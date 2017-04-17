Susceptibilidad de los suelos a degradación por salinización en la jurisdicción CAR
Efectos ambientales de la salinización • Calidad del agua: (tóxica). • Destrucción de hábitats: Amenaza de la biodiversida...
Aplicaciones de la zonificación de susceptibilidad de los suelos a la salinización 1. Desarrollar acciones en el marco de ...
Susceptibilidad de los suelos a la degradación por salinización La susceptibilidad es la capacidad potencial y/o tendencia...
ESQUEMA CONCEPTUAL Valoración o calificación Factores C.I. Suelos, Clima, Relieve, aguas subterráneas (y riego), uso Proce...
UsoSuelos Clima Relieve & Geomorfología FACTORES QUE INCIDEN EN LA SALINIZACION Material parental y Geología Aguas
MODELO PARA DETERMINACION DE ZONAS SUSCEPTIBLES A SALINIZACION Usos del sueloAguas Susceptibilidad a salinización Clima ac...
Clasificación 1 Clases Definición de 5 clases “Cualitativas” • 5 = Muy alta, • 4 = Alta, • 3 = Media, • 2 = Baja, • 1 = Mu...
COMPONENTE SUELO CONDICIONES INTRINSECAS Principales componentes y propiedades de los suelos que afectan o pueden favorece...
TEXTURA DRENAJE REGIMEN DE HUMEDAD pH SATIURACION DE BASES CIC MATERIAL PARENTAL TAXONOMIA GRUESA FINA ANALISIS DE PROCESO...
ANALIS DE LAS VARIABLES DEL SUELO EN LAS CONDICIONES INTRINSICAS Factor Variable Descripción Observaciones TAXONOMIA Clasi...
MATERIAL PARENTAL ÍGNEAS METAMÓRFICAS SEDIMENTARIAS METEORIZACIÓN Originan sales FÍSICA QUÍMICA BIOLÓGICA M.O SUELOS SULFA...
Rocas Ígneas Rocas acidas plutónicas Cal Rocas acidas volcánicas lávicas Cal Intermedia plutónicas Cal Intermedia volcánic...
MODELO CONCEPTUAL CLIMA
Generan formas, por las acciones relacionadas con la dinámica externa del a tierra, son procesos capaces de movilizar tran...
MINERIA PTOS COBERTURA Y USO 10K REVISION Y AJUSTE MINERIA AJUSTADO RECLASIFICACION TUS DEFINICION DE SISTEMA DE USO GEOPE...
MODELO AGAUS SUBTERRANEAS SUSCEPTIBILIDAD GEOLOGIA AMBIENTE DE SEDIMENTACIÒN CARACTERISTICAS LITOESTRATIGRAFICAS ACUIFEROS...
RESULTADOS
MATERIAL PARENTAL TAXONOMIA REGIMEN DE HUMEDAD DRENAJE NATURAL TEXTURA CIC SATIRACIÓN DE BASES pH SUSCEPTIBILIDAD A SALINI...
PRECIPITACIÓN ANUAL TEMPERATURAPROMEDIO ANUAL CICLOSECODE PRECIPITACIÓN CICLO SECO DE PRECIPITACIÓN CALIFICADO CICLOSECODE...
SUSCEPTIBILIDAD POR CLIMA CALDAS LANG Y EVAPOTRANSPIRACIÓN POTENCIAL A LA SALINIZACIÓN DE LOS SUELOS EN CONDICIONES NORMAL...
SUSCEPTIBILIDAD A SALINIZACIÓN POR GEOMORFOLOGÍA & RELIEVE
Mapa SUSCEPTIBILIDAD DE LA JURISDICCION (Regional) Clase Descripción clase Área (ha) % Muy Baja (1) Suelos que por su natu...
Mapa SUSCEPTIBILIDAD DE LA JURISDICCION (Local) Claseº Descripción clase Temp oralid ad Descripció n temporalid ad Factor ...
