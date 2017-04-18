1.soal hukum pertanahan_nasional[1]

1 KEMENTERIAN AGRARIA DAN TATA RUANG/ BADAN PERTANAHAN NASIONAL PANITIA PENYELENGGARA UJIAN PEJABAT PEMBUAT AKTA TANAH PRO...
2 3. Yang tidak termasuk pemberian wewenang Hak Menguasai Negara dalam ayat 1 pasal 2 UUPA dan pasal 33 ayat 3 UUD NRI 194...
3 Ketentuan tersebut menunjukan bahwa UUPA mengandung asas: a. Asas gotong royong b. Asas tanah untuk pertanian c. Asas ke...
4 d. Nasionalistik 12. Pasal 1 UUPA (1) Seluruh wilayah Indonesia adalah kesatuan tanah air dari seluruh rakyat Indonesia ...
5 16. Syarat berlakunya hukum adat dan pengaturan dalam UUPA, kecuali: a. Diatur dalam pasal 65 yaitu norma hukum adat ber...
6 20. Setiap orang dan badan hukum yang mempunyai hak atas tanah pertanian pada asasnya diwajibkan mengerjakan atau mengus...
7 25. Hak menguasai dari Negara tidak termasuk memberikan wewenang untuk: a. mengatur dan menyelenggarakan peruntukan, pen...
8 d. Seyogianya menjual hak itu setelah 1 (satu) tahun sejak diperoleh diperolehnya atau hilangnya kewarganegaraannya itu;...
9 LEMBAR JAWABAN UJIAN PPAT PRODIKSUS PPAT STPN ANGKATAN IV TAHUN 2015 NAMA : NIM : MATA UJIAN : TD TANGAN : JAWABAN SOAL ...
  1. 1. 1 KEMENTERIAN AGRARIA DAN TATA RUANG/ BADAN PERTANAHAN NASIONAL PANITIA PENYELENGGARA UJIAN PEJABAT PEMBUAT AKTA TANAH PROGRAM PENDIDIKAN KHUSUS PPAT STPN ANGKATAN IV TAHUN 2015 Jalan Sisingamangaraja Nomor 2, Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta 12110 Telp. (021) 7393939 MATA UJIAN : HUKUM PERTANAHAN NASIONAL HARI/TANGGAL RABU/11 NOPEMBER 2015 WAKTU : 90 MENIT KODE SOAL : PETUNJUK PELAKSANAAN: 1. Baca dan teliti perintah pengerjaan soal; 2. Semua jawaban ditulis pada lembar jawaban yang telah disediakan Panitia; 3. Dilarang membuka buku, catatan dan alat elektronik seperti Hand Phone, BBMdan lain-lain. A. Pilihlah satu jawaban yang paling tepat (benar) atas pernyataan berikut. 1. Tujuan diundangkannnya UUPA sebagai tujuan Hukum Agraria Nasional dimuat dalam Penjelasan Umum UUPA, kecuali: a. Meletakan dasar-dasar penyusunan Hukum Agraria Nasional, yang akan merupakan alat untuk membawakan kemakmuran, kebahagiaan, dan keadilan bagi negara dan rakyat, terutama rakyat tani dalamrangka masyarakat yang adil dan makmur. b. Meletakan dasar-dasar kemanfaatan hukum dalam pemberdayaan sumber daya agraria. c. Meletakan dasar-dasar untuk mengadakan kesatuan dan kesederhanaan dalam hukum pertanahan. d. Meletakan dasar-dasar untuk memberikan kepastian hukum mengenai hak-hak atas tanah bagi rakyat seluruhnya. 2. Asas Hak Menguasai Negara (Pasal 2 UUPA) Atas dasar ketentuan dalam pasal 33 ayat 3 UUD NRI 1945 dan hal-hal sebagai yang dimaksud dalam pasal 1, bumi, air dan ruang angkasa termasuk kekayaan alam yang terkandung didalamnya itu pada tingkatan tertinggi dikuasai oleh Negara, sebagai organisasi kekuasaan seluruh rakyat. Dibawah ini kalimat mana yang bukan bermakna dalam Perkataan “dikuasai”: a. Bukan berarti “dimiliki” b.Memberi wewenang kepada Negara sebagai organisasi kekuasaan seluruh rakyat pada tingkatan tertinggi. c. Dimiliki oleh negara guna pengaturan sebesar-besarnya untuk kesejahteraan rakyat. d.Dikuasai negara untuk pengaturan penguasaan, penggunaan, pemilikan dan pemanfaatan hak atas tanah.
