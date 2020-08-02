我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
R u b y J u n i o r ⼯ 程 師 的 存 活 術 我要活下來！
洪立璿 Fred www.spreered.com medium.com/@spreered spreered@gmail.com
為 什麼 要 講這個主題 ？
⿊歷史
資深助教
J u nio r ⼯ 程師的煩惱
第⼀次收到 issue 被嚇到
看著需求不知如何下⼿ 不會估時間 客⼾看著成果說感覺不對 需求變來變去
第⼀次打 開 公司的專案被嚇到
專案跟學習時有落差 不知道如何追程式碼
爹 不疼 ，娘不愛
沒有 senior 理你 或者 沒有 senior 理你
錄取 新⼯作，只 是個 挑戰開始
所以我今天會講什麼
今天我想來點 ... • 需求溝通不求⼈ • 菜雞們在 Ruby on Rails 的救命招式 • 資料庫是你的好朋友 • 早點下班的秘訣 • 資訊焦慮
完全不會深 入探討 各項 議題
全部 都是抄 襲參 考資 料 （還 有⼀些⼼ 得）
不⼀定能救你 但希望可以給你 ⼀根救命的繩索
需求溝通 不求人
案例⼀ 公務員⽇常
「資訊室，我辦公室的網路斷了」 事實上是他 的電腦 桌 ⾯ 不⼩⼼被他⾃⼰ 改 成 ⿊ ⾊
案例⼆ 「⼯程 師， 為什麼你講的話  別⼈總是聽不懂」
104 廣告 《⼯程師如何和他⼈有效溝通？DFS前⼯程副總黃世岱⽤35年經驗跟你分享》 以上⾔論不代表本⼈立場
⼯程 師不該被貼上  「 你就是不 會溝通」的標籤
先講⼀下有關「溝通 」的 思考 架構
Jo har i Window
公開象限 盲⽬象限 隱私象限 未知象限 我知道的 我不知道的 別⼈知道的 別⼈不知道的 先確定溝通時的 context 在公開象限 （⽇常溝通、提問、交辦事情、討論都可使⽤）
何謂有效溝通
「我的網路斷了」 電腦桌⾯變成⿊⾊ User 給錯誤的需求 真正要解決的問題
溝通誤 區： 「先說答案」
傳達者 確認問題 給答案 確認期望反應 • 理解 • 回饋意⾒、建議、判斷 • 立即⾏動 對⽅ icon made by photo3idea_studio
提出說服⼈的答案 （吵架常常吵輸 請看這 邊 ）
表達邏輯的訓練 問題 答案 根據或⽅法 so what ? why so ? MECE 不重複 不遺漏
以上參考⾃「邏輯思考的技術」
問對問 題很重要 問問題的重要性 提問的技巧
Youtube 影片 《 91APP 電商技術⼤解密 (2020 線上分享系列)：DevOps 的⾦字塔原理與技術 》 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
需求確認⼯ 具 U s e r S t o r y
• 最早是由 Kent Beck 在 XP 裡⾯提出 • 需求⽅可以⽤它來跟開發部⾨溝通 • 開發部⾨可以⽤來拆解成可執⾏的任務 • 這個是⽤來溝通⽤的！不是規格書！ User Story
作為⼀個 (⾓⾊)，我可以 (做某件事情)，因此可以 (達成某個⽬的)    As a (role of user), I want (some feature) so that (some business value) User Story...
• 使⽤者可以將喜歡的商品加入購物⾞ • 登入使⽤者可以在影片下⽅留⾔ • 訪客可以在⾸⾴搜尋⽂章標題 User Story 範例
• 將顆粒度適中的 user story 與客⼾確認 • ⼀條 user story 可能會包含很多任務，所以不會 直接將⼀個 user story 來開 ticket • break down to task 可能需要⼀點經驗，可以請 主管或...
《什麼是 User Story》 by ihower
《使⽤者故事 User Story》 by Ruddy
當⼀ 個 issue 開出來， 通常 我會麼處理？
1 .先搞清楚業務邏輯和 系統架構
• Who 誰在使⽤這個系統 • What 為了什麼⽬的使⽤ • How 怎麼操作 • 找到很熟系統操作的使⽤者 • 試著盡量弄清楚⼀些 domain knowhow / 專有名詞 弄清楚業務邏輯
• 務必熟悉資料的關聯 • 專案程式架構（等等會講） 了解系統架構
2 .確 認 問題
• 「客⼾通常不會知道他們想要的正確規格」 • 「客⼾第⼀次給的答案通常是錯的答案」 • 為什麼要做這張票、操作的⼈事時地 • 問到真正想解決的問題 確認問題
3 .規 劃 作法
• 考量全局（避免不必要的需求變更） • 依據問題提出解決⽅案 • 與 senior 討論⽅向 • 最終產出 user story 規劃作法
4 .確 認 需求
• 使⽤ user story 與客⼾核對需求 • 將 user story 拆解成需要執⾏的任務 • 依據可執⾏的任務來估算時間 確認需求
如果想要加速開發的時間，則前提是把需求弄好， 擁有好的需求品質...⽅向對了返⼯(re wo rk)的次 數⾃然變少，減少了在返⼯時所浪費的時間，減少 了浪費的時間開發作業也就⾃然地變快起來了。 — 《敏捷開發為何會比較快》 by Ruddy ...
