Informe de visita a campo en una contrucción

UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Tabla de contenido 1. Propósito de la visita de campo.........................
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL INFORME DE VISITA DE CAMPO PARA EL CURSO SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN LA CONSTRUCCI...
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL sea personal técnico o personal de visita. En aquella charla informativa se...
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL altura y los trabajadores encargados del montaje respectivo tuvieron que us...
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL este lugar puede caerse y quedar invalido y en el peor de los casos perder ...
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Fierros expuestos No tienen capuchones. El riesgo es que se incrusten en el...
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL  Que todas las personas que ingresan a la ciudad universitaria cumplan al ...
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Foto N° 3: Pabellón de tecnología médica Foto N° 4: Maquinaria pesada en tr...
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Foto N° 5: Estudiantes de la UNJ en visita a campo, Foto N° 7: Estudiantes ...
UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Tabla de contenido 1. Propósito de la visita de campo.......................................................................................... 2 2. De la visita a campo:.......................................................................................................... 2 DEL PABELLÓN DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL...................................................................................... 3 DEL PABELLÓN DE INGENIERÍA FORESTAL: ............................................................................. 4 DEL PABELLÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA: ........................................................ 4 DEL PABELLÓN DE INGENIERÍA DE INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTARIAS: ............................................. 4 DEL PABELLÓN DE TECNOLOGÍA MÉDICA:.............................................................................. 4 DE LA BIBLIOTECA: ................................................................................................................ 5 DEL PABELLÓN DE COMEDOR UNIVERSITARIO. ...................................................................... 5 PELIGROS Y RIESGOS IDENTIFICADOS:....................................................................................... 5 Conclusiones:........................................................................................................................... 6 Recomendaciones:.................................................................................................................... 6 Panel fotográfico:..........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL INFORME DE VISITA DE CAMPO PARA EL CURSO SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN Fecha de la visita: 14 de octubrede 2019 Objetoy lugar de la visita de campo: Proyecto: Identificar los peligros y riesgos existentes en la construcción de la ciudad universitaria de la Universidad xxx en el proyecto denominado “Construcción de la Universidadxxx” 1. Propósito de la visitade campo El propósito de la visita a la construcción de la ciudad universitaria de la Universidad xxx fue identificar los peligros y riesgos existentes que se presenten en ella, así también observar que se estén cumpliendo con la implementación de los equipos de protección personal de los trabajadores que laboran en ella y que se esté cumpliendo con el reglamento vigente en los temas de seguridad y salud en el trabajo. 2. De la visita a campo: La visita a campo sedesarrolló el día 14 de octubre de 2019 al promediar las 3.00 pm, teniendo como partida la casa superior de estudios de la Universidad xxx contando con la presencia del docente del curso el Arq. xxx, se contó con la presencia de la coordinadora de la carrera profesional de ingeniería civil, Ing. xxx, con la presencia del Ing. xxx, docente del cursode Gestión Ambiental en Ingeniería Civil, se apersonó también el ingeniero que está encargado del área de infraestructura de la universidad xxx y con la presencia, en gran mayoría de los estudiantes involucrados en el cursode seguridad y salud en la construcción. El bus urbano de la universidad fue conducido por la calle xxx hasta la calle xxx por la avenida xxx hasta llegar a la autopista xxx- xxx y dirigiéndose hasta llegar al lugar donde se ejecuta la obra (sector xxx- altura de la Granja) por un periodo de 10 minutos aproximadamente. Una vez habiendo llegado al lugar, el personal encargado de las visitas a obra se encargó de darnos la bienvenida, además de ello el ´personal de seguridad se encargó de verificar que todos los miembros del grupo cumpliéramos al menos con los equipos de protección personal básicos (Cosa que no se cumplió puesto que algunos estudiantes del curso no habían podido conseguir por diferentes factores). Después de haber ingresado ya al lugar, en la obra nos dirigimos al sitio donde seráel comedoruniversitario, espacio donde sebrindó las charlas de inducción, por parte de la ing. xxx (personal del Contratista), que son necesarias para todo personal que ingresa por primera vez a obra, ya
