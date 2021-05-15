BRUNCH INFORMATIVO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Enchúlame el texto OSNAYA MACÍAS GABRIEL ENRIQUE RODRÍGUEZ VILLA FRIDA AMEZCUA CABALLERO YESENIA AGUILAR VINALAY JOSÉ ÁNGE...
Resumen ¿Qué es la comunicación? Es usual oír frases del tipo: “todo es de comunicación” “nada de lo q hacemos esta fuera ...
¿El campo de estudios de la comunicación? Ejemplificando el manejo social, el poder, la política, la democracia, la econom...
La retórica conmover y persuadir La sociedad es impensable sin comunicación, y como toda actividad humana, es una práctica...
HISTORIA DEL TÉRMINO En su sentido esencial, suponen una acción comunitaria de participar en Colin o colocar relacionadas ...
En su sentido esencial, suponen una acción comunitaria de participar en Colin o colocar relacionadas y remiten al palabra ...
Durante el siglo XV, los objetos de uso diario se transforman en mercancías, la iniciativa de “Comunicación” se transporta...
Ruido Las salas de lectura y las bibliotecas suelen ser lugares silenciosos para favorecer la concentración y la comprensi...
¿QUÉ ES LA COMUNICACIÓN? Es usual oír frases del tipo: "Todo es comunicación", "nada de lo cual hacemos está fuera de la c...
La oratoria es el arte de la persuasión por medio del vocablo hablada. Según los griegos, el político no únicamente deberí...
LA TEORÍA MATEMÁTICA DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Con el desarrollo de los medios de comunicación y las tecnologías de comunicación ...
transforma la voz en oscilaciones eléctricas; o sea, cumple la capacidad de las cuerdas vocales respecto de la voz hablada...
LA COMUNICACIÓN EN ACCIÓN Analizar el fenómeno de la comunicación implica considerar la forma en que se producen, estructu...
un estatus científico para estudiarla como tal. El científico estadounidense C. E. Shannon, junto a Warren Weaver, publica...
11 ENCHULAME EL TEXTO 205 VESPERTINO CABRERA GARCIA GIOVANA MONSERRAT ESPINOZA HERNANDEZ KAREN ABRIL MARTINEZ DURAN KARLA ...
12 INDICE  Portada……………………………1  Índice…………………………………2  RESUMEN………………………………. 3  SINTESIS…………………………………5  PARAFRASIS……………...
13 RESUMEN El ruido es un sonido que no tiene ningún tipo de sentido y se emite en cualquier cosa, cabe mencionar que a me...
14 etnometodologia, la comunicación intervienes muchos elementos que pueden estar ausentes para la interacción concreta. L...
15 El ruido. A medida que aumenta el ruido la comunicación es menos eficaz. Cuando se introduce el ruido en un mensaje est...
16 Investigadores norteamericanos desarrollan reflexiones, según estas nuevas posiciones, la comunicación es un proceso so...
17 creativa. El proceso de la comunicación desde la perspectiva interaccionista apela a lo que se denomina etnometodología...
18 Esto lleva a la reflexión sobre la “cultura de masas”. Las formas y los contenidos del arte se modifican junto a los há...
19 - Paráfrasis - El ruido: Es un sonido cualquiera que opone la conexión correcta entre 2 polos. Cuando más ruido existe,...
110 considerar las reglas? Desde este punto de vista, ninguna característica del procedimiento informativo puede ser exclu...
111 Sinopsis: La comunicación es considerada como un fenómeno social que se manifiesta desde el principio de los tiempos, ...
ESCUELA PREPARATORIA: CECYTEM TULTEPEC MATERIA: LEOYE INTEGRANTES: José Emanuel Espinosa Pulido Alessandra González Juárez...
La investigación funcionalista Tras la primera Guerra Estados Unidos inicia una proceso de industrialización, generando in...
La teoría de Lasswell, también conocida como el modelo de “la aguja hipodérmica”, consiga la comunicación y la confianza c...
Funciones y disfunciones Merton trabaja sobre los niveles en los que se estructuran las funciones de los medios y sus mens...
Los efectos de Joseph Klapper, también contribuyena relativizar la eficacia de la comunicación masiva, afirma que no son l...
SINTESIS Para ser más concretos toda la parte que me toco el autor quiso dar a conocer todos los argumentos posibles pero ...
comunicación de masas, que amplían las posibilidades de organizar y regular el funcionamiento social. Según su teoría, los...
SINOPSIS En la primera guerra mundial comenzó la fabricación de nuevos medios de comunicación también se inicio un estudio...
La aguja hipodérmica era donde se confiaba ciegamente en los medios siendo influenciados por la psicología conductista (es...
RESUMEN, SINTESIS, PARAFRASIS Y SINOPISIS 12/05/2021 Grupo: 205  Jiménez Ambrocio Sharon Jatzin  Huerta Riofrio Vanessa ...
 Es un trabajo basado en la observación empírica de los efectos de los medios de comunicación con fines prácticos, la Mas...
cumplido sus promesas de llevar "libertad, igualdad y fraternidad" a los hombres. INFLUENCIAS TEORICAS:  La escuela críti...
o Los integrantes de la escuela Frankfurt tienen avances sobre sus investigaciones del autoritarismo, racionalización y su...
 La sociología funcionalista define como investigación administrada: es decir, un trabajado basado en la observación empí...
4.2 ENCHÚLAME EL TEXTO Equipo:7 (pp. 82-94) -síntesis, -paráfrasis - sinopsis 11 de Mayo de 2021 Carmona salinas Leslie Be...
ÍNDICE LOS DIPOSITIVOS DE PODER..... EL PANÓPTICO..... LA TELEVISIÓN: Y EL PANÓPTICO INVERTIDOEL, GRAN HERMANO....... LOS ...
SINOPSIS LA OBRA DE MICHEL FOUCAULT SE OCUPA DE LA GÉNESIS Y LOS CAMBIOS EN EL MANEJO DEL PODER EN LA CORPORACIÓN MODERNA,...
E L P A N Ó P T I C O RESUMEN LA METÁFORA DEL PANÓPTICO, LE SIRVE PARA DAR CUENTA DE ESTE MECANISMO: LOS VIGILADOS SON VIS...
SINTESIS BIG BROTHER (CONOCIDO EN CASTELLANO COMO GRAN HERMANO O, EN SU TRADUCCIÓN IDÓNEA, HERMANO MAYOR) ES UN PERSONAJE ...
L O S M E D I O S C O M U N I C A N RESUMEN ¿EXISTE UN POTENCIAL LIBERADOR EN LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN? SE PREGUNTAN. AM...
SINTESIS CON LOS RIESGOS CIBERNÉTICOS AUMENTANDO DÍA A DÍA AL TIEMPO QUE EL MUNDO SE VUELVE MÁS CONECTADO, LOS GESTORES DE...
E S T U D I O S D E A U D I E N C I A S RESUMEN LOS PRIMEROS ESTUDIOS ACERCA DE LA COMUNICACIÓN DE MASAS, TUVIERON EN COMÚ...
  1. 1. Enchúlame el texto OSNAYA MACÍAS GABRIEL ENRIQUE RODRÍGUEZ VILLA FRIDA AMEZCUA CABALLERO YESENIA AGUILAR VINALAY JOSÉ ÁNGEL RODRÍGUEZ MORALES DANIELA MONSERRAT TULTEPEC-205 LEOYE II CUADERNILLO DIGITAL 11- 05-2021 EQUIPO 1
  2. 2. Resumen ¿Qué es la comunicación? Es usual oír frases del tipo: “todo es de comunicación” “nada de lo q hacemos esta fuera de la comunicación” o “que la comunicación es inherente al hombre”.
  3. 3. ¿El campo de estudios de la comunicación? Ejemplificando el manejo social, el poder, la política, la democracia, la economía, las tecnologías, la psiquis…El fenómeno de la comunicación, por consiguiente puede encararse a partir de diversos enfoques, a partir de ya, dichos enfoques tienen que remitir a los entornos sociales en los cuales poseen sitio, la comunicación y su desarrollo histórico. La comunicación en acción Aprender el fenómeno comunicacional involucra tener en cuenta la manera en que se estructuran, generan y recepcionan los dire 3 tipos de mensajes.
  4. 4. La retórica conmover y persuadir La sociedad es impensable sin comunicación, y como toda actividad humana, es una práctica compleja y llena de puntos fascinantes. La profunda actividad política en la vieja Grecia obligó a sistematizar el proceso de comunicación.