  2. 2. 2 3. Yang tidak termasuk pemberian wewenang Hak Menguasai Negara dalam ayat 1 pasal 2 UUPA dan pasal 33 ayat 3 UUD NRI 1945 yaitu: a. Mengatur dan menyelenggarakan peruntukan, penggunaan, persediaan dan pemeliharaan bumi, air dan ruang angkasa. b. Menentukan dan mengatur hubungan-hubungan hukum antara orang-orang dengan bumi, air dan ruang angkasa. c. Menentukan dan mengatur hubungan-hubungan hukum antara orang-orang dan perbuatan-perbuatan hukum yang mengenai bumi, air dan ruang angkasa. d. Menentukan dan mengatur penguasaan, penggunaan, pemilikan dan pemanfaatan hak atas tanah. 4. Dibawah ini tidak termasuk yang diatur dalam pasal 5 UUPA, hukum agraria yang berlaku atas bumi, air dan ruang angkasa ialah hukum adat: a. Sepanjang tidak bertentangan dengan kepentingan nasional dan Negara. b. Berdasarkan atas persatuan bangsa, dengan sosialisme Indonesia c. Harus sesuai dengan peraturan-peraturan yang tercantum dalam UUPA dan dengan peraturan perundangan lainnya, segala sesuatu dengan mengindahkan unsur-unsur yang bersandar pada hukum agama. d. Berdasarkan ketentuan hukum adat dan serupa dari masyarakat-masyarakat hukum adat setempat. 5. Asas Tanah mempunyai Fungsi Sosial (Pasl 6 UUPA) bermakna bahwa hak atas tanah yang dikuasai oleh rakyat baik individu maupun komunal harus mempunyai fungsi sosial, dibawah ini yang tidak mengandung makna tanah berfungsi sosial: a. Hak Milik atas tanah b. Hak atas tanah yang dikuasai perorangan c. Hak atas tanah yang dikuasai oleh yayasan d. Hak Menguasai Negara atas tanah. 6. Pasal 9 (ayat 2) UUPA: Tiap-tiap warga negara Indonesia baik laki-laki maupun wanita mempunyai kesempatan yang sama untuk memperoleh sesuatu hak atas tanah serta untuk mendapat manfaat dan hasilnya, baik bagi diri sendiri maupun keluarganya. a. Asas kemanfaatan hak atas tanah antara laki-laki dan perempuan. b. Asas persamaan hak antara laki-laki dan perempuan. c. Asas keadilan hak atas tanah antara laki-laki maupun wanita. d. Asas persamaan kewajiban hak atas tanah antara laki-laki dan perempuan. 7. Pasal 10 (1) UUPA: Setiap orang dan badan hukum yang mempuyai sesuatu hak atas tanah pertanian pada asasnya diwajibkan mengerjakan atau mengusahakannya sendiri secara aktif, dengan mencegah cara-cara pemerasan. Dan Pasal 12 UUPA (1) Segala usaha bersama dalam lapangan agraria didasarkan atas kepentingan bersama dalam rangka kepentingan nasional, dalam bentuk koperasi atau bentuk-bentuk gotong- royong lainnya. (2) Negara dapat bersama-sama dengan pihak lain menyelenggarakan usaha bersama dalam lapangan agraria.
