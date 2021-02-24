02_Éléments de toxicocinétique 2ème partie

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ÉLÉMENTS DE TOXICOCINÉTIQUE ABSORPTION DISTRIBUTION MÉTABOLISME (biotransformation) EXCRÉTION des xénobiotiques février 21...
DISTRIBUTION Cas N° 2 : diffusion extracellulaire (sang + interstitium) Cas N° 3 : diffusion extracellulaire et intracellu...
DISTRIBUTION = répartition du toxique dans l’organisme février 21 Sang Tissus / Organes Barrières tissulaires Cellules Mem...
Barrière hémato-encéphalique février 21 sanctuarise le cerveau Alors que notre cerveau ne représente que 2 % du poids de n...
LES VAISSEAUX SANGUINS – Rappels anatomiques février 21 Artères Veines Artérioles Veinules Capillaires • Vaisseaux de peti...
LES CAPILLAIRES février 21 Apports d'oxygène, d'eau, d'ions, de nutriments, évacuation du gaz carbonique, etc. o Zones d’é...
février 21 On distingue plusieurs types de capillaires sanguins o Les capillaires continus Les plus courants o Les capilla...
BARRIÈRE HÉMATO-ENCÉPHALIQUE février 21 À l’opposé, les capillaires cérébraux : o … présentent des jonctions « serrées » e...
BARRIÈRE HÉMATO-ENCÉPHALIQUE février 21
NEUROTOXIQUES février 21 Certaines xénobiotiques lipophiles peuvent traverser la BHE o Certains médicaments : anesthésique...
février 21 Différents mécanismes de passage à travers la BHE NEUROTOXIQUES
Le rôle protecteur de la « barrière fœto-placentaire » … réel mais incomplet ! février 21
LE PLACENTA février 21 Zone d’échange entre la circulation fœtale et maternelle
LA CIRCULATION FŒTALE février 21 Circulation postnatale Circulation fœtale
Le rôle protecteur de la « barrière fœto-placentaire » La protection du fœtus par la barrière fœto-placentaire est imparfa...
Malformations sous THALIDOMIDE février 21 Doigts surnuméraires sur les pieds. Phocomélie : absence de la partie moyenne de...
DE L’EMBRYON AU FŒTUS février 21 o Période embryonnaire : 8ères semaines
DE L’EMBRYON AU FŒTUS février 21 o Période embryonnaire : sensibilité +++ aux agents tératogènes Anomalies majeures
février 21 Take Home Message Une salariée enceinte est-elle obligée de révéler sa grossesse à son employeur ? La loi prévo...
LÉGISLATION février 21
Code Libellé Classe(s) et catégorie(s) de danger associées H360 Peut nuire à la fertilité ou au fœtus • Toxicité pour la r...
février 21 PICTOGRAMMES DE DANGERS et MENTIONS DE DANGERS … selon la classification CLP
Diffusion INTRACELLULAIRE février 21 Diffusion à travers  la membrane cellulaire  les membranes intracellulaires
Structure de la MEMBRANE CELLULAIRE février 21 Les composants-clé des membranes biologiques sont les phospholipides. Ils o...
MEMBRANE CELLULAIRE Certains toxiques peuvent traverser la membrane cellulaire février 21
MEMBRANES INTRACELLULAIRES février 21 Membrane nucléaire protège le noyau Membranes mitochondriales protègent les mitochon...
ÉLÉMENTS DE TOXICOCINÉTIQUE ABSORPTION DISTRIBUTION MÉTABOLISME (biotransformation) EXCRÉTION des xénobiotiques février 21
Principes généraux de l’élimination des xénobiotiques NON MÉTABOLISÉ Élimination urinaire  URINES Reins MÉTABOLISÉ Foie +...
NOTION DE CLAIRANCE L’organisme ne peut épurer qu’un volume constant de plasma par unité de temps = clairance total 1 minu...
concentrations 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 20 40 60 80 100 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 20 40 60 80 100 temps...
