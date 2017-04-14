Creating and managing Service Level Agreement - White paper Information System Strategy and Service – IMAT 3426 Module lea...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 1 | P a g e Contents 1. Executive summary......................................
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 2 | P a g e 1. Executive summary Nowadays technology and business is rising ...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 3 | P a g e 2. Service design 2.1 Role of Service Level Agreement in service...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 4 | P a g e From the figure above, there is a lot of processes happening in ...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 5 | P a g e the customer expectation of service and make the customer think ...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 6 | P a g e need an agreement to get back within a certain measurable target...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 7 | P a g e level. This is seen in a SLA and can be depicted through a table...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 8 | P a g e Evaluation criteria and metrics There are instances where a cust...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 9 | P a g e 3.1 Tackling issues and resolution When it comes to SLA, there i...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 10 | P a g e IV. Payment methods V. Review of operations VI. Representation ...
Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 11 | P a g e 5. Summary The white paper that is created entails all the nece...
  1. 1. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement - White paper Information System Strategy and Service – IMAT 3426 Module leader: Neil McBride Student ID: P14178103 Student name: Freddy Jilson
  2. 2. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 1 | P a g e Contents 1. Executive summary.........................................................................................................2 2. Service design .................................................................................................................3 2.1 Role of Service Level Agreement in service design: service level management....3 2.1.1 SP – Service Provider ..........................................................................................4 2.1.2 SLM – Service level management .......................................................................4 2.1.3 BRM – Business relationship management .........................................................4 2.1.4 SLR – Service Level Requirement ......................................................................4 2.1.5 SLA – Service Level Agreement .........................................................................4 2.1.6 OLA – Operation Level Agreement ....................................................................5 2.1.7 UC – Underpinning Contract...............................................................................6 3. Creation and management of Service Level Agreement ................................................6 3.1 Tackling issues and resolution.................................................................................9 4. Service Level Agreement approached globally..............................................................9 4.1 India.........................................................................................................................9 4.2 Australia.................................................................................................................10 5. Summary.......................................................................................................................11 6. Sources..........................................................................................................................11
  3. 3. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 2 | P a g e 1. Executive summary Nowadays technology and business is rising at a rapid rate, so the demands for service increases in close association. To make sure that the services meet customer needs and criteria’s, it’s necessary to have a legal or verified document mutually agreed by the parties involved in a business. This is where Service Level Agreements come into play. The main purpose of this white paper is to understand the concepts of Service Level Agreements in Information Technology sector, by helping in creating and managing a suitable SLA between a service provider and a customer. It will give an understanding of the importance of SLA in IT service, that is made with a mutual understanding between two parties such as service provider and business customer. The white paper also elaborates the information of SLA, its role and how it is implemented in various other countries. Also, the document details the processes in the service level management of ITIL service design lifecycle and explains the other important entities and acronyms that contributes to the success of customer service through Service Level Agreements.
  4. 4. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 3 | P a g e 2. Service design 2.1 Role of Service Level Agreement in service design: service level management Service level agreement is an agreement of mutual understanding between a service provider and the customer/business. The agreement consists of the measurable services and customer support that the service provider will provide to the customer. To understand the role and importance of SLA, a figure is shown below that depicts the Service Level Management stage of the ITIL life cycle and it shows the role of SLA on how it is implemented. BRM (Responsible for SLM) Customer executive Service desk User PC/Desktop team Server team Network team Service provider Business/Customer Agreement 3rd party SLR SLA OLA UC Service