Susceptibilidad por provincias 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Alto Magdalena Tequendama Bajo Magdalena Magdal...
Susceptibilidad por municipios 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Susceptibilidad por Municipio Muy Baja Baja Med...
Susceptibilidad por Cuencas 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Susceptibilidad por Cuencas Muy Baja Baja Media Al...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Susceptibilidad a Salinización

27 views

Published on

Modelo para susceptibilidad a salinizacion a escala regional

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Susceptibilidad a Salinización

  1. 1. Susceptibilidad de los suelos a degradación por salinización en la jurisdicción CAR
  2. 2. Efectos ambientales de la salinización • Calidad del agua: (tóxica). • Destrucción de hábitats: Amenaza de la biodiversidad • Erosión • Riesgo a inundación • Infraestructura y accesorios • Salud de corrientes y cuerpos de aguas • Cambio climático • Pérdidas económicas : afecta industria • Afecta las tierras relativamente más productivas • Desertificación
  3. 3. Aplicaciones de la zonificación de susceptibilidad de los suelos a la salinización 1. Desarrollar acciones en el marco de la implementación de la Política para la gestión sostenible del suelo - PGSS 2. Prevenir la degradación de suelos (alertas tempranas) 3. Sensibilizar y concientizar sobre esta problemática 4. Conocer el potencial de salinización 5. Identificar zonas propensas a degradación 6. Orientar planes de manejo de los suelos (riego…) 7. Referente para ordenamiento ambiental del territorio (gestión del riesgo) 8. Referente para actividades mineras, extractivas, de exploración de pozos, etc. 9. Seleccionar y priorizar zonas para el establecimiento de la línea base de salinización
  4. 4. Susceptibilidad de los suelos a la degradación por salinización La susceptibilidad es la capacidad potencial y/o tendencia de los suelos a aumentar la concentración de sales por condiciones intrínsecas y/o factores externos biofísicos o antrópicos.
  5. 5. ESQUEMA CONCEPTUAL Valoración o calificación Factores C.I. Suelos, Clima, Relieve, aguas subterráneas (y riego), uso Procesos Información disponible Primarios (pedogenéticos, in situ), Secundarios (riego, fertilización, inundación, sedimentación…) Variables determinantes índices climáticos, material parental, ETP; pH, CIC, SB; Drenaje, riego, etc, … SusceptibilidadIntegración /Factor
  6. 6. UsoSuelos Clima Relieve & Geomorfología FACTORES QUE INCIDEN EN LA SALINIZACION Material parental y Geología Aguas
  7. 7. MODELO PARA DETERMINACION DE ZONAS SUSCEPTIBLES A SALINIZACION Usos del sueloAguas Susceptibilidad a salinización Clima actualPor variable ZONAS SUSCEPTIBLES (AH/ Corporación / Depto) SUELOS Relieve - Geomorfología Evaluación de variables Procesos específicos Identificación de factores Procesos generales CLIMA P, T, DTM, B-S IOS (BEST) Grados de susceptibilid ad Por factor Clima dinámico S Suelos Ponderaciones, AD / variable Ponderaciones, AD / factor S Rel- Geom S Aguas S S Aguas P S T/S Uso Geología S Geología
