Apps google freddy

YOUTUBE • YouTube (pronunciación AFI [ˈjuːtjuːb]) es un sitio web dedicado a compartir vídeos. Aloja una variedad de clips...
GOOGLE MAPS • Google Maps es un servidor de aplicaciones de mapas en la web que pertenece a Alphabet Inc. Ofrece imágenes ...
GOOGLE EARTH Google Earth es un programa informático que muestra un globo virtual que permite visualizar múltiple cartogra...
HANGOUTS • Hangouts es una aplicación multiplataforma de mensajería instantánea desarrollada por Google Inc.1 Se creó para...
WAZE • Waze es una aplicación social de tránsito automotor en tiempo real y navegación asistida por GPS desarrollada por W...
ESTO TE AYUDARA A ENTENDER MEJOR LAS APPS DE GOOGLE