  3. 3. 3 Ketentuan tersebut menunjukan bahwa UUPA mengandung asas: a. Asas gotong royong b. Asas tanah untuk pertanian c. Asas kemandirian pengerjaan tanah secara aktif d. Asas penyelenggaraan usaha agraria. 8. Sertipikat adalah tanda bukti hak yang kuat. Apa maksudnya? a. Sertipikat adalah tanda bukti yang terkuat maksudnya semua data yang tercantum di dalamnya harus diterima sebagai data yang benar. b. Sertipikat adalah tanda bukti yang terkuat maksudnya harus diterima sebagai data yang benar dan pasti. c. Sertipikat adalah tanda bukti yang kuat maksudnya selama tidak dapat dibuktikan sebaliknya, dimana data fisik dan data yuridis yang tercantum didalamnya harus diterima sebagai data yang benar. d. Sertipikat adalah tanda bukti yang terkuat maksudnya selama tidak dapat digugat oleh siapapun dan seluruh data fisik dan data yuridis yang tercantum didalamnya dijamin oleh negara sebagai data yang benar. 9. Bagaimana agar kekuatan bukti sertipikat maksimal? a. Yang memperoleh tanah tersebut dengan iktikad baik dan secara nyata menguasainya maka pihak lain yang merasa mempunyai hak atas tanah tidak dapat lagi menuntut hak setelah 5 tahun sejak diterbitkannya Sertipikat itu tidak mengajukan keberatan ke Kantor Pertanahan yang bersangkutan atau gugatan ke pengadilan. b. Yang memperoleh tanah tersebut secara nyata menguasainya dan memiliki Sertipikat hak atas tanah tersebut minimal 1 tahun sejak diperolehnya. c. Yang memperoleh tanah tersebut setelah 1 tahun sejak diterbitkanya Sertipikat tanah maka tidak mengajukan keberatan ke Kantor Pertanahan dan yang bersangkutan tidak mengajukan gugatan ke pengadilan atas penerbitan sertipikat oleh BPN. d. Yang memperoleh tanah tersebut dengan itikad baik dan secara nyata menguasainya hak setelah 5 tahun sejak diterbitkannya Sertipikat itu dan tidak mengajukan keberatan ke Kantor Pertanahan atau yang bersangkutan tidak mengajukan keberatan ke Kantor Pertanahan atau yang bersangkutan tidak mengajukan gugatan ke pengadilan, terhadap kantor pertanahan. 10. Diatur di mana mengenai ketentuan sertipikat sebagai bukti yang kuat tersebut? a. PP No. 10 Tahun 1961 pasal 33 (ayat 3) b. PP No. 38 Tahun 1998 pasal 32 (ayat 2) c. PP No. 37 Tahun 1997 pasal 33 (ayat 3) d. PP No. 24 Tahun 1997 pasal 32 (ayat 2) 11. Konsep Hukum Agraria atau Hukum Tanah Nasional: ditunjukkan oleh Pasal 1 ayat 2: Seluruh bumi, air dan ruang angkasa, termasuk kekayaan alam yang terkandung didalamnya, dalam wilayah Republik Indonesia, sebagai karunia Tuhan Yang Maha Esa, adalah bumi, air dan ruang angkasa yang diberikan kepada bangsa Indonesia dan merupakan kekayaan nasional. Bermakna bahwa HTN adalah bersifat: a. Komunalistik b. Harmoni individual dan sosial c. Individualistik
  4. 4. 4 d. Nasionalistik 12. Pasal 1 UUPA (1) Seluruh wilayah Indonesia adalah kesatuan tanah air dari seluruh rakyat Indonesia yang bersatu Bangsa Indonesia. (2) Seluruh bumi, air dan ruang angkasa termasuk kekayaan alam yang terkandung didalamnya dalam wilayah Republik Indonesia sebagai karunia Tuhan Yang Maha Esa adalah bumi, air dan ruang angkasa Indonesia dan merupakan kekayaan nasional. (3) Hubungan antara bangsa Indonesia dan bumi, air serta angkasa termasuk dalam ayat (2) pasal ini adalah hubungan yang bersifat abadi. Apa maksud dari ketentuan tersebut: a. Hukum Tanah Nasional adalah Hak Negara atas hubungan bangsa Indonesia b. Hukum Tanah Nasional adalah Hak Bangsa Indonsia c. Hukum Tanah Nasional adalah Hak Nasional terhadap hak bangsa Indonesia d. Hukum Tanah Nasional adalah Hak Milik Negara Indonesia atau Bangsa Indonsia 13. Perlu adanya hukum agraria nasional, yang berdasarkan atas hukum adat tentang tanah “Hukum Agraria yang berlaku atas bumi, air dan angkasa ialah hukum adat.” Dimana ditemukan kalimat tersebut dalam UUPA? a. Pada ketentuan akhir dari UUPA b. Pada ketentuan penjelasan dari UUPA c. Pada ketentuan konsideran UUPA d. Pada pasal 1 (ayat 1) UUPA 14. Berikut ini adalah sumber-sumber hukum yang tidak tertulis dalam hukum formal HTN, kecuali: a. Norma-norma hukum adat yang sudah di “Saneer” menurut ketentuan pasal 5, 56, 58 UUPA. b. Hukum Kebiasaan baru dalam HTN c. Yurisprudensi dan praktik administrasi dalam melaksanakan dan menafsirkan peraturan-peraturan HTN tertulis yang sudah ada, ataupun pembentukan hukum baru untuk mengisi kekosongan hukum yang ada. d. Norma hukum adat atas pemikiran masyarakat barat yang individualistik-liberal dan pengaruh masyarakat feodal, yang telah dilakukan univikasi dan harmonisasi sesuai dengan asas-asas tata susunan dan semangat masyarakat yang berfaham Pancasila. 