NOTION DE CLAIRANCE  Temps de demi-vie 1 T1/2 = 50 % dose éliminée 2 T1/2 = 75 % dose éliminée 3 T1/2 = 87 % dose éliminé...
Clairance rénale Clairance hépatique Clairance totale Clairance total = clairance rénale + clairance hépatique Excrétion M...
LE FOIE février 21 RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES LES HÉPATOCYTES et CELLULES BILIAIRES
février 21 LES FONCTIONS HÉPATIQUES UN RÔLE de FILTRE, de MÉTABOLISME et d’ÉLIMINATION des XÉNOBIOTIQUES Le foie possède, ...
février 21 Tous les xénobiotiques absorbés au niveau intestinal sont transportés vers le foie avant d’atteindre la circula...
février 21 LE FOIE : rappels anatomiques o Cet organe est situé sous le diaphragme, … dans le quadrant supérieur droit de ...
février 21 LE FOIE : rappels anatomiques o C'est un gros organe gorgé de sang o Il est entouré par une capsule, la capsule...
février 21 LES FONCTIONS HÉPATIQUES  Les cellules du foie o Les hépatocytes o Les cellules biliaires  Les lobules hépati...
MÉTABOLISME HÉPATIQUE DES XÉNOBIOTIQUES février 21 POURQUOI et COMMENT …. l’organisme métabolise les xénobiotiques ?
février 21  … sont le plus souvent des molécules hydrophobes difficilement excrétables (pénètrent assez facilement dans l...
COMMENT l’organisme métabolise les xénobiotiques ? février 21 Cellules Hydrosolubilité
février 21 Métabolisme de phase I = fonctionnalisation Le métabolisme de phase I est essentiellement (mais pas uniquement)...
Métabolisme de phase II = conjugaison février 21 Essentiellement : - Glucuroconjugaison enzyme : uridine diphospho glucuro...
Exemple : février 21 Métabolisme du styrène chez l’homme Utilisé dans la fabrication du polystyrène et de matériaux compos...
SUJET février 21 Exposition professionnelle au Styrène Toxicité chez l’homme Valeurs Limites d'Exposition Professionnelle ...
LE MÉTABOLISME TOXIFIANT février 21 CAS GÉNÉRAL : le(s) métabolites(s) sont moins toxiques que la molécule mère … mais pas...
février 21 Exemple (1) : métabolisme toxifiant du benzo(a)pyrène Se fixe sur l’ADN des cellules Cancers pulmonaires o Muta...
février 21 Exemple (2) : métabolisme toxifiant du chlorure de vinyl Cancers hépatiques •Angiosarcomes tumeurs de très mauv...
février 21 Exemple (2) : métabolisme toxifiant du chlorure de vinyl
février 21 Exemple (3) : métabolisme toxifiant de l’aflatoxine B1 Contamination des denrées alimentaires par l’aflatoxine ...
février 21 Exemple (3) : métabolisme toxifiant de l’aflatoxine B1 Contamination des denrées alimentaires par l’aflatoxine ...
février 21 Exemple (3) : métabolisme toxifiant de l’aflatoxine B1 Contamination des denrées alimentaires par l’aflatoxine ...
LE MÉTABOLISME - En résumé février 21
BIOPERSISTANCE février 21 Définition et exemples Conséquences : o Bioaccumulation o Bioamplification
BIOPERSISTANCE Exemple (1) la dioxine dite de Seveso février 21  La 2,3,7,8-tétrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxine ou TCDD, surnomm...
février 21 BIOPERSISTANCE Exemple (2) le Plomb Lead = plomb La demi-vie du plomb dans les os est de 10–30 ans
février 21 BIOPERSISTANCE Exemple (3) le Cadmium La demi-vie biologique du produit dans l'organisme est très longue : 10 à...
BIOPERSISTANCE février 21 Définition et exemples Conséquences : o Bioaccumulation o Bioamplification
BIOACCUMULATION février 21 Quantité absorbée par unité de temps > Capacité d’élimination par unité de temps BIOACCUMULATIO...
