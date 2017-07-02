‫الخريف‬‫بي‬‫أ‬�‫الجد‬‫ق�ص�ص‬ ‫ق�صة‬ ‫لونا‬ ‫تح�صى‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ح�شرات‬
‫في‬ ‫يلف‬ ‫�شديد‬ ‫بكاء‬ ‫�صوت‬ ‫�سمع‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫كان‬ ،‫الخريف‬ ‫بو‬‫أ‬� ‫الجد‬ ‫بيت‬ ،‫ال�صوت‬ ‫م�صدر‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬� ‫الجد‬ ‫�سار...
‫الوا�ضح‬ ‫«من‬ ‫في‬ ‫تفز‬ ‫لم‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬� ‫�سكت‬ »‫مر‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كرني‬ّ‫ذ‬‫«ي‬ ،‫قال‬ ‫ثم‬ ً‫ال‬‫قلي‬ ‫ال...
67 .‫زين‬ ‫ت�شاءل‬ »‫عزيزتي؟‬ ‫يا‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫«ما‬ ».‫بعيدة‬ ‫م�شافة‬ ‫طرت‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بد‬ ‫«ال‬ .‫لمي�س‬ ‫�شافت‬‫أ‬‫ا...
‫�شعرت‬ ,‫بالغ�ضب‬ ‫ظهر‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫ردت‬‫أ‬�‫و‬ ‫بنف�س‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫�صدقائي‬ ‫أ‬‫ل‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬�ً‫ا‬‫�سوء‬ ‫مر‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫وزا...
1011 ‫فائدة‬ ‫دون‬ ‫الماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫انت�شالي‬ ‫�صدقائي‬‫أ‬� ‫حاول‬ ،‫«ح�سنا‬ .ً‫ا‬‫جد‬ ‫ثقيلة‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫غرق‬...
121 .‫لمي�س‬ ‫قاطعتها‬ »‫بعد؟‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫«وماذا‬ ‫فيه‬ً‫ا‬‫دلو‬ ‫يحمالن‬ ‫ولدان‬ ‫ظهر‬ ‫ة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫«فج‬ ‫في‬ ‫ال�شفدع‬ ‫طلقوا‬‫...
1415 »!‫كيد‬‫أ‬�‫«بالت‬ :‫موافقا‬ ‫�سه‬‫أ‬�‫ر‬ ‫زين‬ ‫وحرك‬ ».ً‫ا‬‫مع‬ ‫نلعب‬ ‫بنا‬ ‫«هيا‬ :‫لمي�س‬ ‫قالت‬ .‫وابت�سما‬ ‫لي...
‫من‬ ‫اطلب‬ :‫الخال�شة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الم�شاعدة‬ ‫يد‬ ‫الله‬ ‫�شيكون‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫الحاجة‬ .‫معك‬
قصة لونا

قصص مجانية للأطفال - www.freekidstories.org

قصة لونا

  1. 1. ‫الخريف‬‫بي‬‫أ‬�‫الجد‬‫ق�ص�ص‬ ‫ق�صة‬ ‫لونا‬ ‫تح�صى‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ح�شرات‬
  2. 2. ‫في‬ ‫يلف‬ ‫�شديد‬ ‫بكاء‬ ‫�صوت‬ ‫�سمع‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫كان‬ ،‫الخريف‬ ‫بو‬‫أ‬� ‫الجد‬ ‫بيت‬ ،‫ال�صوت‬ ‫م�صدر‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬� ‫الجد‬ ‫�سارع‬ .‫والحديقة‬ ‫المنزل‬ ‫رجاء‬‫أ‬� .‫ويبكي‬ ‫ركبته‬ ‫في‬ ‫جرح‬ ‫على‬ ‫يده‬ ‫ي�ضع‬ )‫(كريم‬ ‫ال�صغير‬ ‫حفيده‬ ‫ليجد‬ ».‫يت‬ّ‫ذ‬‫أ‬�‫ت‬ ‫قد‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬� ‫يبدو‬ ،‫لهي‬‫إ‬� ‫«يا‬ ‫الجد‬ ‫قال‬ .ً‫ا‬‫باكي‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫قال‬ »‫جدي‬ ‫يا‬ ‫لمني‬‫ؤ‬�‫ت‬ ‫نها‬‫إ‬�« ».‫جلك‬‫أ‬� ‫من‬ ‫�سف‬‫آ‬� ً‫ا‬‫حق‬ ‫نا‬‫أ‬� ،‫لم‬‫ؤ‬�‫ت‬ ‫نها‬‫أ‬� ‫علم‬‫أ‬�« ،‫م‬ ‫م‬ ‫«هم‬ :‫الجد‬ ‫ردف‬‫أ‬� ‫ثم‬ .‫ال�سبب‬ ‫عرفت‬ ‫قد‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫عتقد‬‫أ‬� ‫نه‬‫إ‬� ،‫حذائك‬ ‫رباط‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬� ‫انظر‬ ‫قد‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬� ‫الوا�ضح‬ ‫من‬ ،‫مفكوك‬ ».‫به‬ ‫رت‬ّ‫ث‬‫تع‬ ‫ن�سيت‬ ‫قد‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫بد‬ ‫ال‬ ،‫وووه‬‫أ‬� « ‫كنت‬ ‫الحقيقة‬ ‫في‬ .‫ربطه‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫�صديقي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بال�سباق‬ ً‫ال‬‫م�شغو‬ ‫الخروج‬ ‫في‬ ‫�سرع‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫هو‬ ‫من‬ ‫لنرى‬ .‫بخجل‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫جاب‬‫أ‬� »،‫المنزل‬ ‫من‬ Written by Katiuscia Giusti IIlustrations by Agnes Lemaire; Color by Doug Calder Copyright 2006 by Aurora Production AG,Switzerland www.auroraproduction.com.Printed by National Press - Jordan