菜雞們在 Ruby on Rails 的救命招式
R a i l s 專案初次⾒⾯
從哪裡著手認識一個專案？ ‧ Readme ‧ Gemfile ‧ routes ( $ rails routes ) ‧ models ‧ db/schema ‧ Assets ‧ 第三方服務 ‧ git log ‧ 測試案例 Everyda...
但是 專案很 複雜？看攏無？
先 弄清楚 Ruby Obj ect Model
class Dog def initialize(name) @name = name end end bingo = Dog.new("Bingo") 宣告⼀個 Dog 的實例物件 名叫 Bingo Ruby Object model
屬性在實例的物件⾝上， ⽅法在類別⾝上。 class Dog def initialize(name) @name = name end def bark puts "woof" end end bingo = Dog.new("Bingo")...
雖然我們沒有特別寫，但是所有我們的宣告的 Dog 預設繼承⾃ Object Ruby Object model
def bingo.say puts "hi, This is #{@name}" end bingo.say # hi, This is bingo 我們可以為個別物件  定義專屬的⽅法 它會放在⼀個隱藏的 singleton class 裡...
class 本⾝也有 singleton class Ruby Object model
include module extend module
影片《The Ruby Object Model》by Dave Thomas @ Scotland on Rails conference, 2009 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
《Ruby 的繼承鍊 (1) - 如何實踐物件導向 》 《Ruby 的繼承鍊 (2) - Module 的 include、prepend 和 extend》
追 code ⼩撇步
methods 列出所有⽅法
可以扣掉⽗層的⽅法
source_location 查看⽅法在哪個檔案
source 印出原始碼
super_method 找到繼承下下來的⽅法
bundle open 打開專案內某個 gem
影片《teach yourself how Rails works》by Jordan Raine @ RailsConf 2019
Debug Tool
byebug pry
RailsPanel https://github.com/dejan/rails_panel Browser Extension   在開發環境下可以讓你快速 找到每個⾏為的 route / controller / view / model
Rails console ⼩技巧！ 《原來 Rails Console 可以這樣⽤》 by 韓政璇 @ 5xRuby
M et ap rogramming
— https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/元編程 元程式設計（Metaprogramming），⼜譯超程式設計，是 指某類電腦程式的編寫，這類電腦程式編寫或者操縱其它 程式（或者⾃⾝）作為它們的資料，或者在執⾏時完成部 分...
— Metaprogramming Ruby Metaprogramming is writing code that manipulates language constructs at runtime.
誰⽤了 metaprogramming • ActiveRecord • Rails routes • Rspec • Devise gem
怎麼做到的 • method_missing • define_method • class_eval / instance_eval • 在 run time 的時後才去產⽣些程式
因為 程 式碼是程式產⽣的 有 時候你會找不到
建議：打 造⼯ 具時才使⽤本招式
菜雞不會寫 metaprogramming   也要能看懂 metaprogramming
舉例：Devise 的 current_user devise/lib/devise/controllers/helpers.rb 
M e t a p ro g ra m m i n g Ru b y 2
五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
還不 懂沒關係 等等 蒼時會表 演給 大家看！ 突如其來的業配！
資料庫是你 的好朋友
某天看到我的同事寫出了⼀段程式碼
於是我⿎（脅）勵（ 迫） 她弄 ⼀個 SQL的讀書會
https://sqlzoo.net/ SQL 基礎語法刷題
資料庫概論相關 U N I O N (聯集) ∪ INTERSECTION ( 交集) ∩ SET DIFFERENCE ( 差集) C A RT E S I A N P R O D U C T (卡⽒積) ×  SELECT ( 選擇) σ ...
Active Record 原理 《R a i l s 探索：A c t i v e R e c o r d 篇》 — Johnson fr om 5 xRuby • 實作⼀個簡單的 A c t i v e R e c o r d • 了解 R...
Active Record 原理 《如何在 Rails 中使⽤ A r e l SQL》 — Lance f rom 5xRub y ActiveRecord 會使⽤ A r e l 來建 立 SQL 的語法樹
基礎到不行 但還是常看到的 n+1 問題
善⽤ preload / eager_load / inlcudes
Sc ope
scope
scope
scope 的新⼿誤區 請記得⼀定要回傳 relation object
scope 同事踩過的雷 scope 如果是 nil 的話，會回傳 all
教學《Advanced ActiveRecord Querying》by UpCase (Thoughtbot) 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A cti ve Re co rd 教 學 由簡 入深 有提 供範例 練習 ActiveRecord 課程
早點下班的秘 訣
說個⿁故事
我還很 菜的 時候 接⼿的第 ⼆個 專案
沒有 rubocop
沒 unittest
H a p p y
沒有 Rubocop • 隨便⼀個 method 都是 3 40 ⾏起跳 • 隨便⼀個 class 都是百⾏起跳 • ⼀個 object 會處理很多事情 義⼤利麵 style • Nested condition：四到五層是家常便飯 • 要修改...
沒有 unittest • 只有 feature test，每次跑完需要兩個⼩時 • 不知道每個 method / class 的實際使⽤⽅式 • 每次修改完還要花很多時間驗證 • 因為沒有單元測試，所以許多物件有嚴重的 相依。
有⼀天客⼾要我修改⼀個 700 ⾏的 Class
.. . 雖 然 （很臭的）程式碼可以執⾏，但我們需要重構它只是美感 問 題嗎？ 雖 然編譯器是無法辨識程式 碼的 美醜，但需要修改系統的時 候 卻需要 「 ⼈」的參與，所以「⼈」必 須要 容易看懂這些程式碼。 不 好的程 式 碼是難以修改的，...
