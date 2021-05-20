Arrancador armado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Revisión técnica del motor del estátor Rearmado - 17 - Rearmado Componentes 1. Instalación del conjunto secundario de embrague del estátor (1) Embrague del estátor (2) Collar de parada (3) Aro de resorte 2. Instalación del conjunto de inducido del estátor (1) Conjunto de inducido del estátor 3. Instalación del resorte de escobilla del estátor (1) Aislador de retenedor de escobilla (2) Resorte (3) Placa
  2. 2. Revisión técnica del motor del estátor Rearmado - 18 - 4. Instalación del conjunto de yunque del estátor (1) Alojamiento del estátor (2) Cubierta de extremo (3) Yunque del estátor 5. Instalación del conjunto de interruptor del estátor magnético (1) Interruptor del estátor magnético (2) Palanca de conducción (1/1) Instalación del conjunto secundario de embrague del estátor 1. Instalación del conjunto secundario de embrague del estátor (1) Aplique algo de grasa en la ranura del embrague del estátor. Grasa
  3. 3. Revisión técnica del motor del estátor Rearmado - 19 - (2) Instale el embrague del estátor en el eje del inducido. Embrague del estátor (3) Instale el collar de parada en el eje con el diámetro interno menor apuntando hacia abajo. Collar de parada (4) Alinee el aro de resorte con la ranura del eje, apriételo con una prensa de tornillo, y fíjelo al eje. SUGERENCIA DE SERVICIO: Aro de resorte (Vea el “Habilidades básicas” de “Fundamentos de la revisión técnica” en el PDF, página 29-32) NOTA: El apriete excesivo con la prensa de tornillo puede dañar el aro de resorte o el eje. Aro de resorte Collar de parada (1/2)
  4. 4. Revisión técnica del motor del estátor Rearmado - 20 - (5) Levante el embrague del estátor, manténgalo arriba, y golpee el eje con un martillo plástico para montar el aro de resorte en el collar de parada. Embrague del estátor Collar de parada Aro de resorte (2/2) Instalación del resorte de escobilla del estátor 1. Instalación del conjunto de inducido del estátor en el yunque del estátor 2. Instalación del resorte de escobilla del estátor (1) Sostenga el eje sobre el inducido en una prensa de tornillo, acuñado entre placas de aluminio o un paño. Prensa de tornillo Placa de aluminio (2) Instale el aislador de soporte de escobilla. Aislador de retenedor de escobilla
  5. 5. Revisión técnica del motor del estátor Rearmado - 21 - (3) Instale el resorte en el aislador de soporte de escobilla. Aislador de retenedor de escobilla Resorte de escobilla (4) Mientras comprime el resorte, monte la escobilla sobre el aislador de soporte de escobilla. NOTA: • A medida que la escobilla es empujada por el resorte, efectúe el trabajo con gran cuidado de manera que el resorte no se salte. • Usando un destornillador se facilitará la compresión del resorte. Enrolle cinta alrededor de la punta del destornillador. Escobilla Resorte de escobilla Aislador de retenedor de escobilla (5) Instalación de la placa. Enganche la garra de la placa presionando con un dedo para instalarla. Placa Garra (1/1)
  Instalación del conjunto de yunque del estátor 1. Instalación del conjunto de yunque del estátor (1) Aplique algo de grasa a la posición en que la palanca de conducción y el embrague del contactor se tocan. (2) Ponga la palanca de conducción en el eje. (3) Instale la cubierta del extremo del conmutador y el yunque en el alojamiento del estátor apretando dos pernos. Grasa Palanca de conducción Yunque del estátor Cubierta de extremo Alojamiento del estátor (1/1) Instalación del conjunto del interruptor del estátor magnético 1. Instalación del interruptor del estátor magnético Enganche la punta del gancho del émbolo en la palanca de conducción, e instale el interruptor de estátor magnético en el alojamiento del estátor con dos tuercas. 2. Conexión del cable guía Conecte el cable guía y la tuerca. Palanca de conducción Gancho del émbolo Interruptor del estátor magnético Alojamiento del estátor Cable guía (1/1)