15. Sumber-sumber hukum formal HTN dalam jenjang tata susunan (hierarki) peraturan perundang-undangan di Indonesia, kecuali: a. UUD NRI 1945, khususnya pasal 33 (3) dan UUPA (UU No. 5 Tahun 1960) serta Peraturan-peraturan pelaksanaan UUPA b. Peraturan-peraturan yang bukan pelaksanaan UUPA, yang dikeluarkan sesudah tanggal 24 September 1960 (misal UU No. 51/Prp/1960 tentang larangan pemakainan tanah tanpa ijin yang berhak atau kuasanya, LN 1960-158, TLN 2160 dll) c. Peraturan-peraturan lama yang untuk sementara masih berlaku, berdasarkan pasal- pasal peralihan (sebagai bagian Hukum Tanah Positif, dan bukan Hukum Tanah Nasional) d. Kebijakan Kepala Badan Pertanahan Nasional dan Peraturan Menteri Negara Agraria dan Tata Ruang.
  5. 5. 5 16. Syarat berlakunya hukum adat dan pengaturan dalam UUPA, kecuali: a. Diatur dalam pasal 65 yaitu norma hukum adat berlaku sepanjang harmonis dan sudah di “saneer”, dan sepanjang berlaku untuk komunal dan berbasis sosial. b. Diatur dalam Pasal 56 dan 58 yaitu norma-norma hukum adat berlaku sepanjang tidak bertentangan dengan jiwa dan ketentuan UUPA. c. Diatur dalam Pasal 5 yaitu: sepanjang tidak bertentangan dengan kepentingan nasional dan negara, yang berdasarkan atas persatuan bangsa, dengan sosialisme Indonesia. d. Sepanjang tidak bertentangan dengan peraturan-peraturan yang tercantum dalam Undang-undang ini (UUPA), dan dengan peraturan-peraturan perundang-undangan lainnya.” 17. Tidak termasuk macam-macam hak-hak penguasaan atas tanah yang dikonsepsikan dalam HTN dan sekaligus pengaturannya dalamUUPA: a. Hak Milik Bangsa Indonseia (Konsideran) b. Hak Bangsa Indonesia (Pasal 1) c. Hak Menguasai dari Negara (Pasal 2 ) d. Hak Ulayat masyarakat hukum adat, sepanjang kenyataan masih ada (Pasal 3) 18. Pasal 3 PP Nomor 24 Tahun 1977, dinyatakan pendaftaran tanah bertujuan, kecuali: a. Untuk memberikan kepastian hukum dan perlindungan hukum kepada pemegang hak atas suatu bidang tanah, satuan rumah susun dan hak-hak lain yang terdaftar agar dengan mudah dapat membuktikan dirinya sebagai pemegang hak yang bersangkutan. b. Untuk menyediakan informasi kepada pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan termasuk Pemerintah agar dengan mudah dapat memperoleh data yang diperlukan dalam mengadakan perbuatan hukum mengenai bidang-bidang tanah dan satuan-satuan rumah susun yang sudah terdaftar. c. Untuk terselenggaranya Land Reform hukum tanah nasional d. Untuk terselenggaranya tertib administrasi pertanahan. 19. Program Landreform dalam politik hukum agraria bertujuan memberdayakan petani dengan mewujudkan akses terhadap kerja, yang dijamin dengan akses terhadap modal dan pasar produksi. Program Landreform sangat ditentukan oleh kondisi suatu negara, sebab Landreform merupakan saran atau target yang harus diwujudkan oleh pemerintah suatu negara. Di antara hal ini yang bukan program landreform adalah: a. Pembatasan luas maksimum penguasaan tanah dan larangan pemilikan tanah secara absentee atau guntai. b. Pembatasan luas maksimum penguasaan tanah atas domain verklaring dan larangan pemilikan tanah secara liar dan nomenee. c. Reditribusi tanah-tanah yang selebihnya dari batas maksimum, tanah-tanah yang terkena larangan absentee, tanah-tanah bekas swapraja dan tanah-tanah negara dan Pengaturan soal pengembalian dan penebusan tanah-tanah pertanian yang digadaikan. d. Pengaturan kembali perjanjian bagi hasil tanah pertanian dan penetapan luas minimum pemilikan tanah pertanian disertai larangan untuk melakukan perbuatan-perbuatan yang mengakibatkan pemecahan pemilikan tanah-tanah pertanian menjadi bagian- bagian yang terlampau kecil.
