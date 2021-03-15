Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Phase2-Sova
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Phase2-Sova

22 views

Published on

Sova Phase 2- Three different brand directions

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×