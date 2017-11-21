1
3 Mayoría legislativa de AP se pronunció a favor de Lenín Moreno y la consul- 72asambleístas de Alianza País (AP) y de los...
4 5 presidente de la Asamblea, José Serrano, fue el encar- gado de leer el documen- to la tarde de este martes, 7 de novie...
6 7 No es un secreto para na- die. El clima quiteño es una incógnita constante y más cuando el invierno llega para inundar...
8 9 OPINIÓN DEPORTES Otra masacre en EE.UU U n nueva masacre lastima Estados Unidos, a días del atentado crimi- nal en Nue...
10 11 rival, a los dos minutos del pi- tazo inicial el ‘Kitu’ Díaz ce- dió el balón a Marcos Caicedo, pero el jugador amar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Examen digital

18 views

Published on

examen

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Examen digital

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 3 Mayoría legislativa de AP se pronunció a favor de Lenín Moreno y la consul- 72asambleístas de Alianza País (AP) y de los mo- vimientos aliados sesio- naron por cerca de cua- tro horas en la Asamblea Nacional. Al finalizar la cita, se volvió a eviden- ciar una división. La ma- yoría optó por apoyar a Lenín Moreno y la convo- catoria a una consulta po- pular. Fueron 47 legisla- dores los que firmaron un manifiesto donde expre- saron el respaldo a Mo- reno y a la “Revolución Ciudadana”. Según el do- cumento, el objetivo es el cumplimiento del plan de gobierno aprobado en las urnas para “erradicar la pobreza, generar desarro- llo y combatir de manera firme la corrupción”. En cuanto a la consulta, los legisladores apoyaron el llamado para que el pue- blo plasme directamente su posición frente a temas coyunturales. “Decimos sí a la consulta popular y al derecho del pueblo ecua- toriano de pronunciarse las veces que sean necesa- rias en los temas trascen- dentales para el país”. El POLÍTICA POLÍTICA ÍNDICE CONTRUIR OPINIÓN DEPORTES ............................... 3 ......................................6 ...................................... 8 ...................................... 9
  3. 3. 4 5 presidente de la Asamblea, José Serrano, fue el encar- gado de leer el documen- to la tarde de este martes, 7 de noviembre del 2017. Él estuvo acompañado de los legisladores firmantes, entre ellos Viviana Boni- lla, Verónica Arias, Carlos Bergmann que son parte del Consejo de Administración Legislativa. Otra vocal del CAL que firmóel documen to fue Soledad Buendía, pero ella no estuvo en la lectura que hizo Serrano. La legisladora permaneció en el interior del Pleno en una reunión con asambleís- tas del ala más crítica de Alianza País al Gobierno. Luego, a través de su cuen- ta de Twitter, aclaró: “Soy correísta y defenderé la década ganada. ”No apoyo el sí en las 7 preguntas. Apoyo mecanismo de con- sulta, no su contenido”. Verónica Arias también lo hizo por la misma vía: “El documento firmado hoy por los 5 miembros del CAL apoya que el pueblo sea consultado, pero no significa un respaldo a las 7 preguntas”. Gabriela Ri- vadeneira, asambleísta y secretaria ejecutiva de Alianza País, evitó pro- nunciarse para explicar sus razones por las que no firmó el documento. Quien sí ha- bló fue el legislador Este- ban Melo. Él aseguró que no firmó porque no se incluyó el reconocimiento a los 10 años de gobierno anteriores y la negativa en al menos tres preguntas de la consulta Fiscalia halla elementos contra Jorge Glas en caso J avier Ortega La Fisca- lía halló elementos para acusar al vicepresidente de Ecuador, Jorge Glas; su tío Ricardo Rivera, y otros 11 sospechosos por presun- ta asociación ilícita, dentro del caso Odebrecht. La au- diencia preparatoria de jui- cio se inició este miércoles, 8 de noviembre del 2017, en la Corte Nacional de Justicia y continuará mañana jueves. Así lo informó la entidad a través de un comunicado, minutos después del inicio de la audiencia de este miér- coles en la Corte Nacional de Justicia. La resolución de la Fiscalía tiene dos partes. Una de ellas es un dictamen abstentivo a favor de cinco personas: los brasileños José Conceição Santos, Mauricio Grossi Neves, Ricardo Viei- ra y Claudemir Dos Passos; y el ecuatoriano José Antonio Catagua. La Fiscalía asegura que no pedirá el juzgamiento de Grossi, Vieira, Dos Pas- sos y Catagua debido a que “no se ha podido establecer