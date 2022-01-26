Successfully reported this slideshow.
Présentation my gardendesigner_fr_012022st

Jan. 26, 2022
Our Product : Paysagea’s SaaS (Software as a Service) online tool helps you to digitally transform your various points of contact with prospective customers (stores and websites) into effective, powerful and meaningful sales points, significantly increasing the average sales basket, by enhancing the prospects' experience, be it online or offline, and transforming them into returning customers.

=>Companies can use our Software in order to offer their customers, both online or offline (directly within their stores, using tablets or digital kiosks), the possibility to use the software and choose their plants, trees, and all other items to achieve the garden of their dreams, by themselves or with the help of a salesperson.

Présentation my gardendesigner_fr_012022st

  1. 1. 012022 Premier Logiciel de conception de Jardin en Ligne et en Marque Blanche 1 Digitalisez votre Jardinerie Boostez votre Chiffre d’Affaires
  2. 2. Pourquoi Paysagea ? Notre Proposition de Valeur : Nous vous aidons à digitaliser votre entreprise grâce à notre logiciel « My Garden Designer ». Cet outil vous aide à transformer numériquement vos différents points de contact avec vos prospects (magasins et sites internet), en points de vente efficaces tout en augmentant significativement le panier moyen, et en valorisant l'expérience en ligne et hors ligne du prospect, le convertissant ainsi en un client fidèle. Votre Problématique : Panier Moyen hétéroclite et insuffisant, inadaptation des plantes choisies par le client, risques de déception, nécessité d’engager et de fidéliser le prospect (internaute ou visiteur en magasin)… Votre Objectif : Augmenter le volume de produits vendus sans que le client ne se sente forcé, et même avec sa collaboration directe et active en ligne ainsi qu’avec les conseils dédiés de votre staff commercial sur site Notre Logiciel : Un outil d’aménagement de jardin installé en marque blanche sur votre site web et/ou sur des bornes ou sur tablettes dans les magasins du réseau. 2
  3. 3. Pour quels résultats ? 3  13% d'augmentation du taux de transformation en moins de 4 mois  Augmentation de 200 % du panier de vente moyen  Collecte de données de haute qualité sur les projets des clients sur la transformation de leurs extérieurs (échéancier, budget, inspirations, tendances…)  Amélioration de 25% de la satisfaction client en magasin parmi le réseau des jardineries De l'enrichissement de l'expérience utilisateur à la transformation digitale complète de vos Jardineries !
  4. 4. Les Nouveaux Modes de Consommation Impact du « Online » et du e-commerce : Les lignes se troublent entre les expériences online et offline… Recherchent et achètent en ligne Recherchent en ligne et achètent en magasin Visitent un magasin puis achètent en ligne Recherchent en ligne, visitent un magasin puis retournent acheter en ligne Comment Capter et Fidéliser ces consommateurs ?
  5. 5. Fonctionnement 5 1. Internaute souhaitant améliorer son jardin Projet 3. Il valide sa « Shopping liste »… Jardinerie Plan d’installation 2. Il va sur votre Site Web et utilise MyGardenDesigner pour se projeter dans son nouveau jardin 4. Il est livré à domicile… … ou en Drive… Jardinerie … avec ou sans validation par un conseiller de vente A. Cas d’un Internaute venant visiter votre site web :
  6. 6. Fonctionnement 6 1. Le Visiteur se rend en magasin avec ou sans Projet Projet 3. Le Visiteur repart avec ses achats + Plan d’installation… et les bons conseils de plantation ! Jardinerie Plan d’installation 2. Le Visiteur conçoit son jardin sur une borne interactive et/ou avec un conseiller de vente… B. Cas d’un Visiteur en Magasin avec ou sans projet précis :
  7. 7. Notre Solution en Marque Blanche adaptée à votre chaîne de jardineries et totalement intégrée à votre système d’information 7