  3. 3. ‫الوا�ضح‬ ‫«من‬ ‫في‬ ‫تفز‬ ‫لم‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬� ‫�سكت‬ »‫مر‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كرني‬ّ‫ذ‬‫«ي‬ ،‫قال‬ ‫ثم‬ ً‫ال‬‫قلي‬ ‫الجد‬ ».‫لونا‬ ‫لها‬ ‫تعر�ضت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫بالحادثة‬ ‫معك‬ .‫وجنتيه‬ ‫عن‬ ‫دموعه‬ ‫يم�سح‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫ل‬‫أ‬�‫س‬� »‫«لونا؟‬ ‫لكنها‬ ،‫مثلك‬ ‫�صغير‬ ‫لحادث‬ ‫تعر�ضت‬ ‫�صغيرة‬ ‫يع�سوبة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫«لونا‬ ».‫كثيرة‬ ً‫ا‬‫درو�س‬ ‫منه‬ ‫تعلمت‬ .‫بلهفة‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫قال‬ »،‫رجوك‬‫أ‬� ‫جدي‬ ‫يا‬ ‫الق�صة‬ ‫لي‬ ِ‫«احك‬ :‫الحكاية‬ ‫ب�سرد‬ ‫الجد‬ ‫أ‬�‫وبد‬ ‫�صديقيها‬ ‫عن‬ ً‫ة‬‫باحث‬ ‫تطير‬ ‫لونا‬ ‫كانت‬ ،‫يام‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫من‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫«في‬ .‫ولمي�س‬ ‫زين‬ ‫العزيزين‬ ‫منهما‬ ‫اقتربت‬ ‫كانا‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫تلهث‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫ع�شاب‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫ي�ستريحان‬ ‫�شعة‬‫أ‬�‫ب‬ ‫ين‬َ‫ع‬‫م�ستمت‬ ،‫ال�شم�س‬ ‫«لن‬ :‫وقالت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ت�صدقا‬ ‫حدث‬ ».‫معي‬
  4. 4. 67 .‫زين‬ ‫ت�شاءل‬ »‫عزيزتي؟‬ ‫يا‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫«ما‬ ».‫بعيدة‬ ‫م�شافة‬ ‫طرت‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بد‬ ‫«ال‬ .‫لمي�س‬ ‫�شافت‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،»‫متعبة‬ ‫«تبدين‬ ،‫الهندباء‬ ‫وراق‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫حدى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫على‬ ‫لمي�س‬ ‫انزلقت‬ ‫لقد‬ ،‫بارتياح‬ ‫يجل�س‬ ‫كان‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫زين‬ ‫بجانب‬ ‫لت�شتقر‬ .‫لونا‬ ‫ق�شة‬ ‫ل�شماع‬ ‫متلهفين‬ ‫ثنان‬ ‫إ‬‫اال‬ ‫كان‬ ً‫ا‬‫جد‬ ً‫ال‬‫جمي‬ ‫الجو‬ ‫«كان‬ ‫ق�شتها‬ ‫لونا‬ ‫ت‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫بد‬ ‫�شدقائي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫لزيارة‬ ‫ذهب‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫فقررت‬ ،‫ال�شباح‬ ‫هذا‬ ً‫ا‬‫وقت‬ ‫نق�شي‬ ‫كنا‬ .‫معهم‬ ‫واللعب‬ ‫البركة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫نطير‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫تق�شي‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫فاللعبة‬ .ً‫ا‬‫ممتع‬ ‫نهبط‬ s‫م‬َ‫ث‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫ن�شتطيعه‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫على‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫حدى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ونلتقط‬ ،‫البركة‬ ‫باتجاه‬ ً‫ا‬‫ي�ش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ب�شرعة‬ ‫وجه‬ ‫على‬ ‫تطير‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البعو�شات‬ ‫في‬ ‫ن�شقط‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫دون‬ ‫وذلك‬ ،‫الماء‬ .