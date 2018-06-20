Diplomados ssoma trujillo 2018 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIPLOMADO DE ESPECIALIZACIÓN EN: SEGURIDAD,SALUD OCUPACIONAL Y MEDIO AMBIENTE - SSOMA FUNDAMENTOS E IMPLEMENTACIÓN ISO 140...
Ÿ MBAEN DIRECCIÓNYADMINISTRACIÓN Ÿ Cerem Business School de España. Ÿ Especialista en sistemas integrados de gestión basad...
DURACIÓN INICIO : 02 DE JUNIO TERMINO : 06 DE OCTUBRE Frecuencia : Semanal Horario : 3:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. CERTIFICACIÓN U...
MÓDULO I: BASE LEGAL Y MODIFICATORIAS EN MATERIA DE SEGURIDAD YSALUD EN ELTRABAJO 1. Ley 29783 seguridad y salud en el tra...
PLAN DE ESTUDIOS UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA ESCUELA DE POSGRADO PROMUEVE: CERTIFICA: 5 SESIÓN Sábado 21 Julio 2018 MÓDU...
PLAN DE ESTUDIOS UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA ESCUELA DE POSGRADO PROMUEVE: CERTIFICA: 09 SESIÓN Sábado 01 SETIEMBRE MÓDU...
INDIVIDUAL: MATRÍCULA: S/. 180 1° CUOTA : S/. 250 2° CUOTA : S/. 250 3° CUOTA: S/. 250 4° CUOTA : S/. 250 PAGO AL CONTADO ...
INFORMES Urb. Ingenieria Mz C. LOTE 3 - TRUJILLO diplomados@businessconsulting.com.pe 044 - 633056 920770288 950906714 cbu...
  1. 1. DIPLOMADO DE ESPECIALIZACIÓN EN: SEGURIDAD,SALUD OCUPACIONAL Y MEDIO AMBIENTE - SSOMA FUNDAMENTOS E IMPLEMENTACIÓN ISO 14001 - ISO 45001 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA ESCUELA DE POSGRADO CERTIFICAN: 02 INICIO SÁBADO JUNIO 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. TRUJILLO UNIVERSIDAD LEONARDO DA VINCI LUGAR: CERTIFICADO POR 480 HORAS ACADÉMICAS 920770288044-633056
  2. 2. Ÿ MBAEN DIRECCIÓNYADMINISTRACIÓN Ÿ Cerem Business School de España. Ÿ Especialista en sistemas integrados de gestión basados en: seguridad y salud laboral, salud ocupacional calidad y medio ambiente. Ÿ Auditora de calidad, auditora en SST, mentora en: desarrollo estratégico empresarial, cultura de prevención de riesgos laborales, gestión de la calidad, responsabilidad social empresarial. Ÿ Ha desarrollado proyectos relacionados con: Implementación de Sistemas de Gestión en SST, IPERC (investigación de peligros evaluación de riesgos) estrategias de control de calidad, relaciones comerciales, mercadeo y asesorías empresariales dirigidas a: optimizar costos tiempos, eﬁciencia, control de procesos, generar en los trabajadores una cultura organizacional orientada a la calidad, seguridad y salud ocupacional, medio ambiente y RSE. Garantizando a las empresas beneﬁcios económicos, satisfacción al cliente, salud y seguridad a los trabajadores, mejores estándares de competitividad, disminución Ÿ Ingeniero de Minas (Titulado y Colegiado) de la Universidad Nacional de Trujillo; con experiencia en Seguridad e Higiene Industrial, Planeamiento y Gestión de Proyectos en minería subterránea y superﬁcial. Ÿ Se ha desempeñado como Jefe de Seguridad, Salud y Medio Ambiente en Anddes Asociados S.A.C.-Minera Barrick Misquichilca S.A.