CustoQuestion #20: Parrainage et engagement
CustoQuestion #20: Parrainage et engagement
CustoQuestion #20: Parrainage et engagement
La vidéo YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zu-hxmfuhPo

CustoQuestion #20: Parrainage et engagement

  1. 1. Engagement
  2. 2. NIVEAUX D’ENGAGEMENT Followers Inscription Ouverture, click Réponse enquête Fréquence d'achat, régularité
  3. 3. NIVEAUX D’ENGAGEMENT Score NPS élevé Bouche à oreille Like d'un contenu Republication d'un contenu Parrainage
  4. 4. NIVEAUX D’ENGAGEMENT Participation active à une communauté Co-création Influenceur …
  5. 5. Comment activer le parrainage à l’ère du GDPR ?
  6. 6. RAPPEL Pour collecter et traiter des données personnelles il y a lieu d’en préciser la base légale. En matière de marketing direct: • L’intérêt légitime • Le consentement explicite CCL: => le consentement est nécessaire
  7. 7. LE CONSENTEMENT (GDPR) Caractéristiques Commentaires Libre = Sans contrainte Spécifique = Précis Eclairée = Compréhensible par tous Univoque = Clair et sans équivoque
  8. 8. On fait comment alors?
  9. 9. A VOUS D’ÊTRE CRÉATIFS
  10. 10. Avez-vous les bons outils dans votre Tool Box?