  8. 8. VOTRE SITE Notre offre 1) Sur votre site : le client accède directement à l’outil depuis votre site e- commerce ou catalogue. Le client télécharge sa photo et crée son jardin (15 min). Il choisit parmi la recommandation de plantes et objets adaptés, déterminée grâce à un algorithme propriétaire. 8 CREEZ VOTRE JARDIN Comme un paysagiste Avec notre designer
  9. 9. Notre offre 2) En jardinerie : Le client utilise une borne connectée et crée son extérieur avec la photo apportée (téléphone portable, clef usb…) Il crée de façon autonome son projet de jardin, et/ou est conseillé par un vendeur (comme pour les cuisines Ikea). 9
  10. 10. Notre offre 3) Le client : passe la commande en ligne ou finalise en magasin avec un vendeur 10 Choix de la livraison Mon magasin VOTRE SITE Click and Collect
  11. 11. Un assistant DIY Malin : Après le passage de sa commande le client reçoit par email sa liste de plantes personnalisée, vos conseils d’entretien et son plan de plantation détaillé 11
  12. 12. Pourquoi intégrer My Garden Designer à votre site internet et à vos outils marketing ? 12
  13. 13. Intégration en Marque Blanche Commercialement : ►Boostez votre C.A. et Augmenter votre panier moyen avec des clients rassurés de leur choix. ►Différenciez-vous de la concurrence et prenez de l’avance sur le marché. ►Améliorez l’expérience utilisateur sur votre site avec une incidence bénéfique sur le taux de transformation. ► Fidélisez votre clientèle en proposant un conseil d’expert et un suivi : Ex : client ayant créé un jardin avec des roses anciennes et des digitales => ciblage emailing.
  14. 14. Intégration en Marque Blanche Marketing & Communication : ►Donnez une image innovante à votre enseigne. ►Touchez de nouveaux clients (32% jardiniers débutants). ►Outil de communication qui fera fureur en relation presse et collera à l’image de spécialiste et expert conseil. ►Boostez les Réseaux Sociaux avec le partage des projets de vos clients et créez une communauté : Forum, jeux/concours, challenge… ►Un outil de communication transversal : web, réseau physique… ► Fidélisez votre clientèle web en proposant des newsletter ciblées et pertinentes. 14
  15. 15. Intégration en Marque Blanche Techniquement : ► Un outil prêt à l’emploi (moins de 2 mois pour une mise en ligne), ayant déjà fait ses preuves (depuis plus de 6 ans), et entièrement personnalisable (en marque blanche) ►Une équipe d’experts à votre service avec un référent unique. ►Un hébergement de haute qualité pour un service garanti. ►Un service tout inclus et à la carte, pas besoin de personnel supplémentaire. Un seul envoi par mois (fichier et photos des nouveautés et promos), tout le reste est pris en charge : mise à jour catalogue, suivi des flux, contrôle des serveurs… ►Un système en constante évolution, avec de nouvelles fonctionnalités pouvant être mises à disposition automatiquement (selon options tarifaires choisies) 15
  16. 16. Intégration en Marque Blanche Financièrement : ►Un outil auto-finançable par la mise en avant de produits, l’augmentation du panier moyen, la fidélisation des clients... ►Un R.O.I. contrôlé et rapide (moins de 12 mois). 16
  17. 17. Nos réalisations en marque blanche (depuis 2018) 17 https://youtu.be/gKiH8-rCynY Notre outil récompensé palme d’argent 2019 promojardin catégorie innovation de service.
  18. 18. 18 https://youtu.be/gKiH8-rCynY palme d’argent 2019 promojardin catégorie innovation de service. Nos réalisations en marque blanche (depuis 2019)
  19. 19. Présentation du logiciel My Garden Designer 19
  20. 20. 1er site d’aménagement de jardin en ligne lancé en 2014 : 20 + de 100 000 utilisateurs par an ! Deux sites dédiés B-to-C : www.virtualgardenplanner.com (en anglais) et www.monjardinmaterrasse.com (en français) Notre outil : Premier Logiciel d’aménagement de jardin en ligne Les nouvelles technologies (réalité augmentée) permettent aux particuliers d’auto-simuler les projets (exemple des cuisines IKEA). Nous avons eu les premiers l’idée d’adapter ces technologies à l’aménagement des Jardins…
  21. 21. Exemple de réalisation en ligne 21 Rapide : durée de création moyenne : 15 min. Exemple d’une création avant/après
  22. 22. 012022 Frédéric MORISSET Paysagea S.A.S. 06.63.70.52.64 frederic.morisset@paysagea.fr Premier e-garden designer software 22

