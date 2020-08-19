Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tema: 2 ONDAS 1. ¿Qué es unaonda? En física, se conoce como onda a la propagación de energía (y no de masa) en el espacio ...
Según el medio en que se propagan:  Ondas mecánicas. Precisan de unmedioelástico(líquido,gaseosoosólido)yde condicionesde...
 Ciclo.Es laondulacióncompleta,de principioafin. 4. ¿Cómo sepropagan lasondas? Las ondas electromagnéticas no requieren d...
fórmulaque nosindicaque la longitudde ondaλylafrecuenciaf sondosmagnitudesinversamente proporcionales, es decir que cuanto...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3ro ondas FISICA

24 views

Published on

FISICA

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3ro ondas FISICA

  1. 1. Tema: 2 ONDAS 1. ¿Qué es unaonda? En física, se conoce como onda a la propagación de energía (y no de masa) en el espacio debido a la perturbación de alguna de sus propiedades físicas, como son la densidad, presión, campo eléctrico o campo magnético. Este fenómeno puede darse en un espacio vacío o en uno que contenga materia (aire, agua, tierra, etc.). Las ondas seproducen como consecuenciadeoscilacionesyvibracionesde la materia, que se propagan en el tiempo según lo descrito por la Teoría de ondas, la rama de la física encargada de comprender dicho fenómeno, sumamente común en el universo. De acuerdo al origen de las ondas o de la naturaleza del medio a través del cual se propagan, dependerán los efectos de su aparición y sus características.Así,podemos hablar de ondas de luz, de sonido, etc., cada una con propiedades físicas y frecuencias diferentes, dependiendo, entre otras cosas, del medio en el que se propagan y de cuánta energía transportan. Algunas ondas, como las sonoras, no pueden transportarse en el vacío, requieren de un medio físico. Otras, como las ondas electromagnéticas, pueden hacerlo perfecta y velozmente: es asícomo operan los satélites artificiales quereenvían información a laTierra mediante microondas. 2. Tipos de onda Las ondasgravitacionales sonalteracionesdel espacio-tiempo. Podemos clasificar las ondas de acuerdo a distintos criterios.
  2. 2. Según el medio en que se propagan:  Ondas mecánicas. Precisan de unmedioelástico(líquido,gaseosoosólido)yde condicionesdeterminadasde temperaturay presión,parapropagarse efectivamente.Por ejemplo:lasondassonorasque se propaganporel aire o por el agua.  Ondas electromagnéticas.Norequierende unmedioporquese puedenpropagarenel vacío. Por ejemplo:laluz.  Ondas gravitacionales.Alteracionesdelespacio-tiempo(reciénconfirmadasporla ciencia). Según su periodicidad:  Ondas periódicas.Presentanciclosrepetitivos.  Ondas no periódicas.Presentanciclosirregulares. Según su dirección:  Ondas unidimensionales.Se propaganatravésde una soladimensiónenel espacio.  Ondas bidimensionales.Se propaganatravésde dosdimensionesyse suelenllamar tambiénsuperficiales.  Ondas tridimensionales.Se propaganentresdimensionesysuelenllamarse esféricas. Según el movimiento del medio:  Ondas longitudinales.Laspartículas del mediose muevenenlamismadirecciónenque se propaga laonda.  Ondas transversales.Las partículas vibran perpendicularmentealadirecciónde propagaciónde la onda. 3. Partes de una onda Una onda se compone de las siguientes partes:  Cresta. Es el punto máximo en la ondulación.  Valle. Es el punto más bajo de una onda (lo contrario de la cresta).  Período.Es el tiempoque demora la onda en ir desde una cresta hasta la siguiente,osea, en repetirse. Se representa con la letra T.  Amplitud.Representalavariaciónmáximadel desplazamiento,ladistanciaverticalentre la cresta y el punto medio de la onda. Se representa con la letra A.  Frecuencia. Es el número de veces que la onda se repite en una unidad determinada de tiempo, razón por la cual se calcula según la fórmula f = 1/T. Se representa con la letra f.  Longitudde onda.Es la distanciaentre doscrestasconsecutivasde laondulación.Se representaconel símboloλ(lamda).
  3. 3.  Ciclo.Es laondulacióncompleta,de principioafin. 4. ¿Cómo sepropagan lasondas? Las ondas electromagnéticas no requieren de un medio material para propagarse. Las ondas suelen necesitar de un medio material para propagarse, aunque algunas lo pueden hacer perfectamente en el vacío (dependiendo de la naturaleza de la onda). Por ejemplo, las ondas electromagnéticas, que constituyen oscilaciones de los campos eléctricos y magnéticos y se desplazan a la la velocidad de la luz, no requieren de un medio material para propagarse. En cambio, las ondas mecánicas precisan de un mediofísico parapropagarse, como puede ser el agua, un metal o el aire. Por ejemplo, cuando arrojamos una piedra a un estanque, la piedra provoca una onda que se propaga a través del agua. Velocidadde propagación: Es larelaciónque existe entreunespaciorecorridoigual aunalongitud de onda y el tiempo empleado en recorrerlo. Se indica con la letra V y es igual al producto de la frecuencia (f) por la longitud de onda (λ). Matemáticamente se expresa así: por lo tanto
  4. 4. fórmulaque nosindicaque la longitudde ondaλylafrecuenciaf sondosmagnitudesinversamente proporcionales, es decir que cuanto mayor es una tanto menor es la otra. Periodo:Es el tiempo (en segundos) que tarda un punto en realizar una oscilación completa al paso de una onda. Se abrevia con la letra (T). La frecuencia (f) se relaciona con el periodo según la fórmula Volvamos a la fórmula para reemplazar en ella f (frecuencia) , y nos queda la fórmula Lo cual nos indica que también podemos calcular la velocidad si conocemos la longitud (λ) y el periodo (en segundos) de una onda. Como vemos, podemos relacionar estas magnitudes y conociendo los valores de algunas de ellas podemos determinar los valores de las otras, usando las fórmulas indicadas.

×