  5. 5. HISTORIA DEL TÉRMINO En su sentido esencial, suponen una acción comunitaria de participar en Colin o colocar relacionadas y remiten al palabra latino Comunicarse. O sea, que el sentido inicial del término “Comunicar” alude a la iniciativa de “participar en”. La Edad Media dotó a la acción de comunicar el sentido de actuar en común. El término creencia tiene un sentido parecido: viene del latín, religare: juntar, aunar, mancomunar HISTORIA DEL TÉRMINO
  6. 6. En su sentido esencial, suponen una acción comunitaria de participar en Colin o colocar relacionadas y remiten al palabra latino Comunicarse. O sea, que el sentido inicial del término “Comunicar” alude a la iniciativa de “participar en”. La Edad Media dotó a la acción de comunicar el sentido de actuar en común. El término creencia tiene un sentido parecido: viene del latín, religare: juntar, aunar, mancomunar No 7
  7. 7. Durante el siglo XV, los objetos de uso diario se transforman en mercancías, la iniciativa de “Comunicación” se transporta a un objeto, o sea, algo que podría ser intercambiado La transmisión en esta clase de comunicación pude ser tanto de mercancías, personas o información, por medio de senderos, canales, vías férreas o telégrafos. No 8 El capitalismo industrial, desde el siglo XVII y básicamente del XVIII, produce un incremento de las fábricas, la producción y el consumo. El término “Comunicación” empieza a referir también al medio; es así como surgen expresiones tales como “líneas de comunicación” o “sistemas de comunicación”
  8. 8. Ruido Las salas de lectura y las bibliotecas suelen ser lugares silenciosos para favorecer la concentración y la comprensión de lo que se está leyendo. Sin embargo, mucha gente lee en lugares ruidosos como el transporte público, la piscina o una cafetería. También hay personas que escuchan música durante la lectura. Martin Vasilev, de la Universidad de Bournemouth, junto con Julie Kirkby y Bernhard Angele, ha publicado un meta-análisis sobre la distracción que supone el ruido durante la lectura. Existe un cuerpo de investigación sobre este tema bastante extenso, pero sus resultados parecen ser contradictorios y no hay un marco teórico que pueda integrarlos. Los autores localizaron 65 estudios que comparaban la lectura en un entorno silencioso con la lectura con exposición a estímulos sonoros. En la mayoría de los casos (54 estudios), se valoraba la comprensión lectora, pero en algunos (13 estudios) se medía la velocidad lectora o la precisión en la detección de errores en el texto (7 estudios).
  9. 9. ¿QUÉ ES LA COMUNICACIÓN? Es usual oír frases del tipo: "Todo es comunicación", "nada de lo cual hacemos está fuera de la comunicación..." o que “la comunicación es inherente al hombre". No obstante, estas ideas en general no otorgan una iniciativa rigurosa de cuál es el campo de análisis de la comunicación. EL CAMPO DE ESTUDIOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Varios teóricos reflexionan sobre la comunicación. Generalmente, las preocupaciones permanecen centradas en inconvenientes más amplios. Ejemplificando, el desempeño social, el poder, el razonamiento, la política, la democracia, la economía, las tecnologías, la psiquis... El fenómeno de la comunicación, por consiguiente, puede encararse a partir de diversos enfoques. A partir de ya, dichos enfoques tienen que remitir a los entornos sociales en que tiene sitio la comunicación, y a su desarrollo histórico. LA COMUNICACIÓN EN ACCIÓN Aprender el fenómeno comunicacional involucra tener en cuenta la manera en que se estructuran, generan y recepcionan los diversos tipos de mensajes. Además, se puede centrar en el análisis de las ideas y valores que transitan por medio de los medios, y las interrelaciones de poder que se vehiculizan por medio de ellos. También puede analizarse las maneras de crear, recibir y participar en los mensajes, conforme con la pertenencia a determinados equipos, clases o nacionalidades. Además de la meditación sobre las tecnologías, la comunicación aborda el análisis y estudio de los accesos y usos que ofrecen a estas herramientas los diversos actores y sectores sociales. LA RETÓRICA: CONMOVER Y PERSUADIR La meditación sobre la comunicación como fenómeno social data de tiempos remotos. La sociedad es impensable sin comunicación y, como toda actividad humana, es una práctica compleja y llena de puntos fascinantes. La profunda actividad política en la vieja Grecia obligó a sistematizar el proceso de comunicación. El propósito: convencer al auditorio. En su Retórica, Aristóteles define los elementos de la comunicación. Aun cuando Aristóteles no define la comunicación, en su retórica, muestra el objetivo de ésta.
  10. 10. La oratoria es el arte de la persuasión por medio del vocablo hablada. Según los griegos, el político no únicamente debería tener buenos argumentos sino conmover a su auditorio. HOSTORIA DEL TÉRMINO Los términos "Comunicar" y "Comunicación" aparecen por primera ocasión en la lengua francesa en la segunda mitad del siglo XIV. En su sentido esencial, suponen una acción comunitaria de participar en común o colocar relacionadas y remiten al vocablo latino "communicare". En el inglés, provienen de la raíz "communis". O sea, que el sentido inicial del término "Comunicar" alude a la iniciativa de "participar en". Las personas, al comunicarse, co-participa, convive. La edad media dotó a la acción de comunicar el sentido de actuar en común. El término creencia tiene un sentido parecido: viene del latín, religare: juntar, aunar, mancomunar". Los gigantes cambios hechos por el desarrollo del capitalismo comercial modifican el sentido "comunitario" de la expresión. Durante el siglo XV, los objetos de uso diario se transforman en mercancías, o sea, en bienes que tienen la posibilidad de mercar y vender. En este entorno, la iniciativa de "Comunicación se transporta a un objeto, o sea, algo que podría ser intercambiado. El capitalismo industrial, desde el siglo XVII y básicamente del XVIII, crea un incremento de las fábricas, la producción y el consumo. El trueque cada vez más grande de mercancías necesita desarrollar sistemas y canales eficaces para su tráfico. El concepto "Comunicación comienza a referir además al medio; es así como emergen expresiones como por ejemplo líneas de comunicación o sistemas de comunicación". La transmisión en esta clase de comunicación podría ser tanto de mercancías, personas o información, por medio de senderos, canales, vías férreas o telégrafos. Por esa razón, esta iniciativa de comunicación implica una transmisión abstracta, de forma sencilla cuantificable y previsible. LA COMUNICACIÓN COMO TRANSMISIÓN El concepto "comunicar"- originalmente relacionado a la iniciativa de compartir, participar en común, o situar en relación- se comprende ahora como transmisión de un punto a otro. Este sentido se destaca desde el siglo XlX con el surgimiento de la prensa y después, a lo largo del siglo XX, con la aparición de los medios de comunicación masiva. Está rigidez en los sentidos del término comunicación posibilita entender los diferentes modelos de comunicación que a partir de diversas disciplinas tratan de describir este fenómeno en todo el siglo XX.
  11. 11. LA TEORÍA MATEMÁTICA DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Con el desarrollo de los medios de comunicación y las tecnologías de comunicación masiva, la inquietud de los teóricos se concentra en darle a la comunicación un estatuto científico para estudiarla como tal. El científico de Estados Unidos C. E. Shannon, al costado de Warren Weaver, publican The Mathematical Theory of Comunication (1948). En este trabajo proporcionan a conocer un modelo para describir científicamente la comunicación. Ingeniero electrotécnico y matemático, Claude Elwood Shannon (1916-2001) es considerado el papá de las comunicaciones electrónicas. A medida que labora para los Laboratorios Bell, formula una teoría famosa como La teoría matemática de la Información. La inquietud de Shannon no está centrada en la comunicación humana, sino en la comunicación electrónica. Pese a estar vinculado a la resolución de inconvenientes técnicos, Estudiosos de diversas corrientes -desde la lingüística estructural hasta la sociología funcionalista- trasladan el modelo de Shannon a las ciencias humanas. Por un largo tiempo es considerado EL modelo de la comunicación. El modelo de comunicación de Shannon es lineal: implica un origen, el polo emisor, que transmite una señal, y un final en el polo receptor, que únicamente la decodifica. Su esquema sugiere los próximos recursos: La fuente de información genera un mensaje o una serie de mensajes; ejemplificando, es la voz de quien emite un mensaje. El mensaje: Tiene relación con el término misma o la señal usada. El codificador o emisor: Artefacto que transforma la información en una modulación física susceptible de ser transmitida por el canal. Ejemplificando, el teléfono
  12. 12. transforma la voz en oscilaciones eléctricas; o sea, cumple la capacidad de las cuerdas vocales respecto de la voz hablada). El canal: Es el medio utilizado para transmitir la señal a partir del transmisor hacia el receptor (p.e. el cable de teléfono o el aire). El descodificador o receptor: efectúa principalmente la operación inversa a la elaborada por el transmisor, descodificando la señal para reedificar el mensaje. El destino: el individuo a la que le llega el mensaje. Sobresale, al final, un fenómeno perturbador: El ruido EL RUIDO El sonido es la existencia externa y aleatoria de interferencias que impide la correspondencia perfecta entre ambos polos. Mientras se incrementa el sonido, la comunicación es menos eficaz. El término de información es, por consiguiente, contrario al criterio de sonido. La información es la porción mínima de unidades que permiten al receptor rehacer el mensaje correctamente. Cuanto más clara es la información, menos recursos se requieren para comprenderla, y está más protegida del sonido. Una vez que se introduce sonido en el mensaje, éste muestra distorsiones. Dichos efectos generan un crecimiento de la incertidumbre. Las compañías telefónicas para las que labora Shannon buscan la máxima efectividad para descargar los precios de la comunicación. El sonido, por consiguiente, es una perturbación intolerable. ¿QUÉ ES LA COMUNICACIÓN? Es normal escuchar frases como “todo es comunicación”, “nada de lo que hacemos está fuera de la comunicación” o que “la comunicación es inherente al hombre”, estas ideas generales no dan una idea que sea precisa sobre cuál es el campo de estudio de la comunicación. EL CAMPO DE ESTUDIOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Muchos teóricos piensan en la comunicación. Por tanto, el fenómeno de la comunicación puede abordarse desde diferentes enfoques. En adelante, estos enfoques deben referirse a los contextos sociales en los que se desarrolla la comunicación y a su evolución.
