Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Solar lighting advantages The solar lighting permits to get public lighting thanks to photovoltaic energy production. This...
Case study: AIBD Interchange – Diamniadio - Senegal 1/ THE NEED - Highway section - AIBD interchange securing - Compliance...
5/ REFERENCE PHOTOS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fonroche Solar Street Lighting Case Study: Highway Lighting (Senegal)

19 views

Published on

Fonroche Lighting installed 160 Smartlight Power 365 single arm lights for the AIBD highway interchange in Diamniado, Senegal

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fonroche Solar Street Lighting Case Study: Highway Lighting (Senegal)

  1. 1. Solar lighting advantages The solar lighting permits to get public lighting thanks to photovoltaic energy production. This solution has several advantages: - Compared to a streetlight connected to the grid, the installation of a solar streetlight does not require civil engineering; the installation is therefore much easier, faster and most of all more economically viable. - The electricity bill drops to 0 € - System 100% autonomous. The only solar energy produced by the PV panel is used to power the solar streetlight. - The installation of ten Fonroche solar streetlights permits to avoid the emission of more than one ton of CO2 per year. - Solar lighting poses no risk of electric shock. The system is working in continuous current (24VDC TBT), so there is no electrical handling necessary for the installation. - The several components have a long life, with a first maintenance only after ten years, with the shift of the battery. - It is possible to perform all the lighting profiles with a solar streetlight (dimming during the night, extinction of the streetlight...). - It is possible to communicate with the solar streetlights in order to know remotely and in real time their operating state and monitor their impact on the project. SOLAR LIGHTING Highway section _________________ 08 Juin 2018
  2. 2. Case study: AIBD Interchange – Diamniadio - Senegal 1/ THE NEED - Highway section - AIBD interchange securing - Compliance with the EN13201 standard – CE2 (Roundabouts) and CE3 class (roads) 2/ THE PROBLEM - Civil works are too expensive for this interchange and the grid is not reliable in the area. - The interchange lighting must guarantee the users safety. 3/ FONROCHE SOLUTION - Fonroche Lighting has proposed a set of 160 Smartlight Power365 single arm for the whole interchange. - The proposed product is sized according to the values measured by the meteorological stations to the project, based on the last ten years period. All the calculation is then based on the worst period measured in order to ensure the operation of the streetlight all over the year. - From the first day of installation, the first streetlights set up have illuminated the road. It took only 7 days of installation for the interchange to be fully lit. - The Fonroche solar streetlights are sized to offer an autonomy of 365 nights a year, while being compliant with the EN 13201 lighting standard. The road interchange is entirely secured by lighting all year long. - Over the whole interchange, the Fonroche solar streetlights will permit to avoid the emission of more than 18 tons of CO2 per year. 4/ PHOTOMETRIC RESULTS Fonroche Lighting photometric results for the study of the AIBD interchange, according to the CE2 and CE3 lighting class: Area(s) Average illuminance Uniformity Road 15.53 Lux (≥ 15.00) 0.56 (≥ 0.40) Roundabout 22.03 Lux (≥ 20) 0.53 (≥ 0.40)
  3. 3. 5/ REFERENCE PHOTOS

×