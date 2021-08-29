Successfully reported this slideshow.
A R P E D Z I A N J E S O C I A L I Z A C I O N
Aprendizaje Social ¿Qué es? Consecuencia Adquisición. Aplicación Optimización Innato Características Presencia activa. Res...
Tipos de Aprendizaje Aprendizaje por Observación. Aprendizaje Individualista. Aprendizaje Cooperativo. Historia Cultural d...
Socialización Como proceso. Perspectivas Teóricas Multiculturalidad. P. Cognitivo. P. Socio-Cultural Socialización como Pr...
Escuela y Diferencias Clave entre Sociedades Escuela institucional encargado de socializar a sus miembros más jóvenes BAJO...
Socializacion y aprendizaje
Socializacion y aprendizaje
Aug. 29, 2021
Socializacion y aprendizaje

Socializacion y aprendizaje características

Socializacion y aprendizaje

  1. 1. A R P E D Z I A N J E S O C I A L I Z A C I O N
  2. 2. Aprendizaje Social ¿Qué es? Consecuencia Adquisición. Aplicación Optimización Innato Características Presencia activa. Resultados por interacción. Dinámica grupal clara. Papeles definidos. Presencia de patrones. Inicio temprano.. Es influenciado. Factor emocional. Elementos del aprendizaje Modelos sociales vigentes. Percepción social. Expectativas culturales. Expectativas familiares y valores. Procesos de reforzamiento. Patrones de comportamiento. Beneficios. Adquisición de actitudes determinadas. Formas de comportamiento cultural. Habilidades sociales. Obtención de sistemas de conocimiento. Estilos y modos de Aprendizaje Social Teoría de la Imitación. La imitación es considerada a lo largo de la historia como un medio de transmisión de comportamiento. Tipos Por instinto Por desarrollo. Por condicionamiento. Conducta Instrumental Teoría de Rotter. Unidos por necesidades. Los modos básicos se aprenden en situaciones sociales. Se considera las consecuencias de sus actos. Variables. Potencial de conducta. La experiencia. El valor del reforzador. Situación Psicológica Aspecto Conceptual. Interacciones recíprocas Aprendizaje en Acto y Vicario. Aprendizaje y Desempeño. Declarativos. Procedimiento. Condicionales. son son son son
  3. 3. Tipos de Aprendizaje Aprendizaje por Observación. Aprendizaje Individualista. Aprendizaje Cooperativo. Historia Cultural del Aprendizaje Atención. Retención. Producción Motivación Características Factores Estado de Desarrollo. Prestigio y Competencia. Consecuencias Vicarias Características No tiene relación con los objetos. Depende de su propia capacidad. Motivación extrínseca Desarrollo de percepción pesimista. Sistema competitivo. No tiene conversación en grupo. Características Establecimiento de metas grupales e individuales. Trabajo conjunto hasta culminar. Maximiza el trabajo individual. Fracasos tomados como falla grupal y no individual. Respeta las opiniones de los demás. Es un sistema que valora aspectos como la socialización. Aparición del primer Sistema de Estructura Aprendizaje memorístico. Función reproductiva. Educación elemental , superior y artesanal. Aparición de la Imprenta Alfabetización de la población. Difusión del Conocimiento. Descentración del conocimiento. Revolución Industrial Mecanización del trabajo. Concentración urbana de la población. Generalización de la escolaridad.
  4. 4. Socialización Como proceso. Perspectivas Teóricas Multiculturalidad. P. Cognitivo. P. Socio-Cultural Socialización como Producto Factores Conflicto. Fatalismo como Producto Ideas Básicas. Destino. Fuerza Superior. Se nace para sufrir Elementos Emocionales. Aceptación. Disminución Destino atribuido a Dios Tendencias de Comportamiento Conformismo. Pasividad. Presente. La Socialización como Proceso Educativo Fases S. Primaria. S. Secundaria. S. Terciaria. Agentes de Socialización. Escuela. Grupo de iguales. Medios de Comunicación. Nuevas tecnologías.
  5. 5. Escuela y Diferencias Clave entre Sociedades Escuela institucional encargado de socializar a sus miembros más jóvenes BAJO INDIVIDUALISMO China, Malasia, África Oeste, Venezuela, México ALTO INDIVIDUALISMO USA, Australia, Gran Bretaña, Escocia Estructura y Proceso Educativo. Reglas y Control en el Aula. Desarrollo de la Persona. BAJA DISTANCIA DE PODER Israel, Austria, Dinamarca, Nueva Zelanda, Noruega, Inglaterra ALTA DISTANCIA DE PODER Eslovaquia, Malasia, Filipinas, Rumania, Venezuela, México, China BAJA MASCULINIDAD Alta masculinidad Noruega, Suecia, Holanda, Dinamarca, Eslovenia, Chile Eslovaquia, Japón, Hungría, Venezuela Alemania, Inglaterra, USA BAJA EVITACION DE LA INCERTIDUMBRE ALTA EVITACION DE LA INCERTIDUMBRE Singapur, Jamaica, Dinamarca, Suecia, Hong-Kong, Vietnam, China Grecia, Portugal, Uruguay, Salvador, Bélgica, Japón, Serbia, Yugoslavia, Perú.. • Estructura y proceso educativo • Reglas y control en el aula • Desarrollo de la persona

Socializacion y aprendizaje características

