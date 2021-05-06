COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://ams.readbooks.link/?book=128451014X The zebrafish has become one of the most important model organisms to study biological processes within a living body. As a vertebrate that has many of the strengths of invertebrate model systems, it offers numerous advantages to researchers interested in many aspects of embryonic development,physiology and disease. This book not only provides a complete set of instructions that will allow researchers to establish the zebrafish in their laboratory. It also gives a broad overview of commonly used methods and a comprehensive collection of protocols describing the most powerful techniques.