con claridad y certeza la pre- sunción de participación en el delito de asociación ilíci- ta”. Sobre Conceição Santos, en cambio, la Fiscalía dice que hay un “obstáculo legal” que impide acusarlo, pues él ya fue juzgado en Brasil por los actos de corrupción de Odebrecht y ya cumple una pena de 8 años de cárcel en ese país. La Constitución del Ecuador impide proce- sar a una persona dos veces por un mismo delito, dice la Fiscalía. Este dictamen abs- tentivo a favor de Conceição Santos, provocó la reacción del defensor de Glas, Eduar- do Franco Loor, quien antes del inicio de la audiencia, al conocer la resolución de la Fiscalía, señaló que pedirá la detención del fiscal general del Estado, Carlos Baca
  4. 4. 6 7 No es un secreto para na- die. El clima quiteño es una incógnita constante y más cuando el invierno llega para inundar las calles y llenar de frío a sus habitantes y los inmuebles donde residen. ¿Cómo hacer para paliar en algo ese frío que cala los hue- sos y convierte a las vivien- das en unas tumbas? Pues... la tecnología constructiva tiene un arsenal completo de materiales y accesorios crea- dos para este fin. Estos van desde objetos tan sencillos como los burletes (que se co- locan debajo de las puertas para que no pase el agua ni el frío), hasta la lana mineral o de roca, un producto sinté- tico que se coloca entre las mamposterías -y en algunos accesorios como las chime- neas de leña- para optimi- zar el microclima interior de los ambientes y estanciasDe hecho, explica el arquitecto Fernando Hinojosa, existen materiales que son idóneos para ser co locados en sitios templados y fríos como la madera, el gypsum (elaborado con yeso) o mamposterías que tienen como componente el polies- tireno expandido, como los paneles de Panecoms u Hor- mi2, que son fabricados con planchas de poliestireno ex- pandido reforzado con ma- llas electrosoldadas. Para varios arquitectos, un mate- rial tan simple como los la- drillos huecos son los mejo- res aislantes de temperaturas que existen. ¿La razón? El aire frío o caliente tarda más en atravesar las paredes que cuando se trata de una obra compacta. A través de esos huecos o celdillas se consi- gue un eficaz aislamiento. Claro, explica Germánico P adilla, coordinador de Mar- keting de Pintulac, el piso de madera debe estar totalmente impermeabilizado para que sea plenamente eficaz. De hecho, existe en el merca- do nacional un producto que es una especie de ‘pad’, que funciona con electricidad, se coloca debajo de los pi- sos y sirve para calentarlos a la temperatura deseada. Los aislantes térmicos también son, por lo general, acústi- cos. Es es el caso, por ejem- plo del Aislantek de Imptek. Este producto, explica San- tiago Prado, técnico de esta empresa, es un poliuretano de alta densidad que se co- loca en mamposterías y tabi- ques interiores, como si fue- ran paredes. Estas planchas se forran de gypsum o cual- quier otro acabado para su presentación estética final. Otros productos ideales para este trabajo son las lonas plásticas, especial- mente cuando se trata de proteger las paredes fren- te a la humedad. Estas lo- nas se introducen dentro de la pared ya construida. La lana de roca o mineral tam- bién es idónea para regular la temperatura ambiente de los interiores de las casas. Consiste en finas fibras minerales muy elásticas y esponjosas. No despide hu- mos ni gases tóxicos, no es corrosiva, no despide olo- res, no es hábitat para bac- terias y hongos y resiste una temperatura de opera- ción de 750°C, explica Jés- sica Benavides, asistente administrativa y financiera de Acimco. Eso en cuanto a pisos y pa- redes. Para las cubiertas -sean de teja clásica o losas de hormigón- también hay materiales efectivos para su aislamiento e impermeabili- zación. Las láminas asfálti- cas son muy utilizadas en es- tos casos. Se colocan sobre el cielo raso y antes de las tiras de madera, que sostie- nen las mencionadas tejas, explica Prado. En cuanto a los accesorios, las chime- neas, estufas y cocinas se llevan el protagonismo. Los calefactores, también. En cuanto a chimeneas, hay una gran variedad. Las hay de leña, de etanol y eléctricas. Las chimeneas y estufas de leña, explica Edwin Barba, gerente general de Amesti, no dejan salir el humo por- que están conectadas a duc- tos de acero inoxidable. Ac- cesorios como el gorro y el embudillo permiten que el calor sea ordenado y se pue- da controlar y regular desde la misma estufa. En cuanto a los calefactores, ahora se utilizan eléctricos, funcio- nan con 220 voltios mo- nofásicos, explica Padilla. Tienen control vía Bluetoo- th. Con una aplicación en el celular usted puede controla el encendido, la temperatu- ra, el apagado. CONTRUIR Los materiales para protegerse del invierno