  8. 8. Clasificación 1 Clases Definición de 5 clases “Cualitativas” • 5 = Muy alta, • 4 = Alta, • 3 = Media, • 2 = Baja, • 1 = Muy baja 2 Factor y procesos asociados Evaluación de factores y procesos asociados Calificación de variables: (tablas) Integración de factores (asignación de pesos) Validación en campo Regional 2 Temporalidad Corto plazo = usos intensivos actuales y tendencias climáticas Mediano plazo = variabilidad climática (niño – niña) Largo plazo = cambio climático (escenarios) 2 Factor detonante Uso o Clima Local
  9. 9. COMPONENTE SUELO CONDICIONES INTRINSECAS Principales componentes y propiedades de los suelos que afectan o pueden favorecer la salinización (Información preliminar) EDAFOGENESIS TAXONOMIA MATERIAL PARENTAL PROPIEDADES QUÍMICAS pH CIC SB PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS Regimen de humedad Drenaje natural Textura Calificación para definir la Susceptibilidad a la Salinización MODELO CONCEPTUAL: SUELOS
  10. 10. TEXTURA DRENAJE REGIMEN DE HUMEDAD pH SATIURACION DE BASES CIC MATERIAL PARENTAL TAXONOMIA GRUESA FINA ANALISIS DE PROCESOS POBRE Y MUY POBRE IMPERFECTO Y EXCESIVO UDICO ACUICO Y ARIDICO ACIDO ** BASICO BAJA ALTA BAJA ALTA SALINIZACIÓN MOVIMIENTO SOLUBILIZACION EVAPORACIÓN ACUMULACION CAMBIO TRANSFORMACION ACUMULACION SALIDA DE SISTEMA (LIXIVIACIÓN) PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS PROPIEDADES QUIMICAS MATERIALES CONSTITUIDOS POR COMPONENTES SALINOS TRANSFORMACION PEDOGÉNESIS PROCESOS PEDOGENÉTICOS
  11. 11. ANALIS DE LAS VARIABLES DEL SUELO EN LAS CONDICIONES INTRINSICAS Factor Variable Descripción Observaciones TAXONOMIA Clasificación jerárquica de acuerdo a factores y procesos de formación y evolución de suelos y a caracteríticas diferenciales que determinan su función y manejo Revisar los perfiles modales que integran la unidad aartografica, se selecciona el suelo con mayor porcentaje, cuando los porcentajes son iguales se procede a analizar las taxonomias teniendo prelacion el suelo con mayor suceptibilidad a la salinidad. CONDICIONES INTRINSICASDEL SUELO PROFUNDIDAD EFECTIVA DEL SUELO Profundidad del suelo la calificación se toma directamente del perfil representativo de la unidad. TEXTURA Tamaño de grano Los perfiles modales aportan esta informacion y se pondera hasta los 75 cms. ACIDEZ Relación de pH Directamente de cada perfil ponderando hasta los 70 cmts DRENAJE NATURAL Tipo de drenaje Calificación directa del perfil que identifica la unidad. REGIMEN DE HUMEDAD Régimen de humedad Calificación directa de cada perfil y ponderando valores a 75 cmts SALINIDAD Indica si hay presencia o no de salinidad No todos los perfiles reportan este dato se infiere por otras caaracteristicas quimicas. SATURACION DE BASES Calificación de la Saturación de Bases del suelo dato directo de cada perfil calificando el rango.
  12. 12. MATERIAL PARENTAL ÍGNEAS METAMÓRFICAS SEDIMENTARIAS METEORIZACIÓN Originan sales FÍSICA QUÍMICA BIOLÓGICA M.O SUELOS SULFATADOS ACIDOS • MICROORGANISMOS • RAÍCES DE LAS PLANTAS • HIDROLÍSIS • DISOLUCIÓN • OXIDACIÓN • CARBONATACIÓN • HIDRATACIÓN • HALOCLASTISMO • TERMOCLASTISMO • GELIFRACION LIBERACIÓN DE IONES CALCIO Ca + BICARBONATOS HCO3 = MAGNEESIO Mg + CARBONATOS CO3 = SODIO Na+ POTASIO K + CLORURO Cl-- Fe +2 H2 4 Al +3 AS SALES ORGÁNICAS TIPO DE SEDIMENTOS C V.C- A- D TIPO DE ROCA GANANCIAS Acumulación por sedimentación DRENAJE / Hidromorfismo Litología Ambiente de sedimentación
