan produksi. Hampir setiap bangunan dan ruangan dalam rumah saat itu menggunakan polyurethane. Polyurethane dimanfaatkan sebagai pengisi kertas dan mostar pada industri pakaian tahan udara, pelapis anti karat pada besi, kayu dan bagian bangunan yang dibuat dari batu (seperti tembok dan pondasi) serta bahan pengkilat untuk finishing pesawat terbang. Polyurethane berperan dalam mengisolasi temperatur dan dapat menjadi bahan penyerap suara serta bahan konstruksi. Saat ini, Polyurethane telah diproduksi dan digunakan dalam skala industri. Dengan mengembangkan polyurethane yang berbiaya rendah, material tersebut bisa digunakan untuk membuat kain pelapis dan penerapan di bidang lainnya, seperti industri otomotif. Polyurethane juga dikenal sebagai material yang hemat energi dan membuat pengeluaran atas perawatan dan perbaikan mesin maupun peralatan pabrik jadi lebih murah dan efisien karena sifat dan kelebihannya.
  3. 3. 13 KEUNGGULAN MATERIAL POLYURETHANE Berikut ini keunggulan material polyutrethane:  Mudah dibentuk dan dicetak.  Mudah digunakan, karena cukup disemprot saja.  Fleksibel dan dapat menyesuaikan kondisi apapun, termasuk temperatur atau suhu rendah.  Tahan terhadap keburukan yang disebabkan oleh oksigen, atmosfir dan ozon.  Tahan terhadap oli dan beberapa bahan kimia lainnya.  Kekenyalan sangat baik.  Kemampuan isolasi cukup baik.  Kuat akan beban dinamika.  Kekerasannya beragam, mulai dari shore A sampai shore D.  Tahan terhadap gesekan dan pukulan.  Tidak mudah aus, sehingga material ini tahan lama.  Tidak mudah rusak.  Cocok untuk heavy duty industry.
  4. 4. CARA MENGAPLIKASIKAN CAT POLYURETHANE Cat polyurethane adalah terdiri atas dua komponen, yaitu cat dan hardener. Cat polyurethane biasanya digunakan untuk menutup atau pelapis permukaan kayu. Daya kilapnya sangat tinggi, khususnya pada tipe clear gloss. Keunggulan material Polyurethane, terutama cat ini, juga sangat transparan, sehingga tetap menampilkan tekstur kayu. Di bawah ini merupakan prosedur aplikasi polyurethane yang bisa Anda lakukan di rumah: 1) Tuang hardener ke dalam cat dengan perbandingan 2:1. 2) Bilas botol hardener dengan thinner, kemudian tuangkan ke dalam cat. 3) Campur aduk sampai rata dan siap diaplikasikan. 4) Amplas permukaan kayu dengan kertas amplas nomor 180 sampai bersih, kering serta bebas minyak. 5) Wood filler digunakan untuk mengisi pori-pori kayu. Tunggu sampai kering, kemudian amplas dengan kertas nomor 240. 6) Wood stain diaplikasikan sebagai pewarna kayu. 7) Sanding sealer dapat disemprotkan sekali sampai dua kali sebagai cat dasar, lalu tunggu hingga kering. Amplas kembali secara mengambang dengan kertas nomor 360. 8) Sebagai top coat, semprotkan sekali dengan penampilan clear satin, clear gloss atau clear dof sesuai yang Anda inginkan. 9) Setelah 6-8 jam dan cat sudah kering, amplas dengan kertas nomor 400. Kemudian semprot dengan top coat untuk kedua kalinya. Sangat disarankan untuk memakai ruangan yang memiliki sistem pertukaran udara baik untuk mempermudah prosesnya. Demikianlah artikel keunggulan material Polyurethane yang produknya dapat dibeli di Bengkel Mesin Industri Bekasi? Sahl Engineering Indonesia.
  5. 5. INFORMASI SELENGKAPNYA : https://sahlengineering.com/keunggulan-material-polyurethane/

