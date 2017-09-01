When darkness covers the sky, And stars twinkle up on high, ‫السماء‬ ‫ـة‬‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ت‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫تمال‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫االعالي‬...
I love to listen to all the sounds, That nighttime brings around. ‫ات‬‫و‬‫االص‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫استمع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫احب‬ ‫الليالي‬ ‫هذي‬ ‫...
I hear the crickets’ song; The frogs also sing along. ‫الجدجد‬ ‫أغنية‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫استمع‬ ‫الغناء‬ ‫إليهافى‬ ‫تنضم‬ ‫الضفادع‬‫و‬
I can hear the breeze, Rustling the grass and leaves. ‫شش‬.‫للنسيم‬ ‫اصغي‬ ‫اق‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫و‬ ‫العشب‬ ‫ـف‬‫ي‬‫وحف‬ ‫الشجر‬
Hush now, and listen well, There’s a nighttime tale ‫جيدأ‬ ‫تصغي‬ ‫أن‬ ‫حاول‬ ‫لليل‬ ‫حكاية‬ ‫دوما‬ ‫فهناك‬.
Told to all, near and far, No matter where you are. ‫للجميع‬ ‫يرويها‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫الق‬‫و‬ ‫للبعيد‬, ‫إنسان‬ ‫ـل‬‫ك‬ ‫ـى‬‫ل‬‫إ‬...
www.freekidstories.org Original poem from “Lincoln’s Lullaby”, © Aurora Productions. Art by Agnes Lemaire
قصص ثنائية اللغة مجانا للأطفال - www.freekidstories.org
A bilingual bedtime poem for children in English and Arabic

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
A Nighttime Tale - لحكاية لليل

  7. 7. www.freekidstories.org Original poem from “Lincoln’s Lullaby”, © Aurora Productions. Art by Agnes Lemaire

×