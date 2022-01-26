Présentation my gardendesigner_fr_012022st

Our Product : Paysagea’s SaaS (Software as a Service) online tool helps you to digitally transform your various points of contact with prospective customers (stores and websites) into effective, powerful and meaningful sales points, significantly increasing the average sales basket, by enhancing the prospects' experience, be it online or offline, and transforming them into returning customers.



=>Companies can use our Software in order to offer their customers, both online or offline (directly within their stores, using tablets or digital kiosks), the possibility to use the software and choose their plants, trees, and all other items to achieve the garden of their dreams, by themselves or with the help of a salesperson.