BIOACCUMULATION février 21 Exemple : bioaccumulation de certains polluants comme les PCB dans la chair de poisson
BIOACCUMULATION février 21 Comme le cadmium ne passe pas la barrière placentaire, le fœtus ne contient pas plus de 1 µg de...
BIOPERSISTANCE février 21 Définition et exemples Conséquences : o Bioaccumulation o Bioamplification
BIOAMPLIFICATION février 21 Bioamplification : augmentation des concentrations d'un polluant au sein d'organismes du bas v...
BIOAMPLIFICATION février 21 Exemple du méthylmercure
02_Éléments de toxicocinétique 2ème partie

Toxicologie
Toxicocinétique : absorption, distribution, métabolisme et excrétion des toxiques

Published in: Health & Medicine
02_Éléments de toxicocinétique 2ème partie

  1. 1. ÉLÉMENTS DE TOXICOCINÉTIQUE ABSORPTION DISTRIBUTION MÉTABOLISME (biotransformation) EXCRÉTION des xénobiotiques février 21 Dr. François Parant Biologiste Médical Praticien Hospitalier francois.parant@chu-lyon.fr
  2. 2. DISTRIBUTION Cas N° 2 : diffusion extracellulaire (sang + interstitium) Cas N° 3 : diffusion extracellulaire et intracellulaire Cas N° 4 : accumulation intracellulaire = répartition du toxique dans l’organisme février 21 Cas N° 1 : diffusion exclusivement sanguine Plusieurs cas de figures Le corps humain contient entre 4 et 7 litres de sang, en moyenne. On peut calculer approximativement la quantité de sang contenu dans le corps avec cette formule : masse (en kg) x 0,07 = volume de sang (en litres) Cas N° 5 : accumulation +/- spécifique dans certains organes ou tissus (exemple : accumulation du plomb dans les os)
  3. 3. DISTRIBUTION = répartition du toxique dans l’organisme février 21 Sang Tissus / Organes Barrières tissulaires Cellules Membrane cellulaire Membranes intracellulaires (ex : membrane nucléaire) Cibles intracellulaires o Barrière hémato-encéphalique : sanctuarise le cerveau o Barrière fœto-placentaire : sanctuarise le fœtus
  4. 4. Barrière hémato-encéphalique février 21 sanctuarise le cerveau Alors que notre cerveau ne représente que 2 % du poids de notre corps, il consomme à peu près 20 % de l'énergie disponible à notre corps !
  5. 5. LES VAISSEAUX SANGUINS – Rappels anatomiques février 21 Artères Veines Artérioles Veinules Capillaires • Vaisseaux de petit diamètres (5 et 30 µm) • Paroi très fine
  6. 6. LES CAPILLAIRES février 21 Apports d'oxygène, d'eau, d'ions, de nutriments, évacuation du gaz carbonique, etc. o Zones d’échanges o Pour atteindre les tissus/organes, les xénobiotiques toxiques présents dans le sang doivent traverser la paroi des capillaires
  7. 7. février 21 On distingue plusieurs types de capillaires sanguins o Les capillaires continus Les plus courants o Les capillaires fenestrés Leur endothélium est percé de « micro-pores » (pores de diamètre ≈ 70 nm), ce qui rend ces capillaires très perméables aux liquides. Intestins, reins, … o Les capillaires sinusoïdes Espaces importants entre les cellules endothéliales (pores de 1 à 3 μm) + membrane basale discontinue Foie, rate… Perméabilité LES CAPILLAIRES
  8. 8. BARRIÈRE HÉMATO-ENCÉPHALIQUE février 21 À l’opposé, les capillaires cérébraux : o … présentent des jonctions « serrées » entres les cellules endothéliales o … ont une membrane basale continue o … sont recouvert de prolongements cytoplasmiques de cellules appelées Astrocytes = pieds astrocytaires jointifs = barrière hémato-encéphalique (BHE) La barrière hémato-encéphalique assure un rôle de protection du système nerveux central contre les agents pathogènes, les toxines et autres substances présentes dans le sang.
