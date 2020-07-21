Successfully reported this slideshow.
Abraham: Flashcards for Little Children 亞伯拉罕：小孩子的抽認卡
God calls Abraham 上帝呼召亞伯拉罕
Abraham leaves Haran 亞伯拉罕離開哈蘭
Abraham arrives in Canaan 亞伯拉罕抵達迦南
God promises Abraham a son 神應許他會賜亞伯拉罕一個子
Isaac is born 以撒誕生
www.freekidstories.org Images copyright Aurora Productions.
免費的故事，書籍，電子書，視頻和著色頁對於兒童-www.freekidstories.org

Published in: Spiritual