  13. 13. LA COMUNICACIÓN EN ACCIÓN Analizar el fenómeno de la comunicación implica considerar la forma en que se producen, estructuran y recepcionan los distintos tipos de mensajes. Puede también centrarse en estudiar las ideas y valores que circulan a través de los medios y las relaciones de poder que se transmiten a través de ellos. Puede analizarse las posibilidades de producir, recibir y participar en los mensajes según la pertenencia a determinados grupos. Además de reflexionar sobre las tecnologías, la comunicación, el estudio y análisis del acceso y los usos que diferentes sectores sociales dan a estas herramientas. LA RETÓRICA: CONMOVER Y PERSUADIR La reflexión sobre la comunicación como fenómeno social data de tiempos remotos. La intensa actividad política en la antigua Grecia obligó a sistematizar el proceso de comunicación. En su Retórica, Aristóteles define los componentes de la comunicación, aunque no define la comunicación, señala el propósito de ésta. La oratoria es el arte de la persuasión a través de la palabra hablada. HISTORIA DEL TÉRMINO Los términos “Comunicar” y “Comunicación” aparecen por primera vez en la lengua francesa en la segunda mitad del siglo XIV. Es decir, que el sentido inicial del término “Comunicar” alude a la idea de participar en. En el siglo XV, los objetos de uso diario se convierten en mercancías, es decir, en bienes que se pueden comprar y vender. En este contexto, la idea de comunicación se traslada a un objeto, es decir, algo que puede ser intercambiado. El capitalismo industrial, a partir del siglo XVII y fundamentalmente del XVIII, genera un crecimiento de las fábricas, la producción y el consumo. La transmisión en este tipo de comunicación puede ser tanto de mercancías, personas o información, a través de caminos, canales, vías férreas o telégrafos. Por eso, esta idea de comunicación supone una transmisión abstracta, fácilmente cuantificable y previsible. LA COMUNICACIÓN COMO TRANSMISIÓN El termino “comunicar” relacionado con el origen de la idea de participación conjunta o relación es ahora como una transmisión de un punto a otro. Este significado predomina desde el siglo XIX con la prensa y luego, en el siglo XX, con la aparición de los medios de comunicación. Esta tensión en el sentido del término comunicativo nos permite comprender los diferentes modelos de comunicación que las distintas disciplinas explican este fenómeno durante el siglo XX. LA TEORÍA MATEMÁTICA DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Con el desarrollo de los medios de comunicación y las tecnologías de la comunicación masiva, la preocupación de los teóricos es dar a la comunicación
  14. 14. un estatus científico para estudiarla como tal. El científico estadounidense C. E. Shannon, junto a Warren Weaver, publican The Mathematical Theory of Comunication (1948). En este trabajo dan a conocer un modelo para explicar científicamente la comunicación. El modelo de comunicación de Shannon es lineal: supone un origen, el polo emisor, que transmite una señal, y un final en el polo receptor, que sólo la decodifica. Su esquema propone los siguientes elementos: La fuente de información produce un mensaje o una secuencia de mensajes; por ejemplo, es la voz de quien emite un mensaje. El mensaje: Se refiere a la palabra misma o la señal utilizada. El codificador o emisor: Aparato que transforma la información en una modulación física susceptible de ser transmitida por el canal. El canal: Es el medio usado para transmitir la señal desde el transmisor al receptor. El descodificador o receptor: efectúa generalmente la operación in versa a la realizada por el transmisor, descodificando la señal para re construir el mensaje. El destino: la persona a la que le llega el mensaje. EL RUIDO El ruido es la presencia externa y la interferencia aleatoria que evita el emparejamiento perfecto entre los dos polos. Entre más ruido menos comunicación eficaz. La información es la cantidad mínima de unidades que permiten reconstruir correctamente el mensaje. Cuanto más clara sea la información, menos elementos se necesitan para comprender y más protegida del ruido. Las compañías telefónicas para las que Shannon trabaja para lograr la máxima eficiencia en la reducción de los costos de la comunicación. Los modelos de comunicación basados en teorías matemáticas de la información ignoran a las personas reales. Para el ser humano, la comunicación es un proceso biunívoco mutuo.
  15. 15. 11 ENCHULAME EL TEXTO 205 VESPERTINO CABRERA GARCIA GIOVANA MONSERRAT ESPINOZA HERNANDEZ KAREN ABRIL MARTINEZ DURAN KARLA ANGELA CONTRERAS GONZALES SINAI DESIREE MAR MEJIA EDGAR ALEXIS DOCENTE: ORLANDO LIMA ROCHA MATERIA: LEOYE FECHA: 11/05/21 COLEGIO DE ESTUDIOS CIENTIFICOS Y TECNOLOGICOS DEL ESTADO DE MEXICO.
  16. 16. 12 INDICE  Portada……………………………1  Índice…………………………………2  RESUMEN………………………………. 3  SINTESIS…………………………………5  PARAFRASIS………………………8  SINOPSIS………………………………10
  17. 17. 13 RESUMEN El ruido es un sonido que no tiene ningún tipo de sentido y se emite en cualquier cosa, cabe mencionar que a medida que aumenta el sonido, la comunicación es menos eficaz. Una de las ramas del ruido es la comunicación que es en parte conformada por el feedback, o en español, retroacción; en términos comunicacionales, el feedback implica aquello que llega al final del proceso de comunicación y que provoca una reacción en el receptor, esta reacción influye también en el polo emisor. Por ejemplo, cuando una persona habla fuerte, la otra sube el tono, y luego el primero lo hace más, y así sucesivamente. En cambio, en la retroacción negativa el proceso en curso se amortigua o se regula. La comunicación es un proceso social permanente que integra múltiples e indisociables elementos como; la palabra, el gesto, la mirada, la mímica, y el espacio interindividual: contexto, espacio físico, roles, status. Los análisis de Shannon que hacen hincapié en el contenido de los mensajes, este nuevo enfoque se preocupa por integrar los contextos al proceso de comunicación. Cada sociedad tiene diferentes reglas de cortesía, de buen trato o modalidades de saludo. El proceso de la comunicación desde la perspectiva interaccionista apela a lo que se denomina
  18. 18. 14 etnometodologia, la comunicación intervienes muchos elementos que pueden estar ausentes para la interacción concreta. La comunicación en el siglo XX, desde su nacimiento la influencia y el poder de los medios creció de tal manera que es posible pensar los procesos comunicativos, culturales y políticos, fuera de este fenómeno. Además, la aparición de los medios de comunicación cambio la percepción del mundo, también es importante mencionar que a finales de siglo XIX, crecen exponencialmente la circulación de periódicos, las ediciones populares de libros y las novelas por entrega en la prensa masiva. Nacen así la sociedad y también la cultura de las masas.
  19. 19. 15 El ruido. A medida que aumenta el ruido la comunicación es menos eficaz. Cuando se introduce el ruido en un mensaje este presenta distorsiones, estos efectos producen un incremento de la incertidumbre. Las compañías telefónicas donde Shannon trabaja buscan la máxima eficacia para bajar los costos de la comunicación, el ruido, por lo tanto, es una perturbación intolerable. Para el ser humano la comunicación es un proceso unívoco y de influencia mutua. Feedback (retroacción) Nobert Winener (1894-1964) trabajó la noción del feedback que en términos comunicacionales implica aquello implica aquello que llega al final del proceso del proceso de comunicación y que provoca una reacción en el receptor. Cuando se traslada a la comunicación humana puede ser algo abstracto, la reacción positiva, alimenta y acentúa el proceso en curso, en cambio, en la reacción negativa el proceso en curso se amortigua o se regula. La escuela invisible
  20. 20. 16 Investigadores norteamericanos desarrollan reflexiones, según estas nuevas posiciones, la comunicación es un proceso social, permanente, que intriga múltiples e indisociables elementos: la palabra, el gesto, la mirada, la mímica y el espacio interindividual: contexto, espacio físico, roles, status. Según estas nuevas miradas, es un error trasladar a la comunicación humana los modelos de los sistemas electrónicos. ¿Todo comunica? A diferencia de los análisis que hacen hincapié en el contenido de los mensajes, este nuevo enfoque de los investigadores norteamericanos, se preocupa por integrar los contextos al proceso de comunicación. Por ejemplo, la prosémica se encarga del estudio del espacio y su relación con la comunicación; la kinésica, del análisis de la gestualidad Yo interactúo, tú interactúas…. Erving Goffman, establece las premisas como la comunicación humana es una interacción: las reglas y las estrategias o juegos. Las reglas rituales enmarcan las interacciones comunicativas,cada individuo puede intentar manipular las reglas para su beneficio propio, las reglas sociales son en donde actuamos de manera convencional o
  21. 21. 17 creativa. El proceso de la comunicación desde la perspectiva interaccionista apela a lo que se denomina etnometodología. El telégrafo y la orquesta. El investigador Yves Winkin utiliza dos métodos para contraponer los modelos Shannon y la escuela de Palo Alto. Sin embargo, el estudio de las pequeñas interacciones y las complejidades de la comunicación cotidiana del modelo orquestal olvida todo lo que está más allá de estos fenómenos. Es decir, en la comunicación intervienen muchos elementos que pueden estar ausentes en la interacción concreta Comunicación, medios y sociedad. La comunicación en el siglo XX está indiscutiblemente vinculada a los grandes medios masivos. La influencia y el poder de los medios creció de tal manera que es imposible pensar en los procesos comunicativos, etc.; fuera de este fenómeno. La aparición de los medios de comunicación cambió la percepción del mundo. La mayoría de los grandes temas que hacen a la vida de las sociedades contemporáneas están relacionados con la comunicación en masa. La cultura de masas Las transformaciones sociales, políticas, económicas e ideológicas que se dan en 1879-1914 y se intensifican a partir de la segunda mitad del siglo XX dan lugar a la sociedad en masa. Ya entrando el siglo XX la comunicación de masas se potencia con la aparición de nuevos aparatos tecnológicos.