-Lagunas Norte, ha diseñado e implementado el Sistema Integrado de Gestión en Seguridad, Salud e Higiene Industrial a DDC Perú, Transresol S.R.L., Solusegur S.A.C. , D&LTrading S.R.L. , HDTV Satelital S.A.C. entre otros. Ÿ Auditor Interno en OHSAS 18001:2007, Certiﬁcado por Bureau Veritas Business School. MBA. ANDREA NIÑO VERGARA - COLOMBIA ING. CIP. MARINO JHUDÁ FIGUEROA DÍAZ SEGURIDAD,SALUD OCUPACIONAL Y MEDIO AMBIENTE - SSOMA DIPLOMADO DE ESPECIALIZACIÓN: CERTIFICA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA PONENTES Ÿ Médico Cirujano egresado de la Universidad Peruana LosAndes, Colegiado y Habilitado por el Colegio Médico del Perú, con SERUMS concluido. Bachiller en Administración de Empresas egresado de le Universidad Inca Garcilaso De La Vega, cursando una Maestría en la Universidad Nacional Del Centro Del Perú en Administración Pública y Gobierno con mención en Gerencia Regional y Municipal; Capitán de la FuerzaAérea del Perú con la especialidad de Medicina Aeronáutica, actualmente cursando diversos Diplomados del área médico y aeronáutico. Siete años de experiencia en la profesión médica alternando labores asistenciales, aeronáuticas y ocupacionales, con labores en diversos Centros Mineros a más de 4000 msnm; actualmente desempeñándome como MédicoAeronáutico y EvacuadorAeromédico en la FuerzaAérea del Perú . DR. WILFREDO ALARCÓN QUISPE Ÿ Ingeniero HESQ con acreditación OSHA, conocimientos de normas nacionales e internacionales de seguridad higiene & ambiente / calidad , deﬁnición estrategias de gestión de riesgo y control de cambio, planiﬁcación, dirección y control de proyectos y presupuesto de inversión y gastos en seguridad, Desarrollo de programas de capacitación y reducción de incidentes de seguridad, elaborar organigramas y mapas de riegos , desarrollo del comité de seguridad ,sistema de mapas de seguridad de contingencia, manuales de riegos, elaboración de estándares y procedimientos de seguridad industrial, elaboración de esquemas y controles preventivos, correctivos. Gestión de la Calidad, Sistemas de Calidad, Control de Documentación e Información,Auditorías Internas de Calidad y Capacitación. Ÿ ING. CIP. ESGARDO CARRASCO CHU
  3. 3. DURACIÓN INICIO : 02 DE JUNIO TERMINO : 06 DE OCTUBRE Frecuencia : Semanal Horario : 3:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. CERTIFICACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA – ESCUELA DE POSGRADO - COLEGIO DE INGENIEROS DEL PERÚ Y FUNDENORP POR 480 HORÁS ACADÉMICAS - 24 CRÉDITOS EVALUACIÓN Las evaluaciones serán permanentes según programacióndeldocente. Adicional se deberá desarrollar 01 trabajo ﬁnal + 01 examen ﬁnal que se deberá entregar y rendir en la ul masesión REQUISITOS Dirigido para todo público general interesado en el tema Copia simple de (su bachiller profesional o Titulo universitario o técnico) o constancia de trabajo, cualquier otro documento deberá ser consultado previamenteocarnetuniversitario CopiaSimplede DNI Dos fotos tamaño carné (formal, fondo blanco, sin lentes) INCLUYE •Módulosimpresosporcadasesión. •CoﬀeBreak •Cer ﬁcacióndelDiplomadopor480Horas Académicas(SIN COSTO ADICIONAL) ENTREGA DE DIPLOMAS Las DIPLOMAS seránentregadasenunaceremonia lacuálcontaráconlapresenciadelasautoridadesde POSGRADO delaUniversidadNacionaldePiura. DATOS
