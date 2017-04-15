1 SOREA’MagNUMÉRO 03, AVRIL 2017 «L’ÉNERGIE EST NOTRE AVENIR, ÉCONOMISONS-LA !» La rénovation énergétique des logements + ...
2 Madame, Monsieur, Le photovoltaïque, un secteur très innovant mais une industrie photovoltaïque en crise, comme en témoi...
3 C’est l’objectif que la France s’est fixée pour l’année 2017 (120 000 logements sociaux et 380 000 logements privés). Un...
Notre dossier le solaire poursuit son développement PHOTOVOLTAÏQUE 4 Dans notre dernier numéro, nous vous parlions de la t...
5 Notre dossier Avec 8,3 TWh produits en 2016, le photovoltaïque n’a représenté que 1,7% de la production d’électricité fr...
6 On pense à vous Photovoltaics La tuile qui vous fait faire des économies La transition énergétique pour tous Fabrication...
7 Zoom sur un poste important de la facture d’électricité : le TURPE C’est la Commission de Régulation de l’Energie (la CR...
8 Contact 6 Rue Porte Martel - ZAC du Pré de Pâques - 73 870 Saint-Julien-Montdenis 04 79 64 02 11 accueil@sorea-maurienne...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Soréa mag avril 2017

27 views

Published on

Magazine d'information de SOREA (publication tous les 2 mois)
Ce mois-ci, le photovoltaïque

