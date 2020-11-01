Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Get an Interview with A Winning CV
Preparation The preparation can begin even before the job is advertised, having an up to date CV is a great starting point...
Tips on Creating an Effective CV Choose a clear font such as Arial or Times New Roman, size 10 or 12. Bold your headings....
Tips on Creating an Effective CV Two pages as a basic CV with any extra adaptations if required. For example, if you have...
Tips on Creating an Effective CV Make sure you have ensured your dates flow, if you changed jobs and had an extended holid...
Final Word Once you have created your CV, keep it up to date and you can add information that is relevant to a particular ...
Talent & Skills HuB T&S-HuB is an enabling environment that supports people in the development of their talents and skills...
Reference and Further Reading Setch, F. (2014) The Art of Interview Skills, Fiona Setch & bookboon.com Copyright © 2021 Ta...
Watch the video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/8B6lc-e3Zt8

How to Get an Interview with a Winning CV