  22. 22. 18 Esto lleva a la reflexión sobre la “cultura de masas”. Las formas y los contenidos del arte se modifican junto a los hábitos de consumo y las formas de percepción
  23. 23. 19 - Paráfrasis - El ruido: Es un sonido cualquiera que opone la conexión correcta entre 2 polos. Cuando más ruido existe, la recepción es peor. El sentido de información es contrario al significado de "ruido". La información es la poca proporción que deja al destinatario rehacer el mensaje. Al ser más fácil la información, pocas características se utilizan para entenderla y está más segura contra el ruido. Cuando existe ruido en el recado, está sufre modificaciones. Estos cambios producen más dudas. La retroacción: La retroacción positiva, mantiene e intensifica el procedimiento en curso, cuando alguien explica fuertemente, la otra eleva el tono, y luego el primero lo hace más, y así consecutivamente. En cambio, en la retroacción negativa el procedimiento en acción se regula. En vez de alzar la voz por arriba de la voz agresiva, la persona lleva todo al principio, es decir, que hay un autocontrol en el momento. Yo interactúo, tú interactúas: Erving Goffman, sociólogo de la convivencia significativa, dicta a las hipótesis para clasificar en la convivencia humana como una comunicación, tomando en consideración 2 cosas: las reglas y las estrategias o juegos. Las reglas rituales marcan la convivencia humana y son características en cada sociedad. Cada región tiene distintas reglas de modales o dinámicas de saludo. Cada persona puede tratar de corromper las reglas para ventaja propia, o hacer una imitación de sí que le deje mantener una mejor apariencia. Cada uno coloca en escena una apariencia de sí, crea un papel. Las reglas sociales son como una pantalla verde en el que se finge, de manera egoísta o innovadora, los agentes sociales. La convivencia de Goffman mantiene mucha conexión con la conversación. ¿Es posible la convivencia humana sin
  24. 24. 110 considerar las reglas? Desde este punto de vista, ninguna característica del procedimiento informativo puede ser excluido de los demás, ya que, tienen importancia en grupo. En cambio, el modelo lineal — ahí platicar es informar y destapar datos desde cierta clave —, en este modelo decir es darle un propósito a la socialización. Al momento de la convivencia desde el punto de vista social recurre a lo llamado "etnometodología". De esta manera empírica el documentalista mira y trata reinventar los puntos importantes de la convivencia. El telégrafo y la orquesta: La investigación de las chicas vivencias y las dificultades de la interacción diaria del modelo orquestal ignora todo lo que exista mayormente lejos de estos espectros. Es decir, en la interacción se interponen varios puntos que puede que estén no presentes en la comunicación específica. Comunicación, medios y sociedad: La interacción en el siglo 20 está innegablemente relacionada a los gigantes medios masivos. Desde su florecimiento, el impacto y el estatus de los medios incrementó de forma que es irreal considerar los transcursos comunicativos, culturales y políticos, fuera de esta reacción. El nacimiento de los medios de comunicación transformó el punto de vista del mundo. A los cambios en los comportamientos singulares se añaden las formas a percibir y reproducir el arte o los modos de ejercer la política (y por consecuencia, los lazos de dominio entre las comunidades). La mayoría de los grandes tópicos que vuelven vivas a las regiones simultáneas están conectados con unión la de masas. Uno de las características principales de las investigaciones en interacción radica en rebuscar las conexiones entre la comunidad y los medios masivos de la comunicación. Apocalípticos e integrados frente a la cultura masiva: El semiólogo italiano Humberto Eco recalca que, entre los curiosos de la cultura de masas, pueden diferenciarse 2 enormes fuentes.
  25. 25. 111 Sinopsis: La comunicación es considerada como un fenómeno social que se manifiesta desde el principio de los tiempos, aunque fue en el siglo 20 que surge como tal una disciplina como un cumulo de teorías de cierta forma dispersas. El libro nos da diversas maneras en las que podemos analizar distintas reflexiones acerca de lo que es la comunicación y las diferentes maneras en las que día a día la empleamos. Nos ofrece una visión más clara de los procesos comunicativos, culturales, económicos, políticos, etc. Y su inmensa influencia sobre nosotros.
  26. 26. ESCUELA PREPARATORIA: CECYTEM TULTEPEC MATERIA: LEOYE INTEGRANTES: José Emanuel Espinosa Pulido Alessandra González Juárez Gadyel Zamarac González Alvarado Miguel Angel Espinoza Morales Hernández Aldana Issac García Mejía Joel Grupo: 205
  27. 27. La investigación funcionalista Tras la primera Guerra Estados Unidos inicia una proceso de industrialización, generando innovadores campos en los medios de comunicación y a su vez, estos generan cambios culturales en la sociología funcionalista. En la década de los 20 se crean las primeras tranmisiones inalámbricas visuales y auditivas, popularizandolas de tal manera que para ese año Estados Unidos contaba con 606 estaciones de radio comerciales. Para1919 la comercialización es fundamental. Un cambio de mentalidad La Gran Depresión económica, en los 30, obliga al presidente de Estados Unidos, Franklin D. Roosevelt, a impulsar la reactivación de su política económica y social, basadas en John Maynard Keynes, propone aumento de empleo y de bienes adquisitivos, los cuales obligan a que la opinión pública tenga un papel protagónico. Los teóricos de la comunicación suponen que con una accion comunicaiva adecuada, pueden generar modificaciones en la conducta de los cuidadanos. Mass communication Research La corriente funcionalista reúne a un grupo de investigadores con el propósito de conocer la influencia de los medios de comunicación en la sociedad. La mass communication research, estudia a las masas com los métodos de ciencias experimemtales de la sociología norteamericana de aquel entonces, la cual asimila el funcionamiento social de los organismos vivos: la sociedad, es la que mantiene un equilibrio y busca la armonía. La corriente funcionalista se aboca en el estudio de los efectos:  Analizar exhastivamente lo que se quiere alcanzar  Conocer las características de receptores-consumidores  Estudiar los mensajes apropiados que llegan al público  Medir resultados y retroalimentación del proceso La aguja Hipodérmica Harold D. Lasswell, principal investigador de la mass communication research, afirma que durante la Primera Guerra Mundial, los medios de comunicaión tuvieron un lugar decisivo.
  28. 28. La teoría de Lasswell, también conocida como el modelo de “la aguja hipodérmica”, consiga la comunicación y la confianza ciega en la omnipotencia. Esta concepción, ingluida por la psicología conductista intenta asilar y conocer los estímulos de las respuestas de los individuos. Invasión marciana El 30 de octubdre de 1938, el actor y director cinematográfico, Orson Welles aterroriza a millones de norteamericanos cubriendo la noticia de una invasión marciana, insipándose en la novela de ciencia ficción “La guera de los mundos” del filósofo y escritor, H.G. Wells, dicho relato consigue confundir a la población, creyendo que es un hecho verdadero. Esto reafirma la omnipotencia de los medios. Quíen dice qué, por qué canal, a quién, con que efecto Lasswell establece este esquema para pensar la comunicación: Publica “Estructura y función de la comunicación en la sociedad” en 1948. Preocupado por las polítocas que puedenafectar el orden social, estudia la eficacia de la comunicación con el propósito de asegurar el control social. Según su teoría, generan tres funciones: 1. Vigilancia del entorno 2. Sectores de la sociedad 3. Herencia social Funcionalismo estructural El funcionalismo comunicativo, desarrollado por Robert k. Merton, existe un cirto grado de adecuación entre las instituciones y los valores de una sociedad y para funamentar su teoría se apoya en la distinción de las funciones y disfunciones.