  4. 4. MÓDULO I: BASE LEGAL Y MODIFICATORIAS EN MATERIA DE SEGURIDAD YSALUD EN ELTRABAJO 1. Ley 29783 seguridad y salud en el trabajo y sus modiﬁcatorias 2. Leyes de seguridad y salud en el trabajo por sectores 3. Protocolos de ﬁscalización 4. Multas e infracciones 5. actuaciones inspectivas SUNAFIL (superintendencia de ﬁscalización nacional en materia de seguridad y salud en el trabajo) 6. Taller práctico “Herramientas para la gestión del cambio” 1 SESIÓN Sábado 02 DE JUNIO PLAN DE ESTUDIOS UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA ESCUELA DE POSGRADO PROMUEVE: CERTIFICA: 3 SESIÓN Sábado 23 JUNIO MÓDULO 3: PLANIFICACIÓN DE LAACTIVIDAD PREVENTIVA 1. Evaluación inicial de riesgos (locativo, mecánico, físico, químico, ergonómico, biológico, psicosocial) 2. IPER (Identiﬁcación de peligros evaluación de riesgos) 3. Implementación de medidas de control 4. Metodología para la gestión del riesgo 5. Taller práctico 2 SESIÓN Sábado 09 DE JUNIO MÓDULO 2: FUNDAMENTOS E INTERPRETACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN EN SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL MIGRACIÓN ISO 45001: 2018 1. Objeto, campo de aplicación, nuevos términos 2. Comprensión de las necesidades y expectativas de los trabajadores y partes interesadas 3. Liderazgo y participación de los trabajadores 4. Planiﬁcación, gestión de riesgos y objetivos 5. Apoyo, recursos, competencia, toma de conciencia e información documentada 6. Operación, control operacional preparación y respuesta ante emergencias 7. Evaluación del desempeño 8. Mejora, acciones correctivas 4 SESIÓN Sábado 07 de JULIO MÓDULO 4: MANEJO DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS YHOJAS DE DATOS (HDSM- MSDS) 1. Ubicación y uso de sustancias y/o materiales peligrosos (MATPEL), incluyendo la disponibilidad de antídotos para casos de emergencia. 2. Información en la etiqueta NFPA704 3. El uso de la información de la hoja de datos de seguridad de materiales (HDSM –MSDS). 4. Sistema de bloqueo y señalización
  5. 5. PLAN DE ESTUDIOS UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA ESCUELA DE POSGRADO PROMUEVE: CERTIFICA: 5 SESIÓN Sábado 21 Julio 2018 MÓDULO 5: ALMACENAMIENTO, MANIPULEO DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS, TRANSPORTE YPLANES DE EMERGENCIA 1. Almacenamiento y manipuleo de materiales 2. Orden y limpieza (metodología 5S) 3. Manejo de residuos 4. Prevención y control de incendios 5. Plan de preparación y respuesta para emergencias y transporte de materiales peligrosos 6 SESIÓN MÓDULO 6 : TRABAJOS DEALTO RIESGO 1. Trabajos en espacios conﬁnados 2. Trabajos eléctricos 3. Trabajo en alturas 4. Trabajos en caliente 5. Excavaciones y zanjas 6. Izaje 7. Implementos de seguridad y equipos de protección personal (EPP) 8. Inspecciones de Seguridad 9. Condiciones ambientales en el lugar de trabajo 7 SESIÓN Sábado 11 Agosto MÓDULO 7: GESTIÓN DE LASALUD OCUPACIONAL 1. Conceptos y deﬁniciones 2. Leyes en materia de salud ocupacional 3. Enfermedades ocupacionales 4. Exámenes ocupacionales 5. Vigilancia y monitoreo de la salud de los trabajadores 6. Programa de salud ocupacional y medidas de control 7. Vigilancia de agentes físicos, químicos, biológicos, disergonómicos y psicosociales Sábado 04 Agosto 2018 MÓDULO 8: PRIMEROSAUXILIOSYPLAN DE RESCATE 1. Inmovilización de Fracturas 2. Quemaduras, Intoxicaciones, 3. Reanimación Cardiopulmonar Básica 4. Plan de rescate trabajos de alto riesgo 8 SESIÓN Sábado 18 Agoato
