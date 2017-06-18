ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN PADA PASIEN DENGAN STROKE Kelompok 1 2B Keperawatan Poltekkes Tasikmalaya Wilayah Cirebon Annisaturrauf...
Pengertian  Stroke merupakan penyakit atau gangguan fungsional otak berupa kelumpuhan saraf (deficit neurologic) akibat t...
Anatomi Fisiologi  Otak terletak dalam rongga kranium (tengkorak), terdiri atas semua bagian Sistem Saraf Pusat (SSP) dia...
Etiologi  Menurut Batticaca (2012), penyebab stroke adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Kekurangan suplai oksigen yang menuju ota...
Faktor risiko Menurut Tarwoto (2011) faktor risiko stroke adalah sebagai berikut :  Usia  Jenis kelamin  Ras dan keturu...
Klasifikasi Menurut Batticaca (2012), klasifikasi stroke adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Stroke iskemik (infark atau kematian ...
Manifestasi klinis Menurut Tarwoto (2007) Manifestasi klinis stroke tergantung dari sisi atau bagian mana yang terkena, ra...
Patofisiologis  Menurut Batticaca (2012), Setiap kondisi yang menyebabkan perubahan perfusi darah pada otak akan menyebab...
Pemeriksaan penunjang Menurut Batticaca (2012), pemeriksaan penunjang pada stroke adalah sebagai berikut :  Angiografi se...
Penatalaksanaan medis Penatalaksanaan medis menurut Tarwoto (2007) : 1. Penatalsanaan Umum a. Pada Fase Akut  Pertahankan...
Lanjutan... 2. Pembedahan  Dilakukan jika perdarahan serebrum diameter lebih dari 3 cm atau volume lebih dari 50 ml untuk...
Asuhan keperawatan pada pasien dengan stroke 1. pengkajian Menurut Dosen KMB Indonesia (2016) pengkajian pada stroke adala...
Diagnosa keperawatan Diagnosa keperawatan menurut Dosen KMB Indonesia (2016), yaitu :  Hambatan mobilitas fisik b.d kerus...
Lanjutan...  Gangguan menelan b.d kerusakan neuromuscular, penurunan refleks muntah, paralisis wajah, gangguan perseptual...
Rencana keperawatan
Terimakasih Semoga bermanfaat 
Asuhan Keperawatan Stroke
Asuhan Keperawatan Stroke
Asuhan Keperawatan Stroke

Asuhan Keperawatan Stroke

  1. 1. ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN PADA PASIEN DENGAN STROKE Kelompok 1 2B Keperawatan Poltekkes Tasikmalaya Wilayah Cirebon Annisaturrauf Reksi Handiyati Diah Ayuni Sri Rahayu Fransiska Oktaviani Triadi Lilis Lisnawati Tutun Indra Sari
  2. 2. Pengertian  Stroke merupakan penyakit atau gangguan fungsional otak berupa kelumpuhan saraf (deficit neurologic) akibat terhambatnya aliran darah ke otak. Secara sederhana stroke akut didefinisikan sebagai penyakit otak akibat terhentinya suplai darah ke otak karena sumbatan (stroke iskemik) atau perdarahan (stroke hemoragik) (Junaidi, 2011).
  3. 3. Anatomi Fisiologi  Otak terletak dalam rongga kranium (tengkorak), terdiri atas semua bagian Sistem Saraf Pusat (SSP) diatas korda spinalis. Secara anatomis terdiri dari cerebrum (otak besar), cerebellum(otak kecil), brainstem (batang otak) dan limbic system (sistem limbik).  Otak terdiri dari tiga lapisan, yaitu : durameter, arachnoid dan piameter.  Otak berfungsi sebagai pengendali dan pengatur seluruh aktivitas, seperti : gerakan motorik, sensasi, berpikir, dan emosi. Sel-sel otak bekerja bersama- sama dan berkomunikasi melalui signal- signal listrik.
  4. 4. Etiologi  Menurut Batticaca (2012), penyebab stroke adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Kekurangan suplai oksigen yang menuju otak 2. Pecahnya pembuluh darah di otak karena kerapuhan pembuluh darah otak. 3. Adanya sumbatan bekuan darah di otak.
  5. 5. Faktor risiko Menurut Tarwoto (2011) faktor risiko stroke adalah sebagai berikut :  Usia  Jenis kelamin  Ras dan keturunan  Penyakit jantung  Diabetes Melitus  Polisitemia  Perokok  Alkohol  Peningkatan kolesterol  Obesitas
  6. 6. Klasifikasi Menurut Batticaca (2012), klasifikasi stroke adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Stroke iskemik (infark atau kematian jaringan).  Trombosis pada pembuluh darah otak (trombosis of cerebral vessels).  Emboli pada pembuluh darah otak (embolism of cerebral vesels). 2. Stroke hemoragik (perdarahan).  Perdarahan intraserebral (parenchymatous hemmorage)  Perdarahan subarakhnoid ( subarachnoid hemmorhage)
  7. 7. Manifestasi klinis Menurut Tarwoto (2007) Manifestasi klinis stroke tergantung dari sisi atau bagian mana yang terkena, rata-rata serangan, ukuraran lesi dan adanya sirkulasi kolateral. Pada stroke kinis gejala meliputi :  Kelumpuhan wajah atau anggota badan sebelah (hemiparesis) yang timbul secara mendadak.  Ganguan sensibilitas pada satu atau lebih anggota badan.  Penurunan kesadaran ( konfusi, delirium, letargi, stupor atau koma).  Afasia (kesulitan dalam bicara).  Disatria (bicara cadel atau pelo).  Gangguan pengelihatan, diplopia.  Ataksia.  Vertigo, mual, muntah, dan nyeri kepala.
  8. 8. Patofisiologis  Menurut Batticaca (2012), Setiap kondisi yang menyebabkan perubahan perfusi darah pada otak akan menyebabkan keadaan hipoksia. Hipoksia yang berlangsung lama dapat menyebabkan iskemik otak. Setiap defisit fokal permanen akan bergantung pada daerah otak mana yang terkena. Jika aliran darah ke tiap bagian otak terhambat karena trombus atau emboli, maka mulai terjadi kekurangan suplai oksigen ke jaringan otak. Gangguan peredaran darah otak akan menimbulkan gangguan pada metabolisme sel-sel neuron. Hipertensi mengakibatkan timbulnya penebalan dan degeneratif pembuluh darah yang dapat menyebabkan rupturnya arteri serebral sehingga perdarahan menyebar. Perdarahan biasanya berhenti karena pembentukan trombus oleh fibrin trombosit dan oleh tekanan jaringan. Ruptur ulangan mengakibatkan terhentinya aliran darah ke bagian tertentu, menimbulkan iskemik fokal, dan infark jaringan otak. Perubahan sirkulasi CSS, obstruksi vena, adanya edema dapat meningkatkan tekanan intrakranial yang membahayakan jiwa dengan cepat.
  9. 9. Pemeriksaan penunjang Menurut Batticaca (2012), pemeriksaan penunjang pada stroke adalah sebagai berikut :  Angiografi serebral.  Skan Tomografi Komputer (Computer Tomography scan atau CT-scan).  Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).  Ultrasonografi doppler (USG doppler).  Elektroensefalogram (Electroencephalogram – EEG).  Sinar tengkorak.  Pemeriksaan laboratorium, meliputi : Darah rutin, Gula darah, Urine rutin, Cairan serebrospinal, Analisa gas darah (AGD), Biokimia darah, dan Elektrolit
  10. 10. Penatalaksanaan medis Penatalaksanaan medis menurut Tarwoto (2007) : 1. Penatalsanaan Umum a. Pada Fase Akut  Pertahankan jalan nafas, pemberian oksigen, penggunaan ventilator.  Monitor peningkatan tekanan intracranial.  Monitor fungsi pernafasan : analisa gas darah.  Monitor jantung dan tanda-tanda vital, pemeriksaan EKG.  Evaluasi status cairan dan elektrolit.  Control kejang jika ada dengan pemberian antikonvulsan, dan cegah resiko injuri.  Lakukan pemasangan NGT untuk mengurangi kompresi lambung dan pemberian makanan.  Cegah emboli paru dan tromboplebitis dengan antikoagulan.  Monitor tanda-tanda neurologi seperti tingkat kesadaran, keadaan pupil, fungsi sensorik-motorik, nervus cranial dan reflek. b. Fase Rehabilitasi  Pertahankan nutrisi yang adekuat.  Program manajemen bladder dan bowel.  Mempertahankan keseimbangan tubuh dan rentang gerak sendi ( ROM ) .  Pertahankan integritas kulit.  Pertahankan komunikasi yang efektif.
