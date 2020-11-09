Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pay per click advertising is one of the fastest growing sources of online advertising on the Internet today. Pay per click advertising is very cost effective and the traffic you will receive is all targeted to your products or services using keyword search technology. There are many different pay per click advertising services to choose from; search the net and find the right company for you. I’ll show you what to look for in a pay per click search engine advertising company and how they work.

  1. 1. Pay Per Click Advertising Pay per click advertising is one of the fastest growing sources of online advertising on the Internet today. Pay per click advertising is very cost effective and the traffic you will receive is all targeted to your products or services using keyword search technology. There are many different pay per click advertising services to choose from; search the net and find the right company for you. I’ll show you what to look for in a pay per click search engine advertising company and how they work. Why is pay per click advertising so popular? First of all it gives any small business a chance to compete with large corporations who control the major search engine results. There’s a lot less work involved. All you have to do is set up an account with any company that’s right for you, then create an ad with your selected related keywords and submit. Then sit back and watch our traffic stats go through the roof. Pay per click advertising companies provide targeted traffic to your website, meaning everybody who comes to your website is looking for your products or services. The price is right, one of the best qualities of pay per click advertising is that you set your daily limit to what you want. Spend as little as $10 a day and receive 1000 unique visitors if your keyword bid is only $0.01 per click.
  2. 2. How does pay per click advertising work? You as an advertiser bid on keywords related to your website on a pay per click basis to receive targeted traffic. Say if your website sells car Insurance you bid on “Car Insurance”, “Car”, “Insurance” and so on till you find as many possible related phrases to your website as you can. Some keywords and phrases will be more expensive than others depending on your competition's bid on the same keyword or phrase. After you let your ad run for a couple days you start to see what keyword works the best to bring traffic to your website. NOTE: try to keep keywords related to your site that way people are actually looking to buy or find info on your products or services. How to pick the right pay per click advertising company? Personally I look for a company that can provide me with low keyword bidding any where for $0.01 – $0.05 per click on keywords for a minimum bid. Even If the pay per click advertising company can only send you a hundred unique visitors a day it is way more cost effective in the long run compare to paying a dollar a click with a larger company to get the same amount of traffic for more money. Some pay per click advertising companies have affiliate programs allowing you to earn free traffic by placing a search bar on your website, you earn credits towards your pay per click account every time someone does a search or clicks on a paying advertiser. Now this is a must it will say somewhere on the site usually when you sign up for your account that they are protected against click fraud, If not they can scam you money. A promotional deal is always nice. When I sign up with a company it’s good to get a deal so you can try their services without paying a lot or sometimes nothing.
  3. 3. There are many different forms of advertising online and in my experience pay per click advertising has allowed me to keep up with my larger competitors without breaking the bank or a sweat. Pay per click advertising combined with other free methods of advertising can bring thousands of visitors to your site a month with very little money invested. Pay per click advertising is perfect for small businesses. It helped me and it can easily help you. Check this out if you’d like to quit your 9-5 job and make money online from the comfort of your home: https://bit.ly/2I5YRHu

