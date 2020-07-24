Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
"Año la Universalización de la Salud” JGPL/DUGELH JRPC/JAGP WCD/EES /Sec Jr. Pablo B. Solís N° 360 - Plaza San Cristóbal- ...
"Año la Universalización de la Salud” JGPL/DUGELH JRPC/JAGP WCD/EES /Sec Jr. Pablo B. Solís N° 360 - Plaza San Cristóbal- ...
“Decenio de la igualdad de oportunidades para mujeres y hombres” “Año de la Universalización de la Salud” Huancavelica, 21...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oficio mult 104 2020

51 views

Published on

Multiple

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oficio mult 104 2020

  1. 1. "Año la Universalización de la Salud” JGPL/DUGELH JRPC/JAGP WCD/EES /Sec Jr. Pablo B. Solís N° 360 - Plaza San Cristóbal- Teléfono N° 067-452614 ugelhvca@regionhuancavelica.gob.pe www.ugelhuancavelica.gob.pe Huancavelica, 22 de Julio del 2020 OFICIO MÚLTIPLE N° 104 -2020/GOB-REG-HVCA/GRDS-DREH-UGELHVCA. SEÑOR/A: ………………………………..………………..……………... Director/a de la I.E. .……………………………………………………………………………………… PRESENTE.- ASUNTO: Remitir información de los trabajadores de su institución educativa para generación de e-mails en el dominio huancavelica.edu.pe REFERENCIA: OM. N° 330-2020/GOB.REG-HVCA/GRDS-DREH-DGP. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Es grato dirigirme a su despacho para saludarlo cordialmente a nombre de la Unidad de Gestión Educativa Local de Huancavelica, y a la vez comunicarle que, en concordancia con el documento de la referencia, deberá remitir a esta dependencia, los siguientes datos: 1) Código Modular, nivel educativo y modalidad de su Institución Educativa. 2) Nombres completos y apellidos de todos los trabajadores de su Institución Educativa (Directivos, docentes y personal administrativo). Estos datos servirán para que el Equipo Google Suite for Education de la UGEL Huancavelica, pueda generar los correos electrónicos en el dominio huancavelica.edu.pe, tanto de la IE como de los actores educativos mencionados. Esto se hace con la finalidad de promover la masificación y el aprovechamiento de las Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación, y con mayor necesidad durante la emergencia sanitaria por COVID-19. Cabe señalar que el dominio electrónico mencionado se encuentra en GMAIL, por lo que tomando en cuenta las herramientas digitales importantes como las aplicaciones: Meet, drive, calendar, documentos, hojas de cálculo, presentaciones, formularios, blogger, classroom, sites, entre otros, que contiene, y además, estando dentro del proceso de implementación del Currículo Nacional de Educación Básica que pondera en los perfiles de egreso el hecho que “el estudiante aprovecha responsablemente las tecnologías de información y la comunicación (TIC) para interactuar con a información, gestionar su comunicación y aprendizaje”, teniendo por lo tanto que operativizar pedagógicamente a través del desarrollo de la competencia transversal: “Se desenvuelve en entornos virtuales generados por las TIC”, consideramos que los directivos, docentes y personal administrativo deben empoderase en el manejo de estas innovaciones tecnológicas, para contribuir a través de acciones educativas que conlleven al mejoramiento de los aprendizajes de nuestros estudiantes en la provincia de Huancavelica. La remisión de información se hará de manera virtual, bajo responsabilidad, y se gestionará de la siguiente manera: a) La información antes de ser remitida por mesa de partes de la UGEL Huancavelica, deberá ser revisada por el Especialista que tiene a cargo la IE bajo adopción. b) El directivo de la IE remitirá la información mediante oficio con los anexos correspondientes (datos solicitados para generar e-mails) a mesa de partes de la UGEL Huancavelica: mesadepartes@ugelhuancavelica.gob.pe c) Asimismo, el directivo de la IE deberá compartir la información revisada al Especialista que tiene a cargo la IE bajo adopción, quien derivará los archivos Excel (En una carpeta) al Especialista encargado de las TIC del Área de Gestión Pedagógica, responsable de crear y administrar las cuentas de correo electrónico en el dominio huancavelica.edu.pe en la jurisdicción de la UGEL Huancavelica.
