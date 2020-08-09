Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARQUITECTURA DE LA NUBE: MODELOS DE SERVICIO Y DESPLIEGUE.
La computación en nube es una combinación de muchas tecnologías existentes. Sus avances en almacenamiento de datos y centr...
Modelos de la nube (Cloud) La computación en nube se clasifica en dos conjuntos distintos de modelos: • Modelos de desplie...
Características esenciales del modelo Cloud Según el NIST, el modelo cloud computing tiene cinco características esenciale...
Ventajas del cloud computing • Costes mas bajos. • Facilidad de utilización. • Calidad de servicio. • Fiabilidad. • Admini...
Modelos de entrega de la nube • Software como servicio(SAAS): La capacidad proporcionada al consumidor es utilizar las apl...
Modelos de entrega de la nube • Infraestructura como servicio (IAAS): es el modelo de la nube que mejor muestra la diferen...
Modelos de despliegue en la nube • Nube publica: la infraestructura de esta nube esta disponible para todo el púbico en ge...
El proyecto de cloud computing en la casa blanca Vivek Kundra, asesor tecnológico de Barak Obama insistió en cuatro puntos...
Sistemas de Información Gerencial UTH.

  2. 2. La computación en nube es una combinación de muchas tecnologías existentes. Sus avances en almacenamiento de datos y centros de datos, así como la visualización, la conectividad y la potencia de procesamiento, lo que han ayudado a construir una arquitectura de la nube hoy en día un nuevo ecosistema técnico. ¿Que es la computación en nube?
  3. 3. Modelos de la nube (Cloud) La computación en nube se clasifica en dos conjuntos distintos de modelos: • Modelos de despliegue: Se refieren a la posición y administración de la infraestructura de la nube. • Modelos de servicio: Se refiere a los tipos específicos de servicios a los que se puede acceder en una plataforma de computación en la nube.
  4. 4. Características esenciales del modelo Cloud Según el NIST, el modelo cloud computing tiene cinco características esenciales: • Autoservicio bajo demanda. • Múltiples formas de acceder a la red. • Compartición de recursos. • Elasticidad rápida. • Servicio mediado.
  5. 5. Ventajas del cloud computing • Costes mas bajos. • Facilidad de utilización. • Calidad de servicio. • Fiabilidad. • Administración externalizada de TI. • Simplificación de la actualización y mantenimiento. • Facilidad para superar barreras
  6. 6. Modelos de entrega de la nube • Software como servicio(SAAS): La capacidad proporcionada al consumidor es utilizar las aplicaciones del proveedor ejecutándose en una infraestructura en la nube (Google apps, Zoho, Office 365). • Plataforma como servicio(PAAS): Es similar a saaS, y se define como la capacidad proporcionada al consumidor de desplegar en la infraestructura de la nube aplicaciones creadas por el consumidor o adquiridas y desarrolladas utilizando herramientas y lenguajes de programación soportados por el proveedor.
  7. 7. Modelos de entrega de la nube • Infraestructura como servicio (IAAS): es el modelo de la nube que mejor muestra la diferencia entre la infraestructura de las tecnologías de la información y el servicio de infraestructuras basado en la nube. IAAS se define como la capacidad que se le da al consumidor al proporcionarle procesamiento, almacenamiento, redes y otros recursos de computación en lo que es capaz de desplegar y ejecutar software especifico que puede incluir sistemas operativos y aplicaciones.
  8. 8. Modelos de despliegue en la nube • Nube publica: la infraestructura de esta nube esta disponible para todo el púbico en general o para un gran grupo de la industria. • Nube privada: la infraestructura de esta nube esta operada únicamente por una organización. • Nube hibrida: es la composición de dos o mas nubes, por ejemplo nube privada y publica, que permanecen como entidades únicas pero que coexisten por tener tecnologías que permiten compartir datos o aplicaciones entre las mismas. • Nube comunitaria: su infraestructura es compartida por varias organizaciones y soporta una comunidad especifica que tiene características compartidas, puede ser gestionada por las organizaciones o una tercera parte y puede existir en las dos formas; publica y privada.
  9. 9. El proyecto de cloud computing en la casa blanca Vivek Kundra, asesor tecnológico de Barak Obama insistió en cuatro puntos por lo que es imprescindible que el gobierno Estadounidense adopte esta tecnología: • La computación gubernamental esta desfasada y a veces anticuada. • Los centros de datos federados ya suman mas de 1.000. • Los servicios de cloud commputing y que funcionan mediante datos pueden ayudar a impulsar las políticas. • La transparencia es la capacidad de poder tener acceso a datos públicos en tiempo real.