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL sea personal técnico o personal de visita. En aquella charla informativa se nos brindó información de temas muy interesantes concernientes al tema de seguridad y salud en el trabajo comopor ejemplo de los peligros a los que están expuestos los trabajadores cuando realizan actividades en altura, con equipos de eléctricos o en caliente, en lugares confinados, en excavaciones y otros más, además de lo ya mencionado se nos brindó información acerca de algunos peligros y riesgos que se apreciaron a medida que ha ido avanzando la construcción de la ciudad universitaria y las medidas que se tomaron para atenuar el impacto de estos. Después de haber recibido las charlas de inducción nos dirigimos hacia en pabellón de la carrera profesional de ingeniería civil, lugar, en el trayecto se pudo observar a los trabajadores realizando trabajos en altura, sujetos a una línea de vida la cual se encuentra sobre la cabeza de los individuos y está sujeta a los extremos en puntos estratégicos de tal manera que de producirse un accidente o una caída de los trabajadores estas líneas de vida puedan soportar en peso de los constructores, de esta manera se puede apreciar que se está aplicando el reglamento vigente en lo que concierne a seguridad y salud en el trabajo. En la construcción de la ciudad universitaria se apreció que existen dos canales, los cuales no presentan bandas de seguridad a sus extremos convirtiéndose en un peligro cuando se realizan trabajos en su cercanía. El material particulado que se levanta cuando se transportan los vehículos no tiene una medida de control, lo que puede generar problemas de salud respiratorios para los trabajadores. También se pudo observar que se han construido dos tanques cisterna para el almacenamiento de agua, para los desperdicios se cuenta con tanques de diversos colores cada uno de acuerdo al material que almacenan, sin embargo no seles da el respectivo uso puesto que el material excedente y/o desperdicios se dejan botados en el suelo. La empresa brinda la gran mayoría de equipos necesarios para que se puedan realizar las operaciones en las áreas de trabajo de acuerdo a cada especialidad, sin embargo los trabajadores no son conscientes que el trabajo que realizan puede perjudicar su salud y comenten faltas. La empresa cuenta con un comitéde seguridad y salud en el trabajo puesto que tienen más de 25 trabajadores a su cargo y es de responsabilidad salvaguardar su salud. DEL PABELLÓN DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL. El módulo de ingeniería civil se puede decir que ya se encuentra en la etapa de enlucidos, solo falta darle algunos retoques, cuenta con 4 niveles y en el último se ha diseñado una cobertura de calamina especial con una pendiente pronunciada (en su colocación se tuvo del peligro de
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL altura y los trabajadores encargados del montaje respectivo tuvieron que usar líneas de vida para su debida protección ante un accidente). En este pabellón se ha podido observar que aún falta la colocación de diversos accesorios teniendo riesgos aún vigentes puesto que los peligros existentes siempre están latentes. Luego de realizar la inspección del bloque de ingeniería civil nos dirigimos hacia el módulo de IFA, en el trayecto se pudo observar a maquinaria pesada realizando el trabajo de excavación, aquí la ingeniera que nos guió nos advirtió sobre este trabajo puesto que no se debe estar posicionado cerca de estas maquinarias ya que sería fatal si nos pasase por encima. DEL PABELLÓN DE INGENIERÍA FORESTAL: El módulo de forestal y ambiental también se encuentra en las etapas finales, en los enlucidos y acabados, ya se han ido colocando las instalaciones sanitarias y eléctricas. Cuenta con una azotea muy particular puesto que desde allí se puede observar gran parte de la ciudad universitaria. En este pabellón se realizó trabajos en caliente y los obreros tenían todos los equipos necesarios para poder realizar estas operaciones. En este módulo se habría tenido un gran peligro pues al momento de realizar la colocación de concreto en la loza aligerada casi habría colapsado por la mala adecuación de los pies derechos que sostenía el techo. DEL PABELLÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA: Del pabellón de mecánica y eléctrica se aprecia que aún falta darle los últimos retoques para que quede listo, si bien es cierto son los pabellones que más demoran, de seguro se están realizando muy bien las cosas, en esta etapa se pudo observar desde afuera que se ha ido realizando todas las actividades constructivas para terminar lo antes posible estás edificaciones. DEL PABELLÓN DE INGENIERÍA DE INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTARIAS: Este módulo se encuentra también en las mismas etapas que los módulos anteriores. Aquí también se estuvieron realizando diversas partidas de construcción como el enchape de los pisos y otros más. DEL PABELLÓN DE TECNOLOGÍA MÉDICA: Este es el pabellón que más a avanzando, ya se han colocado puertas y otros accesorios, el día de visita a campo, se pudo observar que se estaban realizando las instalaciones eléctricas y trabajos con maquinarias eléctricas y equipos en caliente. Este pabellón también cuenta con una azotea que no contiene aun barandas, convirtiéndose en un peligro considerable puesto que cualquier persona que ingrese a