  6. 6. 6 20. Setiap orang dan badan hukum yang mempunyai hak atas tanah pertanian pada asasnya diwajibkan mengerjakan atau mengusahakannya sendiri secara aktif dengan mencegah cara-cara pemerasan: a. Absentee atau guntai b. Nomenee c. Aktifity d. Domain verklaring 21. Hak untuk mengusahakan tanah yang dikuasai langsung oleh Negara dalam jangka waktu yang tertentu guna perusahaan pertanian, perikanan atau peternakan. Diberikan dalam waktu paling lama 25 tahun, dan untuk perusahaan tertentu yang memerlukan waktu lebih lama diberi waktu paling lama 35 tahun, dan dapat diperpanjang 25 tahun. a. Hak Guna Bangunan b. Hak Guna Usaha c. Hak Pakai Perusahaan d. Hak Atas Tanah Negara 22. Hak untuk menggunakan dan/atau memungut hasil dari tanah yang dikuasai langsung oleh negara atau tanah milik orang lain yang memberi wewenang dan kewajiban yang ditentukan oleh pejabat yang berwenang memberikannya atau dengan perjanjiannya dengan pemilik tanahnya. a. Hak Pakai b. Hak Bagi Hasil atau Hak Pungut Hasil c. Hak menempati Pekarangan d. Hak Mengusahakan Atas Tanah 23. Sertipikat adalah tanda bukti yang terkuat maksudnya selama tidak dapat dibuktikan sebaliknya, sebaliknya data fisik dan data yuridis yang tercantum didalamnya harus diterima sebagai data yang benar. Merupakan statement dalam sistem: a. Stelsel Publisitas Progresif b. Stelsel Publisitas Negatif berunsur positif c. Stelsel Publisitas Negatif d. Stelsel Publisitas Positif 24. Hak guna usaha bisa dipindahkan ketangan pihak lain. Hanya warga negara Indonesia dan badan usaha yang dibentuk berdasar undang-undang Indonesia dan berdomisili di Indonesia dapat memperoleh hak guna usaha. Hak guna usaha dapat digunakan sebagai kolateral pinjaman dengan menambahkan hak tanggungan disebut dengan istilah: a. Security title b. Land title c. Agrarian title d. Unificatioan title
  7. 7. 7 25. Hak menguasai dari Negara tidak termasuk memberikan wewenang untuk: a. mengatur dan menyelenggarakan peruntukan, penggunaan, persediaan dan pemeliharaan bumi, air dan ruang angkasa; b. menentukan dan mengatur hubungan-hubungan hukum antara orang-orang dengan bumi, air dan ruang angkasa; c. menentukan dan mengatur hubungan-hubungan hukum antara orang-orang dan perbuatan-perbuatan hukum yang mengenai bumi, air dan ruang angkasa; d. menciptakan hak atas tanah dan perbuatan hukum mengenai peralihan tanah; e. menggunakan tanah wilayah NKRI untuk kesejahteraan seluruh rakyat. 26. Hak Pengelolaan tidak dapat dijadikan sebagai jaminan Hak Tanggungan, karena: a. Hak Pengelolaan lebih merupakan gempilan Hak Menguasai Negara yang bersifat publik; b. Hakikat Hak Pengelolaan adalah hak yang banci disebabkan mempunyai kewenangan publik dan perdata; c. Bank tidak mau mengakuinya sebagai hak atas tanah; d. Nilai jual Hak Pengelolaan rendah dibandingkan dengan hak lainnya; e. Hak Pengelolaan sejak awal tidak direncanakan untuk dijadikan sebagai objek Hak Tanggungan. 