Webinar Structures d’innovation ouverte : une création de valeur pour les territoires…et les startups ! Avec la Caisse des...
Structures d’innovation ouverte : une création de valeur pour les territoires… et les startups !
Banque des Territoires Interne Nom de la présentation et la date 3 Cécile Bensa Directrice projet du Hub des Territoires e...
Banque des Territoires Interne Des structures d’innovation sur l’ensemble du territoire Quelques exemples
Banque des Territoires Interne Notre discussion du jour 1. Pourquoi une cartographie et une étude sur l’innovation ouverte...
Banque des Territoires Interne 1. L’innovation ouverte pour transformer les territoires A l’image de l’innovation ouverte ...
Banque des Territoires Interne 2. Les modèles d’innovation ouverte et le rôle des structures d’innovation
Banque des Territoires Interne 2. Les modèles d’innovation ouverte : 6 types de structures Accélérateurs 1 Structure propo...
Banque des Territoires Interne 3. Une cartographie dynamique en ligne • Un premier recensement de plus de 160 structures c...
Banque des Territoires Interne 4. Les structures d’innovation : bras armé des territoires pour favoriser la résilience Plu...
Banque des Territoires Interne Retrouvez la programmation de French Tech Central sur le site french-tech-central.com
Les lieux d'innovation au service des startups
Les lieux d'innovation au service des startups

  1. 1. Webinar Structures d’innovation ouverte : une création de valeur pour les territoires…et les startups ! Avec la Caisse des Dépôts 8 JUILLET 2020
  2. 2. Structures d’innovation ouverte : une création de valeur pour les territoires… et les startups !
  3. 3. Banque des Territoires Interne Nom de la présentation et la date 3 Cécile Bensa Directrice projet du Hub des Territoires et partenariats innovants Fanny Brulebois Dirigeante d’Open Citiz
  4. 4. Banque des Territoires Interne Des structures d’innovation sur l’ensemble du territoire Quelques exemples
  5. 5. Banque des Territoires Interne Notre discussion du jour 1. Pourquoi une cartographie et une étude sur l’innovation ouverte et les lieux d’innovation? Qu'est-ce que l'innovation ouverte et quelle valeur apporte-t-elle ? 2. Quels sont les modèles actuels et comment accompagnent-ils les startups ? Quels types de liens et de valeur spécifique permettent-ils de créer ? 3. Présentation de la cartographie de la Banque des Territoires : Quelles structures référencées ? Quelles informations ? Quels usages ? 4. Quelles réponses ces lieux ont-ils apporté, durant la crise du Covid-19 ?
  6. 6. Banque des Territoires Interne 1. L’innovation ouverte pour transformer les territoires A l’image de l’innovation ouverte adoptée massivement par les grands groupes depuis une dizaine d’années, l’innovation ouverte dans les territoires prend une nouvelle dimension lorsque collectivités, grands groupes et startups s’en saisissent pour dynamiser leur territoire. Ils y voient un ingrédient essentiel pour créer et animer les parties prenantes, stimuler l’innovation autour d’enjeux locaux et développer de nouvelles solutions pour les habitants. Décideurs publics et acteurs économiques sont de plus en plus nombreux à pousser ce mode de collaboration et à l’adopter à toutes les échelles et dans tous les secteurs.
  7. 7. Banque des Territoires Interne 2. Les modèles d’innovation ouverte et le rôle des structures d’innovation
  8. 8. Banque des Territoires Interne 2. Les modèles d’innovation ouverte : 6 types de structures Accélérateurs 1 Structure proposantun bouquetde services à haute valeur ajoutée aux jeunes entreprises en croissance organique.Programmes d’accompagnementadaptés au niveau de maturité de la start-up et à son secteur afin de la rendre visible auprès d’investisseurs du marché Technopôles,pôles de compétitivité, clusters 2 Structure historiquementaffiliée au monde de la recherche,spécialisée sur une thématique et des sous-thématiques liées.Dédiée à la R&D de nouvelles solutions pour répondre à des priorités de politiques publiques (diminuer la pollution urbaine,promouvoir les moyens de transport doux,etc.), en partenariat avec des industries locales Hubs d’innovation 3 Plateforme ouverte à l’ensemble des acteurs de l’innovation etnœud de liaison principal des démarches d’innovation ouverte,proposantune multitude de programmes,résidences etévénements Incubateurs et pépinières universitaires 4 Structure d'aide et d'accompagnementà la création d'entreprises,qui cherche à fournir à ses incubés un accompagnementstratégique à valeur ajoutée : appui financier,conseil,mise en réseau,etc. Capitales French Tech et marque territoriale 5 Initiative de promotion de l’écosystème d’innovation local etd’un territoire précis (une métropole,une région,etc.) Living lab et pépinière ESS 6 Living Lab : espace multifonctionnel créatif et connecté permettant de croiser les activités, les compétences et les services aux citoyens, afin de redynamiser l’activité économique des territoires Pépinière ESS : hébergementetaccompagnementde porteurs de projets d’intérêtgénéral,dits « d’économie sociale etsolidaire »
  9. 9. Banque des Territoires Interne 3. Une cartographie dynamique en ligne • Un premier recensement de plus de 160 structures classées par lieu, type et thématiques • Un focus « résilience » intégré (environ 30 initiatives recensées) L’étude et la cartographie ici
  10. 10. Banque des Territoires Interne 4. Les structures d’innovation : bras armé des territoires pour favoriser la résilience Plusieurs types d’initiatives ont été prises très rapidement par les structures d’innovation : • Mobilisation des startups et plateforme de mise en relation • Solution collaborative des acteurs du territoire • Appels à projets et financement • Production locale au sein de fablabs et tiers-lieux
  11. 11. Banque des Territoires Interne Retrouvez la programmation de French Tech Central sur le site french-tech-central.com