  5. 5. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 4 | P a g e From the figure above, there is a lot of processes happening in the Service Level Management. Various acronyms are present and these entities play a very important part in the SLM process. 2.1.1 SP – Service Provider A company or an organisation that offers various services to one or more customers at a time. In a business, the Service Provider deals with the customers by communicating and negotiating a deal to get business and improve their service. Certain Service Providers use ITIL concepts and practise ITIL process such as Service design to help in increasing their customer satisfaction. 2.1.2 SLM – Service level management Service Level Management is one of the key processes in service design stage of ITIL life cycle. It is a set of methods and ways through which services are managed and communicated between the departments in an organization. It involves the heart of customer service as this process enables the higher executive level management boards in a Service Provider such as BRM to organise and decide the service management in a business. 2.1.3 BRM – Business relationship management Business Relationship Management is the higher executive level management board of a Service Provider that deals and negotiates with the customer for a business. The manager of BRM is responsible for several activities in communicating with customers. The main strategy of BRM is to identify the customer needs and ensuring that the service provider can meet them. To identify these customer needs, certain documentation is required and it leads to the creation of Service Level Requirements. 2.1.4 SLR – Service Level Requirement When a business is being negotiated after long meetings and discussions between the BRM of a service provider and the customer, the BRM tries to identify the requirements needed to bring this service. This service requirement documentation is called as Service Level Requirement and consists of what the customer needs, what service they are looking for, their expected budget and values. With all the requirements being captured, it results in setting up of a Service Level Agreement. 2.1.5 SLA – Service Level Agreement The Service Level Agreement is an agreement signed between a Service Provider and customer. The SLA determines the IT services that will be delivered, documentation of service level targets and mentions the responsibilities of the Service Provider and customer. The information provided in SLA is clear and contains no hidden agenda or ambiguity. All the service targets are mentioned in measurable formats and contains no level of inaccurate measurement of a service. For ex: In a SLA, if the service provider mentions they will provide “excellent customer service”, this will in turn increase
  6. 6. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 5 | P a g e the customer expectation of service and make the customer think the service is going to be 100% effective. SLA should avoid these inaccurate measurable terms such as “excellent” and should be in a measurable format by saying response time would be “4 hours” or any measurable term such as 95% of incidents will be resolved within the 5 hours of incident request. There are different types of SLA’s that Service Provider provides and they are: - Service based SLA’s A single service level agreement that covers all the customers and business units. For ex: cloud service for all the customers of a service provider. Customer based SLA’s In this SLA, all the services of a customer are covered. For ex: Networking, cloud etc. are covered for a customer. Multi-level SLA’s (Type 2 Service Provider) - Corporate level SLA The SLA created by a department that supports all the other departments of the organisation. For ex: ITMS department supports finance, SAAS etc. in De Montfort University. - Customer level SLA Customer level SLA is a special form of corporate level SLA, where there is a certain department of a corporate organisation that needs special responding time and requirements. For ex: A finance department might need quick responding time service compared to the other departments due to payroll process hence requiring a special agreement called as Customer level SLA. Other agreements excluding SLA involves OLA and UC which are agreements not related to the customer, but are used to improve the service level management of the organization. 2.1.6 OLA – Operation Level Agreement Operation Level Agreements are the agreements signed by the different departments or teams in the same organization of the Service Provider. To understand the concept clearly, imagine a service provider has a customer with a signed SLA stating any incident will be resolved within the 5-hour time frame. By depicting a scenario of a customer raising an incident to the service desk of the service provider, the service desk then raises its ticket to “PC/Desktop support team” thinking it’s a printer issue. PC/Desktop team takes 3 hours to get back to the service desk and gives a resolving note saying it’s up to the “network team” to fix the issue as it’s a network printer. The service desk then passes on to “network team” and it takes another 3 hours to get back to resolve the issue. In total, it took 6 hours to resolve the issue, whereas in the SLA it was stated and agreed to be resolved within 5 hours which has been violated. To prevent this from happening, the PC/Desktop support and Network teams