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Soréa mag avril 2017

  1. 1. 1 SOREA’MagNUMÉRO 03, AVRIL 2017 «L’ÉNERGIE EST NOTRE AVENIR, ÉCONOMISONS-LA !» La rénovation énergétique des logements + le TURPE+ le solaire photovoltaïque poursuit son développement
  2. 2. 2 Madame, Monsieur, Le photovoltaïque, un secteur très innovant mais une industrie photovoltaïque en crise, comme en témoigne les difficultés économiques du dernier grand fabricant français de panneaux Sillia. L’industrie chinoise a augmenté ses capacités de production de panneaux au cours de la seule année 2016 de plus de 15%, et inonde l’Europe : les mesures fiscales (forte augmentation des droits de douane) prises par la Commission Européenne n’y font rien, et de nombreuses sociétés chinoises passent par Taïwan ce qui leur évite de payer les droits de douane d’entrée en Europe … C’est ainsi, que 85% des panneaux photovoltaïques vendus en Europe sont étrangers, et les chinois s’attaquent désormais à détruire le dernier bastion européen (société Solarworld) avant d’imposer des prix majorés lorsqu’ils seront les seuls producteurs … Il est indispensable de se rendre compte que le photovoltaïque est un domaine d’avenir. Qu’il va envahir nos sociétés, notre organisation sociale, notre mode de vie avec l’autoconsommation. Il est indispensable d’en conserver la maîtrise. C’est ce qu’essaye de faire SOREA, modestement, à l’échelle de sa filiale SUNALP, et avec succès ! C’est ainsi que nous venons d’être retenu à un appel d’offres national (organisé par la Commission de Régulation de l’Energie « AO CRE4 ») à travers un projet en ombrière de parking de très grande taille (35 000 m² de toitures, 21 000 panneaux, puissance de 6600 kWc), sur le site d’un logisticien à Quincieux (69). Ce seul projet représente 9% des attributions nationales, une fierté pour notre petite équipe photovoltaïque ! Le parc photovoltaïque de SOREA atteindra ainsi 20 MWc en 2018, soit une production équivalente à la consommation saint-jeannaise (résidentiels et professionnels, horsTrimet), et ce parc est exclusivement construit à partir de modules photovoltaïques français … Bonne lecture Frédérick MARCHAND Sommaire RÉNOVATION ÉNERGÉTIQUE DES LOGEMENTS P.3 LE SOLAIRE PHOTOVOLTAÏQUE POURSUIT SON DÉVELOPPEMENT P.4,5 ZOOM SUR LE TURPE P.7 CONTACTP.8 Édito Une publication de Soréa Directeur de la publication et responsable éditorial : Frédérick Marchand 6 rue Porte Martel ZAC du Pré de Pâques 73 870 Saint-Julien-Montdenis Tél. : 04-79-64-02-11 Fax. : 04-79-83-20-77 www.sorea-maurienne.fr
  3. 3. 3 C’est l’objectif que la France s’est fixée pour l’année 2017 (120 000 logements sociaux et 380 000 logements privés). Un objectif très ambitieux … Et poury arriver, les pouvoirs publics ont notamment mis en place le CICE et l’éco-PTZ , deux dispositifs d’aide aux particuliers (qui peuvent se cumuler). Rénovation énergétique des logements : CICE et éco-PTZ sont accessibles à tous Le saviez-vous ? Concrètement, deux options sont possibles pour bénéficier de l’éco-prêt à taux zéro : • réaliser un « bouquet de travaux », c’est-à-dire engager au moins deux travaux (par exemple isoler ses parois et installer une chaudière à haute performance) • atteindre une performance énergétique globale minimale, mais dans ce cas il faut faire appel à un bureau d’études pour réaliser ces calculs LOGEMENTS RÉNOVÉS ÉNERGÉTIQUEMENT 500 000 Pour les propriétaires du logement (qu’ils le louent ou l’occupent à titre de résidence principale) Facilité de financement via un prêt sans intérêt Isolation, système de chauffage (à haute performance et/ou reposant sur des énergies renouvelables), etc. Jusqu’à 30 000 euros Une seule condition est posée : faire appel à un professionnel qualifié RGE (Reconnu Garant de l’Environnement) Une seule condition est posée : faire appel à un professionnel qualifié RGE (Reconnu Garant de l’Environnement) Pour ceux qui habitent un logement (qu’ils soient propriétaires occupants ou locataires) achevé depuis plus de deux ans Déduction des impôts de 30% des dépenses d’équipements et/ou de main d’œuvre Isolation, système de chauffage (à haute performance et/ou reposant sur des énergies renouvelables), appareil de régulation du chauffage, installation d’une borne de recharge d’un véhicule électrique, etc. Jusqu’à 8 000 euros par personne (plus 400 euros par personne à charge), soit 16 800 euros pour un couple avec deux enfants par exemple POUR QUI ? COMMENT ? COMBIEN ? POUR QUELLES OPÉRATIONS? A QUELLE CONDITION ? CRÉDIT D’IMPÔT POUR LA TRANSITION ÉNERGÉTIQUE (CICE) ÉCO-PRÊT À TAUX ZÉRO (éco-PTZ ) Le CICE et l’éco-PTZ sont accessibles à tous les ménages, sans conditions de ressources. Mais d’autres dispositifs existent également comme la TVA à taux réduit, les certificats d’économie d’énergie, voire des aides des collectivités territoriales. Les ménages les moins aisés bénéficient également d’aides ciblées. Par exemple, le programme Habiter Mieux peut apporter une aide financière pouvant aller jusqu’à 12 000 euros.
