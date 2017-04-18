1. paparan wasiat_dir_perdata__pengwil__ini_sby_-_daulat[1]

PERMOHONAN SURAT KETERANGAN WASIAT MELALUI ONLINE SYSTEM BERDASARKAN PERATURAN MENTERI HUKUM DAN HAM NO. 60 TAHUN 2016 TEN...
  1. 1. PERMOHONAN SURAT KETERANGAN WASIAT MELALUI ONLINE SYSTEM BERDASARKAN PERATURAN MENTERI HUKUM DAN HAM NO. 60 TAHUN 2016 TENTANG TATA CARA PELAPORAN WASIAT DAN PERMOHONAN PENERBITAN SURAT KETERANGAN WASIAT ELEKTRONIK Oleh Daulat Pandapotan Silitonga, SH.MHum. Direktur Perdata Direktorat Perdata Ditjen Administrasi Hukum Umum Kementerian Hukum dan HAM (Surabaya 13.04.2017)
  2. 2. PERNYATAAN/KEHENDAK SESORANG TENTANG APA YANG DIKEHENDAKINYA TERJADI SETELAH MENINGGAL DUNIA DAN DAPAT DICABUT KEMBALI OLEHNYA Dalam AKTA WASIAT DI hadapan NOTARIS WASIAT
  3. 3. MANFAAT Surat Keterangan Wasiat Dasar/Landasan Pembuatan Surat Keterangan Ahli Waris (Surat Keterangan Hak Mewaris) oleh Notaris/BHP
  4. 4. DASAR HUKUM PENERBITAN SURAT KETERANGAN WASIAT (SKW) ELEKTRONIK Peraturan Menteri Hukum dan HAM No. 60 Tahun 2016 tentang Tata Cara Pelaporan Wasiat dan Permohonan Penerbitan Surat KeteranganWasiat Secara Elektronik, Pasal 12 BAB III menyebutkan : “Surat Keterangan Wasiat diajukan Pemohon secara elektronik kepada Daftar Pusat Wasiat melalui laman resmi Ditjen Administrasi Hukum Umum” Persyaratan mengajukan permohonan SKW elektronik Pasal 13 Permenkum & HAM No. 60Tahun 2016
  5. 5. PENGERTIAN SURAT KETERANGAN WASIAT (SKW) Adalah surat yang isinya menerangkan terdaftar atau tidak terdaftar nya aktaWasiat yang dibuat dihadapan Notaris yang telah dilaporkan pada Daftar Pusat wasiat (Pasal 1 angka 6 Permenkum & HAM R.I No. 60Tahun 2016) SKW dapat berupa keterangan : a. TidakTerdaftar akta wasiat atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya; b. Terdaftar aktaWasiat atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya. Pencantuman aktaWasiat yang disebutkan dalam SKW adalah mencantumkan seluruh akta wasiat yang dilaporkan dan terdaftar pada database Daftar PusatWasiat. (Pasal 17 Permenkum & HAM R.I No. 60Tahun 2016)
  6. 6. Tata Cara Permohonan Penerbitan Surat Keterangan Wasiat (SKW) elektronik: Pasal 13 Permenkum & HAM No. 60 Tahun 2016 1. Pemohon (perseorangan atau Notaris atau instansi ex. BHP) mengajukan permohonan dengan mengisi format isian pada laman www.ahu.go.id (pilih menu “Wasiat” kmd “Permohonan Surat Keterangan Wasiat”) 2. Pemohon mengunggah dokumen persyaratan: a. Asli/fotokopi sesuai asli dari Kutipan Akta Kematian yang diterbitkan oleh Kantor Kependudukan dan Catatan Sipil atau surat keterangan kematian, yang diterbitkan oleh Kepala Desa/Lurah/Camat atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya b. Surat Penetapan/Pernyataan Ganti Nama dari Pengadilan Negeri atau instansi yang berwenang atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya c. Bukti pembayaran PNBP SKW atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya
  7. 7. Beberapa hal yang perlu diperhatikan dalam pengajuan SKW elektronik : 1. Pasal 13 ayat (2),(3) : Pemohon wajib mengunggah Dokumen persyaratan paling sedikit :  a. Asli/fotokopi sesuai asli dari kutipan akta kematian yang diterbitkan Dukcapil atay Surat Keterangan kematian yang diterbitkan oleh pejabat setingkat kepala desa/lurah/camat atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya  b. Bukti pembaaran PNBP SKW atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya  c. Dalam hal orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya memiliki nama dahulu atau alias maka Surat Ganti Nama asli/fotocopy sesuai asli wajib diunggah 2. Pasal 13 ayat (4) : Jika orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya meninggal sebelum waktu pelaporan sebagaimana dimaksud Pasal ayat 3 ayat (2), maka Pemohon belum dapat mengajukan permohonan SKW dalam waktu paling lama 30 hari terhitung sejak tanggal meninggalnya orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya (sytem online otomatis akan membatasi hal ini)