  6. 6. PLAN DE ESTUDIOS UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA ESCUELA DE POSGRADO PROMUEVE: CERTIFICA: 09 SESIÓN Sábado 01 SETIEMBRE MÓDULO 09: INVESTIGACIÓNYREPORTES DE INCIDENTES,ACCIDENTES YENFERMEDADES OCUPACIONALES 1. Conceptos y deﬁniciones 2. Responsabilidades en la investigación y reportes de accidentes 3. Procedimientos de investigación y reportes de accidentes 4. Metodologías de investigación de accidentes 5. Modelos de reportes de accidentes 6. Taller práctico investigación de accidentes e informes MÓDULO 12 :AUDITORÍAINTERNAALSISTEMADE GESTIÓN DE SEGURIDADYSALUD EN ELTRABAJO 1. Deﬁniciones y conceptos claves para realizar auditorías en seguridad y salud laboral 2. Tipos de auditoria 3. Gestión del programa de auditoría 4. Actividades de la auditoría en SST 5. Documentos para realizar auditorías en SST 6. Recomendaciones para realizar auditorías en SST 7. Requisitos auditoria ley 29783 SG-SST 8. Taller Práctico 12 SESIÓN Sábado 06 Octubre 10 SESIÓN Sábado 15 SETIEMBRE MÓDULO 10: FUNDAMENTOS E IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE SISTEMA DE GESTIÓNAMBIENTALISO 14001:2015 ·1. Objeto y campo de aplicación ·2. Referencias normativas ·3. Contexto de la organización ·4. Liderazgo ·5. Planiﬁcación ·6. Apoyo ·7. Operación ·8. Evaluación del desempeño. ·9. Planiﬁcación ·10. Mejora MÓDULO 11: ECO-EFICIENCIAPARAELDESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE DE LAS EMPRESAS ·1 Aspectos normativos de Ecoeﬁciencia y gestión ambiental ·2. Experiencias exitosas de tecnologías eco-eﬁcientes ·3. Buenas prácticas para el uso eﬁciente del agua ·4. Buenas prácticas para el uso eﬁciente de energía ·5. Buenas prácticas para el uso eﬁciente de transporte ·6. Ecoeﬁciencia para la gestión de materias primas e insumos ·7. Manejo adecuado de residuos ·8. Implementación de un sistema de eco-eﬁciencia en las empresas y eco- balance ·9. Taller práctico cálculo de emisiones y toma de conciencia ambiental 11 SESIÓN Sábado 29 SETIEMBRE
  7. 7. INDIVIDUAL: MATRÍCULA: S/. 180 1° CUOTA : S/. 250 2° CUOTA : S/. 250 3° CUOTA: S/. 250 4° CUOTA : S/. 250 PAGO AL CONTADO S/ 1050 CORPORATIVO: MATRÍCULA: S/. 180 1° CUOTA : S/. 220 2° CUOTA : S/. 220 3° CUOTA: S/. 220 4° CUOTA : S/. 220 PAGO AL CONTADO S/ 950 INDIVIDUAL: MATRÍCULA: S/. 200 1° CUOTA : S/. 280 2° CUOTA : S/. 280 3° CUOTA: S/. 280 4° CUOTA : S/. 280 PAGO AL CONTADO S/ 1200 CORPORATIVO: MATRÍCULA: S/. 200 1° CUOTA : S/. 250 2° CUOTA : S/. 250 3° CUOTA: S/. 250 4° CUOTA : S/. 250 PAGO AL CONTADO S/ 1100 HASTA EL 25 DE ABRIL A PARTIR DEL 26 DE ABRIL INVERSIÓN CRONOGRAMA DE PAGOS MATRICULA - ANTES DE EMPEZAR EL DIPLOMADO I CUOTA - HASTA EL 30 DE JUNIO 2018 II CUOTA - HASTA EL 30 DE JULIO 2018 III CUOTA - HASTA EL 30 DE AGOSTO 2018 IV CUOTA - HASTA EL 30 DE SETIEMBRE 2018 CONCEPTO - FECHA LIMITE Banco de Crédito NUMERO DE CUENTA CORRIENTE SOLES 570- 2480010 - 0 - 80 CONSULTORA BUSINESS CONSULTING NUMERO DE CUENTA FUNDENORP 110-01-2464232
  8. 8. INFORMES Urb. Ingenieria Mz C. LOTE 3 - TRUJILLO diplomados@businessconsulting.com.pe 044 - 633056 920770288 950906714 cbusinessconsulting 920770288 MATRICULATE EN:

