Pengertian • Trauma pada tulang belakang adalah cedera yang mengenai servikalis, vertebralis, dan lumbalis akibat dari sua...
klasifikasi Cedera Tulang Cedera Neurologis
Etiologi • Kecelakaan dijalan raya ( penyebab paling sering). • Olahraga. • Menyelam pada air yang dangkal. • Luka tembak ...
Manifestasi Klinis  Antara C1 sampai C5 Respiratori paralisis dan kuadriplegia, biasanya pasien meninggal.  Antara C5 da...
 T12 sampai L1 Paralisis dibawah lutut.  Cauda equine Hiporeflex atau paresis extremitas bawah, biasanya nyeri dan usual...
Patofisiologi • Trauma pada servikal bisa menyebabkan cedera spinalis stabil dan tidak stabil. Cedera stabil adalah cedera...
• Pada cedera hiperekstensi servikal, pukulan pada muka atau dahi akan memaksa kepala ke belakang dan tak ada yang menyang...
Pemeriksaan Penunjang • X-Ray Spinal Menentukan lokasi dan jenis cedera tulang (fraktur atau dislokasi) • CT Scan Spinal U...
Penatalaksanaan Medis • Terapi dilakukan untuk mempertahankan fungsi neurologis yang masih ada, memaksimalkan pemulihan ne...
• Terapi steroid, nomidipin, atau dopamin untuk memperbaiki aliran darah koral spiral. • Penilaian keadaan neurologis seti...
Pengelolaan Cedera • Pengelolaan hemodinamik • Pengelolaan sistem pernafasan • Pengelolaan nitrisional dan sistem pencerna...
  1. 1. Asuhan Keperawatan Trauma Medulla Spinalis Kelompok 5 Abdul Aziz Dhea Nur Fadilah Irna Lutfiyami H Likha Uswatun Novia Sari Nur’aeni Silvy Maryanti Yuyun Yulianingsih
  2. 2. Pengertian • Trauma pada tulang belakang adalah cedera yang mengenai servikalis, vertebralis, dan lumbalis akibat dari suatu trauma yang mengenai tulang belakang. • Trauma medulla spinalis adalah cedera pada tulang belakang baik langsung maupun tidak langsung, yang menyebabkan lesi di medulla spinalis sehingga menimbulkan gangguan neurologis, dapat menyebabkan kecacatan menetap atau kematian.
  3. 3. klasifikasi Cedera Tulang Cedera Neurologis
  4. 4. Etiologi • Kecelakaan dijalan raya ( penyebab paling sering). • Olahraga. • Menyelam pada air yang dangkal. • Luka tembak atau luka tikam. • Gangguan lain yang dapat menyebabkan cedera medula spinalis seperti spondiliosis servikal dengan mielopati
  5. 5. Manifestasi Klinis  Antara C1 sampai C5 Respiratori paralisis dan kuadriplegia, biasanya pasien meninggal.  Antara C5 dan C6 Paralisis kaki, tangan, pergelangan; abduksi bahu dan fleksi siku yang lemah; kehilangan reflex brachioradialis.  Antara C6 dan C7 Paralisis kaki, pergelangan, dan tangan, tapi pergerakan bahu dan fleksi siku masih bisa dilakukan; kehilangan refleks bisep.  Antara C7 dan C8 Paralisis kaki dan tangan.  C8 sampai T1 Horner’s syndrome (ptosis, miotic pupils, facial anhidrosis), paralisis kaki.  Antara T11 dan T12 Paralisis otot-otot kaki diatas dan bawah lutut.
  6. 6.  T12 sampai L1 Paralisis dibawah lutut.  Cauda equine Hiporeflex atau paresis extremitas bawah, biasanya nyeri dan usually pain and hyperesthesia, kehilangan control bowel dan bladder.  S3 sampai S5 atau conus medullaris pada L1 Kehilangan control bowel dan bladder secara total.