早點下班的秘訣就是 寫出好維護的程式碼
第⼀式：辨識 Code smell
程式碼發臭了，你知道嗎
《Refacoring Ruby Edition》 Duplicated Code Long Method Large Class Long Parameter List Divergent Change Shotgun Surgery Fea...
《談談壞味道》系列⽂章 by Teddy Chen
h t t p s : / / r u b y s t y l e . g u i d e / 開了 RuboCop 後也許比較不那麼臭
為了短⽽短？
滿⾜ lint 好像也不⾒得好維護？
第⼆式：寫好單元測 試
為什麼需要寫測試？
要驗證結果正確 要⾃動化執⾏
. . . 「編輯 並祈禱」這種⽅式似乎意味 著「 ⼩⼼著⼿」... . . . ⽽ 「覆蓋並修改」則是另外⼀種 ⽅式 。它背後理念在於，在我 們 修改軟 體的時候撐開⼀張安全 網 . .. 像 是⽃篷⼀樣蓋在我們進⾏ 修 改的程 式碼上⾯.....
為什麼需單元測試？
單元測試 整合測試 驗收測試 顆粒 ⼩ ⼤ 誰測 RD QA 速度 快 慢 種類 ⽩箱 ⿊箱 模組功能 滿⾜需求
因為很快，可以⾺上驗證我們修改的結果
當程式越來越複雜，測試就是你的安全堡壘
測試也可以讓我們設計比較好⽤的介⾯ （當我們發現測試很難寫的時候，很有可能的原因是物件的設計不太好）
RSpec 測試案例 matcher
Matcher 在這裡查 matcher ⽤來比對 程式產⽣的值 與 期望得答案 https://relishapp.com/rspec/rspec-expectations/docs/built-in-matchers
R S p e c 會搭配到的⼯具
Database Cleaner https://github.com/DatabaseCleaner/database_cleaner
FactoryBot https://github.com/thoughtbot/factory_bot
VCR https://github.com/vcr/vcr
Timecop https://github.com/travisjeffery/timecop
SimpleCov https://github.com/colszowka/simplecov
《Testing With RSpec》by Aaron Sumner 在 Rails 設定測試環境 使⽤ FactoryBot 取代 ﬁxture 製造測試資料 基本的測試招式 Feature testing with Capybara Mo...
RSpec 讓你愛上寫測試 https://www.slideshare.net/ihower/rspec-7394497/ 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
《 單元測試的藝術》 by Roy Osherove
第三式：好懂的程式 碼
遊戲書 … 到達了約定的地點，但是過了⼗ 五分鐘他遲遲沒有出現。 你決定回家，請翻⾄第四⾴。 若你決定繼續等著，就翻到第五⾴。 如果試著從第⼀⾴翻到最後⼀⾴，你讀得懂嗎？
def keys_of_null(hsh, check_only) if check_only.nil? result = [] hsh.each do |k, v| result << k if v.nil? end if result.em...
def keys_of_null(hsh, check_only) if check_only.nil? result = [] hsh.each do |k, v| result << k if v.nil? end if result.em...
def keys_of_null(hsh, check_only) check_only = check_only.nil? ? hsh.keys : check_only result = [] hsh.each do |k, v| resu...
Collecting Input 處理輸入 Performing work 處理主要邏輯 Delivering output 處理輸出 Handling failures 錯誤處理 Method 的四個部分
《Conﬁdent Ruby》 by Avdi Grimm 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 「好讀的程式碼跟好讀的⽂章⼀樣」 怎麼⽤ Ruby 隱藏的招式 寫出優雅的程式碼
寫出好懂的程式碼，跟寫出好懂的⽂章⼀樣
不會⼀次到位，⽽且會不斷的重構
影片 《Refactoring from Good to Great》 by Ben Orenstein, Aloha Ruby Conf 2012 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ • 好的 method 不⽤太長，只要能描 述到它能做的事情即可 「不⽤...
⼀個 method 不需要太多細節 影片 《Refactoring from Good to Great》 by Ben Orenstein, Aloha Ruby Conf 2012
Method naming：想不到好名字就不要拆 method Comment：不是說不能寫註解，⽽是通常註解都會 拿來作為除臭劑。好的 method name 就可以取代那 些不必要的註解。 — 《 Refactoring 》
Tell, Don’t Ask 影片 《Refactoring from Good to Great》 by Ben Orenstein, Aloha Ruby Conf 2012 不要拿物件內的 attribute 來判斷 ⽽是直接對物件 s...
第四式：物件導向與 它的 ⼩夥 伴們
影片《All the Little Things》 by Sandi Metz, RailsConf 2014 精彩的表演！ 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
影片《All the Little Things》 by Sandi Metz, RailsConf 2014
影片《All the Little Things》 by Sandi Metz, RailsConf 2014
《Practical Object-Oriented Design in Ruby: An Agile Primer》 by Sandi Metz 先從了解物件導向設計開始！ 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
物件導向基礎到 Design Pattern https://refactoring.guru/design-patterns 清楚⼜簡單描述物件導向概念 GoF Design Patten
還 不 懂 沒 關 係   C i n d y會 表 演 給 ⼤ 家 看 ！ 突如其來的業配！
R a i l s 中常⾒的 Pattern
Model, View, Controller
Fat Model, Skinny Controller？ 商業邏輯要集中在 Model 上
專案越複雜，東⻄越不知道要放哪裡
• Service Objects • Value Objects • From Objects • Query Objects • View Objects ( Serializer / Presenter ) • Policy Object...
