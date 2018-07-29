Successfully reported this slideshow.
las tic y lo importante de ellas ahora en la actualidad

  1. 1. LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA Las tic son las tecnolog�as de la informaci�n
  2. 2. Las tic en la casa. Las tic en casa son de gran ayuda para tener comunicaci�n con familia y amigos por medio de redes sociales y celulares, Tablet, o ver alguna receta.
  3. 3. Las tic en el �mbito educativo. En las escuelas son de mucha ayuda, ayudando a estudiantes con sus tareas y trabajos tanto en educaci�n como en los docentes en lo administrativo.
  4. 4. Las tic en el �mbito laboral. Favorece al servicio eficaz laboral, y as� poder entregar trabajos de calidad, y resguardar archivos de todo tipo por medio de programas de computaci�n.