  13. 13. Rocas Ígneas Rocas acidas plutónicas Cal Rocas acidas volcánicas lávicas Cal Intermedia plutónicas Cal Intermedia volcánicas Cal Granito 3 Riolita 3 Diorita 1 Andesita 1 Cuarzomonzonita 3 Cuarzolatita 3 Sienita 1 Traquita 1 Cuarzodiorita 3 Dacita 3 Monzonita 1 Latita 1 Tonalita 3 Riodacita 3 Granodiorita 3 Basicas plutonicas Cal Basicas volcanicas cal Utrabásicas Cal Gabro 2 Basalto 2 Piroxenitas 1 Cuarzogabro 2 diabasa 2 Peridotita 1 Olivino Gabro 2 Dunita 1 Cenizas volcánicas sueltas Cal Cenizas volcánicas consolidadas Cal Bombas 3 Aglomerados 3 Bloques 3 Brechas 3 lapilli 3 Lapilli aglomerado 3 Cenizas (incluye arenas) 3 Lapilli brecha 3 Calificación de las clases de roca de acuerdo a las categoría establecidas
  14. 14. MODELO CONCEPTUAL CLIMA
  15. 15. Generan formas, por las acciones relacionadas con la dinámica externa del a tierra, son procesos capaces de movilizar transferir y depositar materiales, generando geoformas especificas. Zonificación de los sistemas morfogénicos, (Ideam) SUSCEPTIBILIDAD A LA SALINIZACIÓN POR RELIEVE Y PAISAJE GEOMORFOLOGIA (ideam) MODELO GEOMORFOLOGIA
  16. 16. MINERIA PTOS COBERTURA Y USO 10K REVISION Y AJUSTE MINERIA AJUSTADO RECLASIFICACION TUS DEFINICION DE SISTEMA DE USO GEOPEDOLOGIA 100K CLIMA MAPA – GEOFORMA – CLIMA – MINERIA - USO CALIFICACION SUSCEPTIBILIDAD DE SUELOS A SALI IZACION POR SISTEMAS DE USOS Riego Fertilización Mecanización Trabajo de campo MODELO SISTEMAS DE USO
  17. 17. MODELO AGAUS SUBTERRANEAS SUSCEPTIBILIDAD GEOLOGIA AMBIENTE DE SEDIMENTACIÒN CARACTERISTICAS LITOESTRATIGRAFICAS ACUIFEROS UNID. HIDROESTRATIGRAFI CAS FLUJO REGIONAL FLUJO LOCAL HIDROQUIMICA pH, Conduct, TDS Diagramas Pipper Stiff GEOHIDRAULICA NIVELES ESTATICOS Y/O FREATICOS HIDROLOGIA ESCORRENTIA
  18. 18. RESULTADOS
  19. 19. MATERIAL PARENTAL TAXONOMIA REGIMEN DE HUMEDAD DRENAJE NATURAL TEXTURA CIC SATIRACIÓN DE BASES pH SUSCEPTIBILIDAD A SALINIZACIÓN POR FACTOR SUELO (JURISDICCIÓN CAR) SUELOS
  20. 20. PRECIPITACIÓN ANUAL TEMPERATURAPROMEDIO ANUAL CICLOSECODE PRECIPITACIÓN CICLO SECO DE PRECIPITACIÓN CALIFICADO CICLOSECODE PRECIPITACIÓN“ELNIÑO” CALIFICADO TEMPERATURA CALIFICADO
  21. 21. SUSCEPTIBILIDAD POR CLIMA CALDAS LANG Y EVAPOTRANSPIRACIÓN POTENCIAL A LA SALINIZACIÓN DE LOS SUELOS EN CONDICIONES NORMALES SCN Calido Templado Frio Muy Frio Extremadamente Frio Desértico 5 5 4 3 2 Árido 5 4 3 2 2 Semiárido 4 4 3 2 2 Semihúmedo 3 3 2 2 1 Húmedo 2 2 1 1 1 Superhúmedo 2 2 1 1 1 CALIFICACION CALDAS LANG
  22. 22. SUSCEPTIBILIDAD A SALINIZACIÓN POR GEOMORFOLOGÍA & RELIEVE
  23. 23. Mapa SUSCEPTIBILIDAD DE LA JURISDICCION (Regional) Clase Descripción clase Área (ha) % Muy Baja (1) Suelos que por su naturaleza, o condiciones de geomorfología, de clima, de cobertura y ocupación actual, tienen la menor probabilidad de presentar degradación por salinización. 185313,9 9,9 Baja (2) Suelos que, por sus condiciones de geomorfología, de clima húmedo, de cobertura y ocupación actual, tienen poca probabilidad de presentar degradación por salinización 955758,851,2 Media (3) Suelos que, por sus condiciones biofísicas de geomorfología, de clima subhúmedo, de cobertura, de ocupación y uso actual presentan una probabilidad moderada de degradación por salinización 538757,828,9 Alta (4) Suelos que, por sus condiciones biofísicas de geomorfología con topografía plana a ligeramente inclinada, de climas subhúmedos a secos, de coberturas, de ocupación y uso actual, pueden presentar grados moderados a severos de salinidad y gran probabilidad de degradación por salinización 94407,2 5,0 Muy Alta (5) Suelos que, por sus condiciones naturales de geomorfología con topografía plana; climas secos a áridos, materiales parentales salinos y uso, presentan la mayor probabilidad a degradación por salinización 5638,3 0,3