還 不 懂 沒 關 係   澤 清 哥 會 表 演 給 ⼤ 家 看 ！ 突如其來的業配！
所以那個⼀千⾏的 class 呢
（先看完了上⾯那堆書）
幫 1000 ⾏的 class 補上單元測試 找出程式碼內的單⼀職責 拆解出物件 再補上單元測試
700 ⾏ 124 ⾏ + 5 個新的 class
程式複雜度⼤幅降低
資訊焦慮
更多的書
《 Programming Ruby》 by David Thomas , Andrew Hunt, Chad Fowler 想要更深入了解 Ruby 就看它
《 Rebuilding Rails 》 by Noah Gibbs 從零開始⾃幹⼀個偽 Rails
《 Crafting Rails 4 Applications 》 by José Valim 從建造⼀個 Rails Plugin 開始 開始瞭解 Rails 原始碼 Elixir 的作者
《 Docker for Rails Developers》 by Rob Isenberg 以 Rails 為基底的 超基礎⼿把⼿ Docker 教材！
《 The Pragmatic Programmer》 by David Thomas , Andrew Hunt Programmer 必看 程式開發的觀念⼼法都在裡⾯ 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
國外技術書商感恩節都有特價！
Blog《 復活節特價 Ruby 書敗家指南》 by 泰安 更多書籍推薦 我都買完但還沒看完！
免費仔學習資源
https://guides.rubyonrails.org/ 很多⼈都忘了它的存在
https://www.driftingruby.com/
http://railscasts.com/ 已經沒在更新了 但還是很有參考 價值
https://gorails.com/
https://thoughtbot.com/upcase Take “junior” out of your title
RSS 訂起來！ http://www.rubyﬂow.com/ https://www.ruby-lang.org/zh_tw/ https://ruby-china.org/ https://thoughtbot.com/blog http...
Podcast 聽起來！ Ruby on Rails Podcast Ruby Rogues Remote Ruby Rails with Jason
以上！
給想要 活下來的 Ruby 菜⿃⼯程師 還 有 懶 得 慢 慢 教 ⼈ 的 資 深 ⼯ 程 師
Special Thanks ! 泰安老師哥、蒼時、昱陞、⻄瓜 卡米、阿瓊師 Cindy、聖甲蟲戰隊⼩夥伴 還有幫我活下來的各位⼤⼤
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術

32 views

Published on

Coscup 2020 Ruby Track

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

我要活下來- Ruby 新手工程師的存活術

  1. 1. R u b y J u n i o r ⼯ 程 師 的 存 活 術 我要活下來！
  2. 2. 洪立璿 Fred www.spreered.com medium.com/@spreered spreered@gmail.com
  3. 3. 為 什麼 要 講這個主題 ？
  4. 4. ⿊歷史
  5. 5. 資深助教
  6. 6. J u nio r ⼯ 程師的煩惱
  7. 7. 第⼀次收到 issue 被嚇到
  8. 8. 看著需求不知如何下⼿ 不會估時間 客⼾看著成果說感覺不對 需求變來變去
  9. 9. 第⼀次打 開 公司的專案被嚇到
  10. 10. 專案跟學習時有落差 不知道如何追程式碼
  11. 11. 爹 不疼 ，娘不愛
  12. 12. 沒有 senior 理你 或者 沒有 senior 理你
  13. 13. 錄取 新⼯作，只 是個 挑戰開始
  14. 14. 所以我今天會講什麼
  15. 15. 今天我想來點 ... • 需求溝通不求⼈ • 菜雞們在 Ruby on Rails 的救命招式 • 資料庫是你的好朋友 • 早點下班的秘訣 • 資訊焦慮
  16. 16. 完全不會深 入探討 各項 議題
  17. 17. 全部 都是抄 襲參 考資 料 （還 有⼀些⼼ 得）
  18. 18. 不⼀定能救你 但希望可以給你 ⼀根救命的繩索
  19. 19. 需求溝通 不求人
  20. 20. 案例⼀ 公務員⽇常
  21. 21. 「資訊室，我辦公室的網路斷了」 事實上是他 的電腦 桌 ⾯ 不⼩⼼被他⾃⼰ 改 成 ⿊ ⾊
  22. 22. 案例⼆ 「⼯程 師， 為什麼你講的話  別⼈總是聽不懂」
  23. 23. 104 廣告 《⼯程師如何和他⼈有效溝通？DFS前⼯程副總黃世岱⽤35年經驗跟你分享》 以上⾔論不代表本⼈立場
  24. 24. ⼯程 師不該被貼上  「 你就是不 會溝通」的標籤
  25. 25. 先講⼀下有關「溝通 」的 思考 架構
  26. 26. Jo har i Window
  27. 27. 公開象限 盲⽬象限 隱私象限 未知象限 我知道的 我不知道的 別⼈知道的 別⼈不知道的 先確定溝通時的 context 在公開象限 （⽇常溝通、提問、交辦事情、討論都可使⽤）
  28. 28. 何謂有效溝通
  29. 29. 「我的網路斷了」 電腦桌⾯變成⿊⾊ User 給錯誤的需求 真正要解決的問題
  30. 30. 溝通誤 區： 「先說答案」
  31. 31. 傳達者 確認問題 給答案 確認期望反應 • 理解 • 回饋意⾒、建議、判斷 • 立即⾏動 對⽅ icon made by photo3idea_studio
  32. 32. 提出說服⼈的答案 （吵架常常吵輸 請看這 邊 ）
  33. 33. 表達邏輯的訓練 問題 答案 根據或⽅法 so what ? why so ? MECE 不重複 不遺漏
  34. 34. 以上參考⾃「邏輯思考的技術」
  35. 35. 問對問 題很重要 問問題的重要性 提問的技巧
  36. 36. Youtube 影片 《 91APP 電商技術⼤解密 (2020 線上分享系列)：DevOps 的⾦字塔原理與技術 》 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
  37. 37. 需求確認⼯ 具 U s e r S t o r y
  38. 38. • 最早是由 Kent Beck 在 XP 裡⾯提出 • 需求⽅可以⽤它來跟開發部⾨溝通 • 開發部⾨可以⽤來拆解成可執⾏的任務 • 這個是⽤來溝通⽤的！不是規格書！ User Story
  39. 39. 作為⼀個 (⾓⾊)，我可以 (做某件事情)，因此可以 (達成某個⽬的)    As a (role of user), I want (some feature) so that (some business value) User Story 的範本