‫جنحتنا‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫نبلل‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫الماء‬ ‫جيد‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫كن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫لم‬ ‫الحقيقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫على‬ ‫أ‬‫اال‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫طير‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫اللعب‬ ‫الهبوط‬ ‫في‬ ‫ف�شل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫ب�شرعة‬ ‫لتقط‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫فال‬ ،‫خرين‬‫آ‬‫اال‬ ‫�شرعة‬ ‫بنف�س‬ ‫جعلني‬ ‫مما‬ ،‫البعو�س‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫حباط‬ ‫إ‬‫باال‬ ‫�شعر‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫كانوا‬ ‫�شدقائي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ .‫با�شتمرار‬ ‫يفوزون‬ ‫مررت‬ ‫ولكن‬ ،‫ال‬ ‫الحقيقية‬ ‫«في‬ ».‫حدث‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كل‬ ‫لكما‬ ‫روي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫�ش‬ .‫رهيب‬ ‫بحادث‬
  5. 5. ‫�شعرت‬ ,‫بالغ�ضب‬ ‫ظهر‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫ردت‬‫أ‬�‫و‬ ‫بنف�س‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫�صدقائي‬ ‫أ‬‫ل‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬�ً‫ا‬‫�سوء‬ ‫مر‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫وزاد‬ .‫المهارة‬ ‫من‬ ً‫ا‬‫خوف‬ ‫بي‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫ظنهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫خ�شيت‬ .‫فوز‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫فقررت‬ ،‫الغرق‬ ‫من‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬� ‫الماء‬ ‫تزداد‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫كبيرة‬ ‫ب�سرعة‬ ‫وهبطت‬ ٍ‫ل‬‫عا‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬� ‫تفكير‬ ‫دون‬ ‫وطرت‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬� ‫بعو�ضة‬ ‫لتقط‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫�ستطع‬‫أ‬� ‫ولم‬ ،‫توازني‬ ‫ففقدت‬ ،‫الماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫اقتربت‬ ‫كلما‬ .‫بقوة‬ ‫ف�سقطت‬ ،‫البركة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الوقوع‬ ‫تفادى‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫حتى‬ ‫ب�سرعة‬ ‫«وقعت‬ .‫يدور‬ ‫كان‬ ‫حولي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ح�س�ست‬‫أ‬� ،‫فوقي‬ ‫يحلقون‬ ‫�صدقائي‬‫أ‬� ‫أ‬�‫وبد‬ ‫جبتهم‬‫أ‬� .‫بخير‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫ن‬‫إ‬� ‫ويت�ساءلون‬ ‫حاولت‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫لكنني‬ ‫بخير‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫في‬ ‫ف�شلت‬ ‫الماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫النهو�ض‬ ».‫ذلك‬ .‫لمي�س‬ ‫�صاحت‬ »!‫فظيع‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ن‬‫إ‬�« ‫كنت‬ ‫لو‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫كثير‬ ‫خفت‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬� ‫بد‬ ‫«ال‬ .‫زين‬ ‫قال‬ »‫لفعلت‬ ‫مكانك‬ ‫البداية‬ ‫«في‬ :‫لونا‬ ‫جابت‬‫أ‬� ‫عندما‬ ‫لكنني‬ ،‫خائفة‬ ‫كن‬‫أ‬� ‫لم‬ ‫�ستطيع‬‫أ‬� ‫عد‬‫أ‬� ‫لم‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫اكت�شفت‬ ‫كان‬ ‫فقد‬ .‫بالقلق‬ ‫�شعرت‬ ،‫الطيران‬ ،‫وثقيلين‬ ً‫ا‬‫تمام‬ ‫مبتلين‬ ‫جناحاي‬ ».‫رفعها‬ ‫على‬ ‫قدر‬‫أ‬� ‫ولم‬ ‫زين‬ ‫قال‬ »‫لهي‬‫إ‬� ‫«يا‬ .‫وجهه‬ ‫على‬ ‫قلق‬ ‫بنظرة‬ ‫لت‬‫أ‬�‫س‬� »‫حدث؟‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫«ثم‬ .‫بف�ضول‬ ‫لمي�س‬