  24. 24. Mapa SUSCEPTIBILIDAD DE LA JURISDICCION (Local) Claseº Descripción clase Temp oralid ad Descripció n temporalid ad Factor Descripción del factor y lineamientos de gestión Símbolo Área (ha) % CAR Muy Baja (1) Suelos que por su naturaleza, o condiciones de geomorfología, de clima, de cobertura y ocupación actual, tienen la menor probabilidad de presentar degradación por salinización. No apica (1.0) No apica (1.0) - Mantener en coberturas naturales o de conservación 1.1 185313,9 9,9 Baja (2) Suelos que, por sus condiciones de geomorfología, de clima húmedo, de cobertura y ocupación actual, tienen poca probabilidad de presentar degradación por salinización Largo plazo (2.1) Impacto en términos de décadas Uso (2.1u) º 2.1u 181113,3 543 9,7 Clima (2.1c) Cambios en el largo plazo por escenarios de cambio climático que indican aumento de evapotranspiración. Se sugiere realizar planes de manejo, conservación, mitigación y adaptación para minimizar impactos climáticos en salinización. 2.1c 146617,8 85 7,9 Clima y Uso (2.1cu) Cambios de largo plazo por escenarios de cambio climático que indican aumentos de evapotranspiración y usos agropecuarios semi-intensivos. Se sugiere realizar planes de adaptación, manejo y conservación y prácticas sostenibles para evitar ocurrencia de salinización. 2.1cu 82042,21 131 4,4 Media no plazo (2.2) Impacto quinquenal Uso (2.2u) Afectaciones a mediano plazo por uso agrícola intensivo. Se sugiere realizar prácticas de manejo y conservación para evitar procesos de salinización temporales. 2.2u 545985,3 33 29,2 Media (3) Suelos que, por sus condiciones biofísicas de geomorfología, de clima subhúmedo, de cobertura, de ocupación y uso actual presentan una probabilidad moderada de degradación por salinización Largo plazo (3.1) Impacto en términos de décadas Uso (3.1u) El clima o el uso actual no afectan la aparición de salinización pero se sugieren prácticas preventivas de manejo sostenibles que impidan salinización por cambio de uso. 3.1u 14053,3 0,8 Clima (3.1c) Largo plazo por escenarios de cambio climático que indican tendencias a aumento de clima seco. Se sugiere planes de adaptación y mitigación para evitar salinización. 3.1c 26771,5 1,4 Media no plazo (3.2) Impacto quinquenal Clima (3.2c) Mediano plazo por variabilidad climática, con tendencia a ocurrencia de años secos (niño). Se sugieren planes de manejo y mitigación para conservar la humedad en los suelos y el monitoreo de condiciones climáticas. 3.2c 93002,9 5,0 Uso (3.2u) Mediano plazo por usos agropecuarios semi-intensivos. Se sugieren prácticas de manejo conservacionistas y sostenibles para evitar salinización especialmente en manejo de fertilización, enmiendas, riego y quemas. 