  7. 7. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 6 | P a g e need an agreement to get back within a certain measurable target. This agreement between the PC/Desktop support and network team is called as an Operation Level Agreement. 2.1.7 UC – Underpinning Contract There is a chance that the Service Provider might have third parties to support their services. In the same case as the scenario mentioned in the OLA, the incident might be passed to the third party as the service provider might not have the necessary service they hold. So, there is an agreement signed by the service provider and the third parties to achieve this measurable targets, these are made in an agreement and are called as underpinning contracts. 3. Creation and management of Service Level Agreement The following factors determine a well-defined SLA for the user expectations. Services provided and operations The major part of a SLA is to determine the services that the organization offers. For this, the service must provide detailed information and operations that it will offer. It should also mention the availability of the service as it’s very important for some business customers who need service as they might have high user level traffic in 24 hours a day. Giving detailed information in a SLA about the service that is offered helps the customer to take their scope and process into accountability. For example: The service description for black board service in universities – The black board is available for all the staff and students to use and provides 24/7 usable facility for both. The system sometimes requires maintenance and is made to a halt in every 3-month interval. The service description should be clear, detailed and provide the function it will provide to the users. Duration The important aspect of a SLA is to have an agreement on the duration of the service that will be provided. So, the SLA should consist of the start date and end date of the service that is offered. This helps in managing the business as it can be beneficial to negotiate further deals with the customer as the service end date approaches. Bear in mind, to re-negotiate a deal; the service standards should be high and customer service should exceed the positive expectations that were stated in the SLA. Service standards and performance The SLA should consist of the standards of the service that is being offered. This includes measurable targets, such as response time to an incident, accuracy of resolving the issue and availability of the service. The standards should have the criteria in a measurable term differentiated between the goal target, actual target with the difference between the goal target and actual target which measures the performance. For ex: If incidents are raised by a customer and the goal target stated in the SLA is 95% in responding but the achieved actual target is 85%, then there is a drop of -10% performance
  8. 8. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 7 | P a g e level. This is seen in a SLA and can be depicted through a table of service standards with performance level: Measurable targets Service description Goal target Actual target Performance level Incident response Responding an issue within 4 hours. 95% 85% -10% decrease Accuracy in resolving Problems due to software 0 0 100% Availability of service 24/7 daily 95% 98% 3% increase Penalties When a service mentioned in a SLA do not meet the customer expectation and service targets, it should provide an alternate option of information the customer can act on. Mentioning the penalties in a SLA ensures trust between a customer and service provider for the service, ensuring it won’t be violated. An example of a penalty in an SLA can be the form of stating that, a 15% reduction in billing is offered if the service standards and targets are violated. Roles and responsibilities For an SLA to come into action and agreed, there should be certain parties to agree as a point of contact in both sides of the (BRM) service provider and customer. This should involve the parties that are involved in this service level agreement and their roles in the project. It should also mention the important customer responsibilities while dealing within a service such as reporting an issue immediately to the service provider and not addressing it later after weeks. - Service level manager The service level manager deals with the service level management of the organization by communicating with the departments in the organization and with the customer based on the SLA’s that are considered. He/she keeps track of the SLA performance, negotiating with customers and making sure the service level is maintained. - Customer executive A customer executive is a representative of all the customers in the IT customer organisation. This person represents all the users in the company by understanding and collecting the user needs. For this position, it requires knowledge in business relation strategy and it’s mostly handled by a higher board entity such as a head of the organization. Together, the service level manager and customer executive signs the SLA for the service that is considered.
  9. 9. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 8 | P a g e Evaluation criteria and metrics There are instances where a customer might not be still satisfied even though all the objectives in an SLA is met by the service provider in providing the service. The reasons can be on or more of the following and it can increase customer satisfaction by understanding these metrics. Certain metrics are: -  Abandonment rate – the % of user calls that are hanged waiting for someone to come in telephone line.  Average Speed to Answer (ASA) – The average time taken by service desk to answer customer calls.  First Call Resolution (FCR) – The % of customer calls that are resolved without the need of a follow up call.  Turnaround Time (TAT) – The time to complete a specific task by the service desk. Management of an SLA in a service provider, is done by the (BRM) Business Relationship Management of the organization. In managing the SLA, various methods are used by the BRM to maintain the service standards. Following are some of the methods through which it can be maintained. Service report The service report is very important as it tracks the service level standards that were agreed in the SLA and it’s something to be questioned on when to deliver it to the customer. This report consists of the SLA that has been breached, maintained and the performance level of the service. The report is usually delivered to the customer in weekly or monthly format. With this report of information, an overview chart or graph with colours of red - critical danger, yellow - warning and green - good are included that is called as Service Level Agreement Monitoring Chart (SLAM chart) also sometimes referred to as Red Amber Green (RAG) chart. Throughout this SLM process, periodic meetings with customers are held to discuss about the various trends happening in the service. SLA life cycle When creating a SLA, it’s always a better idea to use the acronym PDCA – Plan, Do, Check, Act. This life cycle determines the stages that occur when a SLA must be changed per the customer demands. The SLA should be modifiable per the needs of the customer. SLA template Negotiating Preparing Executing Assessing Terminating