  9. 9. BARRIÈRE HÉMATO-ENCÉPHALIQUE février 21
  10. 10. NEUROTOXIQUES février 21 Certaines xénobiotiques lipophiles peuvent traverser la BHE o Certains médicaments : anesthésiques, psychotropes, etc. o Neurotoxiques : organomercuriels, plomb tétraéthyle, certains pesticides, solvants organiques, etc.
  11. 11. février 21 Différents mécanismes de passage à travers la BHE NEUROTOXIQUES
  12. 12. Le rôle protecteur de la « barrière fœto-placentaire » … réel mais incomplet ! février 21
  13. 13. LE PLACENTA février 21 Zone d’échange entre la circulation fœtale et maternelle
  14. 14. LA CIRCULATION FŒTALE février 21 Circulation postnatale Circulation fœtale
  15. 15. Le rôle protecteur de la « barrière fœto-placentaire » La protection du fœtus par la barrière fœto-placentaire est imparfaite … réel mais incomplet ! Exemples de médicaments et toxiques tératogènes et/ou fœtotoxiques  Thalidomide Médicament utilisé durant les années 1950-60 comme anti-nauséeux chez les femmes enceintes. Ce médicament s’est révélé être tératogène  Analogues de la vitamine A (ROACCUTANE®, ISOTREX®) (traitement de l’acné)  Anticonvulsivants : potentialité neurotoxique en particulier le valproate de sodium (DEPAKINE®)  Alcool o Syndrome d’alcoolisation fœtal février 21 • Certains virus (rubéole, virus Zika, …) • Certaines bactéries (listeria, …) • Certains parasites (toxoplasma gondii, …) • Certains xénobiotiques (toxiques ou médicaments) … peuvent la traverser
  16. 16. Malformations sous THALIDOMIDE février 21 Doigts surnuméraires sur les pieds. Phocomélie : absence de la partie moyenne des membres, les mains et les pieds semblent être directement attachés au tronc
  17. 17. DE L’EMBRYON AU FŒTUS février 21 o Période embryonnaire : 8ères semaines
  18. 18. DE L’EMBRYON AU FŒTUS février 21 o Période embryonnaire : sensibilité +++ aux agents tératogènes Anomalies majeures
  19. 19. février 21 Take Home Message Une salariée enceinte est-elle obligée de révéler sa grossesse à son employeur ? La loi prévoit uniquement l'obligation d'informer l'employeur avant de partir en congé maternité Une femme enceinte exposée aux Agents Chimiques Dangereux doit avertir le plus précocement possible le médecin du travail
  20. 20. LÉGISLATION février 21
  21. 21. Code Libellé Classe(s) et catégorie(s) de danger associées H360 Peut nuire à la fertilité ou au fœtus • Toxicité pour la reproduction, catégories 1A et 1B H361 Susceptible de nuire à la fertilité ou au fœtus • Toxicité pour la reproduction, catégorie 2 Code Libellé Classe(s) et catégorie(s) de danger associées H362 Peut être nocif pour les bébés nourris au lait maternel • Toxicité pour la reproduction, catégorie supplémentaire : effet sur ou via l’allaitement février 21 Important Il est interdit d’affecter une femme enceinte ou allaitant à un poste de travail l’exposant à des agents chimiques classés toxiques pour la reproduction de catégorie 1A et 1B, selon la classification CLP LÉGISLATION
  22. 22. février 21 PICTOGRAMMES DE DANGERS et MENTIONS DE DANGERS … selon la classification CLP
  23. 23. Diffusion INTRACELLULAIRE février 21 Diffusion à travers  la membrane cellulaire  les membranes intracellulaires