  4. 4. Notre dossier le solaire poursuit son développement PHOTOVOLTAÏQUE 4 Dans notre dernier numéro, nous vous parlions de la transition énergétique enFrance.Avecunchiffrefort:laFranceveutquelesénergiesrenouvelables représentent 40% de la production d’électricité en 2030. Partons à la découverte de l’une de ces énergies renouvelables : le solaire photovoltaïque. installations photovoltaïques en France à fin 2016 Plus de 90% des installations solaires photovoltaïques affichent de très petites puissances (moins de 9 kW). Mais attention, si les grandes centrales au sol (sur des terres agricoles, des anciens terrains militaires, des anciennes carrières, etc.) sont relativement peu nombreuses (moins de 1 300 au total), elles représentent à elles seules la moitié de la puissance totale installée. La région Auvergne-Rhône- Alpes compte 703 MW installés, ce qui la situe au 4ème rang des nouvelles régions françaises, derrière la Nouvelle-Aquitaine (1 734 MW), l’Occitanie (1 478 MW) et la Provence- Alpes-Côte d’Azur (945 MW). 382 000 photovoltaïques installés à fin 2016. Au cours de la seule année 2016, 576 MW ont été installés. Le solaire photovoltaïque poursuit donc sa croissance en France. 6 772 MW PUISSANCE SOLAIRE RACCORDÉE PAR RÉGION AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2016 1000 MW 450 à 1 000 MW 300 à 450 MW 150 à 300 MW 0 à 150 MW
  5. 5. 5 Notre dossier Avec 8,3 TWh produits en 2016, le photovoltaïque n’a représenté que 1,7% de la production d’électricité française. Une situation qui s’explique notamment par le fait que les panneaux photovoltaïques produisent seulement quand les conditions d’ensoleillement sont réunies (soit environ 15% du temps à leur pleine puissance). En 2017 par exemple, un particulier qui met en service une nouvelle installation solaire photovoltaïque sur son toit pourra toucher 235 € pour chaque MWh produit et qui sera injecté sur le réseau de distribution d’électricité. Il y a cinq ans, ce même MWh solaire photovoltaïque des particuliers était racheté près de 400 €/MWh. Mais entre-temps, le prix des panneaux photovoltaïques s’est effondré. Les pouvoirs publics ont donc, logiquement, ajusté leur soutien. Et l’effet taille joue également. Pour les grandes centrales au sol, le dernier appel d’offres est ressorti à 62 €/MWh, plus de quatre fois moins. A titre de comparaison, ce même particulier paye environ 150 €/MWh lorsqu’il consomme de l’électricité du réseau. 235 €/MWh Ledéveloppementduphotovoltaïquevasepoursuivreetmêmeprobablement s’accélérer. Pour preuve, plus de 2 300 MW sont actuellement déjà en attente de raccordement au réseau. Et surtout, la France affiche de grandes ambitions et vise plus de 10 000 MW en 2018 et près de 20 000 MW en 2023, soit trois fois plus que la puissance actuelle ! Que ce soit au sol, sur des bâtiments tertiaires ou sur le toit des maisons des particuliers, notre regard croisera donc de plus en plus de panneaux photovoltaïques dans les années à venir. ÉVOLUTION DE LA PUISSANCE SOLAIRE PHOTOVOLTAÏQUE INSTALLÉE EN FRANCE (EN MW) Sources : Ministère, RTE 1,7% Comme d’autres énergies renouvelables, le solaire photovoltaïque bénéficie d’un soutien financier sous plusieurs formes. C’est d’ailleurs ce qui explique en grande partie son développement. Dans le cas des particuliers, les pouvoirs publics garantissent un prix pour chaque MWh produit en France par des panneaux solaires photovoltaïques. 2007 7 30 189 878 2 584 3 727 4 366 5 297 6 196 6 772 10 200 19 200 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
  6. 6. 6 On pense à vous Photovoltaics La tuile qui vous fait faire des économies La transition énergétique pour tous Fabrication et conception françaises Première tuile photovoltaïque d’Europe Facile à installer Coût équivalent à des panneaux solaires € Étanchéité garantie 25 ans www.imerys-toiture.com
  7. 7. 7 Zoom sur un poste important de la facture d’électricité : le TURPE C’est la Commission de Régulation de l’Energie (la CRE), le régulateur du secteur qui fixe le TURPE généralement pour une période de 4 ans. Dans ce domaine, son rôle est double. Premièrement, il s’agit de rémunérer suffisamment les gestionnaires de réseaux électriques pour leur permettre d’exploiter, d’entretenir et de développer leur réseau dans de bonnes conditions. Le TURPE permet donc de couvrir les investissements et les charges d’entretien des entreprises qui gèrent les réseaux. Mais la CRE a également un second rôle : s’assurer de la bonne performance des opérateurs de réseaux pour que le prix payé par les consommateurs ne soit pas excessif. Pour cela, elle a mis en place un système de bonus-malus sur de nombreux critères. Si le gestionnaire de réseau dépasse les attentes, il est mieux rémunéré, mais s’il n’atteint pas les objectifs, sa rémunération baisse. Ce système est incitatif pour tous les gestionnaires de réseau. On comprend mieux... Afin d’alimenter l’ensemble des foyers, l’électricité transite sur le réseau électrique. Et même plutôt sur les réseaux électriques : • le réseau de transport à très haute et haute tension, géré par RTE • puis le réseau de distribution à moyenne puis basse tension, géré par Soréa sur son territoire et par Enedis (ex-ERDF) sur 95% de l’Hexagone Le tarif d’utilisation des réseaux publics d’électricité (TURPE) est payé par tous les consommateurs. de la facture d’électricité toutes taxes comprises d’un particulier. Source : CRE29%
  8. 8. 8 Contact 6 Rue Porte Martel - ZAC du Pré de Pâques - 73 870 Saint-Julien-Montdenis 04 79 64 02 11 accueil@sorea-maurienne.fr www.sorea-maurienne.fr crédits photo couv: Gyula Gyukli / fotolia P.4,5: praethip / fotolia - sea and sun / fotolia - jemastock / fotolia P.7: ronnarid / fotolia - Edilus / fotolia - macrovector / fotolia - P.2 et 8: Soréa

×