  29. 29. Funciones y disfunciones Merton trabaja sobre los niveles en los que se estructuran las funciones de los medios y sus mensajes e introduce la distinción de entre funciones manifiestas y funciones latentes:  Las consecuencias previstas corresponden a las funciones manisfiestas de los medios  Las consecuencias imprevistas correspnden alas funciones manifiestas  Las consecuencias indeseables son disfuncionales Con los mass-media nace una nueva era que potencia lasposibiliadades de organizar y regulat el funcionamiento social:  Status jerarquico denotados por del poder de sugestión  Aglutinan los gustos y valores de la multitud  Cuanto mas actuvos son los mensjes, los receptores-consumidores se vuelven pasivos  El “lider de opinión” proporciona individualización Un freno a la fascinación de los medios Los investigadores de mass communication research, comparten el interés por analizar y medir la influencia de la comunicación masiva y se diferencian en los alcances de ésta. Al principio se atenúa la idea del “poder total de los medios”, luego se visualizan otros factores que influyen en la conducta de los individuos y que los medios solo refuerzan. Paul Félix Lazarsfeld sostiene que los medios de comunicación y las campañas electorales no influyen directamente sobre los votantes, solo activan la predisposición poliítica; prevalece en su grupo social primario y no al que aparce más en los medios. Sus conclusiones sobre la campaña electoral de 1940 resultan categóricas:  Cambio de voto mínimo  Roforzó a desición de unos y activó las predisposiciones latentes de otros  Los individuos selectivos , adhirieron a los que apoyaban sus predisposiciones  Votos pro grupos de pertenencia  Vital importancia de la imfluencia personal, los contactos cara a cara
  30. 30. Los efectos de Joseph Klapper, también contribuyena relativizar la eficacia de la comunicación masiva, afirma que no son lo scontenido de los medios sino los llamdos factores intermediarios , los que determinan las infleuncias:  Predisposiciones de su actitud  Interés objetivo  Grupo social  Líderes grupales
  31. 31. SINTESIS Para ser más concretos toda la parte que me toco el autor quiso dar a conocer todos los argumentos posibles pero de una forma de que todas las personas jóvenes pueden entenderla continuo el tema principal es dar a conocer al lector del poder que tenía los medios comunicativos en la época de la guerra fría ya que en cada uno de los textos dejo remarcado de una forma simple y un poco cómico el poder que tenían los medios de comunicación y la forma de cómo se daban a conocer y él lo expreso con ejemplos claros como el de el presidente Franklin D Roosevelt sin embargo el autor también hablo sobre las estrategias que utilizaban , la que le dedico un texto para ella fue la de ‘’La aguja hipodérmica’’ consigna una visión instrumental de la comunicación y una confianza en la omnipotencia de los medios también se llega a mencionar de las muy conocidas ‘’falsas noticias’’ y gracias a eso en la época de 1938 en la radio dio una noticia sobre los alienígenas invadían la tierra pero solo era para promocionar un libro pero las personas por tener mucha confianza en la radio se tomó si fuera real causando terror y incertidumbre en la gente pero para poder concluir quisiera dejar remarcado de que el autor dio de una forma diferente cómo hacer que los jóvenes de esta generación vieran el poder que tenía los medios de comunicación. Paráfrasis Introduce una distinción entre funciones explícitas y latentes, que resulta útil para el estudio de los medios de comunicación. Para Merton, una nueva era nace con la aparición de los medios de
  32. 32. comunicación de masas, que amplían las posibilidades de organizar y regular el funcionamiento social. Según su teoría, los medios de comunicación desempeñan las siguientes funciones. Comunicación de masas Los investigadores comparten el interés por analizar y medir el impacto de la comunicación de masas , pero difieren en el alcance de la investigación sobre comunicación. Entonces se empiezan a visualizar otros factores que influyen en el comportamiento de las personas y que los medios de comunicación sólo contribuyen a reforzar. Un investigador que relativiza la eficacia de los medios de comunicación es el sociólogo vienés Paul Felix Lazarsfeld , que estudia los cambios en las intenciones de los votantes durante la campaña para la segunda reelección de Franklin D.
  33. 33. SINOPSIS En la primera guerra mundial comenzó la fabricación de nuevos medios de comunicación también se inicio un estudio para verificar el impacto que tenia en la sociedad. Las primeras transmisiones se realizaron en la década del ‘20 en su mayoría estaciones de radio comerciales, de ahí en adelante la publicidad fue mucho mas fundamental que antes. Las transmisiones de radio serian la forma en la que el presidente de aquella época uso para persuadir al pueblo y para que pudieran aceptar las decisiones que se estaban tomando, ya que también la opinión publica de una parte de la sociedad era suficiente para que fueran aceptadas las decisiones. Durante esta época se contrato a un grupo de investigadores para conocer la influencia que se tiene la gente, se crearon estrategias para hacer que las propuestas y publicidad influyan al publico a participar, conocer al publico; sus necesidades, gustos y preferencias, crear mensajes apropiados para producir los efectos deseados, son los pasos principales para que el receptor pueda recibir el mensaje como fue planeado desde el principio.
  34. 34. La aguja hipodérmica era donde se confiaba ciegamente en los medios siendo influenciados por la psicología conductista (estudia la conducta que se tendrá en la gente, para determinar respuestas del publico), un ejemplo de aquella época seria la propaganda que influía en la población como en el ejercito. Los medios son realmente muy influyentes, se comprobó dando una noticia falsa acerca de que había una invasión extraterrestre, quien dio esta noticia fue un actor y director cinematográfico que se inspiro en una novela de ficción, esta noticia aterrorizo enormemente a la población haciendo un pánico enorme. Harold D. Lasswell creo un esquema de comunicación; debe existir un Emisor, contenido, canal, audiencia y su efecto que se quiere causar. Según Lasswell la comunicación; la vigilancia del entorno, la relación entre la sociedad, y la herencia social, los conocimientos que imparte la escuela y que viene de casa. Estudios de Joseph Klapper contribuían a la eficiencia de la comunicación masiva y se afirmaba que los contenidos de los medios no son los que influyen enormemente sino los factores que interceden, eso ya depende del receptor, su actitud, el entorno en el que esta.
  35. 35. RESUMEN, SINTESIS, PARAFRASIS Y SINOPISIS 12/05/2021 Grupo: 205  Jiménez Ambrocio Sharon Jatzin  Huerta Riofrio Vanessa  Hernández Badillo Ismerai Betsua  Juárez López Jesús Emanuel  Jiménez Hernández Jaasiel ENCHÚLAME EL TEXTO EQUIPO 4 Pag. 43-55