  40. 40. • 使⽤者可以將喜歡的商品加入購物⾞ • 登入使⽤者可以在影片下⽅留⾔ • 訪客可以在⾸⾴搜尋⽂章標題 User Story 範例
  41. 41. • 將顆粒度適中的 user story 與客⼾確認 • ⼀條 user story 可能會包含很多任務，所以不會 直接將⼀個 user story 來開 ticket • break down to task 可能需要⼀點經驗，可以請 主管或 senior 核對 task 是否合理 將 User Story 拆成任務
  42. 42. 《什麼是 User Story》 by ihower
  43. 43. 《使⽤者故事 User Story》 by Ruddy
  44. 44. 當⼀ 個 issue 開出來， 通常 我會麼處理？
  45. 45. 1 .先搞清楚業務邏輯和 系統架構
  46. 46. • Who 誰在使⽤這個系統 • What 為了什麼⽬的使⽤ • How 怎麼操作 • 找到很熟系統操作的使⽤者 • 試著盡量弄清楚⼀些 domain knowhow / 專有名詞 弄清楚業務邏輯
  47. 47. • 務必熟悉資料的關聯 • 專案程式架構（等等會講） 了解系統架構
  48. 48. 2 .確 認 問題
  49. 49. • 「客⼾通常不會知道他們想要的正確規格」 • 「客⼾第⼀次給的答案通常是錯的答案」 • 為什麼要做這張票、操作的⼈事時地 • 問到真正想解決的問題 確認問題
  50. 50. 3 .規 劃 作法
  51. 51. • 考量全局（避免不必要的需求變更） • 依據問題提出解決⽅案 • 與 senior 討論⽅向 • 最終產出 user story 規劃作法
  52. 52. 4 .確 認 需求
  53. 53. • 使⽤ user story 與客⼾核對需求 • 將 user story 拆解成需要執⾏的任務 • 依據可執⾏的任務來估算時間 確認需求
  54. 54. 如果想要加速開發的時間，則前提是把需求弄好， 擁有好的需求品質...⽅向對了返⼯(re wo rk)的次 數⾃然變少，減少了在返⼯時所浪費的時間，減少 了浪費的時間開發作業也就⾃然地變快起來了。 — 《敏捷開發為何會比較快》 by Ruddy 解決需求變化太過頻繁的最好⽅法，就是提升需求的品 質。 — 《需求變化太過頻繁》 by Ruddy
  55. 55. 菜雞們在 Ruby on Rails 的救命招式
  56. 56. R a i l s 專案初次⾒⾯
  57. 57. 從哪裡著手認識一個專案？ ‧ Readme ‧ Gemfile ‧ routes ( $ rails routes ) ‧ models ‧ db/schema ‧ Assets ‧ 第三方服務 ‧ git log ‧ 測試案例 Everyday Rails - Getting started with a legacy Rails application
  58. 58. 但是 專案很 複雜？看攏無？
  59. 59. 先 弄清楚 Ruby Obj ect Model
  60. 60. class Dog def initialize(name) @name = name end end bingo = Dog.new("Bingo") 宣告⼀個 Dog 的實例物件 名叫 Bingo Ruby Object model
  61. 61. 屬性在實例的物件⾝上， ⽅法在類別⾝上。 class Dog def initialize(name) @name = name end def bark puts "woof" end end bingo = Dog.new("Bingo") bingo.bark Ruby Object model
  62. 62. 雖然我們沒有特別寫，但是所有我們的宣告的 Dog 預設繼承⾃ Object Ruby Object model
  63. 63. def bingo.say puts "hi, This is #{@name}" end bingo.say # hi, This is bingo 我們可以為個別物件  定義專屬的⽅法 它會放在⼀個隱藏的 singleton class 裡⾯ Ruby Object model
  64. 64. class 本⾝也有 singleton class Ruby Object model
  65. 65. include module extend module
  66. 66. 影片《The Ruby Object Model》by Dave Thomas @ Scotland on Rails conference, 2009 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
  67. 67. 《Ruby 的繼承鍊 (1) - 如何實踐物件導向 》 《Ruby 的繼承鍊 (2) - Module 的 include、prepend 和 extend》
  68. 68. 追 code ⼩撇步
  69. 69. methods 列出所有⽅法
  70. 70. 可以扣掉⽗層的⽅法
  71. 71. source_location 查看⽅法在哪個檔案
  72. 72. source 印出原始碼
  73. 73. super_method 找到繼承下下來的⽅法
  74. 74. bundle open 打開專案內某個 gem
  75. 75. 影片《teach yourself how Rails works》by Jordan Raine @ RailsConf 2019
  76. 76. Debug Tool
  77. 77. byebug pry
  78. 78. RailsPanel https://github.com/dejan/rails_panel Browser Extension   在開發環境下可以讓你快速 找到每個⾏為的 route / controller / view / model
  79. 79. Rails console ⼩技巧！ 《原來 Rails Console 可以這樣⽤》 by 韓政璇 @ 5xRuby
  80. 80. M et ap rogramming
  81. 81. — https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/元編程 元程式設計（Metaprogramming），⼜譯超程式設計，是 指某類電腦程式的編寫，這類電腦程式編寫或者操縱其它 程式（或者⾃⾝）作為它們的資料，或者在執⾏時完成部 分本應在編譯時完成的⼯作。多數情況下，與⼿⼯編寫全 部代碼相比，程式設計師可以獲得更⾼的⼯作效率，或者 給與程式更⼤的靈活度去處理新的情形⽽無需重新編譯。
  82. 82. — Metaprogramming Ruby Metaprogramming is writing code that manipulates language constructs at runtime.