  6. 6. 1011 ‫فائدة‬ ‫دون‬ ‫الماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫انت�شالي‬ ‫�صدقائي‬‫أ‬� ‫حاول‬ ،‫«ح�سنا‬ .ً‫ا‬‫جد‬ ‫ثقيلة‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫غرق‬‫أ‬� ‫وقد‬ ،‫طويلة‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫الماء‬ ‫في‬ ‫عالقة‬ ‫بقى‬‫أ‬� ‫قد‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫ظننت‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫وعندما‬ .‫وطاروا‬ ،‫الم�ساعدة‬ ‫لطلب‬ ‫الذهاب‬ ‫�صدقائي‬‫أ‬� ‫فقرر‬ .‫البركة‬ ».‫�س‬‫أ‬�‫بالي‬ ‫�شعرت‬ ،‫وحدي‬ .‫زين‬ ‫ل‬‫أ‬�‫س‬� »‫فعلت؟‬ ‫«وماذا‬ ،‫�صلي‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫يجب‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫من‬ ً‫ا‬‫دائم‬ ‫به‬ ‫تو�صيني‬ ‫مي‬‫أ‬� ‫كانت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫«تذكرت‬ ‫منه‬ ‫وطلبت‬ ‫الله‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬� ‫فدعوت‬ .‫م�شكلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫قع‬‫أ‬� ‫عندما‬ ‫الله‬ ‫من‬ ‫العون‬ ‫طلب‬‫أ‬�‫و‬ ‫ال‬‫أ‬� ‫ووعدته‬ .‫الماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫للخروج‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬� ‫ير�شدني‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬� ‫ي�ساعدني‬ ‫من‬ ‫ير�سل‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ».‫والحذر‬ ‫الحيطة‬ ‫�سباب‬‫أ‬� ‫اتخاذ‬ ‫ودون‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫بالفوز‬ ً‫ا‬‫حب‬ً‫ا‬‫حد‬‫أ‬� ‫�سابق‬‫أ‬�
  7. 7. 121 .‫لمي�س‬ ‫قاطعتها‬ »‫بعد؟‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫«وماذا‬ ‫فيه‬ً‫ا‬‫دلو‬ ‫يحمالن‬ ‫ولدان‬ ‫ظهر‬ ‫ة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫«فج‬ ‫في‬ ‫ال�شفدع‬ ‫طلقوا‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫�شغير‬ ‫�شفدع‬ .‫بحريته‬ ‫لي�شتمتع‬ ‫البركة‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫الله‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫فدعوت‬ ،‫جدوى‬ ‫دون‬ ‫ينقذوني‬ ‫كي‬ ‫ناديهم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ñ‫�شر‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫بد‬ :‫خيها‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫و�شاحت‬ ‫ال�شغيرة‬ ‫الطفلة‬ ‫تني‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫خرى‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ »!‫للم�شاعدة‬ ‫بحاجة‬ ‫نها‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫الماء‬ ‫في‬ ‫يع�شوبة‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫انظر‬ !‫زيد‬ ،‫«زيد‬ ‫يتها‬‫أ‬‫ا‬« :‫قال‬ ‫ثم‬ ،‫الماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫بهدوء‬ ‫و�شحبني‬ ‫نحوي‬ ‫الطفل‬ ‫ا�شتدار‬ ‫ثم‬ -‫الماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫القليل‬ ‫وابتلعت‬ ً‫ة‬‫منهك‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫-لقد‬ »‫الم�شكينة‬ ‫الح�شرة‬ ‫ال�شجر‬ ‫ورقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫�شعها‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫�ش‬ ،‫ليلى‬ ‫يا‬ ‫يتها‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫قد‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫الجيد‬ ‫«من‬ ‫خته‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫قال‬ ».‫الطيران‬ ‫من‬ ‫وتتمكن‬ ‫ال�شم�س‬ ‫�شعة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫تجف‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫هذه‬
  8. 8. 1415 »!‫كيد‬‫أ‬�‫«بالت‬ :‫موافقا‬ ‫�سه‬‫أ‬�‫ر‬ ‫زين‬ ‫وحرك‬ ».ً‫ا‬‫مع‬ ‫نلعب‬ ‫بنا‬ ‫«هيا‬ :‫لمي�س‬ ‫قالت‬ .‫وابت�سما‬ ‫ليها‬‫إ‬� ‫�صديقاها‬ ‫نظر‬ »!‫نلعب‬ ‫هيا‬ ، ‫ال‬ ‫«لم‬ :‫لونا‬ ‫جابت‬‫أ‬� ‫ثم‬ ».‫لعبنا‬ ‫في‬ ‫حذرين‬ ‫«ولنكن‬ ،‫زين‬ ‫�ضاف‬‫أ‬� ».‫فقط‬ ‫الفوز‬ ‫جل‬‫أ‬� ‫من‬ ‫نلعب‬ ‫ال‬‫أ‬� ‫«على‬ :‫لمي�س‬ ‫ردفت‬‫أ‬�‫و‬ _ u _ ‫كما‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫جم‬ ‫لم�شاكل‬ ‫تعر�ض‬‫أ‬� ‫لم‬ ‫نني‬‫أ‬� ‫�سعيد‬ ‫نا‬‫أ‬� ،‫جدي‬ ‫يا‬ ‫تعلم‬ ‫«هل‬ .‫كريم‬ ‫قال‬ »،‫لونا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫نتذكر‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫ال�ضروري‬ ‫من‬ ‫نما‬‫إ‬� .‫عزيزي‬ ‫يا‬ ‫كذلك‬ ‫نا‬‫أ‬�‫«و‬ ،‫الجد‬ ‫ابت�سم‬ ‫في‬ ‫نفكر‬ ‫وعندما‬ ،‫بتهور‬ ‫نت�صرف‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫الم�شاكل‬ ‫في‬ ‫نقع‬ ‫ما‬ ً‫ا‬‫غالب‬ ‫ننا‬‫أ‬� ».‫فقط‬ ‫الفوز‬ ‫جل‬‫أ‬� ‫من‬ ‫خرين‬‫آ‬‫ال‬ ‫مناف�سة‬ ‫ذهب‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫قبل‬ ‫حذائي‬ ‫ربط‬‫أ‬� ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫ف�ضل‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫«من‬ :‫وقال‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫نه�ض‬ ‫عندها‬ ».‫اللعب‬ ‫كمل‬ ‫أ‬‫ل‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫يمكنك‬ ‫هل‬ ،‫لونا‬ ‫ق�صة‬ ‫ياه‬‫إ‬� ‫منا‬ّ‫ل‬‫تع‬ ‫خر‬‫آ‬� ٌ‫ء‬‫�شي‬ ‫«هناك‬ :‫الجد‬ ‫فقال‬ ».‫لي‬ ‫تذكره‬ ».‫الله‬ ‫ندعو‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬�« ‫قال‬ ‫ثم‬ ً‫ال‬‫قلي‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫فكر‬ ».‫ذى‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫من‬ ‫ويحميك‬ ‫معك‬ ‫الله‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫وعندها‬ ،‫�صحيح‬ ‫«هذا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ليلعب‬ ‫البيت‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫قفز‬ ‫ثم‬ ،‫و�صليا‬ ‫وجده‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫جل�س‬ ‫حدى‬‫إ‬� ‫على‬ ‫يقفن‬ ‫�صغيرات‬ ‫ح�شرات‬ ‫بثالث‬ ‫كريم‬ ّ‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫طريقه‬ ‫وفي‬ .‫�صديقه‬ .‫ويبت�سمن‬ ‫يراقبنه‬ ‫الوريقات‬ ».‫بذلك‬ ‫لنقم‬ ‫«هيا‬ :‫ليلى‬ ‫جابته‬‫أ‬�‫ف‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫�سعيدة‬ ً‫ا‬‫حق‬ ‫نا‬‫أ‬�« :‫لمي�س‬ ‫قالت‬ ».‫ليهم‬‫إ‬� ‫احتجت‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫كانوا‬ ‫طفال‬ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ‫�سعيد‬ ‫نا‬‫أ‬� ‫ولكن‬ ،‫جدا‬ ‫مخيفا‬ ‫كان‬ ‫الحدث‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬� ‫بد‬ ‫«ال‬ :‫�ضاف‬‫أ‬�‫و‬ ‫زين‬ ‫تنهد‬ ».‫ن‬‫آ‬‫ال‬ ‫بخير‬ ‫نك‬‫أ‬� ».‫ف�صاعدا‬ ‫ن‬‫آ‬‫ال‬ ‫من‬ ‫حيطة‬ ‫كثر‬‫أ‬� ‫كون‬‫أ‬�‫س‬�« .‫لونا‬ ‫كدت‬‫أ‬� »،‫ي�ضا‬‫أ‬� ‫نا‬‫أ‬�‫«و‬
  9. 9. ‫من‬ ‫اطلب‬ :‫الخال�شة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الم�شاعدة‬ ‫يد‬ ‫الله‬ ‫�شيكون‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫الحاجة‬ .‫معك‬

