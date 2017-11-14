6 REASONS TO SMILE ABOUT DENTAL IMPLANTS www.friedmandentalgroup.com
  1. 1. 6 REASONS TO SMILE ABOUT DENTAL IMPLANTS www.friedmandentalgroup.com
  2. 2.  Look and Act Like Natural Teeth Implants are attached to your jaw bone with metal posts The posts act like artificial roots, keeping each implant in place Your implants are designed to blend in with your natural teeth.  No Special Care Required There’s no need to remove and clean dental implants Brush and floss your implants like natural teeth Forget about the special products required for dentures. www.friedmandentalgroup.com
  3. 3.  Eat and Speak with Confidence Dentures can slip when you talk, causing self-consciousness You have to change your diet with dentures to keep your teeth in place Implants can’t slip, so you can speak confidently and eat anything.  Reduce Damage to Natural Teeth Dental bridges and dentures put stress on healthy teeth Eventually, they can cause further tooth loss Implants don’t rely on natural teeth for support, so they don’t cause damage www.friedmandentalgroup.com
  4. 4.  Structure Lost teeth cause your facial features to sink .Dentures don’t always provide adequate support. Implants allow you to retain your natural features.  Protect Your Jaw Bone Bones in the jaw deteriorate after tooth loss.Dentures don’t stop the process of bone loss.Implants and their artificial roots keep these bones healthy www.friedmandentalgroup.com
  5. 5. Brought to you by http://www.friedmandentalgroup.com/