  5. 5. 8 9 OPINIÓN DEPORTES Otra masacre en EE.UU U n nueva masacre lastima Estados Unidos, a días del atentado crimi- nal en Nueva a York. Esta vez, en San Antonio. El po- blado de Sutherland Springs fue sacudido por las balas asesinas de un rifle de asal- to auto-mático. El criminal murió minutos después. 26 muertos y 20 heridos es el saldo trágico. Las víctimas se encontraban en un oficio religioso en la Primera Igle- sia Bautista. La comunidad reaccionó con tristeza y el Gobernador del Estado de Texas hizo públicos su dolor y sus oraciones por las víc- timas inocentes. Aun-que la naturaleza del crimen parece distinta a aquella que con- movió a Nueva York, este tipo de asesinatos masivos se repiten con frecuencia en Estados Unidos; hace unas semanas el horror se vivió en Las Vegas. El presidente Donald Trump, de gira por Asia, quiso atribuir el grave incidente a un aspecto de sa- lud mental del asesino, pero el fantasma de la venta libre de armas en Estados Unidos, respaldada por la ley, sigue siendo crucial y sus estragos causan daños irreparables. La lista de asesinatos masi- vos en circunstancias pareci- das, en escuelas, universida- BarcelonaSCyEmelecempataronenuncotejoemocionante,perosingoles des, discotecas y conciertos, es decir en sitios públicos con alta concen-tración hu- mana, es recurrente. Este es un problema que atañe a la vida de la gente pero la en- mienda relati-va a la venta libre de armas para muchos es intocable. La pregunta es si una vida humana no vale, en reali-dad, mucho más que esa libertad de la que se abu- sa mientras las tragedias se repiten.Barcelona SC y Eme- lec jugaron un clásico del As- tillero intenso, los dos clubes tuvieron opciones claras para marcar un gol, pero no las aprovecharon y el cotejo ter- minó igualado 0 – 0. Con ese resultado, los eléctricos siguen en la pelea por jugar una final ante Delfín en diciembre y los toreros aún buscan terminar el año en una buena ubicación en la tabla para jugar un torneo internacional en 2018. Los lo- cales fueron los primeros que lograron llegar al arco rival, a los dos minutos del pitazo inicial el ‘Kitu’ Díaz cedió el balón a Marcos Caicedo, pero el jugador amarillo fue deteni- do por Juan Carlos Paredes y no pudo anotar. En la siguiente acción, Emelec tuvo la oportu- nidad de marcar el primer gol del cotejo con un tiro libre que lo controló Máximo Banguera. Los locales fueron los prime- ros que lograron llegar al arco
  6. 6. 10 11 rival, a los dos minutos del pi- tazo inicial el ‘Kitu’ Díaz ce- dió el balón a Marcos Caicedo, pero el jugador amarillo fue detenido por Juan Carlos Pare- des y no pudo anotar. En la si- guiente acción, Emelec tuvo la oportunidad de marcar el pri- mer gol del cotejo con un tiro libre que lo controló Máximo Banguera Durante los primeros 15 mi- nutos los toreros eran quienes dominaban en el campo de jue- go, los locales aprovechaban la velocidad del ‘Kitu’ Díaz para ingresar en el área rival. En Emelec, Ayrton Preciado, era el jugador más activo en el ataque de los azules, pero el delantero tenía problemas al momento de definir. A los 25 minutos nuevamente los dos clubes tuvieron opciones de abrir el marcador. Primero Marcos Mondaini, de Emelec, cobró un tiro libre que pasó muy cerca del arco de Bangue- ra; en el contragolpe Damián Díaz avanzó desde la mitad de la cancha y también remató a la portería de Dreer, pero su remate tampoco fue preciso. A pesar de que el primer tiem- po fue intenso, terminó sin go- les. El juego en ataque de los dos clubes fue parejo, esto se evidenció en la cantidad de re- mates al arco, Barcelona Spor- ting Club completó 6 tiros a la portería de Dreer; por su parte, Emelec sumó cinco disparos a la meta de Máximo Bangue- ra. En el inicio de la segunda etapa el ritmo del partido se mantuvo, los locales otra vez tomaron la iniciativa en ata- que con un buen juego en con- junto de Damián Díaz y Mar- cos Caicedo. Desde el minuto 50, Emelec logró consolidar su juego ofensivo y empezó a atacar la portería de Máximo Banguera, Marcos Mondaini,

×