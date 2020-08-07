Successfully reported this slideshow.
Webinar Evolutions à l'international & cadre juridique Avec la CNIL 6 JUILLET 2020
Le RGPD, cadre juridique européen unifié • Protection des personnes physiques à l'égard du traitement des données à caract...
Le RGPD au-delà de l’Union • Evolution majeure du cadre juridique européen: protection des personnes sur le territoire de ...
Transferts de données en dehors de l’UE • Principe général: s’assurer que le niveau de protection des personnes physiques ...
Les pays dits « adéquats » • Décision d’adéquation prise par la Commission européenne. Ø Evaluation du niveau de protectio...
Les clauses contractuelles types • Contrat pour les transferts de données hors UE entre deux responsables du traitement. •...
Scénarios et solutions • Start up parisienne et sous-traitant américain Ø Adéquation « Privacy Shield » Ø Liste des entité...
La Protection des données dans le monde https://www.cnil.fr/fr/la-protection-des-donnees-dans-le-monde
Les enjeux et perspectives au niveau international • Le RGPD, outil d’influence européen et de « diplomatie de la donnée »...
L’accompagnement de la CNIL à l’international • En ligne sur www.cnil.fr Ø https://www.cnil.fr/fr/transferer-des-donnees-h...
Retrouvez la programmation de French Tech Central sur le site french-tech-central.com
Évolutions à l'international & cadre juridique

Évolutions à l'international & cadre juridique

  1. 1. Webinar Evolutions à l’international & cadre juridique Avec la CNIL 6 JUILLET 2020
  2. 2. Le RGPD, cadre juridique européen unifié • Protection des personnes physiques à l'égard du traitement des données à caractère personnel. • Libre circulation des données à caractère personnel dans l’Union (+ EEE: Norvège, Islande, Liechtenstein). • Mécanisme du guichet unique: Ø Etablissement principal. Ø Autorité « cheffe de file ». • Comité européen de la protection des données (CEPD)
  3. 3. Le RGPD au-delà de l’Union • Evolution majeure du cadre juridique européen: protection des personnes sur le territoire de l’Union et égalité de traitement entre les acteurs internationaux. • Champ d’application territorial: Ø Critère de l’établissement. Ø Critère de ciblage. § Offre de bien ou de service. § Suivi du comportement.
  4. 4. Transferts de données en dehors de l’UE • Principe général: s’assurer que le niveau de protection des personnes physiques garanti par le RGPD ne soit pas compromis. • Les outils de transferts du RGPD: • Décision d’adéquation; • Règles contraignantes d’entreprises (BCR); • Clauses contractuelles types (CCT); • Dérogations (Art. 49 RGPD).
  5. 5. Les pays dits « adéquats » • Décision d’adéquation prise par la Commission européenne. Ø Evaluation du niveau de protection dans un pays tiers; Ø Les transferts ne nécessitent pas d’encadrement juridique supplémentaire; Ø Adéquation totale ou partielle. • Les pays concernés: Ø Etats-Unis, Japon, Canada, Suisse, Israël, Argentine, Uruguay, Nouvelle-Zélande, Andorre, Jersey, Guernesey, Ile de Man, Iles Féroé.
  6. 6. Les clauses contractuelles types • Contrat pour les transferts de données hors UE entre deux responsables du traitement. • Contrat pour les transferts de données hors UE entre un responsable du traitement et un sous-traitant. Ø En complément du contrat de sous-traitance (Art. 28 RGPD. • Modèles et mise en place: Ø https://www.cnil.fr/fr/les-clauses-contractuelles-types- de-la-commision-europeenne
  7. 7. Scénarios et solutions • Start up parisienne et sous-traitant américain Ø Adéquation « Privacy Shield » Ø Liste des entités américaines affiliées § https://www.privacyshield.gov/list • Entreprise en France et filiale au Maroc Ø Clause Contractuel Type • Dans tous les cas: l’information aux personnes concernées Ø https://www.cnil.fr/fr/conformite-rgpd-information-des- personnes-et-transparence
  8. 8. La Protection des données dans le monde https://www.cnil.fr/fr/la-protection-des-donnees-dans-le-monde
  9. 9. Les enjeux et perspectives au niveau international • Le RGPD, outil d’influence européen et de « diplomatie de la donnée ». Ø Nouvelles décisions d’adéquations à venir. • Flux de données internationaux et gouvernance internationale du numérique, accès aux données par les autorités de pays tiers. • La jurisprudence à venir de la Cour de Justice de l’Union Européenne (Schrems II).
  10. 10. L’accompagnement de la CNIL à l’international • En ligne sur www.cnil.fr Ø https://www.cnil.fr/fr/transferer-des-donnees-hors-de-lue • Par téléphone, tous les mercredi de 14.00 à 16.00 Ø 01 53 73 22 22 Merci de votre attention !
  11. 11. Retrouvez la programmation de French Tech Central sur le site french-tech-central.com