  24. 24. Structure de la MEMBRANE CELLULAIRE février 21 Les composants-clé des membranes biologiques sont les phospholipides. Ils ont la capacité de s'auto-organiser en un double feuillet, leurs têtes hydrophiles pointant vers l'extérieur et leurs chaînes hydrophobes pointant vers l'intérieur de la membrane
  25. 25. MEMBRANE CELLULAIRE Certains toxiques peuvent traverser la membrane cellulaire février 21
  26. 26. MEMBRANES INTRACELLULAIRES février 21 Membrane nucléaire protège le noyau Membranes mitochondriales protègent les mitochondries Agents génotoxiques Poisons de la chaîne respiratoire (ex : cyanures)
  27. 27. ÉLÉMENTS DE TOXICOCINÉTIQUE ABSORPTION DISTRIBUTION MÉTABOLISME (biotransformation) EXCRÉTION des xénobiotiques février 21
  28. 28. Principes généraux de l’élimination des xénobiotiques NON MÉTABOLISÉ Élimination urinaire  URINES Reins MÉTABOLISÉ Foie +++ Intestins Poumons Reins Métabolisme phase I = fonctionnalisation Métabolisme phase II = conjugaison Élimination biliaires  FÈCES février 21
  29. 29. NOTION DE CLAIRANCE L’organisme ne peut épurer qu’un volume constant de plasma par unité de temps = clairance total 1 minute Volume épuré en 1 minute = clairance Q 1 = Vp x Cp1 Q = quantité de xénobiotique présent dans le plasma Vp = volume plasmatique Cp = concentration plasmatique 1 minute Volume épuré en 1 minute = clairance Équilibre Q 2 = Vp x Cp2 Cp2 < Cp1 Équilibre Q 3 = Vp x Cp3 Cp3 < Cp2 Etc. février 21
  30. 30. concentrations 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 20 40 60 80 100 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 20 40 60 80 100 temps Vitesse de décroissance proportionnelle aux concentrations  Vitesse de décroissance des [C] sanguines des toxiques dC/dt = -kC Ct = C0 . e-kt février 21 NOTION DE CLAIRANCE
  31. 31. NOTION DE CLAIRANCE  Temps de demi-vie 1 T1/2 = 50 % dose éliminée 2 T1/2 = 75 % dose éliminée 3 T1/2 = 87 % dose éliminée 4 T1/2 = 90 % dose éliminée 5 T1/2 = 97 % dose éliminée Ct = C0 . e-kt T1/2 = Ln2/k février 21 ½ C0 = C0 . e-kT1/2  T1/2 = Ln2/k  ½ = e-kT1/2  ln(½) = -kT1/2  ln(2) = kT1/2
  32. 32. Clairance rénale Clairance hépatique Clairance totale Clairance total = clairance rénale + clairance hépatique Excrétion Métabolisme février 21 NOTION DE CLAIRANCE
  33. 33. LE FOIE février 21 RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES LES HÉPATOCYTES et CELLULES BILIAIRES
  34. 34. février 21 LES FONCTIONS HÉPATIQUES UN RÔLE de FILTRE, de MÉTABOLISME et d’ÉLIMINATION des XÉNOBIOTIQUES Le foie possède, aussi, un rôle important de filtre. Il contribue à débarrasser le sang des toxines en altérant la structure chimique de ces dernières et en les excrétant dans la bile. Il a également un rôle de défense immunitaire et de filtre de germes d'origine intestinale. Un organe aux multiples fonctions UNE IMPORTANTE FONCTION MÉTABOLIQUE INTERNE Il remplit plusieurs fonctions importantes, notamment le stockage du glucose (sous forme de glycogène), la synthèse des protéines (albumine, facteurs de coagulation, etc.) et le métabolisme du cholestérol. Les hépatocytes jouent un rôle essentiel dans la régularisation de la plupart des fonctions métabolique et dans l'équilibre des produits chimiques contenus dans le sang.