  83. 83. 誰⽤了 metaprogramming • ActiveRecord • Rails routes • Rspec • Devise gem
  84. 84. 怎麼做到的 • method_missing • define_method • class_eval / instance_eval • 在 run time 的時後才去產⽣些程式
  85. 85. 因為 程 式碼是程式產⽣的 有 時候你會找不到
  86. 86. 建議：打 造⼯ 具時才使⽤本招式
  87. 87. 菜雞不會寫 metaprogramming   也要能看懂 metaprogramming
  88. 88. 舉例：Devise 的 current_user devise/lib/devise/controllers/helpers.rb 
  89. 89. M e t a p ro g ra m m i n g Ru b y 2
  90. 90. 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
  91. 91. 還不 懂沒關係 等等 蒼時會表 演給 大家看！ 突如其來的業配！
  92. 92. 資料庫是你 的好朋友
  93. 93. 某天看到我的同事寫出了⼀段程式碼
  94. 94. 於是我⿎（脅）勵（ 迫） 她弄 ⼀個 SQL的讀書會
  95. 95. https://sqlzoo.net/ SQL 基礎語法刷題
  96. 96. 資料庫概論相關 U N I O N (聯集) ∪ INTERSECTION ( 交集) ∩ SET DIFFERENCE ( 差集) C A RT E S I A N P R O D U C T (卡⽒積) ×  SELECT ( 選擇) σ R O J E C T (投射) π JOIN (合併) ⋈ D I V I S I O N (除法) ÷ 關聯式代數 資料庫正規化 Transaction
  97. 97. Active Record 原理 《R a i l s 探索：A c t i v e R e c o r d 篇》 — Johnson fr om 5 xRuby • 實作⼀個簡單的 A c t i v e R e c o r d • 了解 Relation Object 原理 • 幫助理解在 Rails 中使⽤ A c t i v e R e c o r d 中的⼀些效能問題
  98. 98. Active Record 原理 《如何在 Rails 中使⽤ A r e l SQL》 — Lance f rom 5xRub y ActiveRecord 會使⽤ A r e l 來建 立 SQL 的語法樹
  99. 99. 基礎到不行 但還是常看到的 n+1 問題
  100. 100. 善⽤ preload / eager_load / inlcudes
  101. 101. Sc ope
  102. 102. scope
  103. 103. scope
  104. 104. scope 的新⼿誤區 請記得⼀定要回傳 relation object
  105. 105. scope 同事踩過的雷 scope 如果是 nil 的話，會回傳 all
  106. 106. 教學《Advanced ActiveRecord Querying》by UpCase (Thoughtbot) 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A cti ve Re co rd 教 學 由簡 入深 有提 供範例 練習 ActiveRecord 課程
  107. 107. 早點下班的秘 訣
  108. 108. 說個⿁故事
  109. 109. 我還很 菜的 時候 接⼿的第 ⼆個 專案
  110. 110. 沒有 rubocop
  111. 111. 沒 unittest
  112. 112. H a p p y
  113. 113. 沒有 Rubocop • 隨便⼀個 method 都是 3 40 ⾏起跳 • 隨便⼀個 class 都是百⾏起跳 • ⼀個 object 會處理很多事情 義⼤利麵 style • Nested condition：四到五層是家常便飯 • 要修改程式前，需要花很長得時間先把原本 的邏輯看懂。
  114. 114. 沒有 unittest • 只有 feature test，每次跑完需要兩個⼩時 • 不知道每個 method / class 的實際使⽤⽅式 • 每次修改完還要花很多時間驗證 • 因為沒有單元測試，所以許多物件有嚴重的 相依。
  115. 115. 有⼀天客⼾要我修改⼀個 700 ⾏的 Class
  116. 116. .. . 雖 然 （很臭的）程式碼可以執⾏，但我們需要重構它只是美感 問 題嗎？ 雖 然編譯器是無法辨識程式 碼的 美醜，但需要修改系統的時 候 卻需要 「 ⼈」的參與，所以「⼈」必 須要 容易看懂這些程式碼。 不 好的程 式 碼是難以修改的，甚⾄是 醜到 讓我們不知道要從何著⼿。 任何⽩痴都可以寫電 腦懂 的程 式碼 強者會寫⼈類看得懂的程式碼 在《重構 Refac torin g》⼀書提到 ...