  11. 11. Lanjutan... 2. Pembedahan  Dilakukan jika perdarahan serebrum diameter lebih dari 3 cm atau volume lebih dari 50 ml untuk dekompresi atau pemasangan pintasan ventriko- peritoneal bila ada hidrosefalu obstruksi akut. 3. Terapi obat-obatan  Terapi pengobatan tergantung dari jenis stroke. a. Stroke iskemia  Pemberian trombolisis dengan rt - PA ( recombinant tissue-plasminigen).  Pemberian obat-obatan jantung seperti digoksin pada aritmia jantung atau alfa beta, kaptropil, antagonis kalsium pada pasien dengan hipertensi. b. Stroke haemoragik  Antihipertensi : katropil, antagonis kalsium.  Diuretic : manitol 20%, furosemide.  Antikonvulsan : fenitoin.
  12. 12. Asuhan keperawatan pada pasien dengan stroke 1. pengkajian Menurut Dosen KMB Indonesia (2016) pengkajian pada stroke adalah sebagai berikut : a. Riwayat : Berbagai gambaran klinis, bergantung pada arteri yang terkena, tingkat kerusakan, atau luasnya sirkulasi kolateral.  Satu atau lebih faktor resiko yang ada.  Awitan tiba-tiba hemiparesis atau hemiplagia.  Awitan terhadap rasa pening, gangguan mental, atau kejang.  Penurunan kesadaran atu afasia yang tiba-tiba b. Temuan Pemeriksaan Fisik : Pada stroke hemisfer kiri, tanda dan gejalanya di sisi kanan.  Pada sroke di hemisfer kanan, tanda dan gejalanya di sisi kiri.  Pada stroke yang menyebabkan kerusakan saraf cranial, tanda dan gejalanya sama.  Perubahan tingkat kesadaran.  Dengan pasien yang sadar, kecemasan menyertai kesulitan mobilitas dan komunikasi.  Inkontinensia urine.  Hemiparesis atau hemiplagia di salha satu sisi tubuh.  Penurunan reflex tendon profunda.
  13. 13. Diagnosa keperawatan Diagnosa keperawatan menurut Dosen KMB Indonesia (2016), yaitu :  Hambatan mobilitas fisik b.d kerusakan neuromuscular, kerusakan/gangguan sensori persepsi atau kognitif  Hambatan komunikasi verbal b.d Kelemahan sistem muskuloskeletal, penururnan sirkulasi ke otak, perubahan sistem saraf pusat.  Defisit perawatan diri (mandi, berpakaian, makan, eliminasi) b.d : kerusakan neuromuscular, kelemahan, kerusakan status mobilitas, kerusakan persepsi atau kognitif, nyeri, ketidaknyamanan.  Ketidakefektifan koping b.d ketidakadekuatan tingkat kepercayaan dalam kemmpuan untuk melakukan koping, krisis situasi, ketidakadekuatan tingkat persepsi control.
  14. 14. Lanjutan...  Gangguan menelan b.d kerusakan neuromuscular, penurunan refleks muntah, paralisis wajah, gangguan perseptual, keterlibatan saraf kranial.  Kealpaan tubuh unilateral b.d hemiplegia kiri akibat stroke pada hemisfer kanan; hemianopsis.  Defisiensi pengetahuan b.d keterbatasan kognitif, kesalahan interpretasi informasi, kurang daya ingat, kurang pajanan, tidak familier dengan sumber informasi.  Risiko ketidakefektifan perfusi jaringan otak.  Faktor risiko : embolisme, aneurisma serebral, hipertensi, tumor otak, masa protrombin/tromboplastin parsial.
  15. 15. Rencana keperawatan
  16. 16. Terimakasih Semoga bermanfaat 