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL este lugar puede caerse y quedar invalido y en el peor de los casos perder la vida. DE LA BIBLIOTECA: Este módulo se encuentra un poco retirado de los pabellones de ingeniería y tecnología médica. Ya se encuentra en etapas finales y se espera que pronto se termine y se deje implementado. DEL PABELLÓN DE COMEDOR UNIVERSITARIO. El complejo diseño de este ambiente ha sido sin dudar un reto para los encargados del tema de seguridad y salud en el trabajo, puesto que las actividades para que quede como está hoy en día han sido muy complejas, la cobertura metálica ha sido sin dudar el más grande reto para los obreros puesto que se han tenido que anclar a líneas de vida de una forma que nunca antes lo habían hecho. Luego ya en el montaje del techo también se convirtió en un dolor de cabeza para todos los encargados puesto que se usó pernos y equipos en caliente para poder realizar este trabajo. Ya al momentode salir de la universidad se pudo observar que se estaba haciendo el uso de un mixer para la mezclade concreto y todo el material particulado que generaba se acumulaba en el aire y salía expuesto. Se estuvo haciendo también el control de calidad del concreto que tenía el mixer. Después de haber descrito en cortas palabras lo que fue la visita a campo se procederá a identificar los peligros y riesgos existentes en la construcción de la ciudad universitaria. PELIGROS Y RIESGOS IDENTIFICADOS: En la construcción de la ciudad universitaria se logró identificar los siguientes peligrosyriesgos PELIGROS RIESGOS Trabajo en altura Caída desde loslugaresmásaltos del pabellónde ingenieríacivil Material particulado Enfermarse de las vías respiratorias Uso de andamios Sufrir una caída a consecuencia de que los andamios no se encuentrenbienarriostrados. Uso de moladora Cortarse alguna parte del cuerpo con estasmáquinassi no se tiene un adecuadocontrol.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Fierros expuestos No tienen capuchones. El riesgo es que se incrusten en el cuerpo ocasionando heridas desde leves hasta profundasymortales. Trabajos en caliente Quemarse. Canales abiertos Ahogarse Zonas confinadas Quedarse sin aire y morir por inhalaciónde gasestóxicos. Material excedente Cortarse con mayólica, incrustarse clavos. Ruido de las maquinas Sordera. Trabajo con rota-martillo en el cielo raso Precipitarse si no se tiene aseguradoel andamio. Excavaciones con maquinaria Quedar atrapado en la excavación.Moriraplastado. Estos han sido algunos peligros y riesgos identificados en la visita a obra Conclusiones:  Los peligros a los que están expuestos los obreros de la construcción de la ciudad universitaria son perjudiciales para la salud.  La empresa trata en la medida de lo posible con evitar cualquier tipo de accidentes que se produzcan en obra.  El área de SOMA es el área encargada de brindar todos los beneficios a los trabadores respecto al tema de seguridad y salud.  El adecuado manejo del personal producirá que el riesgo sea menor en la construcción de la ciudad universitaria.  El comité de seguridad y salud en el trabajo también ha sido implementado en la construcción de la ciudad universitaria.  Se busca reducir los riesgos a los que están expuestos los obreros de la ciudad universitaria dándoles charlas de inducción siempre que realicen una partida que pueda causar daños a su salud y bienestar. Recomendaciones:  Brindar a los trabajadores y personal que llega a la construcción de la ciudad universitaria toda la información posible respecto al tema de seguridad y salud en el trabajo.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL  Que todas las personas que ingresan a la ciudad universitaria cumplan al menos con los requisitos mínimos de seguridad.  Obedecer al personal que brinda la guía por el recorrido de la construcción de la ciudad universitaria. Panel fotográfico: Foto N° 1: Grupo de visitantes a la construcción de la ciudad universitaria Foto N° 2: Personal trabajando en tarrajeo.
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Foto N° 3: Pabellón de tecnología médica Foto N° 4: Maquinaria pesada en trabajo Foto N° 5: Bandas de seguridad en una zona de peligro Foto N° 6: Bandas de seguridad en una zona de peligro
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Foto N° 5: Estudiantes de la UNJ en visita a campo, Foto N° 7: Estudiantes de la UNJ en visita a campo,
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD xxxxx FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL

×