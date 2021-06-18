Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA PARA EL ESTADO DE BAJA CALIFORNIA Facultad de Derecho Tecnologías de Investigación Jurídica “NOTICIA”...
 En Parlamento Abierto del Senado se manifestó la urgencia en la digitalización de los procesos jurídicos en materia civi...
 El magistrado resaltó que el nuevo Código debe “poner en el centro a la ciudadanía”, para procurarle una justicia pronta...
Noticia Jurídica Meta 4.2
Jun. 18, 2021

Noticia Jurídica Meta 4.2

Reclaman digitalización de procesos civiles y familiares

Noticia Jurídica Meta 4.2

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA PARA EL ESTADO DE BAJA CALIFORNIA Facultad de Derecho Tecnologías de Investigación Jurídica “NOTICIA” Lic. Lorenzo Omar Martínez González Alfredo Caldera Pérez Mexicali B.C a Viernes 18 de junio de 2021
  2. 2.  En Parlamento Abierto del Senado se manifestó la urgencia en la digitalización de los procesos jurídicos en materia civil y familiar.  En un ejercicio de Parlamento Abierto, organizado por la Comisión de Justicia, que preside el senador Julio Menchaca Salazar, integrantes del Poder Judicial hicieron énfasis en la necesidad de digitalizar los procesos jurisdiccionales y abrir paso a los medios electrónicos, lo cual podría ayudar a dar celeridad y lograr una justicia pronta y expedita.  El ciclo de conferencias “Legislación única, en materia procesal civil y familiar” se organizó con el objetivo de oír la opinión de expertos que puedan trazar la ruta para construir un ordenamiento jurídico uniforme en materia civil.  El legislador Menchaca Salazar manifestó que el Senado seguirá convocando a integrantes del Poder Judicial, a colegios y barras de abogados, así como a instituciones de educación superior, pues considera fundamental enriquecer los proyectos con la experiencia y conocimientos de todas y todos los involucrados.  Por su parte, Yaopol Pérez Amaya Jiménez, magistrado de la Séptima Sala Civil del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Ciudad de México, indicó que uno de los principales problemas es que existen múltiples códigos procesales civiles, uno por entidad federativa.
  3. 3.  El magistrado resaltó que el nuevo Código debe “poner en el centro a la ciudadanía”, para procurarle una justicia pronta y expedita, en lugar de pensar en reducir el trabajo del Poder de Judicial y de los abogados.  “Se debe buscar el beneficio de las personas y no de las instituciones”, remarcó. Además, consideró indispensable establecer el juicio oral como procedimiento principal; aunque su puesta en marcha requiere una inversión importante, dijo, a futuro implicará una reducción de gastos.  A su vez, Luz María Anaya Domínguez, magistrada de la Sala Superior del Tribunal Federal de Justicia Administrativa, afirmó que se debe romper con los paradigmas tradicionales e impulsar la digitalización de los procesos, creando mecanismos apoyados en las tecnologías para simplificar y hacer más eficiente la labor jurisdiccional en beneficio de los ciudadanos.  La digitalización de los procesos jurídicos acercará la justicia a la ciudadanía y que esto ayudará a eliminar las barreras físicas que, en ocasiones, impiden una correcta aplicación de la justicia.  Finalmente, Anaya Domínguez expuso que se debe analizar si se quiere realizar juicios digitales completos o sólo parciales, pues de ello dependerá el plan de implementación en cada uno de los tribunales del país, así como el presupuesto destinado para la puesta en marcha de los juicios en línea.  Esto, señaló, ha dado lugar a criterios totalmente distintos, genera desigualdad y aumenta el trabajo de la Suprema Corte.