  36. 36.  Es un trabajo basado en la observación empírica de los efectos de los medios de comunicación con fines prácticos, la Mass Comunication tiene como objetivo principal analizar los efectos de los mensajes que se transmiten en los medios de comunicación, las teorías de los efectos de la comunicación causan gran repercusión en la Mass Comunication; pocos años después se desarrolla una corriente que cuestiona esos principios y replantea los efectos de los medios de comunicación. Esta nueva contracorriente se nombra: LA AGENDA SEETING  Postula que la selección temática de los medios es la que influye en la percepción temática del público y no a la inversa; Según esta visión los medios al seleccionar el tema de interés construyen las representaciones de la realidad, pero no todos los medios tienen esta capacidad. La investigación llevada a cabo por la agenda setting mantiene las preferencias cuantitativas, su objetivo es medir la capacidad de los medios de instalar temas de interés. Además de las capacidades de cada medio, las investigaciones demuestran que estas capacidades varían según: Los temas, la audiencia, la relevancia del tema y la credibilidad del medio.  Mientras en Estados unidos se desarrolla el funcionalismo y la sociología, en Alemania La escuela de Frankfurt fue uno de los movimientos intelectuales más influyentes del siglo XX. Fue una iniciativa, creada por varios pensadores, cuyo objetivo era analizar los fenómenos sociales y políticos presentes en la realidad, los integrantes de la Escuela de Frankfurt avanzan sobre el estudio de los autoritarismos, la racionalización y la tecnificación de las sociedades y la relación entre el cono- cimiento científico y la crítica social. También abordan la situación del arte y la estética en la época de las tecnologías y los medios masivos de comunicación. El punto de partida de sus reflexiones es la desilusión de la sociedad moderna que no había LA INVESTIGACION ADMINISTRADA:
  37. 37. cumplido sus promesas de llevar "libertad, igualdad y fraternidad" a los hombres. INFLUENCIAS TEORICAS:  La escuela crítica plantea que; los fenómenos culturales son decisivos, como los económicos en las desigualdades sociales y formas contemporáneas de alienación y sometimiento.  La escuela de Frankfurt sostiene que, el auge del cine y radio son mecanismos ideológicos para mantener la dominación social y explotación en la fábrica. LA PÉRDIDA DEL AURA:  El ensayo de Walter benjamín, titulada “reproducción técnica”, influye en el pensamiento de la escuela, y en la reflexión sobre la comunicación y la cultura.  La percepción del mundo está influida por las formas tecnológicas de comunicación. POLITIZACION DEL ARTE:  Es pionero de intuir su potencial destructivo. EXPERIENCIAS EN ESTADOS UNIDOS:  Muchos alemanes con la invasión nazi, van a refugiarse a estados unidos, donde contacten a Benjamín para convencerlo de que huya, él se va un tiempo a Francia y termina con su vida en 1940. Como afecta la comunicación y la observación en las actitudes y cambios de conducta en las personas, es por eso que los medios de comunicación afectan en cómo piensa la gente y tienen gran influenza en los temas de discusión. LA SOCIOLOGIA FUNCIONALISTA
  38. 38. o Los integrantes de la escuela Frankfurt tienen avances sobre sus investigaciones del autoritarismo, racionalización y su punto de partida es la desilusión de la sociedad. La escuela asume que los fenómenos culturales y económicos afectan de igual manera en la desigualdad social y que el cine y la radio son mecanismos de dominación social. o Representación de la dominación social del cine. Benjamín habla sobre la representación de una pintura que es muy difícil de entender ya que es profunda y con diferentes significados y para él es auténtica Ya que representa misterio conmoción y angustia. o Según la teoría de Benjamin, el desarrollo de tecnologías de comunicación y reproducción técnica de obras de arte, cabía la percepción del mundo. o Benjamín intuye que es posible para el cine movilizar a las fantasías de las masas. Consideraba que el nacismo y fascismo emplean recursos estéticos y cinematográficos para sus publicidades. o Cuando el nacismo llegó al poder muchos miembros del instituto de ascendencia judía se exiliaban en la universidad de Columbia estados unidos continuando sus investigaciones. Walter Benjamin no quería ir a estados unidos exiliándose en Francia continuado su investigación pero la invasión a Francia lo obliga a huir y al final termina suicidándose en 1940. PARAFRASIS
  39. 39.  La sociología funcionalista define como investigación administrada: es decir, un trabajado basado en la observación empírica de los efectos de los medios de comunicación con fines prácticos.  Las teorías de los efectos relativos de la comunicación de masas alcanzan gran repercusión en la Mass Communication Research.  A demás de las capacidades de cada medio, estas investigaciones demuestran que la capacidad para instalar una agenda temática varían según los temas, audiencia y relevancia SINOPSIS
  40. 40. 4.2 ENCHÚLAME EL TEXTO Equipo:7 (pp. 82-94) -síntesis, -paráfrasis - sinopsis 11 de Mayo de 2021 Carmona salinas Leslie Beatriz, Marín rojas Leslie, Ugalde luevano atziri yussim, Vargas Pérez Galia Camila 205
  41. 41. ÍNDICE LOS DIPOSITIVOS DE PODER..... EL PANÓPTICO..... LA TELEVISIÓN: Y EL PANÓPTICO INVERTIDOEL, GRAN HERMANO....... LOS MEDIOS COMUNICAN..... FÁBRICA DE NO COMUNICION POR UNA GUERRILLA SEMIOLÓGICA.... ESTUDIOS DE AUDIENCIAS..... 3 7-8 6 4 5 8 9-2 texto suprrayado..... 3
  42. 42. SINOPSIS LA OBRA DE MICHEL FOUCAULT SE OCUPA DE LA GÉNESIS Y LOS CAMBIOS EN EL MANEJO DEL PODER EN LA CORPORACIÓN MODERNA, SEGÚN FOUCAULT, YA NO SE TRATA DE "CASTIGO" SINO DE "DISCIPLINAR A LOS SUJETOS, A TRAVÉS DE DISPOSITIVOS DE VIGILANCIA”. CONSIDERANDOEN LUGAR DE PENALIZAR LA VULNERACIÓN SEA NORMALIZADA E INDIVIDUALIZADA ENTRE LOS INDIVIDUOS, A FIN DE EVITAR CUALQUIER AGRESIÓN O VIOLACIÓN POSIBLE CON LA NUEVA MODERNIDAD CAUSANDO MECANISMOS EFICACES Y ECONÓMICOS. SINTECIS EL ARTÍCULO ABORDA LA IDEA FOUCAULTEANA DE DISPOSITIVO DESDE LAS INSTRUCCIONES DADAS POR FOUCAULT EN DIFERENTES INSTANTES DE SU OBRA. SE REÚNE, COMO PUNTO DE INICIO, EN EL CARÁCTER HETEROGÉNEO DE LA INTERACCIÓN ENTRE PRÁCTICAS DISCURSIVAS Y NO DISCURSIVAS, PARA DESPUÉS RECORRER 3 TÓPICOS CERCA DE LOS CUALES SE ENSAYA LA RECOMPOSICIÓN DE LA IDEA DE DISPOSITIVO. EL PRIMERO ESTÁ REPRESENTADO POR LA SUSTITUCIÓN DE LA IDEA DE “APARATO” POR LA DE “MÁQUINA”; EL SEGUNDO EXPRESA EL CARÁCTER HETEROGÉNEO DEL DISPOSITIVO POR MEDIO DE LA TIPOLOGÍA FORMULADA POR FOUCAULT; Y EL TERCER TEMA LO COLOCA FRENTE AL PROBLEMA DE LA MICROFÍSICA Y LA ESCALA DE ESTUDIO. RESUMEN PARTE DE LA OBRA DE MICHEL FOUCAULT SE OCUPA DE LOS CAMBIOS EN EL FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL PODER EN LA SOCIEDAD MODERNA. EN VIGILAR Y CASTIGAR, FOUCAULT SOSTIENE QUE EL PODER SE BASA EN LA DEMOSTRACIÓN PÚBLICA DE LA FUERZA, A TRAVÉS DEL CASTIGO Y LA AMENAZA. SEGÚN FOUCAULT, YA NO SE TRATA DE "CASTIGO" SINO DE "DISCIPLINAR A LOS SUJETOS, A TRAVÉS DE DISPOSITIVOS DE VIGILANCIA. EN LUGAR DE PENALIZAR LA TRASGRESIÓN, SE INTERIORIZA LA DISCIPLINA. PARAFRACIS MICHAEL FOUCAULT SE CENTRA EN FUNCIONAMIENTOS EN LA SOCIEDAD; “VIGILAR Y CASTIGAR” HACIENDO CAMBIOS MODERNOS MEDIANTE SU OBRA DONDE DEJA EN CLARO QUE YA NO SE TRATA DE “CASTIGAR” SI NO DE “DISCIPLINAR”. L O S D I P O S I T I V O S D E P O D E R 3
