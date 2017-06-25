Nombre: Franklin Salazar C.I:25.941.638 Cod:46 Adjectives and Adverbs
Adjectives and adverbs Adjetivos positivos y negativos Adverbios positivos y negativos +: Modifica al sustantivo, indica c...
Grado Comparativo Para: Adjetivos Adverbios SUPERIOR INFERIOR Adj de superioridad se agrega ER +THAN. Si el adj termina en...
Grados Superlativos Hay 3 formas diferentes de construir el grado superlativo en inglés dependiendo del adjetivo: Con una ...
Grados Comparativos de Igualdad Adjetivos Adverbios Comparativos de igualdad, el adjetivo/adverbio va entre “AS…AS“. (tan…...