  8. 8. JANGKA WAKTU PENYELESAIAN PERMOHONAN SKW ELEKTRONIK Pasal 14 & 15 ayat (3) Permenkum & HAM No. 60 Tahun 2016 Paling lama 3 (tiga) hari terhitung sejak tanggal permohonan diterima dan persyaratan telah diunggah akan dilakukan pemeriksaan oleh verifikator Daftar , jika Dokumen yang diunggah oleh Direktur Perdata dinyatakan lengkap, maka Pemohon dapat mengunduh SKW pada laman resmi Ditjen AHU dan mencetak dengan menggunakan jenis kertas concorde warna putih ukuran F4 atau folio dengan berat 80 gr Pasal 16 Permenkum & HAM No. 60 Tahun 2016 Jika permohonan dinyatakan masih terdapat kekurangan dokumen persyaratan, Daftar Pusat Wasiat memberitahukan kepada pemohon melalui email / inbox Notaris dalam jangka waktu paling lama 3 hari, Apabila dalam waktu 3 hari Pemohon tidak melengkapi kekurangan dokumen yang dipersyaratkan maka permohonan dinyatakan ditolak. Dalam hal permohonan ditolak maka pemohon dapat mengajukan permohonan SKW kembali tanpa dikenai biaya PNBP (masa berlaku voucher PNBP saat ini 60 hari)
  9. 9. ISI SURAT KETERANGAN WASIAT (SKW) SKW dapat berupa keterangan : a. Tidak Terdaftar akta wasiat atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya; b. Terdaftar akta Wasiat atas nama orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya. Pencantuman akta Wasiat yang disebutkan dalam SKW adalah mencantumkan seluruh akta wasiat yang dilaporkan dan terdaftar pada database Daftar Pusat Wasiat. (Pasal 17 Permenkum & HAM R.I No. 60 Tahun 2016)
  10. 10. Isi Surat Keterangan Wasiat : Tidak Terdaftar Isi Surat Keterangan Wasiat : Terdaftar Akta Wasiat Harta Warisan di bagi sesuai ketentuan Dipisahkan harta yang menjadi wasiat, selanjutnya sisa harta dibagi sesuai ketentuan
  11. 11. Contoh Surat Keterangan Wasiat TERDAFTAR (MANUAL/ versi lama tidak ada barcode)
  12. 12. “Terdaftar (VERSI baru online – ada Barcode)
  13. 13. Contoh Surat Keterangan Wasiat Elektronik “Terdaftar”
  14. 14. Contoh Surat Keterangan Wasiat ELEKTRONIK “Terdaftar (VERSI online – ada barcode)”
  15. 15. Contoh Surat Keterangan Wasiat “Tidak Terdaftar Akta Wasiat”
  16. 16. PERMOHONAN SKW SECARA MANUAL PERMOHONAN SKW SECARA ELEKTRONIK  Surat Permohonan Penerbitan SKW diajukan langsung ke Ditjen AHU  Dokumen persyaratan Permohonan Penerbitan SKW dilampirkan dengan Surat Permohonan Penerbitan SKW  Jika orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya meninggal sebelum waktu pelaporan (tgl 1-5 setiap bulan berikutnya), Pemohon belum dapat mengajukan permohonan SKW dalam waktu paling lama 60 hari terhitung sejak tanggal meninggalnya orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya  Pemeriksaan dokumen Surat Permohonan Penerbitan SKW dilakukan oleh Seksi Daftar Pusat Wasiat secara manual  Jangka waktu pemeriksaan dokumen Surat Permohonan Penerbitan SKW paling lama 14 hari terhitung sejak tanggal permohonan diterima oleh Subdit Harta Peninggalan dan Kurator Negara Ditjen AHU  Produk/keluaran SKW diambil di loket pelayanan Ditjen AHU atau dikirim melalui Pos ke alamat Pemohon  Surat Permohonan Penerbitan SKW diunggah pada laman resmi Ditjen AHU  Dokumen persyaratan Permohonan Penerbitan SKW diunggah pada laman resmi Ditjen AHU  Jika orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya meninggal sebelum waktu pelaporan (tgl 1-5 setiap bulan berikutnya), Pemohon belum dapat mengajukan permohonan SKW dalam waktu paling lama 30 hari terhitung sejak tanggal meninggalnya orang yang dimohonkan keterangan wasiatnya  Pemeriksaan dokumen Surat Permohonan Penerbitan SKW dilakukan oleh Seksi Daftar Pusat Wasiat secara elektronik  Jangka waktu pemeriksaan dokumen Surat Permohonan Penerbitan SKW paling lama 3 hari terhitung sejak tanggal permohonan diterima  Produk/keluaran SKW dicetak mandiri oleh Pemohon dengan mengunduh (download)
  17. 17. SEKIAN & TERIMA KASIH