  43. 43. E L P A N Ó P T I C O RESUMEN LA METÁFORA DEL PANÓPTICO, LE SIRVE PARA DAR CUENTA DE ESTE MECANISMO: LOS VIGILADOS SON VISTOS, VEN A QUIENES LOS VIGILAN, NI SABEN CUÁNDO SON EFECTIVAMENTE VIGILADOS. SE PRODUCE EL AUTOCONTROL DE LOS SUJETOS, LA CÁRCEL, PERO TAMBIÉN LA ESCUELA, LA FÁBRICA, EL HOSPITAL, FUNCIONAN DE LA MISMA MANERA. LAS TESIS DE FOUCAULT CARACTERIZAR EL MODO DE CONTROL EJERCIDO POR LA TELEVISIÓN: A TRAVÉS DE ÉSTA SE CONSTRUYE UN DISPOSITIVO CAPAZ DE CONTROLAR EL TIEMPO, Y VIGILAR CONTINUAMENTE AL INDIVIDUO. PARAFRASIS FOUCAULT SE REFIERE A LA TELEVISIÓN COMO UN DISPOSITIVO QUE PRODUCE UN COMPORTAMIENTO SOCIAL ADECUADO; PERMITE VIGILAR A LAS PERSONAS Y ASÍ MISMO CONTROLAR EL TIEMPO, UN DISEÑO EL CUAL PERMITE LA OBSERVACIÓN POR FUERA PERO QUIENES SE ENCUENTREN DENTRO NO PODRÍAN VISUALIZAR QUE LOS ESTÁN OBSERVANDO SINTESIS . LA INICIATIVA DEL PANÓPTICO PODRÍA SER RECOGIDA POR MICHEL FOUCAULT, QUE VERÍA EN LA SOCIEDAD DE HOY UN REFLEJO DE HABLADO SISTEMA. PARA ESTE CREADOR, EL PASO DE LOS TIEMPOS HA CAUSADO QUE NOS SUMERJAMOS EN UNA SOCIEDAD DISCIPLINARIA, QUE CONTROLA LA CONDUCTA DE SUS MIEMBROS POR MEDIO DE LA IMPOSICIÓN DE LA VIGILANCIA. DE ESTA FORMA, EL PODER BUSCA ACTUAR POR MEDIO DE LA VIGILANCIA, EL CONTROL Y LA CORRECCIÓN DEL COMPORTAMIENTO DE LA CIUDADANÍA. EL PANOPTISMO SE INSPIRA, CONFORME CON LA TEORÍA DEL PANÓPTICO DE MICHEL FOUCAULT, EN SER CAPAZ DE OBLIGAR CONDUCTAS AL GRUPO POBLACIONAL DESDE LA INICIATIVA DE QUE ESTAMOS SIENDO VIGILADOS. SINOMSIS EN LA TEORÍA DEL PANÓPTICO DE MICHEL FOUCAULT EL CONCEPTO PANÓPTICO FUE IDEADO COMO UN MECANISMO APLICABLE AL CONTROL DEL COMPORTAMIENTO DE LOS PRESOS EN LAS PRISIONES. EN EL CENTRO DE LA ESTRUCTURA SE ALZARÍA UNA TORRE DE VIGILANCIA DONDE UNA ÚNICA PERSONA PODÍA VISUALIZAR TODAS LAS CELDAS, SIENDO CAPAZ DE CONTROLAR EL COMPORTAMIENTO DE TODOS LOS RECLUSOS. LA GESTIÓN DEL COMPORTAMIENTO DE LA CIUDADANÍA Y LA ACTUACIÓN SEGÚN UNAS NORMAS DE CONVIVENCIA MÁS O MENOS PACTADAS Y ACEPTADAS. 4
  44. 44. SINTESIS BIG BROTHER (CONOCIDO EN CASTELLANO COMO GRAN HERMANO O, EN SU TRADUCCIÓN IDÓNEA, HERMANO MAYOR) ES UN PERSONAJE DE LA NOVELA DE GEORGE ORWELL 1984 (1949) Y, POR CONSIGUIENTE, ADEMÁS DE LAS CINTAS DEL MISMO NOMBRE FUNDAMENTADAS EN ESA NOVELA. ES EL ENTE QUE ADMINISTRA A OCEANÍA DE ACUERDO CON EL INGSOC. SI BIEN NADIE LO CONOCE, LA EXISTENCIA DEL HERMANO MÁS GRANDE O GRAN HERMANO ES UNA CONSTANTE DURANTE TODA LA NOVELA, APARECIENDO UNA Y OTRA VEZ POR MEDIO DE LAS TELEPANTALLAS EN LA PROFUNDO PROPAGANDA DEL PARTIDO EXCLUSIVO INGSOC Y EN GIGANTES MURALES EN CADA RINCÓN DE LA SOCIEDAD DESCRITA POR ORWELL. L A T E L E V I S I Ó N : Y E L P A N Ó P T I C O I N V E R T I D O E L G R A N H E R M A N O RESUMEN LA TELEVISIÓN FUNCIONA COMO UN PANÓPTICO INVERTIDO. MAQUINA INTELIGENTE, QUE INVIERTE EL SENTIDO DE LA VISIÓN AL PERMITIR A LOS VIGILADOS VER, SIN SER VISTOS. YA NO FUNCIONA SÓLO POR CONTROL DISCIPLINARIO, SINO POR FASCINACIÓN Y SEDUCCIÓN. RESUMEN LA NOVELA 1984, ES UNA DESCRIPCIÓN ATERRADORA DE LA VIDA FUTURA EN UN ESTADO TOTALITARIO, CUYOS HABITANTES VIVEN BAJO LA VIGILANCIA CONSTANTE Y OMNIPRESENTE DEL "GRAN HERMANO".EN LOS HOGARES HAY CÁMARAS DE TELEVISIÓN CUYA FUNCIÓN ES VIGILAR A SUS MORADORES DESDE UN CONTROL CENTRAL. 5 PARAFRASIS SIMULTÁNEAMENTE LA CENTRALIZACIÓN. ETIENNE ALLEMAND CONTINUA ADAPTANDO LAS IDEAS DE FOUCAULT A LA SOCIEDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA, DESTACANDO NUEVAMENTE QUE ESTE DISPOSITIVO AYUDA A LA INTERACCIÓN DE LAS PERSONAS; LA TELEVISIÓN CONTROLA INSTANTÁNEA Y SINTESIS MENCIONABA MICHEL FOUCAULT, EL GRAN FILÓSOFO NUEVO DEL PODER, QUE JEREMY BENTHAM ERA MUCHO DE MAYOR RELEVANCIA PARA NUESTRAS PROPIAS COMUNIDADES (QUE DEBERÍAN POR ESTO RENDIRLE UN GRAN HOMENAJE) QUE KANT O HEGEL, PUESTO QUE HA SIDO ÉL QUIEN PROGRAMÓ, DEFINIÓ Y EXPLICÓ DE FORMA ESTRICTA LA MANERA DEL PODER BAJO LA QUE VIVIMOS, PRESENTÁNDOLA EN UN SORPRENDENTE Y CONOCIDO MODELO DE ESTA SOCIEDAD DE ORTOPEDIA GENERALIZADA, QUE ES EL CÉLEBRE PANÓPTICO. EL PANÓPTICO ES SENCILLAMENTE UN DISEÑO ARQUITECTÓNICO DISEÑADO PARA TODA CLASE DE INSTITUCIONES, YA SEAN PRISIONES, NOSOCOMIOS, ESCUELAS, FÁBRICAS, REFORMATORIOS, CUARTELES, ORGANIZACIONES, ETCÉTERA. SINOPSIS MENCIONA QUE CUANDO LOS APARATOS DE ENCIERRO CONVENCIONALES DEJARON DE FUNCIONAR, LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN, TALES COMO LA TELEVISIÓN TOMARON SU LUGAR. LA TELEVISIÓN APARECE COMO UNA EXTENSIÓN DEL SISTEMA PRODUCTIVO Y PROCREADOR Y NO TANTO COMO UN MEDIO GENERADOR DE CONOCIMIENTO, DIVERSIÓN Y ENTRETENIMIENTO, SUBORDINADO A UNA FUNCIÓN REGLADA DE CONTROL. SIN EMBARGO, LA TELEVISIÓN CAMBIA EL ESCENARIO, YA QUE SUS ESTÍMULOS DE OPINIÓN NO REFLEJAN LA REALIDAD. PARAFRASIS SE HACE VISUALIZACIÓN Y DESCRIPCIÓN EN LA NOVELA 1984 “EL GRAN HERMANO” DE SERIA LA VIDA EN EL FUTURO DE TODOS LOS HABITANTES BAJO EL ESTADO DE TOTALITARIO, EN DONDE LA TELEVISIÓN MANTIENE EN CONSTANTE VIGILANCIA A SUS MODERADORES DESDE UN CONTROL CENTRAL. SINOPSIS EL NOMBRE DEL CICLO «BIG BROTHER» ESTÁ INSPIRADO EN LA NOVELA DE GEORGE ORWELL «1984», QUE CUENTA LAS PERIPECIAS DEL PROTAGONISTA, WINSTON SMITH, QUIEN VIVE EN UNA SOCIEDAD CONTROLADA RÍGIDAMENTE POR EL GRAN HERMANO. FOUCAULT APELA A UN MODELO DE ORGANIZACIÓN LLAMADO PANÓPTICO, UNA FIGURA ARQUITECTÓNICA DE UN TIPO DE PODER EXTRAÍDA DEL FILÓSOFO JEREMY BENTHAM. EL PANÓPTICO DE BENTHAM ES UNA MÁQUINA DE VIGILANCIA EN LA QUE DESDE UNA TORRE CENTRAL SE PUEDE CONTROLAR CON PLENA VISIBILIDAD.
  45. 45. L O S M E D I O S C O M U N I C A N RESUMEN ¿EXISTE UN POTENCIAL LIBERADOR EN LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN? SE PREGUNTAN. AMBOS AUTORES DEBATEN EN TORNO DE LAS POSIBILIDADES DEMOCRATIZANTES DE LOS MEDIOS Y LAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE COMUNICACIÓN. , ENZENSBERGER PUBLICA EN NEW LEFT REVIEW UN ARTÍCULO TITULADO «ELEMENTOS PARA UNA TEORÍA DE LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN». ENZENSBERGER CREE QUE LOS MEDIOS MASIVOS NO ESTÁN AL SERVICIO DE LA COMUNICACIÓN SINO QUE MÁS BIEN LA OBSTACULIZAN. SEGÚN SU VISIÓN, LA ESTRUCTURA TÉCNICA DE LOS MEDIOS ES FUNDAMENTALMENTE IGUALITARIA. POR PRIMERA VEZ EN LA HISTORIA, LOS ACTUALES MEDIOS TÉCNICOS POSIBILITAN LA PARTICIPACIÓN MASIVA EN UN PROCESO COMUNICATIVO. ES NECESARIO TRANSFORMAR E MEDIOS. SEGÚN ENZENSBERGER EL USO DE LOS MEDIOS ES REPRESIVO, PERO EL PROPIO DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO OFRECE LA POTENCIALIDAD DE DARLE UN USO EMANCIPADOR. 6 PARÁFRASIS HANS MAGNUS ENZENSBERGER ESCRITOS Y JEAN BAUDRILLARD SOCIÓLOGO AMBOS DOS INTELECTUALES CRÍTICOS DEBATEN SOBRE LA COMUNICACIÓN, HANS MAGNUS ENZENSBERGER DEJA EN CLARO SU PUNTO DE VISTA RECALCANDO QUE LOS MEDIOS MASIVOS NO ESTÁN AL SERVICIO DE LA COMUNICACIÓN SI NO MÁS BIEN LA OBSTACULIZAN. SINTESIS EL OBJETIVO CENTRAL DE ESTE ARTÍCULO ES IDENTIFICAR LAS POSIBLES PRESTACIONES ANALÍTICAS ENTRE DOS AUTORES CUYAS PROPUESTAS TEÓRICAS PARECIERAN DISTANTES: MICHEL FOUCAULT Y NIKLAS LUHMANN. SE ANALIZA NO SÓLO LA FORMA EN QUE OPERA EL DISPOSITIVO/DIFERENCIA QUE HISTÓRICAMENTE GENERA RELA-CIONES DE PODER, SINO TAMBIÉN SE EXPLORA CÓMO OPERA EN SU MANIFESTACIÓN DISCURSIVA, EN SU DI-FERENCIACIÓN COMO MEDIO DE COMUNICACIÓN O, EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE SENTIDO COMO RÉGIMEN DIS-CURSIVO PREGUNTANDO, EN CONCRETO ¿QUÉ ES LO QUE OPERA/COMUNICA EL PODER? SINOPSIS LA POSTURA CENTRADA EN LOS USOS Y GRATIFICACIONES DEL RECEPTOR PLANTEA COMO CENTRO DE LA COMUNICACIÓN DE MASAS EL PROCESO DE RECEPCIÓN, SI ÉSTA RESULTA MOTIVADA TENDRÁ UNA RESPUESTA BIEN DISTINTA QUE SI SE TRATA DE UNA RECEPCIÓN PASIVA. ESTE ENFOQUE DE USOS Y GRATIFICACIONES FACILITA LAS COMPARACIONES ENTRE DIFERENTES MEDIOS Y TIPOS DE CONTENIDO, EN FUNCIÓN DE LA RELACIÓN CON SU PÚBLICO, Y NO EN TÉRMINOS TECNOLÓGICOS, ESTÉTICOS, IDEOLÓGICOS O MENOS MINORITARIOS.