  35. 35. février 21 Tous les xénobiotiques absorbés au niveau intestinal sont transportés vers le foie avant d’atteindre la circulation générale LE FOIE : rappels anatomiques
  36. 36. février 21 LE FOIE : rappels anatomiques o Cet organe est situé sous le diaphragme, … dans le quadrant supérieur droit de l'abdomen
  37. 37. février 21 LE FOIE : rappels anatomiques o C'est un gros organe gorgé de sang o Il est entouré par une capsule, la capsule de Glisson Bile et voies biliaires o La bile est secrétée est par le foie o Elle s'évacue dans le duodénum par les voie biliaires o En dérivation de la voie biliaire principale, la vésicule biliaire sert de réservoir de la bile. Le foie a la capacité d’éliminé les toxiques (métabolisés ou non) par voies biliaires Mais tous les métabolites produits par le foie ne sont pas éliminés par les voies biliaires
  38. 38. février 21 LES FONCTIONS HÉPATIQUES  Les cellules du foie o Les hépatocytes o Les cellules biliaires  Les lobules hépatiques = unités fonctionnelles du foie Forme hexagonale Bile Canalicule biliaire Veine périphérique Veine centrale Lobule hépatique Sang Sang
  39. 39. MÉTABOLISME HÉPATIQUE DES XÉNOBIOTIQUES février 21 POURQUOI et COMMENT …. l’organisme métabolise les xénobiotiques ?
  40. 40. février 21  … sont le plus souvent des molécules hydrophobes difficilement excrétables (pénètrent assez facilement dans les cellules, peu solubles dans les urines, etc.)  Le métabolisme des xénobiotiques permet d’obtenir des métabolites hydrophiles et donc plus aisément excrétables. POURQUOI l’organisme métabolise les xénobiotiques ? Les xénobiotiques
  41. 41. COMMENT l’organisme métabolise les xénobiotiques ? février 21 Cellules Hydrosolubilité
  42. 42. février 21 Métabolisme de phase I = fonctionnalisation Le métabolisme de phase I est essentiellement (mais pas uniquement) soit : • une hydroxylation (ajout d’un fonction OH) • une déalkylation (retrait d’un groupement -R) • une oxydation Les enzymes de phase I sont essentiellement représentées par la famille des cytochromes P450
  43. 43. Métabolisme de phase II = conjugaison février 21 Essentiellement : - Glucuroconjugaison enzyme : uridine diphospho glucuronyl- transferase = UDPGT = UGT - Sulfoconjugaison enzyme : sulfo-tranférases Exemple : Detoxification of 3-hydroxybenzo[a]pyrene, a toxic component of tobacco smoke. Glucuronidation by transfer of glucuronate from UDP-glucuronate converts the nonpolar toxin to a polar compound more easily removed by the kidneys
  44. 44. Exemple : février 21 Métabolisme du styrène chez l’homme Utilisé dans la fabrication du polystyrène et de matériaux composites
  45. 45. SUJET février 21 Exposition professionnelle au Styrène Toxicité chez l’homme Valeurs Limites d'Exposition Professionnelle Surveillance biologique de l'exposition Prévention
  46. 46. LE MÉTABOLISME TOXIFIANT février 21 CAS GÉNÉRAL : le(s) métabolites(s) sont moins toxiques que la molécule mère … mais pas toujours ! Dans certains cas, le(s) métabolite(s) peuvent être plus toxiques que la molécule mère  Il s’agit alors d’un métabolisme dit « toxifiant » (= activation métabolique)
  47. 47. février 21 Exemple (1) : métabolisme toxifiant du benzo(a)pyrène Se fixe sur l’ADN des cellules Cancers pulmonaires o Mutagène o Cancérogène
  48. 48. février 21 Exemple (2) : métabolisme toxifiant du chlorure de vinyl Cancers hépatiques •Angiosarcomes tumeurs de très mauvais pronostic •Carcinomes hépatocellulaires La polymérisation du chlorure de vinyl permet la fabrication du polychlorure de vinyle (PVC = polyvinyl chloride) L’oxyde de chloroéthylène se fixe sur l’ADN des cellules o Mutagène o Cancérogène
  49. 49. février 21 Exemple (2) : métabolisme toxifiant du chlorure de vinyl