  7. 7. Patofisiologi • Trauma pada servikal bisa menyebabkan cedera spinalis stabil dan tidak stabil. Cedera stabil adalah cedera yang komponen vertebralnya tidak akan tergeser oleh gerakan normal sehingga sumsum tulang belakang yang tidak rusak dan biasanya risikonya lebih rendah. Cedera yang tak stabil adalah cedera yang dapat mengalami pergeseran lebih jauh dimana terjadi perubahan struktur dari oseoligamentosa posterior (pedikulus, sendi-sendi permukaan, arkus tulang posterior, ligamen interspinosa dan supraspinosa), komponen pertengahan (sepertiga bagian posterior badan vertebral, bagian posterior dari diskus intervertebralis dan ligament longitudinal posterior), dan kolumna anterior (dua pertiga bagian anterior korpus vertebra, bagian anterior diskus intervertebralis, dan ligamen longitudinal anterior).
  8. 8. • Pada cedera hiperekstensi servikal, pukulan pada muka atau dahi akan memaksa kepala ke belakang dan tak ada yang menyangga oksiput hingga kepala itu membentur bagian atas punggung. Ligamen anterior dan diskus dapat rusak atau arkus saraf mungkin mengalami kerusakan. • Pada cedera fleksi akan meremukkan badan vertebral menjadi baji, ini adalah cedera yang stabil dan merupakan tipe fraktur vertebral yang paling sering ditemukan. Jika ligament posterior tersobek, cedera bersifat tak stabil dan badan vertebra bagian atas dapat miring ke depan di atas badan vertebra di bawahnya.
  9. 9. Pathway.docx
  10. 10. Pemeriksaan Penunjang • X-Ray Spinal Menentukan lokasi dan jenis cedera tulang (fraktur atau dislokasi) • CT Scan Spinal Untuk menentukan tempat luka/jejas, mengevaluasi gangguan structural • MRI Spinal Untuk mengidentifikasi kerusakan syaraf spinal, edema dan kompresi
  11. 11. Penatalaksanaan Medis • Terapi dilakukan untuk mempertahankan fungsi neurologis yang masih ada, memaksimalkan pemulihan neurologis, tindakan atas cedera lain yang menyertai, mencegah serta mengobati komplikasi dan kerusakan neural lebih lanjut. Reabduksi atas subluksasi (dislokasi sebagian pada sensi disalah satu tulang) untuk mendekompresi koral spiral dan tindakan imobilisasi tulang belakang untuk melindungi koral spiral. • Operasi lebih awal sebagai indikasi dekompresi neural, fiksasi internal, atau debridemen luka terbuka. • Fiksasi internal elektif dilakukan pada klien dengan keridakstabilan tulang belakang, cedera ligamen tanpa fraktur, dedormitas tulang belakamg progresif, cidera yang tidak dapat direabduksi dan fraktur non-union.
  12. 12. • Terapi steroid, nomidipin, atau dopamin untuk memperbaiki aliran darah koral spiral. • Penilaian keadaan neurologis setiap jam, termasuk pengamatan fungsi sensori, motorik, dan penting untuk melacak defisit yang progresif atau asenden. • Mempertahankan perfusi jaringan yang adekuat, fungsi ventilisasi, dan melacak keadaan dekompensasi. • Pengolaan cidera stabil tanpa defisit neurologis seperti angulasi atau baji dari bahan ruas tulang belakang, fraktur proses transversus, spinosus, dan lainnya. Tindakannya simptomatis (istirahat baring hingga nyeri berkurang), imobilisasi dengan fisioterapi untuk pemulihan kekuatan otot secara bertahap.
  13. 13. Pengelolaan Cedera • Pengelolaan hemodinamik • Pengelolaan sistem pernafasan • Pengelolaan nitrisional dan sistem pencernaan • Pengelolaan gangguan koagulasi • Pengelolaan genitourinaria
  14. 14. Asuhan Keperawatan.docx