27. Apakah Hak Guna Bangunan di atas Hak Pengelolaan P.T. Perumnas dapat ditingkatkan menjadi Hak Milik? a. Dapat dengan persetujuan pemegang Hak Pengelolaan; b. Dapat tanpa persetujuan pemegang Hak Pengelolaan; c. Dapat sesuai keinginan pemegang Hak Guna Bangunan; d. Dapat jika pemegang Hak Pengelolaan tidak keberatan; e. Tidak dapat karena hak yang tertinggi di atas Hak Pengelolaan adalah Hak Guna Bangunan. 28. Hak atas tanah adalah hak yang berisi kewenangan untuk hal-hal berikut ini, kecuali: a. Menggunakan tanah; b. Mengagunkan tanah; c. Menjual-belikan tanah; d. Mengatur penggunaan tanah di atas tanah tersebut; e. Menghibahkan tanah. 29. Implikasi dari orang asing yang sesudah berlakunya UUPA mempunyai Hak Milik karena pewarisan-tanpa wasiat atau percampuran harta karena perkawinan; dan seorang WNI yang kehilangan kewarganegaraannya adalah: a. Wajib melepaskan hak itu di dalam jangka waktu 1 (satu) tahun sejak diperolehnya hak tersebut atau hilangnya kewarganegaraan itu; b. Wajib menyerahkan hak itu setelah 1 (satu) tahun sejak diperolehnya hak tersebut atau hilangnya kewarganegaraan itu; c. Seharusnya melepaskan hak itu di dalam jangka waktu 1 (satu) tahun sejak diperolehnya hak tersebut atau hilangnya kewarganegaraan itu;
  8. 8. 8 d. Seyogianya menjual hak itu setelah 1 (satu) tahun sejak diperoleh diperolehnya atau hilangnya kewarganegaraannya itu; e. Sebaiknya Hak Miliknya diserahkan kepada negara. 30. Tanah HGB tidak dapat digunakan bagi kegiatan di bawah ini, kecuali: a. Pertanian. b. Peternakan. c. Perikanan. d. Pariwisata. e. Perkebunan B. Soal Essay 1. Di dalam pembangunan Rumah Susun ada Empat (4) hal yang menjadi ciri khas bahwa bangunan tersebut termasuk Rumah Susun yang diatur didalam Undang-Undang Rumah Susun (UU No. 20 Tahun 2011). Jelaskan Empat hal tersebut ! 2. Pemilikan tanah absentee dilarang! Coba jelaskan menurut pandangan Saudara ditinjau dari segi sosial, ekonomi dan politik. 3. Dalam perkembangan bahwa pada awalnya Hak Pakai tidak dapat dibebani hak tanggungan, namun pada saat ini hak pakai dapat dibebani hak tanggungan. Hak pakai seperti apa yang dapat dibebani hak tanggungan? Jelaskan dan berikan contohnya ! 4. Hukum tanah nasional menganut azas pemisahan horizontal, dimana tanah dan bangunan menggunakan hukum tersendiri. Apabila Saudara selaku PPAT, bagaimana proses pembuatan akta jual beli terhadap bidang tanah yang diatasnya berdiri bangunan rumah! 5. Pasal 19 UU No. 5 Tahun 1960 (UUPA) bahwa untuk menjamin Kepastian Hukum Pemerintah melakukan pendaftaran tanah di seluruh Wilayah Republik Indonesia. Apa yang dilakukan dalam kegiatan pendaftaran tanah tersebut? ----------------Selamat Mengerjakan---------------
  9. 9. 9 LEMBAR JAWABAN UJIAN PPAT PRODIKSUS PPAT STPN ANGKATAN IV TAHUN 2015 NAMA : NIM : MATA UJIAN : TD TANGAN : JAWABAN SOAL PILIHAN GANDA 1. A B C D 16. A B C D 2. A B C D 17. A B C D 3. A B C D 18. A B C D 4. A B C D 19. A B C D 5. A B C D 20. A B C D 6. A B C D 21. A B C D 7. A B C D 22. A B C D 8. A B C D 23. A B C D 9. A B C D 24. A B C D 10. A B C D 25. A B C D E 11. A B C D 26. A B C D E 12. A B C D 27. A B C D E 13. A B C D 28. A B C D E 14. A B C D 29. A B C D E 15. A B C D 30. A B C D E