  2. 2. "Año la Universalización de la Salud” JGPL/DUGELH JRPC/JAGP WCD/EES /Sec Jr. Pablo B. Solís N° 360 - Plaza San Cristóbal- Teléfono N° 067-452614 ugelhvca@regionhuancavelica.gob.pe www.ugelhuancavelica.gob.pe d) Una vez generados los correos electrónicos, el Especialista TIC derivará el archivo con los respectivos correos y sus contraseñas de inicio, al Especialista que tiene las IIEE bajo adopción, quién además deberá derivar a los directivos de cada una de sus IIEE adoptadas, y mediará el proceso hasta que cada trabajador acceda de manera satisfactoria a la cuenta de correo electrónico. La fecha límite para la remisión de la información por parte de los directivos de las IIEE es el 31 de julio del presente año. Para el efecto se envía el presente enlace: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aidlOEZBl5SnPYApkYwg6DzGyPOYz- p6/view?usp=sharing desde donde deberá descargarlo, y en el mismo, escribir correctamente los nombres completos y apellidos de los trabajadores, todos en MAYÚSCULA, y escribir el número de DNI sin equivocarse en dígito alguno, y, además, por favor, no modificar los recuadros, no agregar, quitar ni cambiar las columnas, ni mucho menos cambiar la fuente y su tamaño. Sin otro particular, aprovecho la oportunidad para expresarle las muestras de mi especial consideración y deferencia personal. Atentamente, Reg. Documento: 01587901 Reg. Expediente: 01212374
  3. 3. “Decenio de la igualdad de oportunidades para mujeres y hombres” “Año de la Universalización de la Salud” Huancavelica, 21 de julio de 2020 OFICIO MULTIPLE Nº 330 - 2020/GOB.REG-HVCA/GRDS-DREH-DGP. SEÑORES: Directores de las Unidades de Gestión Educativa Local. Lic. Raquel MARTINEZ ENRIQUEZ Acobamba Mg. Edgar Marcial VELARDE RICO Angaraes Mg. Rómulo RIVEROS POMA Castrovirreyna Mg. Raúl VIDAL PORRAS Churcampa Mg. Jorge Gastón PEREZ LAZO Huancavelica Lic. Elías Froilán DELGADO HUAROTO Huaytará Prof. Enrique CAMARENA TUEROS Surcubamba Lic. Miriam Marlene TINOCO GARCÍA Tayacaja ASUNTO : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Por el presente es singularmente grato dirigirme a usted, para saludarlo(a) cordialmente a nombre de la Dirección Regional de Educación de Huancavelica, el motivo del presente es para hacer de su conocimiento que en el marco de la implementación del dominio huancavelica.edu.pe, se vienen generando cuentas institucionales para los diferentes actores del sector educación de nuestra Región, ante la duplicidad de nombres de cuentas generadas para los docentes, directivos y personal administrativo de las II.EE., se comunica generar dichas cuentas, a partir de la fecha, con los siguientes parámetros: Inicial del primer nombre + inicial del primer apellido + DNI @huancavelica.edu.pe Ejemplo: fa80123937@huancavelica.edu.pe Así mismo, se comunica que se debe generar una cuenta para cada institución educativa con los siguientes parámetros: Inicial del nivel y/o modalidad + código modular de la I.E.@huancavelica.edu.pe I.E. nivel inicial: i3210251@huancavelica.edu.pe I.E. nivel primaria: p3210251@huancavelica.edu.pe I.E. nivel secundaria: s3210251@huancavelica.edu.pe I.E. EBA: e3210251@huancavelica.edu.pe I.E. EBE: eb3210251@huancavelica.edu.pe I.E. Técnico productivo: t3210251@huancavelica.edu.pe Sin otro particular, hago propicia la oportunidad para expresarle mi especial consideración. Atentamente, Mg. Wilfredo Huber MEZARINA ESQUIVEL Director Regional de Educación Huancavelica C.c. Arch. WHME/DRE JVV/DGP. Reg. Doc. N°: 1586907 Reg. Exp. N°: 1211701 Comunica parámetros para generación de cuentas institucionales.

×