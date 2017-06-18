Asuhan Keperawatan Enchepalitis

ENCHEPALITIS Oleh Kelompok 2 1. Ajeng Nurmalasari 2. Dessy Lestari 3. Fairuz Syifa N 4. M. Tezzar F 5. Nabela Jahro 6. Nur...
 Encephalitis merupakan infeksi jaringan otak yang menegenai sistem saraf pusat yang disebabkan oleh virus atau mikroorga...
Etiologi 1. Mikroorganisme : Bakteri, protozoa, cacing, jamur, spirokaeta dan virus 2. Reaksi toxi seperti pada thypoid fe...
Klasifikasi 1. Ensefalitis supuratif akut dengan bakteri ensefalitis adalah Staphylococcus aureus, streptococcus, E.Colli,...
Manifestasi Klinis  Demam  Sakit kepala dan biasanya pada bayi disertai jeritan  Pusing  Muntah  Nyeri tenggorokan da...
Pemeriksaan Diagnostik 1. Pemeriksaan cairan cerebrospinal 2. Warna dan jernih terdapat pleocytosis berkisar antara 50-200...
ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN  PENGKAJIAN 1. Identitas : klien terdiri atas nama, jenis kelamin, usia, status perkawinan, agama, suk...
4. Riwayat Kesehatan Dahulu : Meliputi pernahkah klien mengalami campak,cacat aor, herpes, dan bronkopneumonia 5. Pengkaji...
6. Pemeriksaan Fisik  Pemeriksaan fisik dimulai dengan memeriksa tanda-tanda vital. Pada klien ensefalitis biasanya didap...
 B1 (BREATHING)  B2 (BLOOD)  B3 (BRAIN)  B 4 (BLADDER)  B 5 (BOWEL)  B 6 (BONE)
Pemeriksaan saraf kranial  Saraf I. Fungsi penciuman biasanya tidak ada kelainan pada klien ensefalitis  Saraf II. Tes k...
 Saraf VII. Persepsi pengecapan dalam batas normal, wajah asimetris karena adanya paralisis unilateral.  Saraf VIII. Tid...
Diagnosa Keperawatan 1. Gangguan perfusi jaringan serebri yang berhubungan dengan peningkatan tekanan intrakranial 2. Keti...
INTERVENSI Intervens1.docx
THANK YOU 
  1. 1. ENCHEPALITIS Oleh Kelompok 2 1. Ajeng Nurmalasari 2. Dessy Lestari 3. Fairuz Syifa N 4. M. Tezzar F 5. Nabela Jahro 6. Nurul Khotimah 7. Siti Rukmana 8. Windytama P
  2. 2.  Encephalitis merupakan infeksi jaringan otak yang menegenai sistem saraf pusat yang disebabkan oleh virus atau mikroorganisme lain yang non purulent. (Nurarif H Amin dan Kusuma Hardhi, 2015) Pengertian
  3. 3. Etiologi 1. Mikroorganisme : Bakteri, protozoa, cacing, jamur, spirokaeta dan virus 2. Reaksi toxi seperti pada thypoid fever, campak, chicken pox 3. Keracunan : arsenik, CO
  4. 4. Klasifikasi 1. Ensefalitis supuratif akut dengan bakteri ensefalitis adalah Staphylococcus aureus, streptococcus, E.Colli, Mycobakterium dan T. Pallidum. 2. Ensepalitis virus dengan virus penyebab virus RNA (Virus Parotitis), virus
  5. 5. Manifestasi Klinis  Demam  Sakit kepala dan biasanya pada bayi disertai jeritan  Pusing  Muntah  Nyeri tenggorokan dan ekstrimitas  Malaise  Pucat  Halusinasi  Kejang  Gelisah  Gangguan kesadaran
  6. 6. Pemeriksaan Diagnostik 1. Pemeriksaan cairan cerebrospinal 2. Warna dan jernih terdapat pleocytosis berkisar antara 50-200 sel dengan dominasi sel limfosit. Protein agak meningkat sedangkan glucose dallam batas normal 3. Pemeriksaan EEG 4. Memperlihatkan proses inflamasi yang difuse “bilateral” dengan aktivitas rendah 5. Thorax photo 6. Darah tepi : leukosit meningkat 7. Ct Scan untuk melihat keadaan otak 8. Pemeriksaan virus
  7. 7. ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN  PENGKAJIAN 1. Identitas : klien terdiri atas nama, jenis kelamin, usia, status perkawinan, agama, suku bangsa, pendidikan, bahasa yang digunakan, pekerjaan dan alamat (Muttaqin, Arif. 2008) 2. Anamnesis : Keluhan utama yang sering menjadi alas an klien atau orang tua membawa anaknya untuk meminta pertolongan kesehatan adalah kejang disertai penurunan tingkat kesadaran. (Muttaqin, Arif. 2008) 3. Riwayat Kesehatan Sekarang : Faktor riwayat penyakit sangat penting diketahui karena untuk mengetahui jenis kuman penyakit. Disini harus
  8. 8. 4. Riwayat Kesehatan Dahulu : Meliputi pernahkah klien mengalami campak,cacat aor, herpes, dan bronkopneumonia 5. Pengkajian psiko-sosio-spiritual : Meliputi beberapa penilaian yang memungkinkan perawat untuk memperoleh persepsi yang jelas mengenai status emosi,kognitif, dan perilaku klien.