  10. 10. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 9 | P a g e 3.1 Tackling issues and resolution When it comes to SLA, there is supposed to be only measurable quantities of information and service that will be provided. However, non – measurable quantities cannot be added to SLA’s as it’s not realistic to deliver the service in non-measurable terms. This in turn leads to issue in creating and managing SLA. Some of the issues that are captured are  Modifiability - There is no exact measurable time and cost that can be determined in changing a service once the SLA is established.  Combining SLA’s, installation and negotiation of SLA’s tend to be very expensive for the service provider and customer.  A lot of paperwork is involved in making the final SLA.  Staff is required to be trained to understand the concepts of working of SLA.  If service level management is not good, there is a probability of adding services in SLA that are not measurable realistically. The solution to this problem relies heavily on how well the staff gets trained on SLA concepts and having a deep understanding of SLM process in service design stage. Staff must be trained properly to keep the management running smoothly. The SLA should not contain non-measurable terms or conditions and it should only consist of measurable targets. A lot of draft preparation for SLA can be avoided if the service requirements from the customers are studied well in the SLR (Service Level Requirement) before preparing the SLA. Also, by following the evaluation criteria and metrics such as finding the KPI (Key Performance Indicators) can result in bringing a successful Service Level Agreement. 4. Service Level Agreement approached globally 4.1 India IDBI bank (Headquarters – Mumbai, India) An analysis of IDBI bank SLA with its service provider is carried out and some results are found. Here IDBI bank is the customer and the SLA is mutually agreed with the service provider. From the conducted analysis, the SLA is well structured and details of all the information of the service and contract they require is well stated. Format of the SLA: - I. Agreement date and the parties involved are mentioned in the start of the SLA II. Obligations of the customer is stated (IDBI bank) III. Scope and standards of the service provider
  11. 11. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 10 | P a g e IV. Payment methods V. Review of operations VI. Representation and warranties VII. Obligations of the service provider VIII. Terms and duration IX. Other agreements X. Terms and conditions of the contract XI. Signature from both the parties (Customer and service provider) Findings  This SLA details all the necessary and required information the customer and service provider is obliged to know.  All the services offered by the service provider is measurable to full extent and it does not contain non – measurable metrics.  The SLA details the responsibilities of both the service provider and customer. 4.2 Australia Server Australia Managed Hosting Solutions (Australia) An analysis of Server Australia Managed Hosting Solutions is carried out. Hereby, the company is a service provider. From the conducted analysis, the SLA needs to be improved and it does not provide all the information a customer would want to know. Format of the SLA: - I. Response time II. Hardware replacement III. Network uptime IV. Network maintenance V. How to report an issue VI. How to claim an SLA Findings  The SLA explains the service operations, service performance and service standards that the service provider gives to their customers.  The SLA does not mention the duration or contract of the service.  Responsibilities of service provider is present but no presence of customer responsibilities and roles in the SLA.
  12. 12. Creating and managing Service Level Agreement 11 | P a g e 5. Summary The white paper that is created entails all the necessary details regarding the topic of creating and managing Service Level Agreements. It starts with the root information of Service Level Management process in service design of ITIL life cycle, where the SLA play an important role through which a service provider and customer communicates and negotiates to bring a mutually understandable and realistic agreement. Also, the white paper expands the topic on why we need SLA in IT services and its importance throughout dealing with services. Finally, it analyses the way SLA is implemented in the companies of other countries and helps in determining to bring a well-balanced SLA for the IT business service. 6. Sources https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qjVjfz7pzg https://www.cleverism.com/understanding-managing-service-level-agreements/ http://www.sei.cmu.edu/reports/08tn021.pdf https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/us/Documents/process-and- operations/us-service-level-agreements-BPO-121214.PDF http://www.itsm.info/Sample%20SLA%20Templates.pdf http://www.hpl.hp.com/techreports/2002/HPL-2002-180.pdf https://www.ipa.ie/pdf/ServiceAgreementsReport_2014.pdf http://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/support/docs/availability/high-availability/15117- sla.html http://www.idbi.com/notices-Adv/pdf/SERVICE-LEVEL-AGREEMENT.pdf https://www.serversaustralia.com.au/documents/Network_SLA.pdf https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Service-level_agreement

