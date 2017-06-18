Pemeriksaan Fisik Sistem Perkemihan By. Edi Ruhmadi, S.Kep,M.Kes Bagian Keperawatan Medikal dan Bedah Program Studi Kepera...
Pemeriksaan Fisik  Mata Klien dengan penurunan fungsi ginjal mempengaruhi fungsi eritropoetin : Warnakonjungtivaanamis, i...
Pemeriksaan Ginjal  Inspeksi  Kaji daerah abdomen padagarismid klavikulakiri dan kanan : bentuk simetris, tidak tampak m...
Lanjutan Pemeriksaan ginjal  Palpasi  Lakukan pemeriksaan bimanual dengan menggunakan kedua tangan di bawah dan diataspi...
Pemeriksaan Ureter  Ureter tidak bisadilakukan pemeriksaan dari luar, harus menggunakan pemeriksaan diagnostik lain : BNO...
Pemeriksaan Urethra  Urethratidak bisadiperiksadari luar perlu pemeriksaan penunjang seperti BNO, Cystoscopy, yang dapat ...
Lanjutan Urethra…  Warnanya: merah, kuning ?  Baunya?  Polabuang air kecil mengalami perubahan ?  Kemampuan mengontrol...
Pemeriksaan Prostat  Untuk mengidentifikasi pembesaran kelenjar prostat  Prostat merupakan kelenjar yang berkapsul berat...
Pemeriksaan Oedema  Pitting Oedem  + 1 : cekung sedikit mudah hilang  + 2 : cekung hilang (10 – 15 detik)  + 3 : cekun...
Pemeriksaan Oedema  Pitting Oedem  + 1 : cekung sedikit mudah hilang  + 2 : cekung hilang (10 – 15 detik)  + 3 : cekun...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pemeriksaan Fisik Sistem Perkemihan

54 views

Published on

Pemeriksaan Fisik Sistem Perkemihan

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
54
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pemeriksaan Fisik Sistem Perkemihan

  1. 1. Pemeriksaan Fisik Sistem Perkemihan By. Edi Ruhmadi, S.Kep,M.Kes Bagian Keperawatan Medikal dan Bedah Program Studi Keperawatan Cirebon
  2. 2. Pemeriksaan Fisik  Mata Klien dengan penurunan fungsi ginjal mempengaruhi fungsi eritropoetin : Warnakonjungtivaanamis, inspeksi ditemukan oedem preorbital  Muka Apakah mukatampak sembab/oedem akibat transudasi cairan ke interstitial.  Leher Perhatikan peningkatan tekanan venajugularis
  3. 3. Pemeriksaan Ginjal  Inspeksi  Kaji daerah abdomen padagarismid klavikulakiri dan kanan : bentuk simetris, tidak tampak masadan tidak adapulsasi  polikistik, hidronefrosis, nefroma.  Auskultasi  Mendengarkan bunyi desiran (bruit) padaaortadan arteri renalis  Normal tidak terdengar bunyi vaskuler, bilaadabunyi  RAS (Renal Arteri Stenosis), Nephrosclerotic.  Perkusi  Letakkan ketukan padadaerah CVA, bilanyeri didugaada inflamasi akut.
  4. 4. Lanjutan Pemeriksaan ginjal  Palpasi  Lakukan pemeriksaan bimanual dengan menggunakan kedua tangan di bawah dan diataspinggang daerah CVA, padasaat palapasi klien di anjurkan untuk menarik nafasdalam. Normal tidak teraba, apabilaterabakenyal dan mendasar, kemungkinan adanyapolikistik mupun hidronefrosis.  Biladilakukan penekanan klien mengeluh nyeri kemungkinan klien mengalami peradangan.  Lakukan pemeriksaan padakeduasisi ginjal
  5. 5. Pemeriksaan Ureter  Ureter tidak bisadilakukan pemeriksaan dari luar, harus menggunakan pemeriksaan diagnostik lain : BNO, IVP, CT Renal, Cytoscopy.  Kemungkinan keluhan klien : nyeri di daerah abdomen yang menjalar kearah bawah, hal ini disebut kolik biasanyadisertai distensi kandung ureter atau spasmeureter yang biasanyakarena adanyaobstruksi karenabatu.
  6. 6. Pemeriksaan Urethra  Urethratidak bisadiperiksadari luar perlu pemeriksaan penunjang seperti BNO, Cystoscopy, yang dapat diindentifiksai adalah urine yang keluar.  Karakter urine:  Jumlah perhari  Normal : 1 cc/ kg BB/jam  Oliguria: 100 – 400 cc/hari  Anuri : urineoutput sampai 100 cc/hari  Total anuri : urineoutput 0 cc/hari  Polyuria: urineoutput lebih dari 1500 cc/hari  Dysuria: sakit saat mengluaran urine
  7. 7. Lanjutan Urethra…  Warnanya: merah, kuning ?  Baunya?  Polabuang air kecil mengalami perubahan ?  Kemampuan mengontrol buang air kecil  Urgency : tiba-tibasangat mendesak ingin BAK  Hesitency : kesulitan padasaat memulai dan mengakhiri BAK  Dribling : urinekeluar secaramenetes  Incontinensiaurine: urien keluar dengan sendirinya(tidak bisa dikontrol)  Retensi urine  Nocturia: BAK padamalam hari
  8. 8. Pemeriksaan Prostat  Untuk mengidentifikasi pembesaran kelenjar prostat  Prostat merupakan kelenjar yang berkapsul berat ± 20 gr melingkari urethrapriadibawah kandung kemih.  Pemiksaan dilakukan dengan metodacolok dubur, yang kemudian dilakukan palpasi manual padadinding posterior untuk mengatahui kelenjar prostat.  Normalnyakelanjar prostat terabadengan diameter sekitar 4 cm dan tidak nyeri, jika> 4 cm dan adakeluhan nyeri klien mengalami hipertropi/ hiperplasiaprostat.
  9. 9. Pemeriksaan Oedema  Pitting Oedem  + 1 : cekung sedikit mudah hilang  + 2 : cekung hilang (10 – 15 detik)  + 3 : cekung hilang (1 – 2 menit)  + 4 : bekascekungan hilang dalam waktu ≥ 5 menit
  10. 10. Pemeriksaan Oedema  Pitting Oedem  + 1 : cekung sedikit mudah hilang  + 2 : cekung hilang (10 – 15 detik)  + 3 : cekung hilang (1 – 2 menit)  + 4 : bekascekungan hilang dalam waktu ≥ 5 menit

×