  9. 9. 6. Pemeriksaan Fisik  Pemeriksaan fisik dimulai dengan memeriksa tanda-tanda vital. Pada klien ensefalitis biasanya didapatkan peningkatan suhu tubuh klien dari normal 39-41.  Penurunan denyut nadi terjadi berhubungan dengan tanda- tanda peningkatan TIK  Apabila disertai peningkatan frekuensi pernapasan sering berhubungan dengan peningkatan laju metabolisme umum dan adanya infeksi pada pernapasan sebelum mengalami ensefalitis.  . TD biasanya normal atau eningkat berhubungan dengan tanda-tanda peningkatan TIK. ( Muttaqin, Arif. 2008)
  10. 10.  B1 (BREATHING)  B2 (BLOOD)  B3 (BRAIN)  B 4 (BLADDER)  B 5 (BOWEL)  B 6 (BONE)
  11. 11. Pemeriksaan saraf kranial  Saraf I. Fungsi penciuman biasanya tidak ada kelainan pada klien ensefalitis  Saraf II. Tes ketajaman penglihatan pada kondisi normal. Pemeriksaan papiledema mungkin didapatkan terutama pada ensefalitis supuratif disertai abses serebri dan efusi sabdueral yang menyebabkan terjadinya peningkatan TIK  Saraf III, IV dan VI. Pemeriksaan fungsi dan reaksi pupil pada klien ensefalitis yang tidak disertai penurunan kesadaran biasanya tanpa kelainan.  Saraf V. Pada klien ensefalitis didapatkan paralisis pada otot sehingga mengganggu proses mengunyah.
  12. 12.  Saraf VII. Persepsi pengecapan dalam batas normal, wajah asimetris karena adanya paralisis unilateral.  Saraf VIII. Tidak ditemukan adanya tuli konduktif dan tuli persepsi.  Saraf IX dan X. Kemampuan menelan kurang baik sehingga mngganggu pemenuhan nutrisi via oral.  Saraf XI. Tidak ada atropi otot sternokleidomastoideus dan trapezius. Adanya usaha dari klien untuk melakukan fleksi leher dan kaku kuduk.  Saraf XII. Lidah simetris, tidak ada deviasi pada satu sisi dan tidak ada fasikulasi. Indra pengecapan normal. ( Muttaqin, Arif. 2008)
  13. 13. Diagnosa Keperawatan 1. Gangguan perfusi jaringan serebri yang berhubungan dengan peningkatan tekanan intrakranial 2. Ketidakefektifan bersihan jalan nafas yang berhubungan dengan akumulasi sekret, kemampuan batuk menurun akibat penurunan kesadaran 3. Resiko tinggi defisit caiaran dan hipovolemik 4. Resiko tinggi gangguan nutrisi: krang dari dari kebutuhan tubuh yang berhubungan dengan ketidakmampuan menelan, keadaan hipermetabolik. 5. Resiko tinggi cedera yang berhubungan dengan kejang, perubahan status mental, dan penurunan tingkat kesadaran 6. Resiko kejang berulang 7. Nyeri yang berhubungan dengan adanya iritasi lapisan otak 8. Gangguan mobilitas fisik yang berhubungan dengan kerusakan neuromuskular, penurunan kekuatan otot, penurunan kesadaran, keruskan persepsi/kognitif
  14. 14. INTERVENSI Intervens1.docx
