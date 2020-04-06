Nature photography and your DSLR camera

ELLSWORTH — Gerry Monteux is a Nikon professional nature photographer who will be teaching this 3-hour workshop to include a lecture and practical experience on the grounds of Woodlawn. Monteux’s work can be seen at his gallery in Hancock and several other galleries here in Maine. He specializes in photographing Maine’s iconic landscapes, seascapes, night skies, and wild animals — with a special emphasis on his favorite critter: the Maine Moose. While you may not get to see any wild animals, Monteux will guide you to understand more about the dynamics of your camera so you can capture nature the way you want to remember it!