  50. 50. février 21 Exemple (3) : métabolisme toxifiant de l’aflatoxine B1 Contamination des denrées alimentaires par l’aflatoxine B1 Les aflatoxines sont des toxines produites par des moisissures (mycotoxines) appartement au genre Aspergillus …. champignons pouvant se développer et produire les toxines plus facilement dans les régions chaudes et humides des pays d'Afrique, d'Asie ainsi que l’Inde
  51. 51. février 21 Exemple (3) : métabolisme toxifiant de l’aflatoxine B1 Contamination des denrées alimentaires par l’aflatoxine B1 Cancers hépatiques Retard de croissance Impact sur la Santé Animale Impact sur la Santé Humaine staple food : nourriture de base Céréales, arachides contaminées par des aspergillus Prolifération des aspergillus – production de mycotoxines
  52. 52. février 21 Exemple (3) : métabolisme toxifiant de l’aflatoxine B1 Contamination des denrées alimentaires par l’aflatoxine B1 Lutte biologique https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNtqRBfsqQY Contrôles sanitaires : surveillance du taux de contamination en mycotoxines dans les denrées alimentaires
  53. 53. LE MÉTABOLISME - En résumé février 21
  54. 54. BIOPERSISTANCE février 21 Définition et exemples Conséquences : o Bioaccumulation o Bioamplification
  55. 55. BIOPERSISTANCE Exemple (1) la dioxine dite de Seveso février 21  La 2,3,7,8-tétrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxine ou TCDD, surnommée dioxine de Seveso (en référence à la catastrophe de Seveso), est une molécule de la famille des polychlorodibenzo-p-dioxines La demi-vie du TCDD dans le corps humain est de 5–10 ans, en raison : o d'une forte lipophilie o de l'absence de métabolisation La catastrophe de Seveso s'est produite le 10 juillet 1976. Un nuage contenant de la dioxine s'est échappé d'un réacteur de l'usine chimique Icmesa, située dans la commune de Meda, et s'est répandu sur la plaine lombarde en Italie. Quatre communes, dont Seveso, ont été touchées p-dioxine  C'est l'une des dioxines les plus toxiques pour l'homme, et la seule considérée comme cancérigène.
  56. 56. février 21 BIOPERSISTANCE Exemple (2) le Plomb Lead = plomb La demi-vie du plomb dans les os est de 10–30 ans
  57. 57. février 21 BIOPERSISTANCE Exemple (3) le Cadmium La demi-vie biologique du produit dans l'organisme est très longue : 10 à 20 ans  Le cadmium s'accumule surtout dans le foie et les reins  Dans les tissus, le cadmium est lié à la métallothionéine, protéine riche en groupement sulfhydriles dont la synthèse - surtout hépatique - est induite par le métal lui-même
  58. 58. BIOPERSISTANCE février 21 Définition et exemples Conséquences : o Bioaccumulation o Bioamplification
  59. 59. BIOACCUMULATION février 21 Quantité absorbée par unité de temps > Capacité d’élimination par unité de temps BIOACCUMULATION Les substances les plus biopersistantes (t1/2 long) sont celles qui ont un potentiel de bioaccumulation le plus élevé
  60. 60. BIOACCUMULATION février 21 Exemple : bioaccumulation de certains polluants comme les PCB dans la chair de poisson
  61. 61. BIOACCUMULATION février 21 Comme le cadmium ne passe pas la barrière placentaire, le fœtus ne contient pas plus de 1 µg de cadmium Le cadmium du sol est préférentiellement capté par certaines plantes, dont le tabac (raison pour laquelle les fumeurs ont des taux élevés de cadmium) … mais à l’âge adulte l’organisme en contient de 30 à 40 mg soit 30 à 40 000 fois plus Exemple : bioaccumulation du cadmium chez l’homme
  62. 62. BIOPERSISTANCE février 21 Définition et exemples Conséquences : o Bioaccumulation o Bioamplification
  63. 63. BIOAMPLIFICATION février 21 Bioamplification : augmentation des concentrations d'un polluant au sein d'organismes du bas vers le haut de la chaîne trophique (ou alimentaire). En anglais : biomagnification
  64. 64. BIOAMPLIFICATION février 21 Exemple du méthylmercure