3.2u 123503,6 6,6 Clima y Uso (3.2cu) Mediano plazo por variabilidad climática, en años secos (niño) y/o húmedos (niña) y usos agropecuarios semi-intensivos. Se sugieren planes de manejo y mitigación del clima y prácticas de manejo de humedad de suelos para mantenerla en años secos (niño) y manejo de drenajes en caso de años niña. 3.2cu 132702,9 7,1 Corto plazo (3.3) Impacto semestral, anual y bianual Uso (3.3u) Corto plazo por usos agrícolas intensivos de alto impacto en salinización. Se sugieren prácticas de manejo y sistemas productivos que no aceleren procesos de salinización. 3.3u 148723,6 8,0 Alta (4) Suelos que, por sus condiciones biofísicas de geomorfología con topografía plana a ligeramente inclinada, de climas subhúmedos a secos, de coberturas, de ocupación y uso actual, pueden presentar grados moderados a severos de salinidad y gran probabilidad de degradación por salinización Media no (4.2) Impacto quinquenal Clima (4.2c) Mediano plazo por variabilidad climática en años niña (húmedos) por inundación y en años secos (niño) por aumento de sequía. Se requieren planes de adaptación y mitigación de efectos climáticos y el uso de plantas tolerantes a condiciones de salinidad altas y a climas secos, además de prácticas de rehabilitación. 4.2c 8329,5 0,4 Uso (4.2u) Mediano plazo por usos agropecuarios semi-intensivos. Se requiere realizar planes de manejo de fertilización, encalado y riego acordes con las necesidades de cultivo y en base a análisis de laboratorio 4.2u 4888,6 0,3 Clima yUso (4.2cu) Mediano plazo por variabilidad climática en años niña (húmedos) por inundación y en años secos (niño) por aumento de sequía y por usos agropecuarios semi-intensivos. Se requiere planes de adaptación y mitigación, planes de uso adecuados y prácticas de manejo de suelos. Se sugiere adecuar usos a estas condiciones (uso de especies tolerantes a sales y a condiciones de sequía) 4.2cu 16934,9 0,9 Corto plazo (4.3) Impacto semestral, anual y bianual Uso (4.3u) Corto plazo por usos agropecuarios intensivos. Se requieren prácticas de uso sostenibles de recuperación y manejo y se sugiere adecuar usos a estas condiciones (uso de especies tolerantes a sales) 4.3u 64254,2 3,4 Muy Alta (5) Suelos que, por sus condiciones naturales de geomorfología con topografía plana; climas secos a áridos, materiales parentales salinos y uso, presentan la mayor probabilidad a degradación por salinización Corto plazo (5.3) Impacto actual Clima y Uso (5.3cu) Corto plazo por usos intensivos agropecuarios y acelerado por condiciones climáticas con tendencias a disminución de precipitación y a aumento de evapotranspiración. Se requieren acciones inmediatas de gestión integral sostenible y adecuar usos a estas condiciones (uso de especies tolerantes a sales o sistemas extractivos de sales). 5.3cu 5638,0 0,3
  25. 25. Susceptibilidad por provincias 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Alto Magdalena Tequendama Bajo Magdalena Magdalena centro Sabana occidente Sabana centro Soacha Gualiva Ubaté Chiquinquirá Sumapaz Almeidas Río Negro Bogotá Susceptibilidad a salinización por provincia Muy baja Baja Media Alta Muy alta
  26. 26. Susceptibilidad por municipios 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Susceptibilidad por Municipio Muy Baja Baja Media Alta Muy Alta
  27. 27. Susceptibilidad por Cuencas 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Susceptibilidad por Cuencas Muy Baja Baja Media Alta Muy Alta

×