  117. 117. 早點下班的秘訣就是 寫出好維護的程式碼
  118. 118. 第⼀式：辨識 Code smell
  119. 119. 程式碼發臭了，你知道嗎
  120. 120. 《Refacoring Ruby Edition》 Duplicated Code Long Method Large Class Long Parameter List Divergent Change Shotgun Surgery Feature Envy Data Clump Primitive Obsession Case Statement Parallel Inheritance Hierarchies Lazy Class Speculative Generality Temporary Field Message Chains Middle Man Inappropriate Intimacy Alternative Classes with Different Interface Incomplete Library Class Data Class Refused Bequest Comment Meta Programming Madness Disjointed API Repetitive Boilerplate 聞聞看 Code smell ㄉ味道
  121. 121. 《談談壞味道》系列⽂章 by Teddy Chen
  122. 122. h t t p s : / / r u b y s t y l e . g u i d e / 開了 RuboCop 後也許比較不那麼臭
  123. 123. 為了短⽽短？
  124. 124. 滿⾜ lint 好像也不⾒得好維護？
  125. 125. 第⼆式：寫好單元測 試
  126. 126. 為什麼需要寫測試？
  127. 127. 要驗證結果正確 要⾃動化執⾏
  128. 128. . . . 「編輯 並祈禱」這種⽅式似乎意味 著「 ⼩⼼著⼿」... . . . ⽽ 「覆蓋並修改」則是另外⼀種 ⽅式 。它背後理念在於，在我 們 修改軟 體的時候撐開⼀張安全 網 . .. 像 是⽃篷⼀樣蓋在我們進⾏ 修 改的程 式碼上⾯... 覆蓋軟體即意 味著 ⽤測試來覆蓋它。當對⼀ 段 程式碼 有⼀組良好的測試時， 我們 就可 以放⼼地對它進⾏修改。 — 「帶著回饋⼯作」 書《Working Effectively with Legacy Code》 保護傘
  129. 129. 為什麼需單元測試？
  130. 130. 單元測試 整合測試 驗收測試 顆粒 ⼩ ⼤ 誰測 RD QA 速度 快 慢 種類 ⽩箱 ⿊箱 模組功能 滿⾜需求
  131. 131. 因為很快，可以⾺上驗證我們修改的結果
  132. 132. 當程式越來越複雜，測試就是你的安全堡壘
  133. 133. 測試也可以讓我們設計比較好⽤的介⾯ （當我們發現測試很難寫的時候，很有可能的原因是物件的設計不太好）
  134. 134. RSpec 測試案例 matcher
  135. 135. Matcher 在這裡查 matcher ⽤來比對 程式產⽣的值 與 期望得答案 https://relishapp.com/rspec/rspec-expectations/docs/built-in-matchers
  136. 136. R S p e c 會搭配到的⼯具
  137. 137. Database Cleaner https://github.com/DatabaseCleaner/database_cleaner
  138. 138. FactoryBot https://github.com/thoughtbot/factory_bot
  139. 139. VCR https://github.com/vcr/vcr
  140. 140. Timecop https://github.com/travisjeffery/timecop
  141. 141. SimpleCov https://github.com/colszowka/simplecov
  142. 142. 《Testing With RSpec》by Aaron Sumner 在 Rails 設定測試環境 使⽤ FactoryBot 取代 ﬁxture 製造測試資料 基本的測試招式 Feature testing with Capybara Mock / Stub 在 Rails 寫 RSpec 可以先看這本書
  143. 143. RSpec 讓你愛上寫測試 https://www.slideshare.net/ihower/rspec-7394497/ 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
  144. 144. 《 單元測試的藝術》 by Roy Osherove
  145. 145. 第三式：好懂的程式 碼
  146. 146. 遊戲書 … 到達了約定的地點，但是過了⼗ 五分鐘他遲遲沒有出現。 你決定回家，請翻⾄第四⾴。 若你決定繼續等著，就翻到第五⾴。 如果試著從第⼀⾴翻到最後⼀⾴，你讀得懂嗎？
  147. 147. def keys_of_null(hsh, check_only) if check_only.nil? result = [] hsh.each do |k, v| result << k if v.nil? end if result.empty? "all good" else result end else result = [] hsh.each do |k, v| result << k if check_only.include(k) && v.nil? end if result.empty? "all good" else result end end end
  148. 148. def keys_of_null(hsh, check_only) if check_only.nil? result = [] hsh.each do |k, v| result << k if v.nil? end if result.empty? "all good" else result end else result = [] hsh.each do |k, v| result << k if check_only.include(k) && v.nil? end if result.empty? "all good" else result end end end 把功能相似的標註出來
  149. 149. def keys_of_null(hsh, check_only) check_only = check_only.nil? ? hsh.keys : check_only result = [] hsh.each do |k, v| result << k if check+only.include(k) && v.nil? end result.empty? ? "all good" : result end 整理在⼀起
  150. 150. Collecting Input 處理輸入 Performing work 處理主要邏輯 Delivering output 處理輸出 Handling failures 錯誤處理 Method 的四個部分
  151. 151. 《Conﬁdent Ruby》 by Avdi Grimm 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 「好讀的程式碼跟好讀的⽂章⼀樣」 怎麼⽤ Ruby 隱藏的招式 寫出優雅的程式碼