  46. 46. SINTESIS CON LOS RIESGOS CIBERNÉTICOS AUMENTANDO DÍA A DÍA AL TIEMPO QUE EL MUNDO SE VUELVE MÁS CONECTADO, LOS GESTORES DE LA FÁBRICA TIENEN QUE ENCONTRAR LA MEJOR MANERA DE DETECTAR AMENAZAS CIBERNÉTICAS PARA MITIGAR LOS RIESGOS POTENCIALES Y REDUCIR EL IMPACTO EN LAS OPERACIONES DE LA FÁBRICA E INSTALACIONES. SINTESIS EL TEXTO DE EL UMBERTO ECO ES ANTERIOR A LA CAÍDA DE LA UNIÓN SOVIÉTICA, PERO CABE DECIR QUE EL ROL DE LA GUERRILLA SEMIOLÓGICA FUE ESPECIALMENTE DEMOLEDOR EN LA DISOLUCIÓN DE LA CORTINA DE HIERRO. ASÍ PUES, A PESAR QUE LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN ESTABAN TOMADOS POR LOS GOBIERNOS TOTALITARIOS, LA SOCIEDAD CIVIL APRENDIÓ A RELEER LAS NOTICIAS Y LA PROPAGANDA DE LAS DICTADURAS. DE ESTE MODO, LOS BURDOS INTENTOS DE LOS LÍDERES BUROCRÁTICOS POR ESPARCIR PROPAGANDA PATRIOTERA, A FIN DE PRESERVAR SUS POSICIONES DE PODER, FUERON PERCIBIDOS POR LOS RECEPTORES (ES DECIR LAS PERSONAS, HARTAS DE SER SUJETOS COSIFICADOS BAJO EL PARTIDO ÚNICO), COMO MOHOSAS CONSIGNAS QUE DESPRESTIGIABAN AÚN MÁS A SUS GOBIERNOS, Y QUE NO HICIERON SINO PRECIPITAR SU INMINENTE CAÍDA. SINOPSIS UNA RED INTELIGENTE ALTAMENTE EFICIENTE DE FÁBRICA DEBE OFRECER UNA CONECTIVIDAD ETHERNET ABIERTA, AUTO-CORRECTIVA Y DE ALTA SEGURIDAD, DESDE LAS REDES DE DISPOSITIVOS DE CAMPO A LOS SISTEMAS SCADA Y REDES TRONCALES PARA OPTIMIZAR LAS COMUNICACIONES EN TODA LA PLANTA Y LA EFICIENCIA OPERATIVA. CINCO FACTORES SON PARTICULARMENTE IMPORTANTES, SEGURIDAD, GESTIÓN, DISPONIBILIDAD, ROBUSTEZ, Y LA INTEGRACIÓN, QUE EN SU CONJUNTO, FORMAN UNA ESTRATEGIA INTELIGENTE PARA IMPLEMENTAR LA COMUNICACIÓN EN LA FÁBRICA DEFINIDA COMO INTERCAMBIO Y RECIPROCIDAD. F Á B R I C A D E N O C O M U N I C I O N RESUMEN JEAN BAUDRILLARD DEFINE A LA COMUNICACIÓN COMO INTERCAMBIO Y RECIPROCIDAD LA COMUNICACIÓN ES EL ESPACIO RECÍPROCO DE UNA PALABRA Y DE UNA RESPUESTA PARA BAUDRILLARD TODA LA ARQUITECTURA DE LOS MEDIOS MASIVOS SE FUNDA SOBRE ESA DEFINICIÓN: LOS MEDIOS SON LOS QUE IMPIDEN PARA SIEMPRE LA RESPUESTA, LOS QUE HACEN IMPOSIBLE TODO PROCESO DE INTERCAMBIO RESUMEN UMBERTO ECO ES UNO DE LOS PRIMEROS TEÓRICOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN DE MASAS QUE SE OCUPA DEL PROBLEMA DE LA RECEPCIÓN DE LOS MENSAJES DE LOS MEDIOS. EN CONTRAPOSICIÓN A ESTAS TEORÍAS, ECO SOSTIENE QUE SÓLO ES POSIBLE CONSTRUIR UNA COMUNICACIÓN CRÍTICA DESDE LA INSTANCIA DE LA RECEPCIÓN. EL MENSAJE ES INTERPRETADO DE DIVERSAS MANERAS SEGÓN LOS CÓDIGOS QUE PONGA EN JUEGO CADA RECEPTOR. LA PROPUESTA DE CAMBIAR LOS MEDIOS SUPONE LA CREENCIA INGENUA DE PODER CONTROLAR EL MENSAJE. P O R U N A G U E R R I L L A S E M I O L Ó G I C A 7 PARÁFASIS A DIFERENCIA DE LA OPINIÓN DE HANS, JEAN BAUDRILLARD DEJA EN CLARO QUE PARA ÉL LA MEJOR FORMA ALTERNATIVA PARA LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN COLECTIVA ES LA CALLE YA QUE NO HAY ALGÚN EMISOR O RECEPTOR, ASÍ COMO TAMPOCO MENSAJE NI CÓDIGO ALGUNO PARA DESCIFRAR. PARÁFASIS EL MENSAJE ES INTERPRETADO DE DIVERSAS MANERAS SEGÓN LOS CÓDIGOS QUE PONGA EN JUEGO CADA RECEPTOR. ES ALGO QUE EXPUSO UMBERTO ECO, UN TEÓRICO QUE BUSCA CAMBIAR LA MANERA EN RECIBIR UN MENSAJE EMITIDO DE LOS MEDIOS; YA QUE PARA ÉL ES UN PROBLEMA EN MASA LA COMUNICACIÓN DE MALA RECEPCIÓN
  47. 47. E S T U D I O S D E A U D I E N C I A S RESUMEN LOS PRIMEROS ESTUDIOS ACERCA DE LA COMUNICACIÓN DE MASAS, TUVIERON EN COMÚN UN MODELO CENTRADO EN EL POLO DE LA EMISIÓN: EL PODER DE LOS MENSAJES Y DE LOS DISPOSITIVOS TECNOLÓGICOS A PESAR DE SUS INSALVABLES DIFERENCIAS, EN AMBAS JUEGAN LAS AUDIENCIAS FRENTE A LOS MEDIOS. ASÍ, LOS ESTUDIOS SOBRE LA RECEPCIÓN ADQUIRIERON AUTONOMÍA LAS AUDIENCIAS SE DISTINGUEN DOS TENDENCIAS. 8 PARÁFASIS EL MENSAJE ES INTERPRETADO DE DIVERSAS MANERAS SEGÓN LOS CÓDIGOS QUE PONGA EN JUEGO CADA RECEPTOR. ES ALGO QUE EXPUSO UMBERTO ECO, UN TEÓRICO QUE BUSCA CAMBIAR LA MANERA EN RECIBIR UN MENSAJE EMITIDO DE LOS MEDIOS; YA QUE PARA ÉL ES UN PROBLEMA EN MASA LA COMUNICACIÓN DE MALA RECEPCIÓN SINTESIS EL TEXTO DE EL UMBERTO ECO ES ANTERIOR A LA CAÍDA DE LA UNIÓN SOVIÉTICA, PERO CABE DECIR QUE EL ROL DE LA GUERRILLA SEMIOLÓGICA FUE ESPECIALMENTE DEMOLEDOR EN LA DISOLUCIÓN DE LA CORTINA DE HIERRO. ASÍ PUES, A PESAR QUE LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN ESTABAN TOMADOS POR LOS GOBIERNOS TOTALITARIOS, LA SOCIEDAD CIVIL APRENDIÓ A RELEER LAS NOTICIAS Y LA PROPAGANDA DE LAS DICTADURAS. DE ESTE MODO, LOS BURDOS INTENTOS DE LOS LÍDERES BUROCRÁTICOS POR ESPARCIR PROPAGANDA PATRIOTERA, A FIN DE PRESERVAR SUS POSICIONES DE PODER, FUERON PERCIBIDOS POR LOS RECEPTORES (ES DECIR LAS PERSONAS, HARTAS DE SER SUJETOS COSIFICADOS BAJO EL PARTIDO ÚNICO), COMO MOHOSAS CONSIGNAS QUE DESPRESTIGIABAN AÚN MÁS A SUS GOBIERNOS, Y QUE NO HICIERON SINO PRECIPITAR SU INMINENTE CAÍDA. SINOPSIS EL ESTUDIO GENERAL DE MEDIOS ES UNA HERRAMIENTA DE ANÁLISIS DE MERCADO QUE CONSTA DE UN ESTUDIO POBLACIONAL QUE BUSCA UNA REPRESENTACIÓN ADECUADA DEL UNIVERSO OBJETIVO, A TRAVÉS DE UNA MUESTRA INTERROGADA ACERCA DE SU COMPORTAMIENTO EN RELACIÓN AL CONSUMO DE MEDIOS ENTRE OTRAS COSAS. SU PRINCIPAL OBJETIVO HA SIDO ESTIMAR EL NÚMERO DE OYENTES POR FRANJAS HORARIAS DE LAS EMISORAS EN LAS PRINCIPALES CIUDADES DEL PAÍS, PARA ESTO LOGRA ANUALMENTE MÁS DE 17 MIL ENCUESTAS EN MÁS DE 50 CIUDADES DEL PAÍS SINOPSIS NATURALMENTE, ESTÁN LOS EDUCADORES QUE MANIFIESTAN UN OPTIMISMO MÁS SIMPLE, DE TIPO ILUMINISTA: TIENEN UNA FE CIEGA EN EL PODER DEL CONTENIDO DEL MENSAJE. CONFÍAN EN PODER OPERAR UNA TRANSFORMACIÓN DE LAS CONCIENCIAS TRANSFORMANDO LAS TRANSMISIONES TELEVISIVAS, LA CUOTA DE VERDAD EN EL ANUNCIO PUBLICITARIO, LA EXACTITUD DE LA NOTICIA EN LA COLUMNA PERIODÍSTICA. UMBERTO ECO ES UNO DE LOS PRIMEROS TEÓRICOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN DE MASAS QUE SE OCUPA DEL PROBLEMA DE LA RECEPCIÓN DE LOS MENSAJES DE LOS MEDIOS.
  48. 48. 9
  49. 49. 10
  50. 50. 11
  51. 51. 12
  52. 52. 13
  53. 53. 14
  54. 54. 15
  55. 55. 16
  56. 56. 17
  57. 57. 18
  58. 58. 19
  59. 59. 20
  60. 60. 21
  61. 61. 22
  62. 62. 23

