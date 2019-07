Read book The Anti-Inflammatory Kitchen Cookbook More Than 100 Healing Low-Histamine Gluten-Free Recipes [EBOOK]



Learn how inflammation occurs in the body, how it contributes to your symptoms, and how a properly calibrated diet of delicious, therapeutic dishes can help alleviate your discomfort.  If you suffer from fatigue, migraines, eczema, allergic reactions, mast cell activation, celiac disease, IBS, chronic hives, or an inflammatory condition such as arthritis, these delicious low-histamine, anti-inflammatory, and gluten-free dishes will help you embrace the healing power of food. Enjoy a Cornmeal Scallion Waffle Egg Sandwich for breakfast, a Quinoa Dill Summer Salad or Roasted Carrot Hummus Wrap for lunch, a Fajita Chicken Rice Bowl or Lemon & Dill Salmon Cakes for dinner, and then Maple Shortbread Cookies or a Mascarpone Fruit Tart for dessert. This must-have cookbook also features helpful lists of foods and supplements to eat and to avoid, cooking tips, kitchen hacks, recommendations for eating out, a month-long meal plan, and a selection of 15-minute meal ideas. Eating healthy never tasted so good!