  152. 152. 寫出好懂的程式碼，跟寫出好懂的⽂章⼀樣
  153. 153. 不會⼀次到位，⽽且會不斷的重構
  154. 154. 影片 《Refactoring from Good to Great》 by Ben Orenstein, Aloha Ruby Conf 2012 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ • 好的 method 不⽤太長，只要能描 述到它能做的事情即可 「不⽤描述他不需要關⼼的細節」 • 重構前⼀定要寫測試
  155. 155. ⼀個 method 不需要太多細節 影片 《Refactoring from Good to Great》 by Ben Orenstein, Aloha Ruby Conf 2012
  156. 156. Method naming：想不到好名字就不要拆 method Comment：不是說不能寫註解，⽽是通常註解都會 拿來作為除臭劑。好的 method name 就可以取代那 些不必要的註解。 — 《 Refactoring 》
  157. 157. Tell, Don’t Ask 影片 《Refactoring from Good to Great》 by Ben Orenstein, Aloha Ruby Conf 2012 不要拿物件內的 attribute 來判斷 ⽽是直接對物件 send message 釐清責任是屬於哪個物件
  158. 158. 第四式：物件導向與 它的 ⼩夥 伴們
  159. 159. 影片《All the Little Things》 by Sandi Metz, RailsConf 2014 精彩的表演！ 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
  160. 160. 影片《All the Little Things》 by Sandi Metz, RailsConf 2014
  161. 161. 影片《All the Little Things》 by Sandi Metz, RailsConf 2014
  162. 162. 《Practical Object-Oriented Design in Ruby: An Agile Primer》 by Sandi Metz 先從了解物件導向設計開始！ 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
  163. 163. 物件導向基礎到 Design Pattern https://refactoring.guru/design-patterns 清楚⼜簡單描述物件導向概念 GoF Design Patten
  164. 164. 還 不 懂 沒 關 係   C i n d y會 表 演 給 ⼤ 家 看 ！ 突如其來的業配！
  165. 165. R a i l s 中常⾒的 Pattern
  166. 166. Model, View, Controller
  167. 167. Fat Model, Skinny Controller？ 商業邏輯要集中在 Model 上
  168. 168. 專案越複雜，東⻄越不知道要放哪裡
  169. 169. • Service Objects • Value Objects • From Objects • Query Objects • View Objects ( Serializer / Presenter ) • Policy Objects • Decorators 我們需要更多的 pattern in Rails ! https://www.sitepoint.com/7-design-patterns-to-refactor-mvc-components-in-rails/
  170. 170. 還 不 懂 沒 關 係   澤 清 哥 會 表 演 給 ⼤ 家 看 ！ 突如其來的業配！
  171. 171. 所以那個⼀千⾏的 class 呢
  172. 172. （先看完了上⾯那堆書）
  173. 173. 幫 1000 ⾏的 class 補上單元測試 找出程式碼內的單⼀職責 拆解出物件 再補上單元測試
  174. 174. 700 ⾏ 124 ⾏ + 5 個新的 class
  175. 175. 程式複雜度⼤幅降低
  176. 176. 資訊焦慮
  177. 177. 更多的書
  178. 178. 《 Programming Ruby》 by David Thomas , Andrew Hunt, Chad Fowler 想要更深入了解 Ruby 就看它
  179. 179. 《 Rebuilding Rails 》 by Noah Gibbs 從零開始⾃幹⼀個偽 Rails
  180. 180. 《 Crafting Rails 4 Applications 》 by José Valim 從建造⼀個 Rails Plugin 開始 開始瞭解 Rails 原始碼 Elixir 的作者
  181. 181. 《 Docker for Rails Developers》 by Rob Isenberg 以 Rails 為基底的 超基礎⼿把⼿ Docker 教材！
  182. 182. 《 The Pragmatic Programmer》 by David Thomas , Andrew Hunt Programmer 必看 程式開發的觀念⼼法都在裡⾯ 五星推薦 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
  183. 183. 國外技術書商感恩節都有特價！
  184. 184. Blog《 復活節特價 Ruby 書敗家指南》 by 泰安 更多書籍推薦 我都買完但還沒看完！
  185. 185. 免費仔學習資源
  186. 186. https://guides.rubyonrails.org/ 很多⼈都忘了它的存在
  187. 187. https://www.driftingruby.com/
  188. 188. http://railscasts.com/ 已經沒在更新了 但還是很有參考 價值
  189. 189. https://gorails.com/
  190. 190. https://thoughtbot.com/upcase Take “junior” out of your title
  191. 191. RSS 訂起來！ http://www.rubyﬂow.com/ https://www.ruby-lang.org/zh_tw/ https://ruby-china.org/ https://thoughtbot.com/blog https://weblog.rubyonrails.org/
  192. 192. Podcast 聽起來！ Ruby on Rails Podcast Ruby Rogues Remote Ruby Rails with Jason
  193. 193. 以上！
  194. 194. 給想要 活下來的 Ruby 菜⿃⼯程師 還 有 懶 得 慢 慢 教 ⼈ 的 資 深 ⼯ 程 師
  195. 195. Special Thanks ! 泰安老師哥、蒼時、昱陞、⻄瓜 卡米、阿瓊師 Cindy、聖甲蟲戰隊⼩夥伴 還有幫我活下來的各位⼤⼤

×