New dest amer_elemen_test 7

examen de ingles

  1. 1. Test7- Module 7VOCABULARY A. Choose a, b or c. 1. Rita is very and everyone likes her. a. childish b. silly c. kind 2. He is because he eats too much. a. overweight b. aggressive c. handsome 3. I paid by for my new dishwasher. a. cash b. credit card c. receipt 4. You have to wait in to get a ticket for the concert. a. line b. entrance c. escalator 5. I can’t to buy this car. It costs too much money. a. avoid b. pay c. afford 6. Laura’s baby is really . a. straight b. chubby c. wavy 7. A man dressed in old clothes came me. a. through b. past c. towards 8. I don’t people easily. a. admit b. trust c. attack 9. Amusement parks are with tourists during the summer. a. amazed b. unbelievable c. crowded B. Complete the sentences with a suitable word from the box. department cotton owner similar change look like 1. My mother went shopping and bought a nice cotton shirt. 2. Your new boots are very similar to mine. 3. I don’t really look like my father, but my little sister does. 4. Here’s your change and receipt, Sir. 5. My apartment is near a(n) _department store on Fifth Avenue. 6. The owner of this restaurant is a neighbor of ours. COMMUNICATION Complete the dialogue with the phrases in the box. a. This black one. d. Well, I’ll take this one too. b. In cash, please. e. So, how much are they? c. Oh, you are right. A: So, which skirt did you choose? B: (1) a. This black one. A: Nice. And it goes very well with this white top. B: (2) c. Oh, you are right. A: These tops have a 30% discount. B: (3) e. So, how much are they? A: They are 25 dollars. B: (4) d. Well, I’ll take this one too. A: Great. How would you like to pay? B: (5) b. In cash, please. GRAMMAR A. Complete the sentences using the comparative or the superlative form of the adjectives in parentheses. Add the where necessary. 1. Clark is the best (good) student in class. 2. Today the weather is nicer (nice) than it was yesterday. 3. Harry is the funniest (funny) of all my friends. He really makes me laugh. 4. Janet is more outgoing (outgoing) than her sister, Mary. 5. I’m sorry Tim, but your test was the worst (bad) of all. 6. This is the most expensive (expensive) watch in the store. 7. In most countries, soccer is more popular (popular) than basketball. 8. Annette lives farther/further (far) from the mall than I do. B. Circle the correct words. 1. Would you like to try on the brown shorts or the black one / ones? 2. This dress doesn’t fit me. Can I have a larger one / ones, please? 3. These earrings are too expensive / expensive enough. I can’t afford them. 4. He doesn’t do well at school. I don’t think he works enough hard / hard enough. 5. The noise from the party next door was too loud / loud enough, so I couldn’t sleep. 6. The coffee is sweet too / sweet enough. It doesn’t more sugar. LISTEN Listen to a conversation between two friends and write T for True or F for False. 1. Jane bought a T-shirt for her dad.-F 2. Jane's brother is very tall.-T 3. The T-shirt cost $40.-F 4. Jane's friend would like to take the T-shirt.-F READ Read the text and write T for True or F for False. 1. Alison Krauss wore the world's most expensive shoes at the Oscars.-T 2. Four friends found some Levi jeans 115 years ago.-F 3. The most expensive jeans cost $60,000.-T 4. The longest scarf in the world is 200 feet long.-F WRITE Write a paragraph describing a person you know. Include information about his/her physical appearance and personality.
