Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
T H E R E A S O N W H Y P E O P L E G E T F A D & H O W T O R E V E R S E I T G E T T I N G I N - S H A P E C A N B E A H ...
This precentation is for people who wanna change there weight problems in the most sufficiant way it will tell you why how...
Why do people have weight problems ? There are 3 major factors why people have weight problems 1 they eat to much 2 the bu...
Why Diet pill fad burners do more harm then good ! Wel diet pills why shut you not use them ill give a few accamples 1 the...
How about plastic surgery quike and easy right ! Well yes its quiker and easer but its painfull . takes rovery time and is...
1 Change you eating habits permanently That,s the first key and it dose not mean you can never eat what you like again. no...
2 move your body enough and in the right way Exsersize is very inportent if you wanna get back inshape and burn the overlo...
If you really wanna lose weight and have more lasting results then try the refferals i placest in this precentation they a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Why do people get fad and how to reverse it

18 views

Published on

this slide share is about why we gain weight and the best way how to lose weight

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Why do people get fad and how to reverse it

  1. 1. T H E R E A S O N W H Y P E O P L E G E T F A D & H O W T O R E V E R S E I T G E T T I N G I N - S H A P E C A N B E A H E A D A C H E I F Y O U K E E P T O T H E T R A D I S I O N A L W A Y S Y O U L B E O N A D I E T O N A N D O F Y O U R H O L E L I F E C A N W E C H A N G E T H I S Y E S W E C A N W A T C H T H I S P R E C E N T A T I O N L E A R N M O R E
  2. 2. This precentation is for people who wanna change there weight problems in the most sufficiant way it will tell you why how and what the solution mite be to the problem where many women struggle with sometimes for the biggest part of there lives watch the presentation mite help you find a solution to your problem enjoy. And learn and end your frustrations about diets and losing weight. cause constanedly worry about your weight will not help you in any way.
  3. 3. Why do people have weight problems ? There are 3 major factors why people have weight problems 1 they eat to much 2 the burn there food and callories to slowly 3 they eat the wrong kind of foods Temporary diets have temporary results ! The problem with diets is that as soon as you stop them and start your old eating habbits again wel you can gues yes the weight wil comeback on again. specailly with crash diets it gos as fast of as it gets back on again this will lead to a endless cycle of going of and on a diet. Allot of frustration and anoyens.
  4. 4. Why Diet pill fad burners do more harm then good ! Wel diet pills why shut you not use them ill give a few accamples 1 they are verry bad for your body and in the long term cause damige to your organs 2 when you stop with the fat- burners your body will collect all fads back that was forsed unnatuarly of by the pills 3 dose pills just suck fat away randomly and messes up your body shape you wil lose fat where you shut not and mostly end up with being unevenly devited body fat en look worse The 2 dont do in losing weight 1 fad burners 2 crash diets
  5. 5. How about plastic surgery quike and easy right ! Well yes its quiker and easer but its painfull . takes rovery time and is very exspensive. And if you got a weight problem that dosent get fixed inturnaly you will have to repeat it over and over again depending on how quikly you gain it back again a quike fix aint gonna last a lifetime How to lose over excessieve body fad without harming your hea lth Wel yes that is posible and really not that hard . There are 3 things you can combine to get the maximum effect. 1 change your eating habbits permenatly. 2 move your body right 3 tone appitite and speed up you metabolic rate
  6. 6. 1 Change you eating habits permanently That,s the first key and it dose not mean you can never eat what you like again. no you cute serten things down eat it less ofthen or in smaller portion cause some foods that make you fat. can be also nutricious like patato diches ore bread one thing most emportly to cute down is your suger intake. maybe even more then fad create a eating system for your self that you find acsaptble and easy to keep up with cause changing your eating habbits will only help if you can keep it up. If you cant do it on your own try these products here under . 1 TLC diet transformation videotraining price 20 dollars 2 lose belly-fad diet deluxe videotraining price 20 dollars 3 paleo diet E-book price 10 dollars
  7. 7. 2 move your body enough and in the right way Exsersize is very inportent if you wanna get back inshape and burn the overload of callory,s in your body but you need something that dose not only burn but also emproves your body shape and your condicion and i know its hard in corona times but my tip below you can do from your own home take a look i think this program is perfect for reducing fat and inproving your body shape click the link take a look . A Try Yoga burn 3 food supplements that boost your metabolic rate & temper your hunger .These supplement will help you in two ways 1 it tempers your apitite 2 it helps your body to burn your food and callory,s faster& better and it is not harmful for your health. even more the right supplement wil be natural and contain other health benefits here under i put a referal to the beste selling supplement on the internet net click on the name for refferal 1 meticor 2 spade
  8. 8. If you really wanna lose weight and have more lasting results then try the refferals i placest in this precentation they are my best advice and they will help you reach your goal thank you for your interest in my slideshare and i hope it helpt you on your way Have a lovely day

×